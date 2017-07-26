Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin's (MGDDF) CEO Jean-Dominique Senard on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2017 12:30 PM ET

Jean-Dominique Senard - CEO

Marc Henry - CFO

Florent Menegaux - COO

Victoria Greer - Morgan Stanley

Thomas Besson - Kepler Cheuvreux

Gaetan Toulemonde - Deutsche Bank

Jose Asumendi - JPMorgan

Kai Mueller - BofA Merrill Lynch

Raghav Gupta - Citigroup.

Henning Cosman - HSBC

Martin Viecha - Redburn Partners

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Michelin 2017 Half Year Results Conference Call.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Hello everybody and thank you very much for being there with us tonight. We are more than happy to report our first half results for 2017. As you can see on the documents displayed now, our operating income from recurring activities of 1.4 billion is stable and totally in line with the Group's roadmap. Its important news, we are very happy with the results because they sure we are totally in line with the roadmap we have for the whole year and we will now go into the details.

Along the lines and sitting with me is Marc Henry, CFO, Group CFO and also Florent Menegaux, who is the Group's Chief Operating Officer. And the three of us would be able to answer all your questions if you have any.

So, as a sort of introduction, I would just comment the first slide and as you can see, the volumes for the first half is up 4.1%, actually 3.6% of constant scope of consolidation. Clearly, dampened in a way in the Q2 by heavy buying in Q1 as you know ahead of price increases.

We have seen some growth in passenger car and light truck volumes up 3% and they’ve been stable in the truck tire volumes. So, the good news is that we have enjoyed and sustained rebound in the earth mover tier demand and a much faster growth than anticipated in OE agricultural tire sales.

Also during the first half we made the acquisition of the Brazilian two-wheel tier maker Levorin and its very successful integration.

Other major point, major feature is that price mix effect has been positive at 1.4% and strongly accelerating at 2.8% in Q2, which bodes well for the impact of prices on the full year that we will enjoy and experience in the coming weeks and months. It reflects of course the initial impact of price increases that we have discussed publicly and clearly all that has resulted as we had announced at the start of the year in the limited impact price mix raw materials effect by €186 million.

Other strong use, the competitiveness plan games offset inflation as we had expected, but it's done and we are well shaped to achieve our very ambitious competitors plan for the whole year, we'll come back on that later.

Net income is up 12% at €863 million, and this is good news with a very strong improvement notably in the total fiscal rate of the group.

Free cash flow is stable if you exclude acquisitions and the very special event that was the capitalized interest on the bond we called OCEANE bonds, that we had issued 10 years ago and we paid all the interest in one short in the first half of this year, so if you skewed these two features, the cash flow is stable compared to that of last time, last year and this is very strong in terms of achievement because we were able to manage the impact of higher raw material costs on our working capital.

All in all, and when we come back in more detail later on, the 2017 guidance is totally confirmed and I am more than happy now to the turn documents to the CFO of the Group, Marc Henry will go into the details of what happened during the first half and I will come back to conclude the presentation. So, Marc.

Marc Henry

Thank you, Jean-Dominique. Let's have a review on the H1 summary. As you can see it on slide 3, of course purchase is ahead of price hikes, announced by most tire maker drove replacement demand in passenger car and truck, sharply up in the first quarter as you can see in passenger and the truck and then markets have been done, the second quarter as demand was reduced.

OE passenger car flat in Q2 was a negative trend in North America and Europe, while China has been sluggish. OE Truck however showed strong growth on the back of the freight positive and the positive momentum as well in China, Europe and Q2 in North America.

For Specialty, as mentioned by Jean-Dominique, mining grew furthermore, OE, Earthmover rebounded and OE agricultural tires unexpectedly surged in Q2.

On slide 4, let's have a look at the quarterly volume for each business. In line with the markets, Q2 volumes were dampened following early buying in PC passenger car and truck tire as you can see, going from 8% growth in Q1 to minus 2% for passenger car and to minus 3% in truck.

Rebound in Specialty continued with strong demand in mining as well as OE and of course growth went even up from 14% to 17% in specialty businesses.

Q2 also highlighted the price effect. In this slide, we show only the price effect quarter-on-quarter. As you can see the price effect is showing a swing from a minus 1% in Q1 to a plus 2.1% in Q2 and Q2 2017 of course is the first quarter of increase after more than four years of declining to raw material price trends. It was worth mentioning that the larger number of raw material closes will apply to the first of July and carry significant increases in the second half, which mean that specifically in truck, mining, AG and some closes in passenger, the price increase will be effective first of July, which mean of course creating a very strong positive price effect in the second half of the year.

Also, to be mentioned, the second round of price increase in the replacement market were implemented in July, in late June and so we'll here again drive strong price in the second half. So, you can of course expect to have a stronger price increase along Q3 and Q4.

Another point to echo Jean-Dominique's comments is the solid cash flow performance at the time of rising raw material prices. With the published minus 305 free cash flow results, you need to take into account the capitalized interest on OCEANE bonds, the minus 193 and the specific acquisition that were made in this first half, mainly SIPH so the rubber company, some solution company, Copiloto Satelital in Mexico and Robert Parker, wine advocate for the experienced business, all amounting for €83 million. Such free cash flow before non-recurring items would be minus 29, which is a very good performance. Thinking that in the same time, the [indiscernible] in the working capital requirement increased the requirement by 170 million.

