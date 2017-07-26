Royal Dutch Shell - Lower Oil Prices May Slightly Dent Q2 Results

Q2 Results to Remain Dimmed

The reason behind the pleasing results in Q1 by many oil majors was primarily due to the improvement in oil prices during the three-month period. However, the same cannot be said for Q2 as prices remained considerably lower during the quarter and is likely to reflect in the quarterly results that Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) is scheduled to announce in a few days.

For Royal Dutch Shell, my views are that revenues, earnings and operating cash flows from the upstream unit are likely to be reported lower on a Q-o-Q basis. Y-o-Y results may post a different picture because the oil market was in a completely different frenzy a year ago, but investors might not be too happy with the quarterly report as it comes in. It’s important to note that the results are essentially a result of the turmoil the oil market is in, and the phenomenon of lower operating cash flows will have set almost everyone in the industry on the back foot this earnings season. What has remained within Royal Dutch Shell’s control is its production volume and so I am expecting to see an increase in the volume, perhaps within the 6-7% range on a Y-o-Y basis.

As an investor, I can gain some comfort from the fact that Royal Dutch Shell has paid a lot of attention towards cost reduction and improving its efficiency, which might cushion the blow. Other than that, the upstream segment of the oil major can come in to save the day for the company. I am optimistic about the earnings to be posted for the quarter – EPS is likely to continue its trajectory in the green zone as in the last couple of quarters. Royal Dutch Shell’s free cash flow will undoubtedly remain positive in Q2 as well, which should keep income investors happy since it signals continuity in the dividends.

Other Areas of Interest

In this article, I’ve also decided to look beyond the Q2 results and talk about other issues that I think are important and have implications for Royal Dutch Shell.

A key cause of concern, in my opinion, is the slowdown in the re-balancing of the oil market. The EIA has confirmed this in its recent monthly report, stating that re-balancing seems to have started in Q2, which might extend the time it takes for oil prices to post some form of recovery. The way I see it, oil prices won’t be posting any considerable recovery till at least mid-2018, which is still a long way to go from now. Till then, Royal Dutch Shell will have its downstream and cost reduction drive to rely on to ease off pressure on operating cash flows over the next few quarters.

Royal Dutch Shell’s DE is at par with the industry average of 0.4. But I foresee improvement in this ratio in the coming months as the company’s $30-billion divestiture plan materializes completely. Of course, funds will be channeled towards reducing debt load of the company, thereby improving its balance sheet position.

In some of the most recent news, Royal Dutch Shell has been named as one of the players which are considering bidding for Asia’s largest independent renewable energy producer, Equis Energy, in a deal that could be worth around $5 billion. The surfacing of this news seems to reaffirm Royal Dutch Shell’s commitment to moving into alternative energy as time goes by. The New Energies Division of the company had plans for investment up to $1 billion annually by 2020. Taking into account both these facts, I’m happy to see that Royal Dutch Shell is not a company that stays still. In fact, its diversification into different products (even geographies) improves the company’s fundamentals to perform better in the years to follow.

Conclusion

If you like holding a stock that continues to please you with its stable stream of dividend, then Royal Dutch Shell is the stock for you. It has continued to remain a shareholder friendly stock and a well-paying dividend aristocrat in the past. As per my analysis, this is likely to continue on in the future, at least for the next three years at least – so the dividend remains intact and solid, with a yield of 6.96% per share. Moreover, since the free cash flow position has remained strong enough to support the dividend payout for the previous 3 quarters, I don’t see things any differently in the upcoming quarter either – which, without a doubt, is very pleasing. In Q1, Royal Dutch Shell managed to post operating cash flows at $9.5 billion, and free cash flow at $5 billion. These solid cash flow positions of the company assure me that dividends are not going anywhere for Royal Dutch Shell. In fact, I’m glad that despite that despite the mayhem in the oil market, Royal Dutch Shell has enough free cash flow to even support its capex that has been planned out. I believe that this certainly makes a strong case for a long position in the stock for those who are interested in stable inflows of income.

I’m not going to deny the amount of debt that has been piled on to the company’s balance sheet, but I see divestitures paving their way into paying off the debt eventually, which to no surprise will eventually boost your free cash flow, going forward. And for me, when free cash flow goes up, I expect this high dividend yielding company to reward its shareholders more handsomely than it already is.

Royal Dutch Shell’s stocks are trading marginally lower (~2% lower) YTD, and are currently closer to their 52-week-high price. We could expect to see some minor slip in prices upon the result announcement, depending on how revenues, cash flows and EPS pan out for the quarter. However, I believe that the fundamentals for Royal Dutch Shell remain strong and it will continue to remain a good addition to portfolios of dividend-seeking investors at the moment.

