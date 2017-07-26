Freeport-McMoRan: Surviving And Thriving

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) always reports messy quarterly results and Q2 was no different. The copper miner missed EPS estimates, but the company actually beat sales estimates for the first time in roughly two years.

The value of the stock though goes far beyond the headline numbers. The 15% gain today suggests the market is finally catching on to the value here predicted in previous research, but more upside probably exists.

Mining stocks are difficult to forecast as matching actual production numbers with realized commodity prices are difficult. Not to mention, Freeport-McMoRan spent the last couple of years ditching assets, making the quarterly numbers difficult to analyze.

The value in the stock clearly doesn't come from hitting analyst estimates. Freeport-McMoRan is trading near multi-year highs despite hardly ever hitting these estimates over the couple of years.

A lot of worries exist with consolidated sales due to the Grasberg mine issues in Indonesia. For Q2, Freeport-McMoRan sold 942 million pounds of copper, 432 thousand ounces of gold and 25 million pounds of molybdenum. The numbers were close to the estimates back in April at the time of the Q1 report though some disappointments in copper and gold forecasts for the year.

While production numbers matter, the fluctuations usually aren't meaningful to the long-term story. Mining disruptions happen and typically only benefits the copper miner via higher commodity prices due to the lower supply from one of the top miners in the world.

What ultimately matters are the cash flows. Freeport-McMoRan has gone from negative free cash flow in the 1H last year to generating positive FCF of $1.1 billion over the first six months of the year. For Q2, operating cash flows were $1.04 billion and capital expenditures were only $362 million.

The projections for 2018 cash flows are substantial, especially considering that copper prices hit a new recent high of over $2.80/lb today. Again, part of the story is that some of the production short falls this year won't hopefully carry over into next year so the long-term story remains in tact.

The key investor takeaway is that Freeport-McMoRan is surviving and thriving now. The copper miner is a cash flow machine and still a solid buy even at nearly $15 today.