Let's now describe our turnover. Net sales for the first six months totaled €11.059 million, an increase of 7.5% from earlier year. That was attributable to the net impact of the following factors, €372 million increase from the 3.6% growth in volume, along with the €52 million gain for the first-time consolidation of the Brazilian two-wheel tire maker levering.

A €145 million increase from the favorable 1.4% price mix effect, of which a negative 0.1 for the first quarter and a positive 2.8% for the second one. The price effect added a net €60 million comprising of €65 million in price increase in the non-index businesses, so it was a replacement market, less minus €7 million in price adjustment in the business subject to raw material indexation closes. Just to be very clear, in the first half on the index business, we had a slight decrease and of course in the second half, we will see a strong increase of that prices for the index business.

A positive mix effect added another net €85 million reflective the still highly positive product mix and a favorable impact of the rebound in the mining tire business, partially offset by OE and replacement mix sales.

And finally, €198 million increase from the favorable currency effect primarily from the US dollar.

The quarterly analysis calls for following comments. The slowdown of our volume in Q2 after the price increase, as I had already mentioned it, a more important sharp rise in the price mix and the priority boost that shrinking due to the fall of the dollar.

Let's move now to the bridge of the operating results from recurring activities. The Group operating income from recurring activities was €1.393 billion or 12.6% of net sales compared to €1.405 billion and 13.7% in the first half 2016. Valuation corresponds to the following items. Of course, as usual a favorable effect of 139 corresponding to the 3.6 increase in volume. It confirms for the full year of course the ratio of €80 million per percentage of point of annual growth for the group.

Next, net effect of price mix raw material of minus €186 million broken down as following, a favorable price mix effect of €145 million and a negative effect of raw material cost amounting for €331 million over the first half. The negative effect of €186 million is in line with the negative net impact of minus €100 million to minus €200 million we announced to the market last February. It breaks down minus €106 million on index activity and minus €80 million on non-index activities. And here again, I'd like to remember you again that as our objective is to have at least neutral non-index activities, it means that this minus €80 million will be corrected in the second half by a plus €80 million.

In terms of our operations, the competitiveness plan continued to generate gains of €146 million, which is the goal we wanted to have for the semesters. Those gains more than offset inflation that was €142 million of production cost and hover rates. Finally, favorable FX effect of €37 million still refers to the USD mainly.

I remind you also that the 2016 first half operating profit was extremely robust at €1.405 billion, partly driven by production slightly higher than our sales which I had allowed at that time to absorb in advance manufacturing fixed costs. In 2017, our operating result was achieved without this temporarily effect which I'll let last year to an erosion in the results of the second half of 2016.

Let's now have a look of a slight detail on each business line. Net sale in passenger, car and light truck tires and relative distribution segment rose by 5.9%, up to €6.253 billion. Operating income from recurring activity came to €800 million or 12.8% of net sales versus €14 million last year. The change was attributable from early to 3% growth in sales volume, improvement of sales mix, which offset almost all of the impact of higher raw material prices and the still favorable mix effect reflected by the success of Michelin CrossClimate+ and Michelin Pilot Sports 4S lines, which drove strong growth in sales of Michelin brand, up 4% and in 18 inch and larger tires, up 23% as we can see on the next slide.

Here again, you see that with the market of 3% global where the 18 inch and above tires grew 14%, the Michelin brand grew 4% and the 18 inches and above tires up for 23%, which is here again showing a remarkable growth and market share gains obviously.

If we move to the truck net sales, for truck tire and relative distribution amounted to €3.41 billion for the first half of 2017, a 4.6% increase over last year. Operating income from recurring activities amounted €229 million or 7.5% of net sales compared to the €288 million last year. The change primarily reflected the stable volume performance stemming from the priority focus on raising prices and delivering higher margin for the second half of the year.

And new products and services continued to be introduced over the period which was saved by the success of the Michelin X Multi and X Works.

In the specialty business, net sales stood at €1.755 billion for the period. Operating income from recurring activities stood at €364 million or 20.8% versus €303 million last year. The increase stemmed from a robust 16% growth in volumes, led by the sustained rebound in demand from the Group mining tires and the sharp upturn in Earthmover and aggregate OE equipment sales.

This amply offset the impact of higher raw material cost and continued price reduction over the period in application of contractor indexation closes. Here again, indexation closes will be fully implemented, are fully implemented actually since the first of July and so will deliver a very positive and strong price effect in the second half.

Our competitiveness plan is on track to reach the €1.2 billion 2020 target and the €300 million 2017 target as you can see with the €146 million gain was split in €64 million on SG&A expenses and acceleration from the €38 million in H1 2016, €20 million on materials which is our standard half year objective and €60 million on industrial and logistic productivity to €88 million in 2016 the high basis of comparison as I already mentioned it. And again, let's remember that with the effect I mentioned on the production volumes, the second half will be clearly more positive for the industrial performances.

