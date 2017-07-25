Sell Wheeler Before The Dividend Gets Obliterated

Shares are priced at a 16.5x multiple (as of 6-23-2017) of Q1 FFO. Their P/FFO multiple is higher than nearly all retail REITs. O and NNN are exceptional REITs, WHLR is not.

Beware shorting costs. The cost to borrow has been exceptionally high lately. Investors who are familiar and comfortable with options may have an alternative.

The dividend is $.34, but FFO would only cover $.155. That FFO metric is overly optimistic and I think the sustainable dividend level is materially lower.

Since the AFFO calculations provide adjustments that do not reflect the performance of the investment, investors should stick to using FFO in this case.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) is an equity REIT, but they remind me of Resource Capital Corporation (RSO) before the great fall of 2016. They have a dividend they can’t remotely afford and provide an AFFO metric that I consider utterly useless for analysis. Their guidance on AFFO leads to investors being complacent as they continue to collect a large dividend. Whistling past the graveyard leads to needing a coffin for all the capital sent to die in a poor investment. WHLR’s situation is dire. It is not merely that they cannot afford their huge dividend; they can’t afford any dividend. The company’s expense structure dominates the income statement, and only poor-quality adjustments lead investors to believe the company has a future.

Let’s Talk About FFO and AFFO

There are a few metrics investors in equity REITs should know pretty well. They are FFO (Funds From Operations) and AFFO (Adjusted Funds From Operations). These are non-GAAP metrics, so the REITs have substantial leeway in defining the terms. In practice, definitions for FFO are pretty consistent and definitions for AFFO can vary significantly from on equity REIT to another. Consequently, I take AFFO values with more than a pinch of salt - I take them with a wheelbarrow full of it. The premise is simply: “Prove the adjustments are relevant or I’m tossing them out.”

Some equity REIT analysts will despise this technique. They want to trust management and don’t want to go around calling out bogus adjustments. It is work, it offends people (which makes it harder to get interviews), and it is subjective. I don’t care. I’ve ruffled more than a few feathers in building my reputation for digging deep and cutting away the garbage.

What Is FFO?

FFO is basically adjusting net income for the impacts of depreciation, amortization, and gains/losses on sale of property. Should investors really remove amortization charges? That is the topic for another article, but for now I’ll point out that the impact is usually relatively minor and the investor certainly does want to strip out depreciation and gains/losses on the sale of property.

What Are Wheeler’s Adjustments?

The following image comes from a copy of their earnings release hosted on Seeking Alpha:

I’ve broken down depreciation and amortization charges for investors who are curious, but for now we’ll let entire amortization go. The adjustment for preferred stock accretion, in my opinion, is a poor quality adjustment. WHLR has two major series of preferred stock (3 in total, but only 2 you’re going to find trading). The preferred stock was issued at materially less than $25/share.

WHLRD, also known as the D series, carries a coupon rate of 8.75%, but starting September 21, 2023, the dividend rate increases by 2% of call value per year up to a maximum of 14%. That means 10.75%, 12.75%, and then 14%. Common shareholders surely are hoping those shares would be called rather than paying out 14% on $25. Since the cash received was less than $25, wouldn’t you want to include accretion adjustments in that case?

If we accept all of those adjustments, then FFO comes in at about $.155 per share. It is worth pointing out there are both common shares and operating units, which are similar enough to shares that we want to include them for any “per share” calculation. The dividend rate is $.34 per share. It used to be $.42 per share.

Investors should have an easy time seeing the dividend is not even remotely close to covered, right?

This is where the AFFO metric comes in.

AFFO

Before we dig deep into AFFO, I want to remind investors that AFFO does not have a standardized definition.

It is my opinion, and only my opinion, that companies with high-quality AFFO will frequently have their AFFO and FFO numbers be very similar because the adjustments they will make are fairly minor or completely non-recurring. The values below are reported on a “per share” basis.

For Realty Income Corporation (O), Q1 2017 FFO was $.71 and AFFO was $.76.

For National Retail Properties (NNN) Q1 2017 FFO was $.53 and AFFO was $.60.

For STORE Capital (STOR) Q1 2017 FFO was $.42 and AFFO was $.43.

Overall, those values are not dramatically different.

However, WHLR had Q1 2017 FFO of $.155 and AFFO of $.306. That is a very material difference because the value has nearly doubled. Let’s run through those adjustments and see which ones seem reasonable and which ones I’d like to throw out. The ones I want to eject are going to have a thin red strike through:

So the adjustments I want to remove are the capital related costs, share-based compensation, loan cost amortization, and the above/below market lease amortization. These figures can show up for quite a few equity REITs, but I don’t expect them to represent such a large portion of AFFO.

