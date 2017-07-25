Liberty Property Trust's (LPT) CEO William. Hankowsky on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 25, 2017 1:00 PM ET

Executives

Jeanne Leonard - Head, Investor Relations

William Hankowsky - President, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

Christopher Papa - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Michael Hagan - Executive Vice President & Chief Investment Officer

Analysts

Craig Mailman - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Eric Frankel - Green Street Advisors, Inc.

John Guinee - Stifel Nicolaus

Blaine Heck - Wells Fargo Securities

Alex Goldfarb - Sandler O’Neill

Ki Bin Kim - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Inc

Manny Korchman - Citigroup

Michael Bilerman - Citigroup

Michael Mueller - JPMorgan

Karin Ford - Mitsubishi UFG Securities

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Liberty Property Trust Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakeres’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Thank you.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeanne Leonard. Please go ahead.

Jeanne Leonard

Thank you, Angiela, and thank you, everyone, for tuning in today. You are going to hear prepared remarks from Chief Executive Officer, Bill Hankowsky; Chief Financial Officer, Chris Papa; and Chief Investment Officer, Mike Hagan. Also in the room and available for questions is Chief Accounting Officer, Mary Beth Morrissey.

This morning, Liberty issued a press release detailing our results as well as our supplemental financial package and you can access these in the Investor section of Liberty’s website at libertyproperty.com. In these documents, you will also find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

I will also remind you that some of the statements made during this call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Liberty believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that these expectations will be achieved. As forward-looking statements, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results, risks that were detailed and the issued press release and from time-to-time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

Bill, would you like to begin?

William Hankowsky

Thank you, Jeanne, and good afternoon, everyone. Consistent with the ongoing strength of the industrial real estate markets, our Liberty team had another strong quarter, leasing 6.5 million square feet in over 100 transactions. This brings year-to-date leasing activity to 13.3 million square feet.

Occupancy was slightly lower than the first quarter at 95.6% for the portfolio and 95.9% for our industrial product, mainly due to lease commencement timing. On a signed basis, the portfolio is 97.2% leased and our 93 million square feet of industrial product is 97.6% lease on a signed basis. We have now completed 80% of our business plan activity for the year. I’ll come back to this point in a moment.

Our same-store portfolio performance continue to gain momentum, led by industrial rent growth of a 11.9%. Our development activity remains strong. And 1.3 million square feet of the quarters leasing was in that development pipeline. We delivered $65 million worth of development, 100% leased in the quarter, and we initiated another $74 million worth of new development in the quarter.

The pipeline now has 30 projects for 8.4 million square feet at a total cost of north of $1.6 billion and an 8.1% yield. It was 52.7% leased at quarters-end. The market backdrop continues to be one of a disciplined, now moderately increasing development landscape across our markets. But there are 24 markets there are currently 153 million square feet under construction, which is about 1.8% of the stock. This is up 12% on a year-over-year basis, but still at a point, where deliveries remain below market absorption.

as we look at our first-half performance and the anticipated activity for the remainder of the year, including that signed, but not yet commenced leasing, I mentioned earlier, we have revised and tightened our guidance and moved the underlying metrics to the higher-end of the ranges. Chris will provide some detail on this in a moment.

The overall industrial market remains strong, with a 58 million square feet of net absorption in the quarter. Development activity is modestly increasing, but the net result was the 29th consecutive quarter of positive net absorption across the industrial markets. We had a strong first-half as have the markets. And based on our already booked activity and the continued strength in the markets, we anticipate a strong second-half of the year.

And with that, let me turn it over to Chris.

Christopher Papa

Thanks, Bill. FFO for the second quarter was $0.65 per share, compared to $0.68 in the same quarter last year. The quarter’s results included $0.025 per share of land sale gains, which were not previously included in our earnings guidance. Comparatively, last year’s results included $0.02 of debt forgiveness gains during the second quarter.

Industrial same-store NOI was up 2.7% in the second quarter on a straight line basis and 2.1% on a cash basis, or merely attributable to higher rent growth of a 11.9%, which exceeded our budget. Nearly, 96% of these leases have built in escalators. Office same-store NOI was down 5.5% on a straight line basis and 6.6% on a cash basis.

As expected, office same-store NOI was negatively impacted by two specific move-outs in southeastern Pennsylvania that we have previously discussed and which were included in guidance. Excluding these two move-outs, office same-store NOI would have increased 2.5% in the second quarter on a straight line basis and 3.0% on a cash basis.

A lease for roughly 70% of this office space commenced in mid-June. This lease resulted in a significant increase in office occupancy to 91.5%, as well as higher than usual tenant improvement costs during the quarter.

AFFO was negatively impacted by around $9 million of incremental TI and lease transaction costs that are not expected to recur in the second-half of 2017. Also, rents for the office portfolio increased 5.7% on renewal and replacement leases during the quarter. 97% of these leases contain built-in escalators.

We updated our full-year 2017 NAREIT FFO guidance to $2.49 to $2.55 per share, an increase of $0.05 at the midpoint of the range, compared to our previous quarter’s guidance. Our revised guidance reflects our earnings results for the first-half of the year, including $0.025 of land sales gains, as well as our current expectations for same-store operations.

Same-store NOI growth was revised to 1% to 2%, the upper-end of the previous range, including a 2% to 3% increase for our industrial portfolio. This primarily reflects higher rental rate growth for our industrial portfolio, which we now expect to be between a 11% and 13%.