Jean-Dominique Senard

At that point, this is Jean-Dominique speaking, I'd like to pick up on what Marc said. Clearly, we had announced a reorganization project in June, which will enable us and the corporate positions to be reduced by almost 1,500 worldwide. Clearly, what is behind is the I would say the evolution of this new organization that we have designed to improve the company's agility and maintain its competitiveness enabling it to of course to smoothly meet our future challenges.

We will clearly be able to leverage a natural attrition and retirement of 3,500 employees in France and among these 2,000 will be in Clermont-Ferrand, and in the United States, 1,500 employees. That will appear between 2018 and 2021.

And of course, given the intended 2,000 plus new hiring in France and the US over the same period and of course assuming the new organization is confirmed, corporate positions would be reduced by 1,420 worldwide between 2018 and 2021.

As far as our guidance for 2017, I mentioned in introduction that it was clearly confirmed, so we will hear clearly a repeat what we mentioned some time ago. As far as the volume guidance is concerned, it isn’t changed, with a commitment to grow in line with the markets. And when it comes to operating income from recurring activities, excluding foreign exchange of course, our ambition is clearly to be above 2016.

In that respect, Marc Henry, he mentioned it already but we clearly re-insist on the fact that the net price mix raw material effect on non-index businesses will be neutral.

And as far as the free cash flow is concerned, the structure of free cash flow on which we report regularly to you every year and half year will be above €900 million, this is our objective.

So of course, that relies on some specific assumptions. First assumption is of course the markets, the evolution of the markets and this is the scenario we have now for the second half of 2017 of course regardless of future winter conditions. Our estimate of the annual markets is plus 2%, plus 3% for tourism and 0% to plus 2% for truck business. That is taking into account the achievement of the first half of course. We expect the second half of the year approximately 2% growth in passenger car and roughly 1% decline in truck, due to the likely decline in China, which represents as you know, more than a third of the world market. The repays in markets should be shaped by the end of the backlash of anticipation purchases.

Demand for original equipment is expected to remain strong in truck, Earthmover and agricultural tires with the passenger car activity is showing lower growth. As for specialty tires, the sales of tires for mining companies will clearly remain dynamic.

So, when we look at the financial environment, we of course revisited our views and what we can now disclose to you is that as far as raw materials are concerned, we maintained a negative effect on the year of close to €800 million, slightly below, of about €450 million negative in the second half adding to the €331 million in first half.

Exchange rates are now expected to have a neutral effect over the year based on June Forex. As far as the monitoring of the group is concerned, mentioned clearly that the net effect price mix versus raw materials overall positive over the second half, but which will remain negative for the whole year, for the indexed activities, since the closes have adjusted upwards from July only as Marc Henry explained clearly.

And again, the new 2017, 2020 competitiveness plan should slightly more than offset inflation over full year 2017, which would be great achievement given the size of our program.

Perhaps a quick look again at very strong basics of the group and which shows clearly Michelin has a limited direct exposure to the car makers business and to the cyclical truck business. The Group will enjoy both the sustainability of the replacing passenger car market and the rebound clearly, strong rebound in mining and specialty.

So clearly, and again, Marc Henry, he explained that just before, the good performance of the first half should be analyzed, in comparison with that of the first half of 2016, which was very strong, Marc Henry he explained the reason why. So, the performance of the second half of the year will clearly be driven by past price increases and the gradual increase of unit margin. So, the results of second half will show a visible, very clear improvement.

Having said that, we covered this presentation. Thank you for your attention and Marc Henry, Florent Menegaux and myself will be more than happy to answer any of your questions you may raise now at your convenience. Thank you very much.

[Operator Instructions]. We have a question from Victoria Greer from Morgan Stanley. Madam, please go ahead.

Victoria Greer

Thank you. Could you talk us through a little bit where you see volumes overall for H2? You said you expect from to recover from the flat that we had in Q2, so where you see those will be helpful please.

And then secondly FX drop through, it looks as though that has been a lower benefit than normal to EBIT. Could you talk a bit about the EBIT impact of FX in H1 and then expectations for H2?

And then lastly, just on M&A and the very small deals that you’ve announced. We've seen the €52 million from Levorin in H1, could you talk about the impact of that on EBIT and then full year the impact of M&A on the numbers, please. Thanks.

Marc Henry

Okay, maybe on the volume, basically if you look at the guidance for that we give in term of market volumes and if you assume that we grow in line with the market, you will find globally as swifts and growths for the year. So, that would make it. And you can take that as an assumption in our objective of course.

For the FX drop through, yes, you're right. It looks slightly below but we give a rule that is nothing more than a rule of thumb, because of course the drop through from the tunnel were down to the bottom line of one-third that we give is just a rule of thumb. Its normally true, but it depends of course as various currencies. So, this drop through for example is absolutely clear for the USD, but [indiscernible] everything, you have many other currencies. So, for example, one thing that goes against that is that Thai baht, when you look at the Thai baht, it works backwards, because when the Thai baht goes up, of course it increased turnover, but as we export from Thailand, it has a tendency to decrease, bottom line because we export more than 50% of the production of Thailand.

