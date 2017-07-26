Herbalife: Shareholders Should Take Profits Now

Investment Thesis

As a value investor, the most important aspect of any investment is being extremely-price sensitive. In my previous article dated back in January 2017 (Herbalife Is A Great Business At A Wonderful Price) I considered an investment in Herbalife (HLF) to have an upside potential of 25%. Since that article was written, the stock has now run that 25%. Shareholders might consider cashing in now, as sentiment in Herbalife has changed from gloomy to optimistic.

Recent Business Highlights

Herbalife successfully negotiated its May 2017 deadline and managed to restructure its business to comply with FTC's requests.

At the heart of it, the company, which evidently is not a pyramid-scheme, is allowed to continue to operate, as if nothing happened. It had been evident for a long time coming that it would, in fact, continue to operate as such and I could not understand why the market had not sooner realized that, as the most likely scenario. So what is left, when all is said and done, is a stable and highly cash-generative weight management company.

Compared with other MLM that I have looked into over time, such as NuSkin (NYSE:NUS) (Titled: Nu Skin Is An Ugly Company But Has A Cheap Stock), Herbalife has stronger competitive advantage over its peer group. Herbalife's brand, which is globally recognized and sells market-leading nutritious products, inspires trust in consumers and makes it easier for its distributors to promote its product as a real weight loss solution. What is important here is the illusion that its products work; whether they actually work or not is not significant. It's often consumers from poorly educated backgrounds who believe that Herbalife can help them manage their weight and health. A standout segment in Herbalife's operations in its 2017 Q1 results was China.

Source:2017 Q1 press release

However, once we excluded the timing of the price increase in China which was expected to come into effect in 2017 Q2 and will have caused a surge in demand for its products in China for the quarter of 2017 Q1 - in preemptive actualization of this price increase - its results would somewhat lackluster (data not shown).

Compounding matters, once we adjust for currency effects, in real terms China's growth comes down to minus 1% net sales for 2017 Q1, with 2017 Q2 expected to be materially worse.

Source: 2017 Q1 press release

With the majority of its sales still coming from North America, any decline in growth in this region continues to have a meaningful impact on its consolidated revenue. Its results for North America were down 7% YoY.

Moreover, now that the stock has started to price in some optimism into Herbalife's ability to flourish over the long term, investors should start to consider its fundamentals characteristic and financials going forward.

Financials

Source:morningstar.com; author's calculations

Herbalife has a terrific business model that is highly cash generative with great margins. As the table above shows it has been quite stable in the past 5 years and has had a CAGR of 5% in the past 5 years. It also has strong returns on invested capital (I use FCF margins as a proxy for high returns on invested capital).

However, its margins have been compressing for a while. Between the period of 2007-2012 its operating margins ran at just above 14% on average (data not shown), more recently, in the past 3 years it has normalized operating margin of just 11%. Its compressing margins would have had a more pronounced effect on its EPS line were in not for the fact that Herbalife has been very active repurchasing its shares.

Share Repurchases

The graph below shows that Herbalife has been repurchasing its shares at quite a clip. Since 2007 it has repurchased $3.2 billion in stock.

Source: share repurchases, author's calculations

However, while its repurchases have certainly offered the company its ability to continuously impress Wall Street, the fact of the matter is that those repurchases are not likely to persist going forward, especially when we consider its financial position and the fact that its revenue is set to continue to decline in the long term.

Financial Position is more restrictive than meets the eye.

Herbalife currently has a net debt position of $520 million. However, it carries on its balance sheet, $1,783 million in cash and cash equivalents. However, upon further inspection, we can see that practically all of its cash is reinvested overseas - as of 2017 Q1 $1,655 million was overseas.

Now, with its convertible notes due in 2019 combined with little growth and not a lot accessible cash (as accessing the bulk of the cash would trigger large taxes on repatriation), a small problem starts to emerge. A problem that investors are not being compensated for at the current trading price.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations

On the one hand, you have an amazing company, but on the other hand, the company appears to be somewhat expensive relative to both itself on a 5-year trailing average and against its peer group, both on a P/S ratio and on P/Cash Flow ratio.

DCF Analysis

For my DCF analysis I used a normalized $370 million of FCF (last three fiscal years), with strong 10% growth over the next five years - which is quite bullish assumption that Herbalife will be able to truly ignite growth to practically double it CAGR for the past 5 years.

Next, I leveled its terminal growth in line with historical inflation of 2%. I then discounted this FCF back at 10%. I used 10% (which is a standard discount rate), but in reality, once we incorporate the likely risks to its business model we quickly realize it's actually too conservative a discount rate. Still, I used this discount rate just to further emphasize that even with these bullish assumptions its valuation comes up as $6.5 billion, once again implying that shareholders are left with no margin of safety.

Herbalife is many things. What Herbalife is not is the type of company you want to buy and hold forever.

Investment Risks

The primary risk facing Herbalife is the education of its distributors. If its distributors realize that the opportunity to make an income is not as significant as they originally believed to be the case, Herbalife's retention rates might fall further.

Moreover, Herbalife has high turnover rates, due to a multitude of factors, least of all disenchantment with its actual weight loss results. When that transpires its preferred members most likely will not return to the Herbalife's network. Herbalife's distributors must continuously find new preferred members to sell their products to, with the pool of customers outside their network continuously shrinking over time.

Conclusion

Herbalife certainly has an interesting business model, which has successfully managed to restructure its business to accommodate the FCT requirements and enable it to exist post-May 2017. Now that its outlook has become a little more certain, and that it can in fact exist, there is a lot of optimism being priced into its stock, which in spite of great returns on invested capital, the business itself is not growing enough to support the punchy multiples its stock trades for.

