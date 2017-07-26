Meats At The End Of The 2017 Grilling Season

The grilling season each year commences on the Memorial Day weekend holiday at the end of May in the United States and runs through Labor Day at the start of September. The warm summer weather and vacations from school and work are the perfect reasons for family and friends to gather outside and enjoy barbecues and fun in the sun. The warm summer nights are filled with the delicious smell of meats on the grill making the summer season the period of peak demand for animal proteins each year.

Futures markets reflect the supply and demand equation for commodities, and each year as the grilling season approaches, the prices of cattle and hog futures tend to move to the upside. In the aftermath of the summer, prices of these meats generally move lower reflecting the decline in demand.

Last October, in the wake of the 2016 grilling season the prices of meats fell to the lowest levels in years. However, the price carnage turned out to be a huge bonus for carnivores who took advantage of a giant meat sale to fill their freezers for the months ahead. Prices rose steadily throughout the year and cattle reached its highs just before the beginning of the season of peak demand. When it comes to hogs, the price continued to rally past Memorial Day, and tightness in the hog market continues to keep the price of nearby pork futures close to recent highs. When it comes to cattle, the peak for 2017 so far came in late April as producers prepared for the summer season.

Cattle fall to the bottom of their trading range

As July is coming to an end, the price of cattle futures has been edging lower. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the soon to expire August live cattle futures highlights, the price of beef has moved to the bottom end of its trading range. On Tuesday, July 25, August futures closed at $1.13175 per pound which support close by at $1.12425, the July 6 lows. Open interest, the number of open long and short positions in the live cattle futures market, has been declining alongside price since the June 6 highs at $1.2765 per pound which is not necessarily bearish for the price from a technical perspective. Price momentum continues to point to a lower beef price which means it is likely that we will see a new low in coming sessions. There is not a great deal of difference between prices in the August and October live cattle futures market. Source: CQG

The October live cattle futures contract closed on Tuesday, July 25 at $1.12775 per pound with support at $1.1115. The slightly lower price for October compared to August futures reflects less demand after the end of the 2017 grilling season for beef. Source: CQG

On the weekly chart, price momentum is in oversold territory, but the price is close to support which means that we are likely to see lower prices in the cattle market over coming weeks.

Hogs are also moving lower

While cattle are moving lower, the price of lean hog futures also reflects the switch from peak season to the time of the year when demand declines. Source: CQG

The price of August lean hog futures traded to highs of 85.375 cents on July 5 right after the start of the peak season, but dropped to 81.45 as of July 25. August lean hog futures had declined by 3.925 cents, but the drop in the October futures has been greater. Source: CQG

As the chart of October hogs shows, the price decline has taken the pork market from 72.25 cents per pound on July 5 to 66.85 cents on July 25, 5.4 cents lower because of the prospects for lower pork demand after Labor Day. The daily charts for August and October hogs do not show the highs for the summer season which occurred during the week of July 10. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, expired July lean hog futures traded to a high of 92.825 cents per pound. The drop during the week of July 17 represents not so much a move to the downside in the price of pork, but the expiration of the July peak season contract and lower prices as the grilling season comes to an end in a little over a month from now. The active month live cattle and lean hog contracts are now the October futures which are trading at $1.12775 and 66.85 cents per pound respectively.

Shortages of meat could take on a new dimension

The path of least resistance for the prices of beef and pork and all agricultural commodities for that matter is the result of their supply and demand fundamentals. On the supply side, weather and conditions for growing the staple grains and other commodities that feed the world dictate available supplies and prices. When it comes to animal proteins, those grains are the critical input that causes cows, pigs, and other animals to flourish and grow so that they can become part of the food chain around the world.

Each year, food supplies depend on favorable weather conditions and the lack of crop diseases. Exponential growth in population means that each day, month, year, and decade there are more mouths to feed on our planet. The demand for food has been on a one-way trajectory, higher. Moreover, increasing wealth around the world has caused the demand for more complex proteins to rise. In China, consumption of beef and pork has exploded and will put strains on supplies during times of shortages. With almost 1.4 billion people, the Chinese government has spent decades securing the flow of raw materials and food for their growing population.

In 2013, the Chinese purchased the largest U.S. producers and manufacturer of pork products Smithfield Foods. Smithfield was a publicly traded corporation until the Chinese took it private. Smithfield continues to operate and produce hogs and pork products in the United States, but the ownership structure of the company presents issues that could impact the availability of pork in the United States during periods of scarcity. As a Chinese company, Smithfield Foods does not only operate for profit these days; it has become a strategic asset for the people of China when it comes to feeding the country in the months and years to come. Therefore, shortages of meat could take on a new dimension with China's ownership of Smithfield.

October 2016 was the lows in beef and pork

As the weekly charts show, last October the prices of live cattle and lean hogs dropped to lows of 94.3 and 40.7 cents per pound respectively. Cattle are currently 18.475 cents higher, and hogs are 26.15 cents above last October's multi-year lows. However, as the peak season for demand will come to an end in early September, the chances are that prices will move lower than their current levels on the October futures contracts in the live cattle and lean hog markets. Presently, beef remains slightly historically expensive compared to pork. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the price of live cattle divided by the price of lean hogs shows, the average for the price relationship is around the 1.4:1 level or 1.4 pounds of pork value in each pound of beef value. In the August futures contract, the price relationship is trading right around the historical norm which tells us beef and pork prices in August are at fair value. The long-term quarterly chart shows that the trend since 1976 has been that beef has been slowly becoming more expensive when compared to pork. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the October futures contracts of the two animal proteins shows, beef is currently historically expensive compared to pork as the price relationship is around the 1.69:1 level.

Given Chinese ownership of Smithfield Foods, it is possible that pork supplies could become problematic in the United States and the relationship between the two meats could move lower in the future. Moreover, the fact that the demand side of the fundamental equation for meats continues to grow will likely lead to higher meat prices in the future.

Expect a higher low at the end of the grilling season

I expect that cattle and hog prices will head lower over the coming weeks and into October. As the peak summer season for demand turns to fall and the barbecues are packed away for the coming fall and winter seasons, it is likely that beef and pork prices will continue to decline. However, I do not believe that we will see a drop to the same magnitude seen in October 2016 when cattle traded below $1 per pound and hogs fell to the lowest level since 2002. Growing demand for food around the world is supportive for the prices of animal proteins, and the coming off-season could be an opportunity to once again load those freezers up before prices move higher once again. Meats are about to go on sale once again, and while we may not see the same lows we did last October, the prices will surely look cheap during the spring and summer of 2018. I will be a scale down buyer of deferred cattle and hog futures for the coming months, and while I may take some short-term pain, the potential for longer-term rewards outweighs the risk.

Watch those meat markets at the end of the 2017 grilling season, and for those who do not trade in the futures market, the [COW] and [MOO] ETF/ETN products offer an alternative for those who want to stock up on price risk in the meat market in the months ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.