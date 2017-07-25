Exxon Mobil: Earnings Preview

The company may not be able to fully fund its CapEx and dividends with free cash flows.

The company's earnings will likely decline sequentially due to weak oil prices, though the negative impact will be partly offset by higher gas prices.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is gearing up to release its second quarter results before the markets open on Friday, July 28. The company's earnings and free cash flows will likely drop on a sequential basis, but I believe it can still deliver better than expected results.

Exxon Mobil, like most of its peers, has been benefiting from the surge in oil prices. In 1Q17, for instance, the company's revenues climbed 30% from a year earlier to $63.29 billion while its profits more than doubled to $4.01 billion, or $0.95 per share. That growth was driven in large part by the strong performance of the company's upstream, or exploration and production, division which swung from a loss of $76 million to a profit of $2.25 billion.

But in 2Q17, the oil prices have fallen. During the three months ended June 2017, the spot price of WTI oil ended up averaging $48.24 a barrel, down from $51.77 a barrel seen in 1Q17, as per data from the US Energy Information Administration. That is going to have a negative impact on Exxon Mobil's upstream earnings that have historically relied heavily on oil prices. That's not surprising considering that Exxon Mobil has maintained an oil-heavy production mix. In 1Q17, for instance, its total production was 56% liquids.

Still, natural gas makes a big contribution to the company's total production volume. In fact, Exxon Mobil is the largest natural gas prouder in the US with more than 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas produced in 1Q17. The commodity accounted for almost 44% of the company's total production in 1Q17. This means that although Exxon Mobil has an oil-heavy production portfolio, it has greater exposure to natural gas than any of its peers. Its closest US-based rival Chevron (NYSE:CVX), for instance, pumped 2.68 million barrels of oil equivalents per day in 1Q17 which was 63.8% liquids and 36.2% natural gas.

This greater exposure to natural gas could work in Exxon Mobil's favor since unlike oil, the price of natural gas strengthened slightly in 2Q17. The spot natural gas price averaged $3.08 MMBtu in 2Q17, up from $3.01 in the previous quarter. Exxon Mobil will, therefore, report slightly higher realized prices for natural gas on a sequential basis which will soften the blow coming from weak oil prices.

On a year-over-year basis, however, Exxon Mobil will likely post significantly higher commodity price realizations which will fuel earnings growth. In 2Q17, the average price of oil was 6.2% higher than the year-ago level, though the growth will be driven largely by natural gas whose average price was almost 44% higher than a year earlier.

Note that although Exxon Mobil has been working on a number of projects, it isn't eyeing any meaningful production growth. Any additional volumes may offset the impact of field declines and asset sales, but they won't be enough to move the needle for a company as large as Exxon Mobil that pumps around 4.1 million to 4.3 million boe per day. The company, therefore, relies heavily on commodity prices, as opposed to strong production, for earnings growth.

Due in large part to the above-mentioned commodity price movements, Exxon Mobil will likely report marginally lower earnings as compared to the 1Q17 profit of $0.95 per share due to lower oil prices and slightly higher gas prices, but the profit will be significantly higher than the 2Q16 profit of $0.41.

Exxon Mobil has been a cash flow power house. In fact, it is the only oil major that consistently reported positive free cash flows (operating cash flows in excess of CapEx) throughout the downturn on an annualized basis. In 1Q17, Exxon Mobil's free cash flows rose to a little over $4 billion (as adjusted) which allowed the company to self-fund distributions of $3.1 billion. But in 2Q17, the company's cash inflows will likely decline sequentially due to weaker oil prices while cash outflows could climb due to the anticipated uptake in capital spending.

Remember, in 1Q17, the company's total capital and exploratory expenditure clocked in at $4.17 billion, which is below the quarterly average of $5.5 billion based on the company's annual guidance of $22 billion. Moving forward, the cash outflows will likely pick up, particularly as the company makes the cash payments related to acquisitions, such as the $2.8 billion purchase of a 25% stake in an offshore gas field located in Mozambique. The company will, therefore, likely report meaningfully lower levels of free cash flows for 2Q17 as compared to 1Q17 and may not be able to fully fund its capital expenditure and all of the dividends.

That being said, I believe there are two key areas which could allow Exxon Mobil to deliver better than expected results.

Firstly, the company's US upstream business could finally break even or even post a small profit for 2Q17. Exxon Mobil made a big move in the US shale oil space earlier this year by doubling its oil and gas holdings in the Permian Basin, which is the lowest cost US shale oil play. The company has been eyeing strong production growth from the region. However, the company's US upstream business has reported significant losses throughout the downturn. Even in 1Q17, with oil averaging more than $50 a barrel, Exxon Mobil lost $18 million in the US. However, with growing contribution from Permian Basin, better cost management, and operational efficiencies, Exxon Mobil could deliver better results in 2Q17, in spite of the weakness in oil prices. This could propel Exxon Mobil to an earnings beat.

Secondly, Exxon Mobil's refining and chemical segments, which have provided crucial support to the company's bottom-line in the downturn, could also post strong earnings.

Exxon Mobil's refining business, however, may not witness a surge in refining margins which usually accompanies the summer driving season. In fact, at the end of 2Q17, the gasoline crack spread, which is often used as a proxy for refining margins, was around $16.50, or almost $3 below the five-year average of $20.56. The excess supply of gasoline inventories, which have stayed above the seasonal five-year average level, has kept margins under pressure. But Exxon Mobil's refining business will benefit from the conclusion of the maintenance work and the accompanying turnaround costs. The company's refining business, therefore, could still post higher earnings on a sequential basis.

Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil's chemical business could also post strong results on the back of higher margins and lower operating costs. The company may not report significantly higher chemical volumes, though its future outlook is looking better due to major acquisitions and the ramp up of its massive facilities located in Baytown and Mont Belvieu, Texas.

