S&P 500 Closes In Record Territory On Bullish Earnings

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher, led by a surge in the shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) after both blue-chips posted earnings that topped expectations, lifting the broader market.

US stocks started the day on the front foot, buoyed by a duo of better-than-expected earnings from Caterpillar and McDonald's, which offset weak earnings from 3M (NYSE:MMM) and disappointing top line growth from automaker General Motors (NYSE:GM). Shares of both Caterpillar and McDonald's closed more than 4%.

On the economic data front, stronger-than-expected consumer confidence added to positive sentiment after the Conference Board announced Tuesday that the Consumer Confidence Index rose in July to 121.1 to a 16-year high.

Despite the rally on Wall Street, investors had to contend with a nearly 3% slump in the shares of Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) after the tech giant's quarterly earnings on Monday revealed a 27% dip in profit following the 2.7 billion fine levied by European Union in June.

Meanwhile, US political jitters eased somewhat after Senate Republicans voted to proceed to floor debate on their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Investors shifted focus to monetary policy later during the session, however, as the Federal Reserve got its two-day policy meeting underway ahead of a rate decision due Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher at 21,609.40. The S&P 500 closed 0.29% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite closed at 6412.17, up 0.02%.

'Bulls and Bears' on Wall Street

The top Dow gainers for the session: CAT up 5.9%, MCD up 4.8% and Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (NYSE:WMT) up 2.1%

MMM down 5.1%, United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) down 2.2% and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) down 0.8% were among the worst Dow performers of the session.