Our revised guidance also reflects the anticipated timing of acquisition and disposition activities in the second-half of 2017. It was a relatively quiet quarter with respect to the balance sheet, with the only substantive activity being anticipated borrowing was on the line of credit to largely fund our development pipeline. The line of credit balance ending – ended the quarter with $177 million outstanding. Each of our credit metrics also showed improvement over the year-ago period.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Mike.

Michael Hagan

Thanks, Chris. As we have discussed in the last few quarters, cap rates for institutional quality, industrial properties continue to fall pushing values up. As such, we have been very disciplined in our acquisition activity. We continue to look for value-add opportunities and during the quarter we completed one such transaction.

We acquired 100 square foot building in the city of Gardena and a south-based submarket of LA for $20.1 million. The building was under construction and vacant when we put it under contract, and prior to closing, we leased the entire building.

The building is 32-foot clear with 130-foot truck quark depths. This is a modern building six miles from LAX and 12 miles from the ports. Our guidance for acquisition for the year was $50 million to $200 million. We’re confirming that range, but noting that the balance of the acquisition activity will occur later this year.

Let me move onto our disposition activity. Again, as we discussed in the past, our capital needs will determine the amount and timing of our dispositions. Our disposition activity we continue to include suburban office properties, as well as some industrial value harvesting.

During the quarter, we sold one vacant suburban office building in Minneapolis to a user. This building was approximately 31,000 square feet and sold for $3.1 million. In addition to this sale, we sold a 45% leased retail center and the Great Valley Corporate Center to a retail operator. This property was 62,000 square feet and sold for $5 million.

In addition to the sales activity, we currently are negotiating contracts or have listed with brokers multiple transactions that would be consistent with our guidance to sell more suburban office and industrial value harvesting. Our expectation is these transaction will close later in the year and will get us to our guidance level $200 million to $350 million for the year. Again, the ultimate sales volume will be determined by our capital needs.

Let me move onto our development pipeline. During the quarter, we delivered four buildings, totaling 724,000 square feet at an investment of $65 million. These properties were 100% leased at delivery. 588,000 square feet were industrial properties located in Dallas, Atlanta, Riley. We also delivered one office build-to-suit in Phoenix. The yield on these projects is 7.9%.

During the quarter, we commenced construction on two projects. One property for 220,000 square feet is a build-to-suit for Interlocks and is located in BWI corridor Interlocks is a private company and signed a 15-year lease. The other project is an 800,000 square foot spec building in Central PA. This market has seen a pickup in leasing in the last quarter vacancy at 6%. In that vacancy, there are only a couple of buildings in this size range. So we think we’re hitting the market at the right time with a right size building.

For the balance of the year, we expect to deliver over 2 million square feet. The quarter-end occupancy for these deliveries were 67%. Subsequent to quarter-end, we leased an additional 84,000 square feet to bring our occupancy for these deliveries to 72%. We’re very comfortable with the status of our development pipeline.

With that, I’ll turn the call back to Bill.

William Hankowsky

Thanks, Mike. Before we open the call for questions, I just like to make one housekeeping note for your calendars. We intend to discuss our 2018 guidance in conjunction with our fourth quarter 2017 earnings announcement, which will be in early 2018, instead of in December, as has been our practice for the last couple of years. This is more consistent with the rest of the market and will help us streamline our financial reporting.

So with that, Angiela, I’ll now open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Craig Mailman with KeyBanc.

Craig Mailman

Hey, guys. Bill, I know you’re not giving 2018 guidance now to the fourth quarter call. But hoping maybe I could get a sense of the trajectory here for same-store. One of the things I noticed is, your straight line rent is kind of keeps going up year-over-year versus a lot of peers that are having free rent burn off. And I’m just curious as you guys look at the number. Does that kind of flip as we head into 2018 and provide a boost and maybe where cash could exceed GAAP, or is that kind of trajectory going to stay the same?

William Hankowsky

So I’d start with the disclaimer you made, which is I’m not giving 2018 guidance. But I don’t think, we’re seeing any particular anomalies vis-à-vis pre-rent. Our pre-rent has been slowly, but consistently being sort of washed out of the market, so to speak. So that old, a month per year might now be down to a half-a-month per year, so it’s kind of a consistent slowdown in concession activity, or concessions being a component of leasing. It’s not as if it suddenly happened or something big is going to happen at some point, so it’s a little, as I said, it’s kind of getting squeezed out of the system.

So I don’t think you would necessarily see any shift between cash and straight line in 2018 because of something happening abruptly. So I think the trajectory for rents would remain up. At this point, you’ve got a tight market and we all know it’s been gone a long time. But as you continue to look out with the clarity you have, I think we’ve been fairly clear in these opening remarks about the clarity for the rest of this year.

We see – we’re 80% done for the year. We’re 97% leased. We’re tight – the markets are tight, and we’re seeing good prospect activity in the market. So I think, you’re going to see market rent – pressure on the market rents and we’ll enjoy the benefit of that.

Craig Mailman

Okay. I mean, would it be crazy to think that you guys kind of accelerating growth in 208, given on the industrial side, given how much – how many leases of escalators and could you kind of give us a sense of where those escalators are? But I mean, just with – if occupancy can stay kind of consistent, you’re getting mid to high single-digit rents for us potentially and you get the escalators, 2.5% seems like a kind of a low bar heading into 2018, is that a fair way to look at it?

