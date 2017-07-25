Huntington Bancshares: A Regional Bank That May Rise With Yields

Huntington may be worth watching for investors looking to invest in a U.S. bank without overseas exposure and risks to geopolitical events.

Given Huntington's exposure to variable rate loans, like Bank of America, it will rise and fall with the 10-year Treasury yield.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is the largest deposit-holding bank in Ohio, with over $28B in commercial and industrial loans to businesses.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is a regional bank based out of Ohio and with its acquisition, last summer of FirstMerit Corporation (NASDAQ:FMER) became the largest bank in Ohio based on deposits.

Because regional banks don't typically have branches overseas, they are great alternatives to large U.S. banks if investors want to hedge themselves against emerging markets and geopolitical risks.

As a result, regional banks make the majority of their profits from loans and deposits. Although, regionals like HBAN have expanded their Global Markets Division over the past few years, which offers services like foreign exchange hedging and global payments to business clients.

With HBAN's Q2 earnings report now behind us, this is a great time to look at Huntington to determine whether it should be on your radar for a potential investment. Please bear in mind; we'll only be analyzing a few metrics to probe the financials more deeply.

Here are some of the Q2 earnings report highlights:

EPS reported at 26 cents which was up 3 cents compared to last year. However, with the acquisition of FirstMerit in the summer of 2016, the numbers are skewed to the upside. As a result, we'll also take a look at the quarter to quarter comparisons.

Total deposits were up 20% to $75.93B versus $77.42B in Q1.

Net loans were up 16% from the prior quarter to $67.39B.

Net interest income:

Net interest income or NII jumped due to the increase in C&I loans from FirstMerit and the surge in yields in July 2016.

However, the results are still impressive, and from the chart below it's evident that the bank's NII will continue to be tightly correlated to Treasury yields in the future.

We can see a steady trend of NII growth, and since the loan book of HBAN is made up of C&I loans or variable rate business loans, Huntington's stock will likely benefit from any future rebound in yields.

HBAN Net Interest Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Quarterly NII was $744M versus $730M or up roughly 2% from Q1.

HBAN Net Interest Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

With the poor performance of the 10-year yield in Q2, it's likely the percentage gain would be higher had yields returned to previous levels of 2.6% or thereabouts.

HBAN's NIM outperforms the industry.

The net interest margin or NIM for short is a bank's net interest income profit as it relates to their assets (or loan book). The higher the percentage, the more income the bank generates on their loans minus what they pay account holders for their deposits.

NIM for HBAN in Q2 came in at 3.31% and up 25 basis points Y/Y.

HBAN's NIM outperformed the industry average of 3.19% as calculated by the FDIC.

Why will NIM and Net interest income be important for HBAN going forward?

The C&I loan book with the FirstMerit acquisition now totals $28B.

The chart below is taken from the Q2 earnings call presentation.



Commercial and industrial loans (C&I) are variable rate loans for businesses, and if those of you reading this article follow Bank of America Corporation (BAC), you know that when yields move higher, the stock prices of banks with C&I loan portfolios tend to move higher in tandem. Of course, the opposite is true as well.

for businesses, and if those of you reading this article follow Bank of America Corporation (BAC), you know that when yields move higher, the stock prices of banks with C&I loan portfolios tend to move higher in tandem. Of course, the opposite is true as well. We can see from the pie chart above that the vast majority of the loans fall into two categories, $5mm to $10mm and $25mm to $50mm.

As the economy grows and the borrowing needs of corporations increase, HBAN is in a great position to benefit from any increases in economic activity and the subsequent rise in Treasury yields.

What to watch out for going forward:

Expect dividends and stock buybacks.

"The non-objection from the Fed to CCAR capital plan sets us up to significantly increase our cash dividend for the fourth quarter or for the fourth consecutive year and reinstate our buyback program." CEO, Steve Steinour - Transcript from Q2 2017 earnings conference call.

Watch for cost savings.

Watch for merger related cost savings in the coming months. The bank should realize cost savings by the end of the third quarter as they complete the integration of FirstMerit.

"We remain on pace to deliver our targeted $255 million of annual cost savings from the acquisition." CEO, Steve Steinour - Q2 earnings call transcript.

Watch for any issues with their debt.

As of Q2, total debt is up to $13B from $9.88B on June 30, 2016, from the FirstMerit acquisition. This could be an area of concern in the future. As a result, investors will look for HBAN's performance in net interest income and earnings to be better than its peers due to the larger loan book and to help offset the extra debt on their balance sheet.

Huntington Bancshares may be a stock to keep on your radar if you're looking to invest in bank stocks but don't want a bank with international exposure.

Of course, this article is not a comprehensive analysis of Huntington Bancshares, and there will be more articles to follow in the coming days and weeks that will delve into the financial ratios of HBAN and its peer banks in greater detail.