So, this is -- it is very difficult to give you an absolute rule, because its depending on the structural weight of each currency in the cost of the company. We will see at the end of the year at anyway our assumption is that it will be neutral for the end of the year.

As far as M&A, Jean-Dominique, well.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Yes, so you’ve mentioned the M&A activity which has been limited I would say at the first half, but with specific, very valuable acquisitions. Early days to say the impact on that for the full year, because it's going to be a marginal I would say given the size of our acquisitions. The good news is that as I mentioned, the integration of Levorin, which is the major industrial acquisition of the half is extremely well done. And this company which was lagging at the time we boarded is now becoming nicely positive, so we are turning it around. I will be able to report in more detail by the end of the year the exact impact of all these acquisitions. Say that they are not -- it will not have a huge impact this year, but they are all turning around in the positive situation which will help clearly the global performance.

The next question is from Thomas Besson from Kepler Cheuvreux. Sir, please go ahead.

Thomas Besson

I've got three questions. Firstly, can you clarify what you said about the seasonality of earnings Jean-Dominique, I think you said H2 would show a clear improvement. Are you talking about the sequential improvement? Is the second half going to be better than the first half this year where normally its more the opposite? Is that what you meant?

Jean-Dominique Senard

Okay, is that the first question?

Thomas Besson

Yes.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Could you give us all the three questions and then we'll go around?

Thomas Besson

Sure. Second question will be on the competitive environment. Can you discuss the sustainability of the price hikes that have been put in place in the different segment please? Because raw materials have declined substantially, so it might be a bit more difficult by region of segments. So, some comment on that will be helpful.

And thirdly, your pension deficit seems to have dropped significantly, can you discuss on that and give us the direction for the end of the year and whether this is one of the positive impact of a negative FX development in the second half. Thank you.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Okay, I will let Marc discuss about the pension situation there. I mentioned clearly that the second half would be above the first half and that is clear, of course last year clearly and this is exactly what we have in mind, because the maths makes it very clear, we intend to have a result full year 2018, beyond that of last year. Full year that 2017 sorry, beyond that of last year, that is totally according to the objective. So, maybe you want to comment Marc on the second half towards the first half. Please go ahead.

Marc Henry

Yes, we will see, when you look at for example the consensus of today, we feel confident with that level. Consensus if I look at it, it's about €2.843 billion, man that the bottom line of the second half will be slightly above the one of the first half.

Thomas Besson

Very clear.

Jean-Dominique Senard

So that’s the sequential aspect that you mentioned before Thomas. And when it comes to the price hacks, Florent, will you take the lead there?

Florent Menegaux

Yes, in terms of the suitability of our price hikes, we think they are going to be strong, because what we see that our competition is also raising prices. We've seen a recent announcement in various domains, plus the fact that as Marc mentioned earlier on is, we would have anniversaries of indexed business, first of July, that will raise prices in our index business and we will see strong increases there. So, that why we are very confident on our ability to sustain our price hikes throughout the remaining of the year.

The pension deficit, the main, which is a decrease of €193 million, the main effect is a currency one, because its end of June figure. So, it has the euro dollar effect that we discussed, so the currency impact is minus 134 and the decrease of deficit is limited €59 million.

The next question is from Gaetan Toulemonde from Deutsche Bank. Sir, please go ahead.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Four very quick question. The first one is, what is the dollar assumption you have used for H2 to give us a win of €40 million for the second half. That’s a relatively easy question.

The second one, should I ask them altogether or one after another one?

Jean-Dominique Senard

Go ahead.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Okay, the second question is, when you guided for the raw material win of €450 million, its roughly the same number as the end of Q1, when the meantime the raw material prices declined. So, I'm wondering if that €450 million win is a conservative assumption, because if I do my math properly, I think its underlying approximately $1.8 kilo for natural rubber, where we're significantly below that level. So, can you help us to better square that number?

The third one is, when you give us plus 16% volume increase in SR3, does that mean that the mining business is a 20%, 25% at least. So, it looks very strong to me. So, can you help us to get an idea on what is the sustainability of such a strong performance.

And the last question is that, when I look at your volume growth, it looks like that the dealers are still dealing with the excess of inventory. Can you confirm that and can you give us an update on the level of inventories supported by the dealers? Thank you very much.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Hey Gaetan, thanks for the questions, I will just answer the second one and then I will give my colleagues the others. So, the headwinds, €450 million may look strong given the context you're giving, but don’t forget that there has been some other aspect that has been going a bit at the end notably prices been high and higher, which has significant impact. And of course, all in all, when we deal on and we mentioned €800 million for the full year, we said was slightly under, so that’s the way I would take your point to say that the global figure is probably on the high side than the low side, but it's not going to be hugely different, but it will be on the lower side of the €800 million and not on the higher side. Hope that helps the answer.

The dollar assumption for the second half….

Florent Menegaux

Very clearly, 1.15.