William Hankowsky

You’re edging me towards the end – the edge of breaking that disclaimer, I’ll say it this way. Look, we have enjoyed lots of good movement. So you’ve enjoyed good movement in occupancy. So though we had a dip in the quarter, as we point out, it’s a little bit about timing. So we’ve actually got 97.6% of it signed, so that’ll be falling into place.

You’ve got good momentum in rents. You’ve got good momentum in the decline of concessions, and you’ve pointed out another variable, which is you’ve had good momentum in escalators. SO we’ve always believed in escalators. We’ve always had done, this quarter I think with a 100% of the new ones and we’ve only missed one lease, which was short in the renewals that didn’t have one. So – and they’ve been edging up.

So they’ve run between 2% to 3%, but in the last several quarters, they’ve been more in that 2.5% to 3%, more in the upper-end of that range. So all of that is contributory. And I hope your thinking is what happens, but I’m not going to go much further than that. I would hope, we’d have a nice 2018.

Craig Mailman

That’s fair. Changing gears a little bit, just looking at your expiration schedule for next year, you guys have pretty big concentration in the Carolinas, the Cincinnati/Columbus/Indianapolis and the Richmond/Hampton Roads, just curious kind of conversation with tenants, if there’s any big kind of single tenant risk in there in any of those markets?

William Hankowsky

Well, as with all things, not everybody will stay, sometimes it’s a function of their business operation, sometimes it’s a function of, which by the way can be two ways. It can be, I don’t want to be here anymore, or could be, it’s going so well, I need more space than our building. They occupied the entire building with more space – to give them more space. So they’re going to have to solve that problem.

But right now, I don’t see peculiar expiration that would be abnormal. We’re running, I think this quarter we had about 57% renewal rate or some like that around the 60%, hanging in there. I would, again, without giving 2018, I wouldn’t think that there’d be anything particularly abnormal in 2018, as we look at it right now.

Craig Mailman

That’s helpful. And then just one last quick one. Chris, commencement timing to get the least for to kind of close the gap from occupied to lease for industrial and office for the back-half the year?

Christopher Papa

As far as timing wise, again, it’s going to have a lot to do with specific leases. I would say more of it – it probably will stay roughly level maybe a tick higher in the third quarter. I think you’ll see more of an uptick in the fourth quarter.

Craig Mailman

Great. Thank you.

William Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Eric Frankel with Green Street Advisors.

Eric Frankel

Thank you. I was wondering if you could breakdown releasing spreads by rough geographical areas there. Is there a big difference between what you’re getting from the spread between Pennsylvania and the rest of your industrial portfolio?

William Hankowsky

I don’t think so. There are pockets that are, we – we’ve got a couple of them in Southern California, and Southern California has been doing quite well. So that’s kind of double-digit kind of numbers, and there might be other places that are high single digits. But for Houston/Pennsylvania, I think it would probably be pretty much right, where the numbers are that you’re seeing for the whole portfolio. I don’t think there’s anything particularly leading to that.

Eric Frankel

Okay, thanks. And just one follow-up and I’ll turn back in the queue, if I had something else.

William Hankowsky

Sure.

Eric Frankel

But can you talk about the entitlement process for some of the redevelopment you would like to do in Malvern some of those older office buildings might want to re-entitle for new office and eventually apartments?

William Hankowsky

Yes. So we’ve been through a lot of the steps. We’ve gotten the zoning approval. So it’s been rezoned to a different category that allows for that, one, allows the mixed-used, and two, perhaps more importantly allows for the increased density. You need Master Plan approval, which is part of what we’re doing now, and you need certain kind of permits, highway occupancy and storm water and things like that. All of that could be attainable in the remainder of this calendar year. So that’s kind of where we’re at.

Eric Frankel

Okay. Chris, can you just remind me how that is valued in yourself that that redevelopment – is that re-entitlement or redevelopment?

Christopher Papa

Well, the properties that we have under redevelopment that are not really operating properties are just at netbook, I mean, it’s negligible. I think if you look at the NAV page, we do have it separated between the various classifications.

So we have certain properties that were operational that are undergoing redevelopment or help or redevelopment and those are reflected across book. And then you have a couple of others that were really not operational and those are valued at netbook, and you can see that on page 35 of the supplement.

Eric Frankel

Okay. Thanks, guys.

William Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from John Guinee with Stifel.

John Guinee

Great. Thank you. First, Mike, it seems your land inventory is gone up a little over 350, $350 million now. Is that new land being acquired, or is that adding infrastructure? And can you give people a sense as to where you own development-ready land and where you own more longer-term hold lands?

Michael Hagan

Chris, I would tell, or excuse me, John, I would tell you that it’s a combination of both. In certain cases, we are putting infrastructure dollars into the land inventory, which increases the land amount, and we also in certain cases have bought some parcels of land.

The land that we’re buying now we’re trying to buy sort of a just in time like the things we’re putting it right into production. We’re close to – we’re trying to buy as close to when we can put it in production as we possibly can. I would tell you, our land inventory quite frankly spread across most of the markets that we operate in. And I don’t know that it’s – we have a large concentration at Lehigh Valley and we’re very comfortable with that, I would tell you that.

From an acreage perspective just because we’re building big boxes up there and that sort of takes to build the big boxes. But I don’t think there’s any of the market it sticks out in terms of when it’s.

