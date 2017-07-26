Chipotle And The Final Straw

I had not written any pieces on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) since November 2016 when I warned about further losses in the stock right after Bill Ackman's Pershing Square purchased a 9.9% stake in the company. At the time of the piece, the shares were trading around the $397 per share level.

Over the months following my mistaken call that the share price would fall to $300, CMG rallied to highs of $499 per share by May 2017 and Ackman's investment was looking really good. The illness that caused the selling in the stock faded in the market's rear-view mirror, and even I returned to the establishment after having abandoned my short position and enjoyed a burrito bowl or two. It looked, and tasted like CMG was back on the right track again. After all, the shares in company peaked at almost $760 in August 2015, and with their travails behind them there appeared to be plenty of upside in the stock for Ackman and other holders to feast on as the price recovered.

In the middle of May with the stock moving up towards the $500 per share level, things were looking pretty good for the company. I even saw the lines returning at my local Chipotle. However, a little of two months later price destruction has returned to the company that survived one bout of food triggered illness and may not be able to survive another.

Price destruction for a company that was under siege

The last time I wrote about CMG was in November 2016 when the price was just under the $400 per share level. Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the combination of a bullish stock market, an investment by Pershing Square, and no new news on the food illness front caused the shares to recover to just below the $500 per share level. However, in the middle of July, it was a case of déjà vu all over again for the Burrito chain. The original problem of a common form of norovirus that sickened customers in 14 states returned in Virginia and given the company's history; the news hit the stock like a ton of bricks.

The latest problems in Virginia will continue to weigh on CMG despite earnings

The Loudoun County Health Department confirmed that 60 people came down with a case of norovirus after visiting a Chipotle restaurant in Sterling, Va., twenty miles outside of Washington, D.C., in the middle of July. There are reports of over 130 people ill after eating at the store. In the wake of the event, the price of the stock fell to lows of $336.52 per share on July 24, 32.6% below the May 16 highs. Another food illness cut the value of the company by one-third in just over two months. Moreover, a cell phone video from a location in Dallas that showed rodents falling from the ceiling took the appeal of the chain away when it comes to most sane customers.

On July 15, CMG reported earnings that missed estimates on revenue but beat on EPS. The company reported total revenues of $1.17 billion compared to analyst estimates at $1.19 billion. The company earned $2.32 per share versus the forecast of $2.18. Same store sales increased by 8.1% rather than 9.7% that analysts had expected. The results for the company were not bad, and the shares rallied to just above the $350 level in the wake of the release. However, $350 is a far cry from $500, and the bad news seems to keep coming for the beleaguered company. Patrick Quade, the founder of the website iwaspoisoned.com, recently said that Chipotle has historically had more reports of sick customers than other fast food restaurants since 2012, but the number had declined to only nine times the average in June before the latest report in Sterling, Va. Source: iwaspoisoned.com

The study includes ten of the chain's competitors with a total of 85,000 locations. The numbers represent illness reports for every 1,000 restaurant locations. As you can see, in June Chipotle was at nine times the average which was the most favorable report for CMG in five years. Source: iwaspoisoned.com

After the report, the number jumped to over 50 times the average, which is bad news for Chipotle.

Another problem for Bill Ackman

Personally, I am a fan of Chipotle and only recently perhaps in the early winter months of this year revisited the establishment I had avoided since the 2016 scare. While I have had no ill after effects from the food, I will not be going back after the latest reports. While the illnesses are problematic, the pictures from Dallas are a deal killer for me. However, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has no choice but to have lunch at Chipotle several times a week after his investment in the company. Ackman had a rough time with Valeant, Herbalife, and a host of other investments on the long and short side of the market.

As a matter of full disclosure, I live in the master planned community of Summerlin and Howard Hughes Corp., a company that I believe in, is one of Pershing Squares' holdings. However, CMG weighs heavily on the hedge fund manager's portfolio since the latest reports out of Virginia and Dallas, and the cascade of selling and downgrades that have hit the stock. After all, if customers like me who went back after a long hiatus to give the establishment another chance are going to stay away for good, the burrito shops goose could be cooked for good.

Reputation is everything, and CMG may not be able to make things work on its own

The CEO of CMG, Steve Ells, and his big investor Bill Ackman snapped into action fast after the most recent events at the chain. Ells highlighted the importance of food safety procedures blaming the latest problem on an ill employee. Ackman tweeted a picture of himself on line at a NYC Chipotle. However, in the world of fast food, there are so many choices these days and reputation is everything. CMG suffered a major strike in 2016 and the latest swing and miss in July in Virginia, not to mention to Dallas rodent issue, means that the company's back is now against the wall.

Since the latest report, I have driven by my local Chipotle several times where I would have usually stopped in for a bite to eat but kept on going. For me, it was the Dallas video that totally turned me off to the establishment. All of the pictures of Bill Ackman chowing down on a burrito bowl and the promises of Steve Ells of how important food safety is to his company have become unimportant. The fact is that CMG is now in a corporate death spiral. Unlike in baseball, in the world of the food business, two strikes are all you need to be out.

With the stock at $350 and threatening to go lower, it is time for a major overhaul of the company, and that does not necessarily mean replacing the management. It is time for CMG to operate under the supervision of more experienced and seasoned hands in the food services industry.

A merger is the ultimate answer

With a market cap of $10 billion and falling, it is merger time for CMG. The restaurant's concept is solid, and when done properly, the food is fast, good, and relatively healthy compared with many of its rivals. However, the current management has not been able to avoid another public relations disaster, so it is time for drastic action. Any of the big fast food companies with their established procedures and excellent food safety records could take the Chipotle brand and restore and enhance its value. A takeover could be the only thing that will save the chain at this time. A merger or acquisition is the ultimate answer to problems at CMG as the current management has been unable to right the ship.

The most recent events in Virginia and Dallas were likely the final straw for Chipotle, and I am hoping that a reputable company takes over soon so I can enjoy a steak burrito bowl without worrying about the aftereffects. I am bearish on CMG stock as I think a suitor will eventually buy it cheap. Meanwhile, management, in their final act in the interest of their shareholders, should be scouring the market for a buyer to arrange for optimal value under the current conditions. Today's valuation will look mighty generous if the current trend of sick customers or rodent videos continues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.