Would a shareholder mind if the company printed out new shares (diluting their ownership) and simply gave those new shares to management? I think so. Therefore, we don’t want to remove share-based compensation. Is WHLR going to stop taking out loans on their properties? No? Then we don’t really want to remove the amortization on those loans. How about their capital related costs? Looks like a recurring and real cost to me. What about above/below market lease amortization? I’d rather not strip that out because those values are there to adjust for rent figures being higher or lower than they would be at leases signed at market rates. If properties are leased above or below market rates, wouldn’t you want that adjustment? How will new leases be signed above market rates to replace old ones without offering tenants any concessions?

It is questionable whether we should even leave in “non-recurring and non-cash expenses.” I would want to strip out the non-recurring, but I don’t like lumping non-cash values in there.

I’ll leave it for now. With the changes I’ve made by removing adjustments that I consider “poor-quality adjustments,” AFFO falls off significantly. The total adjustments were previously adding $.1515 to FFO. Based on the ones I left, the impact is reducing FFO by $.0152. That means the value I would suggest starts at $.1392.

In my opinion, due to the high levels of amortization and the adjustments for factors such as preferred share accretion, this is still materially overestimating the company’s recurring performance. Compared to the dividend of $.34, this is substantial.

Dividend

The dividend of $.34 is clearly unsustainable. The highest possible feasible level is $.14, and I believe that still significantly overestimates recurring revenue. If we were to adjust for accretion and the very high level of amortization expenses, the result would be a negative value. The preferred stock adjustment alone would drop another $.02 from the quarterly value to bring it under $.12 per share. Amortization charges added back in reaching the base FFO number came to $3,729, or $.40 per share. If we assume even a third of those costs have to be paid on a recurring basis, and I believe it will be more than that, the value would slip from $.12 to less than $.00.

Comparable Valuations

The remarkable thing about this situation is that equity REITs can often trade on multiples of FFO, AFFO, or their dividend yields. If a company was fundamentally strong, it would make sense for them to trade at a higher multiple.

I’ve pulled management guidance for a handful of equity REITs to check their share price as a multiple of management’s guidance for FFO. Since WHLR had guidance on AFFO and I don’t consider their AFFO to be a remotely useful metric, I’m simply annualizing their Q1 FFO.

In addition to O, NNN, and STOR, I’ve added Simon Property Group (SPG), DDR Corp. (DDR), Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT), Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), Washington Prime Group (WPG), and CBL & Associates (CBL).

STORE Capital and DDR were providing guidance for AFFO rather than FFO, so I didn’t record the values for them. WHLR provides guidance for AFFO, but the metric is useless because the adjustments don’t help shareholders evaluate the company.

See the chart below:

If we use multiples of FFO to value these companies, keeping in mind that I think dividend sustainability for WHLR is less than FFO, we would see the valuations running from a high of 18.2 to a low of 3.8.

Based on comparing FFO multiples, I believe WHLR should trade no higher than WPG or CBL. However, since I think those companies are both undervalued due to investor panic, I won’t enforce a multiple of 3.7 onto WHLR’s stock value.

Updates:

CBL closed at $8.82 on 7-21-2017, up from $8.40 on 6-23-2017 while paying a dividend of $0.265. Total return 8.15% during that time.

WPG closed at $9.12, up from $7.79 during the same time period. Total return 17.07% during that time.

WHLR closed at $11.03 up from $10.25 while paying a dividend of $0.34. Total return 10.93%.

On average, CBL and WPG were able to outperform WHLR. However, the subsector has been on a massive rally the last few weeks.

Comparison sake

For comparison sake, WHLR is trading at a higher multiple of FFO than NNN.

If annualizing WHLR’s first quart performance seems like it might disadvantage the company, allow me to point out that Q1 FFO to common shareholders came in at $1,439. Last year their total for the year came in at $3,414. Shares outstanding only changed slightly (excluding the impact of the 8 for 1 reverse split). Using an annualized Q1 figure is dramatically kinder than using their 2016 performance. For 2015, FFO to common shareholders was negative.

Guidance the Market Misunderstood

The adjustments to reach AFFO were not helpful, the dividend is not sustainable, and even the Q1 FFO value of $.155, annualized to $.62, includes more benefits than I think it should.

Guidance on the Q1 2017 earnings call was for AFFO (the useless metric) of $1.64 to $1.68.

When they declared the lower dividend for Q2 2017, they updated their AFFO guidance to a range of $1.48 to $1.55 per share.

On 06/01/2017 the company issued a statement reaffirming their outlook. I’ve linked to the news blurb about it, because the blurb includes the words:

“Full-year guidance of $1.48-$1.55 (we're assuming this is FFO per share) is affirmed.”

Unfortunately, that assumption was wrong. The press release stated they were affirming guidance, of $1.48 to $1.55, but did not include “AFFO” or “FFO” in the release. It was a reasonable assumption to make, but it turns out inaccurate and the difference matters a great deal.