William Hankowsky

John, another way to think about it is, we might buy – we bought the site in Dade County in Medley, and it – we’re building a building at a time. So, it was a multi-building project and we – the same thing I believe Lehigh Valley and Spring Creek, you can build five buildings, Mike, I think in total up there, six buildings, and we’ve built one, got it leased, but the second one got it leased, we have a third one underway. If that is leased, you’ll see the fourth one come along.

So they do have periods of time to build out, that are driven by absorption. But I think, almost I think it’s all of available and entitled them kind of ready to go. It’s not as if we’re buying it with – it might not all be improved ready to go, we might not have done all the site work for all of it, because we’ll do in phases, again, keep that capital outlay measured. But if somebody came along and needed to build-to-suit, this – it is ready to be developed in that sense.

John Guinee

And then a question, I think, maybe for Chris here. I was looking at your guidance change, which is only – it’s about a $0.05. But your net income is up around $0.40 as a midpoint, and your gain on property disposition offset is up from $0.45 to $0.80 odd. That would imply a lot more disposition. So can you explain the sort of underlying numbers behind the guidance?

Christopher Papa

Sure, John. It’s – with regard to the gains, it’s more of a determination of the specific assets that we’ve identified to sell as opposed to a broader range when we first gave guidance back in December. So as we’ve gone through the year, we’ve identified which assets we’re going to sell. We’ve kind of holding on what we think the gain is going to be.

John Guinee

Okay. Net income of over $2 a share may imply more than a $0.40 per quarter dividend. Is that accurate, or can you kind of walk us through that?

Christopher Papa

As we talked about this a little bit on prior calls, but yes, we reduced the dividend to about $1.60. And if you go by last year’s ordinary income, we had, I think, somewhat less than $1.30, I mean, it was a little bit less than that of ordinary income.

So there’s still a little bit of a GAAP between what our ordinary income should be. What our revised dividend is plus that $1.60 will be higher for the full-year, because we didn’t adjust the dividend until April. So we have the capacity to absorb gains to some degree, but obviously, there’s something we have to manage as we go through the year.

John Guinee

All right. Thank you very much.

William Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Blaine Heck with Wells Fargo.

Blaine Heck

Thanks. Good afternoon. Bill, late last year on the guidance call, you mentioned, you expect market rents to increase in the 3% to 5% range in 2017, which I think was pretty consistent with the peer group at the time. But as I’m sure, you knew one of your peers recently came out and said, they think that level has already been achieved halfway through the year, and it could be in the upper single digits by the time we get to year-end. So I just wanted to get your thoughts on whether that’s consistent with what you guys are seeing in the Liberty portfolio?

William Hankowsky

Well, number one is, to state the obvious, it’s market specific. So, again, to state the obvious, the tighter the market more potential is for rent gain. And I think we’ve got a couple of things going on at once.

So I’ll give you example. If you have a situation in some markets where merchant builders are building inventory spec development, and a merchant builder might be motivated to take a lower rent than we might take, because he would want to get it leased faster get his promote and move it along himself, which is, as Mike said earlier, in a world where it seems like every quarter you’re seeing a couple more points get chipped off of a cap rate, sorry if that is to believe that seems to be continuously the case.

So people are driven to take action like that, that obviously moderates when growth in a particular market. I think, if – I think that when we gave three to five, I think clearly, you’re more like five and you’re are like three. And I think there are markets, where you’re going to breakthrough five in terms of the growth for the year.

But I do think that and this was a strong quarter nationally. There was a 50 million square feet of absorption was a big number. But I would also say, it feels in some markets as if things are, I don’t know whether that pace will continue every quarter, where it’ll just keep blowing it away, and the development teams discipline. So is it five to seven, is it five on average? But yes, you’re probably – we’re at the higher-end and we may break through it.

Blaine Heck

That’s helpful. Are there any specific markets you’d point to where you think the merchant builders may be kind of undercutting rents more than others?

William Hankowsky

No, I want to be careful here, because I don’t want to make this seem as if this is massive phenomenon. Here’s what happened. You have a situation. You have a big market. And when I say big market, it could be Atlanta, it could be Chicago, it could be Dallas. So 600 million square feet, 1 billion square feet, these are huge markets. We’ll take a submarket. Some market could be 75 million square feet, and three people have thrown up the building.

And so – and somebody comes into the market and they could go into the three, because today they are an800,000 square foot user and anyone in the buildings could satisfy them. And in that scenario, they may jump to grab that guide first out of the gate. That would be different. They’re the only guide in the market, they may not have to make that move.

So – and I don’t think therefore necessarily permeates the whole market as long as if it breaks the trend of upward rent growth, because if I’m the landlord with existing tenants, I’m pushing up, right? I’m pushing my existing tenants. You see – you’ve seen, I think across with us and with others that your renewal rent growth has been very nice in this cycle.

So – but it’s idiosyncratic like that. There’s a particular situation where – and I don’t – I want to take on markets. But going around and visiting markets, you can go to some market and go wow, it’s interesting there’s four buildings here or three buildings here and they could all take that next user. But it’s very idiosyncratic and it goes away, because when the building is leased and now it’s gone, and there’s no more merchant builder building in the market.

Blaine Heck

Gotcha, very, very helpful with that commentary. One more from me. Chris, can you just remind us what we should be expecting with respect to capitalized interest for the rest of the year? And when exactly Comcast comes out of that number?

Christopher Papa

Comcast comes on in 3Q. So I would expect that sometime maybe the end of this month. So it’ll be the partial quarter in 3Q that where interest expense will cease in a full Q – full quarter in 4Q, where you’re going to see roughly $1.6 million a quarter run rate. So roughly about $2.8 million for the second-half of the year.