Jean-Dominique Senard

1.15, so it will be, what it will be. I mean we will see. But don’t forget, it is a very complex method. If you integrate the Russian ruble, the Brazilian real and the Turkish leara and all the rest, I mean you can have a headache in try and calculate the impact of the foreign exchange, but we have good treasures for that.

Marc Henry

But anyway, the impact, globally at the end of the year should be neutral, that’s the assumption for today.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Okay, SR3.

Marc Henry

Okay, for the growth of SR3, yes, of course clearly if SR3 is at 16%, mining is somewhat above, that makes sense, of course because all portion of SR3 sub segment are not growing at 16%. So yes, it's very clear. Its partially due to a very reactive supply chain I would say from us and it will be still strong in the third and fourth quarter for what we see from our customers.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Marc on that point, does that mean that its correspond to inventory buildup from the dealers where the level of inventory was too low, what does that mean for next year? Are we going back to kind of a normal slow growth or is there a restart it might reverse a little bit, that's much more the turn of my question.

Marc Henry

See, real activity growing at 9, for three reasons, for three different reasons. At our big mining companies, so large mining companies, there is a slight increase of activity and a strong productivity. Second, those big miners have sub-contractors, we see huge increase as sub-contractors, that means that of course they are trying to increase the use of their product but also increasing largely the use of sub-contractors and we see big growth in sub-contractor area. And third, for the smaller mine, we see a big growth, those small mines which had been probably the most affected during the crises, now they are getting business again and they are the most growing. So, it’s a combination of those three different parts of the mining business.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Exactly, and again as Marc Henry said, the business he's running by the way has been clearly well anticipating these aspects, so we're able to serve the market which is good. And perhaps last point on distribution, Florent, you'll take the point?

Florent Menegaux

Yes, so it of course varies from a product line to product lines, but I could say is that in the specialty product lines, we don’t see any slacking [ph] effect because actually the demand is very strong from the users, so we don’t have effects there.

Now in term of passenger car tires, in the first quarter we have seen some selling which is dealers buying in some inventory, but we have seen far less in the second wave of increase in starting July 1. And we are what we see is that yes, the level of inventories is pretty high, but not that high in passenger car and we would have a comparison basis which should take into consideration the fact that Q3 2016 was very depressed, so when we compared Q3 2017 compared to 2016, we should have slight growth effect in passenger car. Now as far as truck is concerned, yes that’s where we have seen a much bigger buying from the dealers, but the price increases we have passed in truck was very high, we had put two ways, but we are very high, so that’s why we are seeing some high buying. However, what we see is the activity for trucking is pretty strong, especially in North America and Asia and in Europe, that’s why we think the selling will be absorbed by this activity and that’s why we are confident that we should see some good growth in according to what Marc has said in the second semester.

Jean-Dominique Senard

It's clear that the freight market is relatively strong these days and seems to be quite robust and related to the growth of the global economy. Hope that answers your questions Gaetan.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Yes, very well. Thank you.

The next question is from Jose Asumendi from JPMorgan. Sir, please go ahead.

Jose Asumendi

Thanks. Just a couple of items. Just turn back on mining, how far off are we off peak volumes? How much growth can you deliver on mining over the coming years?

And then the second item would be, in terms of the inflation cost, I was just wondering, what is your assumption, second half versus first half on inflation costs? Lower or higher on an annual basis. Thank you.

Jean-Dominique Senard

For the inflation cost I guess it would be the same. Let's put it that way. I mean, our assumption today is refined enough to say that it should be close to the same. So, that’s where we are.

And for the mining, back to Marc.

Marc Henry

Yes, for the mining activity, we still have a capacity. You remember that when we hit the big numbers back in 2012, 2013, actually we were still building capacity. Some of those capacity was never run actually for some time. We even remember put under -- we slowed clearly a new factory, our new shop that we had built also in South Carolina. So, we have extra capacity, both in the big size and the small size to activate. Small size is used to run at the time at full speed, and large size, we are about the level of the last peak, but we still have quite a large amount of capacity. So, we have the ability to react further to further larger demand from our customers.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Yes, and the first point is clearly that we've been able to manage properly the global capacities in this business which is really good news. You remember when we had asked some years ago that the market will start dropping, we anticipated the move, it happened exactly the way we discussed, so we managed our capacities in the perfect I have to say. And then now, we have quite a lot of room to move upwards, so we don’t fare at all the sort of move that we are having today.

Marc Henry

For us the question is just to train workers and our people to work on the machineries, the new one that we need of course to make the machinery run.

Jean-Dominique Senard

The timing effect on the control as we speak so far.

The next question is from Kai Mueller from BofA Merrill Lynch. Sir, please go ahead.

Kai Mueller

I've just got three. One, we were talking about the second half and the volumes outlook on that. It tends to be that when your volumes are improving, your pricing goes down and vice versa. What really makes you so confident that customers are not shifting to other competitors versus especially in light in we touched on it earlier, we've seen some of the market data suggesting a bit more Chinese import coming in again into the European market in particular, given where raw material prices have rolled over and your message was always as raw mats go up, it's good for your pricing and for your market position, how has that changed over the last couple of months.

