If Energy Rebounds, Which S&P 500 Stocks Have Highest Short-Term Potential?

Despite the difficult year for energy, which stocks in the S&P are set to rebound if WTI futures can hit $50 for the first time since late May.

Energy is up 1.6% the last five days as positive OPEC compliance outlook seems to have finally struck.

Since the end of 2015, West Texas Intermediate has been trading in a range of $40-$60, with the short-term energy crisis in early 2016 as the only exception, when futures ventured as low as $28. The supply side gets a lot of the attention, but demand hasn't exactly been up to par either.

Credit: Finviz.com

As the 10-year treasury moves sideways and trades in its own range, the IMF recently lowered their U.S. GDP growth forecasts for 2017, down to 2.1% from the 2.3% estimate. The first half of the year was so explosive that a slowdown is expected, even with the USD near 52-week lows against the euro and other major currencies.

These recent developments have also led Janet Yellen, who is unlikely to have her term extended, to less aggressively inflate the federal funds rate later on in the year. Some believe a rate increase could still happen in December, but the jury is still out on expectations.

For investors looking for relative value when growth stocks could disappoint as the summer dissipates, energy has the potential to be attractive.

Of the 33 stocks in the S&P 500 in the energy sector, 28 of them are down year to date. We start our search with the companies that have been able to buck the obvious trend of the year. This strategy is confirmed as all five of the YTD positive stocks are also positive in terms of both three-month and one-month performance, and consequently lie above the regression line. We will look closer at these five to see what makes them different.

Prices as of 12:12 p.m. on July 25, 2017

Of the five companies, three are involved primarily in mid stream operations, which pertain to marketing, managing, refinement, and shipping of oil -- Valero (NYSE:VLO), Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), and Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC). The other two are involved in production and exploration (upstream). It is interesting that none of these firms are further down the value chain. Two of the five can be considered mid-caps, while the others are large caps.

Looking at market cap in the X-axis, hedge fund ownership % in Y-axis, and short interest as the bubble/Z variable, we find a curious, negative relationship between market cap and hedge fund ownership, as fund owners prefer to invest in the mid-caps. However, short interest is strongest with those as well. Marathon Petroleum claims the least short interest.

Now looking at value in light of YTD performance of these five stocks, we preferably want to find the stock which has less than 15x EV/EBITDA, or low premium paid for a stock in relation to its EBITDA, in relation to CFO (cash flows from operations).

We see that for its market cap, Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) has very low EBITDA at this time and also the lowest CFO. We want high cash generating ability so that those funds can, with higher probability, flow to investors. Therefore, we narrow down our list to Valero, Tesoro (TSO), and MPC.

The final scatter graph we observe is cross-checking EBITDA margin (EBITDA/revenue) and price/sales (P/S). All three companies have great P/S, but in terms of earnings efficiency, TSO easily outperforms both.

Primarily in existence in the western U.S. with origins in Alaska, TSO has outperformed the S&P 500 and XLE on the one-year, three-year, and five-year spectrum. Despite a 300% appreciation over five years, the P/E ratio is still very reasonable at 17.6. And it has a decent dividend yield of 2.6%.

Despite facing the precipitous drop in oil over the last two years and having to endure declining growth in revenue and CFO less capex, TSO has been able to sustain consistent growth, rather than negative growth, and keep its D/Y in a strong uptrend.

As recently as last week, TSO entered a deal with Pemex to integrate its supply chain through northwest Mexico, and will soon be bringing products through the country. With a weakening dollar, upfront costs may be higher, but currency benefits will be back-loaded and enable greater potential for future earnings.

Although additional research into the specific operations and key management should be conducted before investment, from a higher level view we see that TSO might be a good stock to choose for both a mid- and long-term investment as U.S. shale technology continues to develop and the process innovation grows along with it. Additional research into financial statements should be conducted before investing, as the data provided here were primarily cross sectional and time series in nature.

Disclaimer: Currently interning for Koyfin, and use a number of figures and functions from Koyfin in order to illustrate ideas in this article. All investment ideas should be carefully considered and additional research should be done before investing. This piece is merely written to spark ideas, not induce recommendations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.