Blaine Heck

Great. Thanks, guys.

William Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Alex Goldfarb with Sandler O’Neill.

Alex Goldfarb

Good afternoon. Chris, on the operating margin, it was certainly better than we had expected in the second quarter and actually showed improvement from the first quarter. So just, yes, following the big portfolio sale late last year, what should be the expectation for operating margin for the company for the year?

Christopher Papa

I think when you look at it year-over-year, Alex, we strip out all the sales from the prior year. You’ll see, it’s not much different, and the sequential change was more about weather-related item, snow removal and to some degree bad debt expanse between quarters.

So we had a couple of recovery this quarter, a couple hundred – maybe a couple of hundred thousand dollars of recoveries and less bad debt, of course, during the quarter, and then the rest of it had to do with just weather-related items.

Alex Goldfarb

Okay. So if we look at last year and this is overall, like two years ago, you guys like 70.5 on NOI margin. Last year, you were just over 72.5. This year, you should be better than 72.5 for full-year, or it should end up being back to that number?

Christopher Papa

I think, if you look at the six months for the same-store, as a whole, sort of blend, the weather-related and the bad debt in the first quarter. In the second quarter, I think, you have a pretty good sense of where we are on a run rate basis.

Alex Goldfarb

Okay. Okay, that’s cool. And then did you mention, I assume that $2.5 million the – in the gains in the second quarter, that’s all UK, but you said it wasn’t in guidance. So for second-half of the year, is there anything that you’re expecting from land sales and just confirming that UK versus something else?

Christopher Papa

Yes, the $0.025 that we’ve recognized this quarter was not from the UK. This was just land sales in a number of markets that we made to a particular makeup of a big portion of that number. But we have not – we had not previously guided to that number, so we were just reporting that and adjusted the guidance going forward.

Alex Goldfarb

Okay. And just the final question is for Bill. Bill, on the portfolio performance, I mean, clearly the industrial is showing through, and I appreciate the commentary on what office same-store would have the two move-outs not been in there. But given the lumpiness of office and it’s always, I mean, you’re not alone and that other companies experience the same thing. If industrial is that well and the market is still pretty good on the transaction side, why not sell pretty much all the office and not have to deal with having the impact of office move-outs, but just be able to get the benefit of being a pure play industrial?

William Hankowsky

Yes. So I think, as you know, we’ve had this conversation, of course, is fine. Obviously, we did a whole bunch of work last couple of years to get us where we are. And we’ve sold off, last year was $1.3 billion of real estate and got rid of basically all the non-core stuff.

On the other hand, the portion of Liberty’s office, Liberty’s portfolio that will be office will be a declining number year-over-year, that’s what it’s going to happen. It’s going to happen partially by addition, so that your denominator effect will – that development pipeline that Mike was talking about and I talked about will be delivering more industrial product, and that will make up a greater portion of NOI. But there will be also, it will decline as a function of some traction.

And so, as Mike indicated, we have a sales target for the year. And a big portion of that, not all of it, but a big portion of that will be further office sales. And so, as we maximize sales – as we maximize value in our office portfolio, it might be an opportunity to take advantage of harvesting that. And that’s something we’re very alert to and will be opportunistic too.

So I think you will see a decline over time. But I don’t think we have any need to necessarily “Sell it all now, but it will be a declining aspect of the portfolio by addition and by subtraction.

Alex Goldfarb

Okay, I appreciate that, Bill.

William Hankowsky

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ki Bin Kim with SunTrust.

Ki Bin Kim

Thanks. Good morning, everyone. So any sense of where your mark-to-market is for your portfolio today?

William Hankowsky

I would guess, it’s probably consistent with what you’re seeing with rent increases that we’re posting for the quarter. So, it’s been fairly consistent the last six or seven quarters, right? We’ve been in this kind of a 11, 12-ish straight line kind of increases. I mean, I would think that’s been setting aside that portfolio.

Ki Bin Kim

Okay. And could you help me understand a bit more in regards to your retention ratio, is that 56%, fairly though, I know this quarter-to-quarter. But compared to previous years, it basically implies about 2 million square feet didn’t renew this quarter and about 3.8 million square feet for the first-half of the year, I was curious what’s happening there?

William Hankowsky

Yes, there’s a particular – there’s one thing that’s happening, it might push us a little bit, which is we had a couple build-to-suit one in particular in Lehigh Valley, where a customer was in multiple space – literally growing into multiple spaces and then moved into a very big new space, which was by the way net absorption, i.e, they took more than – it wasn’t just – collecting all those spaces actually grew. All of those – three of those expirations happened this quarter, i.e., they left find another space and went to their new home. And that represented about 10% or 12%, so you would have had a more of it in the 60% renewal rate instead of in the 50’s, say for those.

So that was one. All of those, by the way, are released. They just haven’t commenced that deals with that timing issue, I mentioned in my remarks, where we have very high – a very high signed number versus the commenced number, so it begins just timing.

The second thing is a bit of that, right? In a world where the markets are tight and where you have a product that people are desirous of, we want to push rents. And that could lead to people saying, jeez, this is what I thought it was going to be and they want to move on and there’s going to be somebody behind them. So I don’t want to say, we’re pushing people out of the door, because we’re not, because we value our relationships with our customer.