The second point on the investments, you’ve seen me going down the value chain, looking at some of these businesses, all in to the natural rubber. Is that something what we should be expecting more of and what is sort of your aim in terms of having in-house and your knack of production given you are already on the synthetic side quite strong.

And then lastly you have had quite a few smaller sized M&A transactions, but you mentioned early EBIT hasn’t been impacted very much. Can you just clarify how much it was in H1 and just give us an idea sort of how much of these deals in terms of EBIT will flow through in H2, in terms of the earnings and possibly also 2018 when they are hopefully integrated.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Okay, so on the question on investments, when it comes to the value chain and you mentioned the example of natural rubber. It has been clearly our strategy to have in-house access to raw materials that is essential for our production. As you probably know, when it came to natural rubber, we were quite low in that aspect because we almost brought all our production outside of the company. We did not have for historical reasons, we didn’t have much own resources. So, we had an effect of increasing our shares in the African holding that we launched some weeks ago, we increased that production in that domain, which is good for the future.

We also have launched as you know very major project in Indonesia, which will bear fruits of course in next five years, or five to six years, with a huge plantation of round 50,000 hectors and this going to happen in the very, very sustainable way, which is a wonderful project we have in Indonesia today. And that of course at the end of the day will be some sort of hedging when it comes to the evolution of price of this raw material, but please keep in mind that in the next five years or six years at the end of the day, we will only have 10% of our needs in natural rubber from in-house. So that’s the sort of volume that you need to consider, but nevertheless it is important for us not only to come back to tradition, but to be able to monitor and master this wonderful raw material which is the natural rubber. So that’s where we are for this question.

Maybe on the volume size, Florent, take that and perhaps an M&A.

Florent Menegaux

The confidence in the volume for H2 and what your question about Chinese imports. So yes, we are seeing some in Europe, especially some activities from the Chinese, especially Asian imports basically that rose. However, we have several points that are clearly in our favor. The first one is, in OE manufacturing, the OE ends our buying our technology, they are not buying a piece of rubber for a price. They are buying -- so of course we still have -- we constantly have to fight for to demonstrate our technology, however, they are actually buying our technology. So, the price of Chinese there is less relevant with the OEMs, but of course we enjoy a nice pressure.

And on replacement side, whether it's in passenger car or in truck, we have -- the brand is very strong in various part of the market and as such, we are also clearly the price leader in most of the markets we operate in and as such, we command what the price should be in the market basically. And that’s why we have constantly lived with pressure from outside, but we think here the pricing is adequate to what the market can sustain.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Okay, on the question for M&A, Marc…

Marc Henry

So, this year we will see the levering being fully integrated in [indiscernible]. It will generate a positive EBIT and a positive EBITA, a few of course million euros, ten of million euro if you wish around this small two-digit number. Next track as you know will be integrated for the second part of the year. Here you remember, it's been generated in EBITDA for the year about €25 million as you can see it. So those numbers give you an idea of what those acquisition could bring to the group. Now of course this is -- those acquisition is of limited amount, so of course it has also a limited amount on the bottom line and on the financial results.

Jean-Dominique Senard

But they are important I would say for the group, because they illustrate strategically what, where we need to move. Clearly in that business of levering, it’s a wonderful match with our strategy in the two-wheel business and are taking a very strong position in Brazil. It's been just a perfect match and a wonderful acquisition.

And when it comes to NexTraq, well then, we clearly see the logic of acquisition starting with Sascar two and a half years ago and then of course a small company in Mexico and then NexTraq in the United States. Because we are really building a network on technology here, creating the exact platform that we need to be able to build up our service business to fleets, and this will happen again. We are not as you see contemplating huge acquisitions there, but significant enough to create the platforms we need to be able to be agile and move. Competencies are coming back in the Group. We're extremely happy with the Sascar acquisition despite the Brazilian context, this company has been wonderful in the past two years, which proves that our strategy is correct. The way the incredible resilience business in the service business to fleet and so this is the reason why we added NexTraq to the company.

So that’s I think we can answer on the M&A. and of course in the coming years, all these acquisitions will show up more and more strongly of course, but Marc gave you the main figures that you can expect for the year.

Kai Mueller

Maybe one quick follow up on the M&A. are you still looking at Asian players in terms of your channels?

Jean-Dominique Senard

Yes, you are right. But this I always mentioned it was part of our strategy, but as usual, the value creation aspect of the potential acquisition is a real challenge. So, we're certainly not changed our philosophy domain, and we're certainly not going to pay for the pleasure of announcing an acquisition. So far, that’s where we are. And of course, beyond the valuation questions, which sometimes are still amazing compared to what we have in our own valuation additive value, well then you also need to have a seller in front of you if you want to buy something, so it's not all particular. So, there we are. That’s the best answer I can give you. But there is no change in the strategy there.

The next question is from Raghav Gupta from Citigroup. Sir, please go ahead.

Raghav Gupta

Thank you. Two questions from me based on margins, one of SR3 and the other on truck. I was wondering if you look about the operating leverage in SR3. Margins were up only 20 basis points and sales up maybe 20%. Is this simply related to the timing difference in raw mats and pricing?