That announcement turns out to be critically important. It came out on the morning of June 1. On May 31, 2017, shares closed trading at $8.00. On June 1, 2017, they opened at $8.04 and closed at $8.60. By June 2, the shares closed at $9.61.

There is precisely no viable explanation for a sudden 20% jump in the share price other than investors and analysts dramatically overvaluing assurance from management that they would deliver on AFFO. That would make sense if AFFO were a useful metric for WHLR, but at this point I am thoroughly convinced that it is not.

By My Estimates

A 5.0 multiple for WHLR would be generous. That only comes out to $3.10 per share. Since the quarterly dividend of $.34 annualizes to $1.36, investors are going to think that would equate to a 43.8% dividend yield. That’s true. I think the $.34 dividend is so thoroughly unsustainable, investors using it to estimate yields are doing themselves a disservice. I will be amazed if this dividend is sustained for the next 12 quarters. I think it will be cut significantly sooner. By my estimates, $.15 per quarter would be highly optimistic and $.00 is more representative of the companies underlying performance.

The challenge facing the company can be seen through looking at the balance sheet:

From the end of 2015 to the end of 2016 there was a reduction in the combined value of the cash and near-cash accounts. On the other hand, there was a significant growth in the accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities.

Related Party Receivables

I have not included the category “related party receivables.” In both the last 10-Q and the 10-K a search for this phrase has only two hits, one on the income statement and the other on the statement of cash flows. A search for “related party” shows there were several transactions with related parties to disclose, but does not offer insight into the “related party receivables” account.

However, there is one bright spot. On page 99 of the 10-K, you’ll find details on the transaction that created the asset “notes receivable.” This was another related party transaction. To avoid giving any incorrect implication, I will merely quote the 10-K:

The Company, through WD, is performing development services for a related party of the Company, for the redevelopment of Pineland Station Shopping Center in Hilton Head, South Carolina to be known in the future as Sea Turtle Marketplace (“Sea Turtle Development”). Sea Turtle Development is a related party as discussed in Note 11. On September 29, 2016, the Company entered into an $11.00 million note receivable of which $1.6 million had been advanced as of December 31, 2015 for the partial funding of the Sea Turtle Development and an $1.00 million note receivable in consideration for the sale of 10.39 acres of land owned by the Company. Both promissory notes are collateralized by a 2nd deed of trust on the property and accrue interest at a rate of 12% annually. Interest only payments at a rate of 8% are due on the notes at the beginning of every calendar quarter starting October 2016. Interest at a rate of 4% accrues and is due at maturity. The notes mature the earlier of September 29, 2021 disposition of the property. The balance on the notes receivable at December 31, 2016 is $12.00 million.

Debt Maturities

The following chart shows the debt maturities coming up for WHLR:

That compounds the problem and provides a solid catalyst for the dividend cut. Refinancing that debt could be exceptionally difficult given weak capital position of WHLR. They might look to issue more preferred shares, but that means taking on a much higher effective cost of financing their operations.

Outlook

I see a very small equity REIT with large costs flowing through the adjustments in AFFO. The result is a metric which provides overly optimistic views of the company. The dividend is beyond unsustainable; it is a poor joke that will sucker investors into a dying REIT. A substantial cut will be necessary for the REIT to avoid running out of cash.

Potential Short Candidate

If shares were available at very low costs (or liquid options were available), the common stock would be viable for shorting despite its extremely high dividend yield. The dividend is draining the life out of the company and they’ll need to cut it soon to survive. Cutting from $.42 to $.34 was not enough.

The last trading price for WHLR is $10.25 and I believe it is dramatically overvalued. I think $3.10 per share is generous. The bulls will argue that the dividend yield would be massive, but they are relying on future dividends that are unlikely to be paid at the expected rate.

For anyone holding shares of WHLR and hoping for a huge dividend yield, I believe WPG or CBL would be a vastly superior choice for taking on high volatility to get a high yield.

Challenge with Shorting

For subscribers, I asked around about costs to short WHLR. The volume of shares available through Interactive Brokers was low and after the rebate it was still running around 13% at the time. Due to high price volatility, investors would want plenty of extra value on hand.

WHLR is an exceptionally small equity REIT. The market capitalization is under $100 million. When companies are this small they usually fall off the grid for getting much attention from analysts.

Options

This could be a potential play for the options market, but liquidity will be terrible there as well. Investors should beware of the embedded volatility measures. Remember the options area can be pretty tough here and exiting a put option by buying the stock is painful when it involves a dividend cut. The initial option pricing will usually incorporate the “expected” dividend into the contract price.

Upcoming

The reason I stated researching WHLR was to determine whether their preferred shares, WHLRD, were a viable investment. I’ll have more work coming up on WHLRD.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG, CBL-D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. I may buy or sell any of the REITs in this article. However, I definitely will not be buying WHLR. Tipranks: Sell WHLR.