But I think people are – just sometimes people end up going in shopping and decide they need to move somewhere else or whatever. So there’s a little bit of idiosyncratic aspect in the quarter, which deals with these three spaces that were built-to-suit, and then I think there’s a bit of a general trend, it’s probably slightly pushing that rate down.

Ki Bin Kim

So are you seeing, there’s a little bit more and those will pickup in the percentage of customers leaving purely for smaller rent reason?

William Hankowsky

I’m just saying that there could be a bit of that. It’s not like some massive phenomenon, but it’s – let me put it in a different way. Today, in a defensive world and someday we will be in a defensive world, right? It’s is a cyclical business, where occupancy is king. This is not a world, where occupancy is king. There’s a world where rent is king, because there’s not enough space to meet the demand of everybody in the market. So that’s – that will have a slight variation in those numbers.

Ki Bin Kim

Okay. Thanks, Bill.

William Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Manny Korchman with Citi.

Manny Korchman

Hey, good afternoon, guys.

William Hankowsky

Hi, Manny.

Manny Korchman

Bill, maybe sticking to that point and serve an odd way and maybe this is purely theoretical. But if you didn’t value the relationship aspect as much and you were kind of go and push rent to a point that the customer has to stay, but you don’t care about the relationship when the time comes and we’re not in such a good environment. How much higher do you think rentals would be?

William Hankowsky

Not a lot. I don’t think it would be a lot higher. I mean, a couple o f things One, it’s – the relationship isn’t, by the way, isn’t just about the market you’re in. So the relationship could be across – this is part of the reason we had a desire to be a national industrial player.

Industrial is a product type, which office candidly isn’t, where relationships with a customer can matter across markets. And where they might well say, I had a great relationship – I had a great experience with you guys in Chicago. Do you have any space in Atlanta? Happy to lease it there, that’s great, let’s do that.

And so there is a value that it’s not just about keeping the space in question lease, but also about leveraging that across market. So, we have about 150 customers that we consider national account, so we pay attention to across market. So there’s that aspect of that I think is valuable over time. But your point about, if you were and care about that and just said, let me just go, because candidly in the market today, we have competitors that exactly think like that.

They will tend to be funds, or they’ll tend to be merchant builders. They’re not building a evergreen company that’s going to be in business and have earnings over time. They’re collecting a bunch of real estate. They’re trying to put people in it. They’re trying to max their rents and then I’m going to sell it and make their preferred and move on and be happy in life. That’s fine, that’s their business model.

So they’re pushing rents as much as they can to get to that outcome and we’re in the same markets. So our customers know, kind of what is market rent, what is going on.

So I’m not sure that I think the markets sort of almost naturally are leading to where the rents are, right? And we have very good products. We have one of the youngest portfolio, it’s well located. We’ve developed it. It’s very flexible. We developed a lot of it, not all of it. But so we expect to get paid maybe up above high – at the high-end of the market, because you should pay for the better product, but that’s sort of how that dynamic works.

Manny Korchman

Great. And if we pull back to the conversation about merchant builders and sort of what stage in that cycle we’re in. Do you see them towards the back-end, where they’re maximizing a land that they already had, or do you think we’ll see increases in sort of that, whether it would be development from them or their accumulations or bringing new product to the market, where are we in that cycle?

William Hankowsky

Yes. So. I think where you are right now and I think it literally, I don’t – how I wish sometimes I’d talk about the visibility of miles, five miles. But there’s enough visibility. There’s several quarters of visibility, I think, in terms of general U.S. economy as the industrial world feel by the way, I’m – I spend about 45 minutes into the call and no one’s talked about e-commerce, which is wonderful. There is a bigger world in that. But what I’m saying is all those factors are driving this business industrial.

So if I’m a merchant builder, I’m saying, wow. If I could get a building up now, I believe I could get it leased, because I see enough visibility for that. And I know where cap rates are and we continue to be, I don’t want to say surprised, but I mean, these cap rates are aggressive in some markets, right, and I can enjoy that.

So I do think what’s happening in some markets as people are saying who let me go little further out. Let me go down the turnpike to the next interchange, or let me – because that – we all know right the very good locations in the course. Any of these big metros have pretty much been spoken for, they may not all be built out, but they’re probably all owned. I mean, because that’s what earlier question on this call somebody has asked about our land. I mean, we have land positions, very nice positions in a lot of metros, but compared to our peers, but there’s variability you can pick up easily.

So I think, part of what you see is people going further out, that’s one phenomenon we’re going to see that they’re going to pay up. So there have been land situations, where merchant guys have come in and we’re like wow, okay, that seems like a lot of money. But they’re grabbing it and they’re going to put some up and they’re happy that they can see that visibility. They’re happy to take the 25, 50 bps between our going in yield in a kind of cap rate exit and call that a day. We’re not – we don’t find that the best use of our capital for our shareholders.

Michael Bilerman

Hey, Bill, it’s Michael Bilerman speaking.

William Hankowsky

Sure.

Michael Bilerman

A question about whether you think multi-story development is going to have an impact as you may think about like this New Jersey marketplace right and being able to build a multi-story facility and whether that’s going to impact the marketplace and clearly Prologis has got it go out in Seattle and San Fran. And whether that, does it mean you’re exploring? Is that something you think may dampen some of the euphoria around rental levels and things like that?

William Hankowsky

I think at the moment that multi-story industrial will be – will have limited application in very tight markets fulfilling that very much that last-mile issue. You need – it needs – it by itself needs a certain configuration, right, because you’re going to have to ramp up to it.