And I guess a follow on to that will be, you talked a little bit about plant utilization being relatively high and I'm thinking about your 17% to 24% EBIT margin target for the division. What needs to happen for you to get to that upper end of that range.

And secondly, on truck margins, was this impacted, the reductions, was this impacted at all by the North American market, where obviously we had tariffs relaxed early on in the year on Chinese tires, Chinese imports. I'm just wondering if you can -- that. Thank you.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Okay, Florent will take the truck answer and then Marc SR3.

Florent Menegaux

So, the slight margins squeeze that we have seen in truck, in the first semester is due to the time difference between the raw material spike and our ability to raise prices. However, we are very confident in the second semester that this will correct and we will get back in line to what our objectives are.

Now, as far as North America is concerned, this is -- actually the market is very strong and this is both in truck manufacturing and also in replacement and today, we our main challenge is -- our main goal is to ship as many tires as we can to North America, because they are in great demand which is good for price sustainability. So, we do not expect too much margins squeezed in truck in North America.

Raghav Gupta

A quick follow up on that very quickly sorry, so do you think margins will raise sufficiently in the second half of the year in truck that you will finish the year flat year-over-year for the full years 2016 and 2017?

Florent Menegaux

We should be in line with our objectives in truck, yes. We are confident in our ability to increase substantially our margin per unit into second semester. Yes.

Raghav Gupta

Okay, thank you.

Florent Menegaux

As part of the accessory margin, what you saw in the first half is of course that in that case, surprise effect was negative linked to of course raw material closes in this business which were down or slightly down in the first half, so that mean that raw material -- comprised raw mat was clearly negative and offset partly the volume effect of the volume operating leverage effect linked to in this area. So at the end this negative impact of the first half will disappear in the second half, so I would say unlike traditional years, you will see an operating margin being better in the second half than in the first half linked to those raw material closes being implemented in July 1, 2017; that's why you will -- you can -- you would see in that case the volume operating lever being fully expressed because of course the margin is a unit margin, it would be back to higher levels.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Maybe Florent may comment again but I just speak up here; don't forget that we are now -- again, I would say in the context of this evolution of raw material prices and this changes the basis of calculation and your run-up in this famous dilution of the margin linked to price increases, and so be very careful when you link your matching; I mean you have to integrate this dilution effect if you want to be more precise. I don't know Florent if you want to…

Florent Menegaux

So back to your question for the second half in truck; apart from the dilution -- mechanical dilution effect, yes, we are very confident we will like-for-like be back to the margins we were joined before.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Exactly. So that's very important because now we're entering this period where we have to make sure that the calculation are right and it's sometimes a bit misleading and we lived that in the past so many times, so we're just back to. Okay, thank you very much.

The next question is from [indiscernible] from Jefferies. Sir, please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, just wanted to follow-up on the raw material prices. So I think based on spot you probably have a significant tailwind in 2018. The question is whether you think you can keep a significant net benefit in 2018 or you will have to give back some of it? And also on the confidence of volume growth in the second half, I struggle with the fact that all the commentary has been on a weaker sellout and hence the dealers must be sitting on high inventory levels; that along with the fact that you will be increasing prices just a bit in trade as to what gives you confidence that the silent volumes will increase in the second half as opposed to maybe dealers waiting for pricing to drop?

And then just a couple of clarifications; is the $800 million raw material guidance still on spot or do you have a different number based on what the spot raw material prices are? And also in the first half, the depreciation was flat year-over-year, I know the depreciation is still running below CapEx but should we expect broadly flat depreciation effect for 2017 and 2018? Thank you.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Thank you for all these questions. So right on the first on I want to be very clear on that, it's the absolute priority of the group to protect its margin, so I mean this is the number one priority. So whatever happens in 2018, we're guided by this principle and we will do what we have to do to protect our margins and this is what we are doing by the way actually as we speak and it's a tough period as you will understand because we are -- we have this caught at the end of June which doesn't reflect at all the whole year because all we explained before, so we have really to look at our results this half and integrate it in the global 2017, if not, it doesn't make sense. So priority number one, protect the margins and that will happen again in 2018.

Florent Menegaux

And the entry point by the way as we will have a much higher margin unit in the second half, the entry point of 2018 will be better of 2017 which mean that of course H1 2018 -- the servicing looks like it is today will deliver a higher margin per unit structure for the group. As far as years in the high inventories, I think it's a very similar question to the one asked before on that. What I could add which I didn't forget to mention was, in Europe, especially what we have is; we have high pre-orders of winter tyres and for the first time in the last past four years, this is the first time where we see that signal that says that in term of winter chill-in [ph] it should -- so far it looks good, that's why we are always so for Europe pretty confident. And for the other part of the world, we have some inventory that are not alarming -- not at alarming level at this stage, so we are confident that this level off towards the end of the year.

Jean-Dominique Senard

As far as depreciation, I think it's -- what you see is a complex effect linked to also different currency impact; so basically yes, in the -- within the next two years we said by 2020 depreciation and investment, I mean -- investment to much at the level of €1.6 billion, something like that. So it's just an interim level that would finding much with the investment level for the time being with the scenario that was communicated, it will be reaching €1.6 billion a year by 2020.

