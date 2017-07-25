AT&T: Grand Slam

AT&T (NYSE:T) has just reported its earnings and the market is reacting to the results. As promised in our earnings preview yesterday the present column seeks to discuss the results in comparison to the expectations that we laid out yesterday. While it is true that many of the moves the company has undertaken are simply mindblowing, including the path to 5G, moving DirecTV to mobile, offering new competitive plans, forays into social media experiments and of course a deal with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), the real question is whether all of this is paying off. All of these investments mean nothing if AT&T cannot ensure that it is moving forward at a manageable pace, while continuing to gain customers, bring in more subscribers to DirecTV and manage its cash and debt situation. I'm in this name not for growth, but the incredible strength of the company's growing dividend payments over time, but with the stock approaching bear territory, we need to see some strength.

The future is slowly becoming now. Coming into this report AT&T has had a history of so-so quarters, but the quarters have also rarely been poor or rarely been astounding. That is good. I like predictability. I just prefer top and bottom line beats of course, and yet AT&T has had trouble achieving this in recent times. Here in its just reported Q2 AT&T delivered a performance that exceeded my expectations slightly. The company delivered results that also beat consensus analyst expectations. I told you I was looking for revenues of $39.9 billion. Well, I was only slightly disappointed to see revenues came in at $39.8 billion, falling just short of my expectations. However, this was perfectly in line with consensus expectations. The only negative here, and this was something that analysts and our earnings preview expected, was that these revenues were down year-over-year by 1.8%. Of course, this is just a headline number and doesn't tell us much, so we have to dig deeper.

I have told you I was on the lookout for expenses rising and weighing on margins. I told you that this quarter I was looking for expenses of $34.5 billion. Well, compared with Q2 2016, operating expenses were $32.5 billion versus $34 billion. This year-over-year decline was a very pleasant surprise and helped to drive operating income. This drop was unexpected form our view considering the number of moves made in the past year on AT&T's path to innovation. With solid revenue but a huge beat on you can imagine the impact on operating income. Operating income rose to $7.3 billion versus $6.6 billion last year. This was a huge victory. That said, there have been a lot of merger and acquisition costs. So, if we adjust for merger expenses, operating income was $8.6 billion versus $8.1 billion, while operating income margin was 21.6%, rising 150 basis points. I was looking for $8.1 billion in adjusted operated income, so this is a major win in my book.

Taking into account revenues and expenses, net income was $3.9 billion, or $0.63 per share, compared to $3.4 billion, or $0.55 per share last year. Though it's a GAAP number which is meaningful, we need to take adjustments into consideration. If we adjust for $0.16 of costs primarily for merger and integration-related items, earnings per share was $0.79 compared to an adjusted $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. We were looking for an identical $0.72 this year, and so the results are way ahead of my expectations and that of analysts. An absolute homerun here. No, actually it’s a grand slam all things considered. I also told you I would be watching cash flows. There was strong cash flow of $8.9 billion in operational cash, and $3.7 billion in free cash flow after capital expenditures. The only small blemish was that the dividend payout ratio was a touch higher than the goal, hitting 80.7%

What can we expect in the rest of 2017? It is a big year, no question about it. I think the biggest item will be closure of the deal with Time Warner. I think we get a decision in the next few weeks, likely by the end of this quarter. It is probably a done deal, but you never know. Now, assuming no merger with Time Warner, the company will see the very slow growth that we have become accustomed to in this dividend machine - slow and steady that is over time. Revenue growth in the low-single digits, with adjusted earnings growth in the mid-single digits. Margins are expected to expand, which shows that the company will be spending wisely and efficiently, adjusting for merger expenditure. As for cash flows, the company has maintained its guidance and thus that means it is aiming for $18 billion for the year and a dividend payout ratio of 70%. I think it achieves both based on the year-to-date results, though the latter will be tough without an exceptional Q3. I will add - expect another one penny dividend increase to be announced in late 2017. While the pressure right now is painful for longs, keep buying on big dips, and let this one help you retire.

Bottom line? Grand Slam of a quarter and we reiterate a buy.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."