So the sites have to have. If you can find a better land site today and drop in a single story 40-foot clear building, 36-foot clear building, you’re probably most inclined to do that and max out the footprint. Then you are to narrow the footprint and deal to with the ramping and all of that to try to get, I mean, there’s always tradeoffs, right. But when somebody take a building in Brooklyn, because you’d be right in the middle of New York City. Would somebody obviously take a building in Seattle or say there’s a couple of places where you might do it. But is it – I don’t think it’s in – I don’t think there are 10 markets where you’re doing.

Michael Bilerman

Thanks.

William Hankowsky

Yes.

Operator

Your next question comes from Michael Mueller with JPMorgan.

Michael Mueller

Yes. Hi, a couple of things. First of all, on the development fee income and expense. Can you talk a little bit about what we should be expecting for the balance of the year and looking into 2018, first of all?

William Hankowsky

You’re talking about the development service fee income and expense?

Michael Mueller

Yes, exactly.

Christopher Papa

Yes. So what you’re seeing in there is two things. One, you have developments in there like Comcast, which are kicking off a profit in the current and prior quarters. We also have in there, which is the – probably the bulk of that number is Camden revenue and expense right now the revenues equal the expense. So you really don’t have any profit – net profit on the Camden projects.

So Comcast should continue through the duration of that project. We’ll, as we talked about earlier, we’ll start to deliver the office in third quarter. We’ll deliver the hotel probably mid next year. So you’ll see some of those profits although as we deliver those will start to slow down some.

And then with regard to Camden, I think, you need to see more volume at the site – at the master development. As far as new activity, right now, we have America Water. We sold another third-party site. But I think the way that the master plan is configured, you’ll need to see more built-to-suit deals before you see net profit materialize at that development.

William Hankowsky

So no nothing in 2017 maybe sometime in 2018, but more has to get signed.

Michael Mueller

So basically, if you’re sitting where we are, do we think that this stuff is a net zero for…

Christopher Papa

I think the way if you look at it today and look at, there is a small net profit between the two numbers and that is largely Comcast and a few other miscellaneous deals. And I think what I would anticipate with regard to Camden is, until we announce more volume of activity that we’ll continue to assume that there’s no profit contribution from that, at least, what Bill said and at least in 2017 and maybe into 2018.

Michael Mueller

Got it. Okay, that’s helpful. And then I guess if you’re thinking about and I understand the comments about selling down the office exposure over time. But if you’re thinking about, say, the next three years or so, what do you think that delta and same-store NOI growth rate is between your industrial portfolio and your office portfolio?

William Hankowsky

Well, this goes a little bit back to the issue. With a smaller office portfolio, it is more susceptible to volatility, given one or two transactions here or there. So you’ve seen that in the first-half of this calendar year to move-out in December and then we’ve got one leased up, et cetera.

So, you’ve got a little bit of that kind of volatility issue, because on the other hand if you look at kind of the office rents, they’ve done relative well in the first quarter. This quarter represents, you’ve got one of those transactions that bumped. And you may end up with much less – you won’t get many leases turning and as much activity.

So it could vary. I think, the bigger question the more relevant is that it will be contributing more from a value harvesting perspective profit. They can get then redeployed into the pipeline. And then I think that’s where it will maybe contributing to the company.

Michael Mueller

Okay. And then just last question, I’m just wondering if you can just any quick comments on for looking at your some office markets, Houston, 21%; D.C., 66%; I think UK was 78; just any commentary about where occupancy is going marginally?

William Hankowsky

Yes. So Houston is a single asset building we’ve built where the timing quite candidly could have been better. So we built it in the cycle turn on oil prices and the next thing, we have a brand new beautiful building in a soft office market. So we have been methodically working away to get that building leased up. It is not a long-term hold. We don’t claim to be an officeholder in Houston. But we would like to get a little more leasing done and create some value and harvest that.

Washington, there’s a couple of things going on at once, so we had a particular move-out that move that number this quarter, move it down – the occupancy number down. You do a couple of leases and that number can come up fairly meaningfully, you only need to do about 20,000 or 30,000 square feet of leasing.

I’m not telling you it’s around the corner. But – so that could have improvement there. We have more assets in D.C., two are in a JV and two we wholly own. In the UK, you’re talking about Kings Hill. This is an office park. where we are 20% owner in a. JV structure. So, here again, a couple of leases, 10,000, 20,000 square feet can move that number pretty meaningfully. So you could see improvements there. And so these are not big numbers and they’re not particularly big from a NOI perspective.

Michael Mueller

Got it. Okay, I think that was it. Thank you.

William Hankowsky

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Karin Ford with MUFG Securities.

Karin Ford

Hi, good afternoon. Just going back to the office side, it looks like there were some puts and takes in the revised guidance for office, so occupancy is a little better, rent changed a little less. Can you just talk about how your outlook for the prospects for office demand and fundamentals has changed since the beginning of the year, if it has at all?

William Hankowsky

Yes, Karin, those changes are not really a function of our view of fundamentals. Those changes are really a view of our portfolio in certain kinds of activity. So the occupancy is a function of either leases we have in place that have commenced and/or this goes back to the stuff that side, that hasn’t commenced. So we know what we kind of – we have a very good visibility for the next couple of quarters and then we kind of know how that portfolio is going to perform there. Same thing with the rents, it really is an adjustment to what we’ve either put to bad done, or have done and nothing hasn’t commenced. And so, we have just better visibility, and therefore, we’ve adjusted those metrics to more appropriately let you all understand how the portfolio has and will perform for the remainder of 2017.

With regard to fundamentals, the office world continues to have a couple of big thematic fundamentals. One is that people are more efficient with the use of their space, so that on one hand mutes demand and that phenomenon continues. The result of that is, people tend to look for the most efficient building. There’s a flight to quality. So when you see, I think, we have in the pipeline right now, we have the one built-to-suit. In Tempe, we’ve got a build-to-suit at the Navy Yard trying to think that we’re the – these are people saying, I want brand new product, please give it to me and I’m willing to pay up for it.

So in my experience, I think, the biggest spread between rents in a product or even new product and be product that I’ve kind of ever seen across markets. So that and that’s why we sold all of our non-core stuff over last couple of years, because that that’s projected there. So I think those are the big thematic factors trends in the office space.

Karin Ford

Thanks, that’s helpful. And then last one for me, the 5.2% expected stabilized yield on the acquisition you made in LA seems pretty attractive. Well, how did you source that deal? And was that just because you guys took the lease-up risk, or how do you get that cap rate?

William Hankowsky

Yes, I think it’s clearly, so we talk a little bit about merchant building on here, where those merchant building mindset is. And you have folks that will get a site entitled and start construction on it. And sometimes they want to get out when they create the value just in the land development. Sometimes they’re happy to sell it, while the building is under construction and not take the leasing risk. Sometimes they’re willing to wait until entire reward of going all through the leasing.

This situation we have been out there looking for opportunities and came across this local developer who was willing to sell and allow us to sort of split some of the upside in terms of, we’ll take the leasing risk. The markets are very strong market right now and it enabled us to get the building lease well, we were completing construction. And so I think, we were rewarded for that taking that risk, so, yes.

Karin Ford

Great. Thanks very much.

William Hankowsky

Yep.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And you have a follow-up question from Eric Frankel with Green Street Advisors.

Eric Frankel

Thank you. Just two quick follow-up. So first, can you confirm the yield you actually have seen in our Southern California development? And then second, can you comment a little bit more broadly on Houston industrial fundamentals, obviously, you scored a win with your current project under development, and maybe just talk about activity there and how rents are trending? Thank you.

Christopher Papa

Mike, it’s 5.2%.

William Hankowsky

It’s 5.2% on the California building, is that what you wanted, Eric?

Eric Frankel

Yes. Okay. Thank you. 5.2%.

William Hankowsky

Yes, I’ve used it. Yes, so you’re right. I do feel pretty good about our activity at the port – in the ports – at the port. So we did develop a spec building and found somebody who was kind of interested in the entire building and have taken it. And in fact, they’ve signed an agreement to take a second building with more modest building that we’re working on, so that would be good. One of those land sales we talked about was there. So we also sold off kind of the, not quite an outparcel, but the parcel with the edge of the product for our retail user.

So we’re actually ahead of schedule on our overall land use model that we developed for that project when we’re – when we originally originally underwrote it. And I think we’ve renewed it two of the guys in there, yes, we’ve done two renewals in that park. So we feel pretty good about that port investment, which some people at the time were wondering about it, but that’s okay, that’s okay.

In terms of used and generally, it is what I think we’ve talked about over the last several quarters. So number one is, that North market remains soft. To be candid, there’s no rent growth there and you’re seeing deals – actually, rents go in the wrong way, so it remains soft. I would say, the rest of the market is healthier. You – I think, Houston has overarching to vacancy rate in markets like 5.5 to ports like 5. So it was about 500,000 square feet, I think of net absorption in the quarter.

So Houston is chugging along. It’s – in our opinion, it’s doing fine. It remains a big metro. So you see people not correlated. I think most of that shrinkage, i.e., oil-related, oil and exploration-related guys who with a lease expires again out or come out. I think, a lot of that come through the system. So you’re now dealing with them kind of more stabilized market.

From that perspective, I don’t think that that pressure is leaning on the industrial market. And so, we feel pretty good about it. And there’s some interesting build-to-suit activity in the market, which is, again, nothing to do with the wrong asset, that has to do with running an economy.

So there are couple of things we’re chasing, maybe we’ll be lucky and see if we can land something. So we’re – it’s the most active, it’s been in – since the oil prices went down, let me put it that way.

Eric Frankel

Thanks for the color. Any particular reason why the construction costs for the building and the construction that you pre-leased went up, it sounds – it looks like 20% or so?

Christopher Papa

Are you talking about the one in Maryland?

Eric Frankel

Of course, yes, I guess the one that’s under development. I think the cost went up about 20%?

William Hankowsky

Yes. Are you still talking about Houston?

Eric Frankel

Yes.

William Hankowsky

[Multiple Speakers] So yes, I’m sorry. Okay. if So they needed some trailer storage.

Eric Frankel

Yes.

Christopher Papa

And so the reality of it is, there’s more land allocated to that building than your actual building itself, and part of the rents that they’re paying is for trailer storage on an additional approximately 10 acres.

Eric Frankel

Oh, very good. Okay, thank you.

Christopher Papa

You’re welcome. Yes, good catch there.

There are no further questions at this time.

William Hankowsky

Okay. Well, thanks, everybody. Thanks for listening in. Good quarter. Have a great summer.

Christopher Papa

Thanks.

Operator

That concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.