Florent Menegaux

Okay. And that's again as far as the raw material headwind is concerned, we mentioned the €800 million impact. And again, take it as the high size of the impact, it's -- will probably be under that level close to but under rather than beyond. So that's the best answer I can give you today and we will of course follow-up in the coming months on the impact. I hope that answers all your question?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, it does. Thank you.

The next question is from Henning Cosman from HSBC. Sir, please go ahead.

Henning Cosman

Quickly, I'm just trying to decompose a little bit all your various guidance items and because you give the guidance of remaining negative in the index business and then backing out the other items I guess you get to something like €400 million or €500 million positive price on the non-index business; that does seem relatively high 4%, 5%; even in the scope of your announced price increases because of course the higher end of the range was more on the Q3/Q2 which is obviously the smaller part of your volume. So can you just give us some more consider on that as the overall price increase level possible because a lot of the price increase comes from as a free as well or how should we think about that? That's the first question.

Second question is on the truck where you've illustrated that you've lost a bit of market share in the first half. And Jean-Dominique, you made it very clear again that protecting margin, this is your priority; so can you just put that into context with your plus 20% volume guidance from the capital market day? And how your priorities might be shifting there if you have to? And finally unrelated to this set of results, you've got to forward for the above €1.4 billion structure-free cash flow in 2020 as I use your 2016 number as a base; the entire increase appears to come from the convergence of CapEx and D&A already and not factoring in any increase in EBIT; can you remind me what I might be missing there or is that an open ended guidance and that number might be much higher? Thank you.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Okay, on the last point; it's clearly an open area, if we can do better we will, we never -- I would say, precluded the fact that we could do more. So that's absolutely clear. Perhaps on the truck aspect, lost market share and priority to margin, I think it's absolutely clear and we will maintain that -- I would say the extent but of course following the markets [indiscernible] that we do not -- I would say suffer too much from market share but never forget, the Chinese aspect -- the calculation of market share is crucial these days because the volume of products coming from China is so big that mechanically your market share is dropping because the production of the Chinese drug tile [ph] is just huge, maybe you would like to compliment my…

Yes, it is just because -- we have a country mix effect in truck, very high, especially in the first semester this year with the truck market in China, both in OE and replacement went up a lot and it's by far the biggest market in the world and that's where our market share is not as strong as in other parts of the world. So mechanically even if we were gaining market share in every market, with the market the country mix effect, we would have lost market share. So this is why -- and we don't foresee this increase in the Chinese truck market being sustainable due to two main factors; one is they are truly attacking overloading in China, and therefore this is creating new opportunities for truck. They are also putting regulation for low consumption for trucks in China which is then increasing the OE market.

And then replacement, we have seen some markets increase now and we don't think it's sustainable because structurally the Chinese market is not efficient in terms of logistics, so therefore more than 50% of the trucks are running empty to find loads and when we compare to other zones like North America or Europe, we see that that number is way, way above of what we see in the other part of the world; so that's what this would correct at some point in time and therefore our market share mechanically will improve by just the fact that the Chinese market at some point will decrease.

I think that's a wonderful opportunity for us. I mean the OE evolution in truck business in China has been quite significant these past months and that it shows that we are right to be patient because at last the value of our business model will take the lead and that takes time. In some time within China we have truck tyres and with a low market share but at last we now have signals that the value of our products will be a major in the coming years and also don't forget the fact that -- if I'm wrong, correct me but China produces 70% of the worldwide capacity; I mean 70%, can you imagine, and consumes only 40% I would say. So they have a huge -- the consequence of that is you have a huge export from China that took some -- mechanically some market shares notably in Europe because I always recalled a figure that at the end of last five years, the market share of truck -- Chinese truck tyres in Europe moved from 5% to 29% in Europe only which is a huge change.

So and facing that we have just to react, we have to competitive, we have to keep our models and we are doing it. So on one day what described, I would -- Florent described it will happen; it can be quite blocked at some point and then we will really be exactly where we need to be and notably in China with our model. So hopefully, that will turnaround.

I hope we went through -- Mark?

Marc Henry

Although your question about the price effect for the second half, if you make a little math very simple, it assumes €800 million of cost; we said that we will have a balance of non-index business and index business that would be no worse than €100 million because it was €106 million the first half, so of course it would be slightly somewhat better than that. So if even you assume €700 million then a price effect to make the minus €100 million, and it means that the price mix effect of all -- it means that the price mix will be €555 million in the second half which is something around 5%. So definitively if you do that very simple math you can see that the price effect would be much stronger than the Q2 and then the H1. In H2, so it will be somewhere around this kind of figures and this is definitively what we will see, it's linked to two effects; the first one is that the index business will of course regroup quite a lot in price and the non-index business will have to regroup the unbalance for the first half. So all in all together, it will be -- we do the assumptions of something around €555 million which is roughly 5% versus the turnover of H2. So you know, that means that you should expect clearly much higher pricing effect in second half.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Yes, okay. This is constantly what we said from the beginning of this quarter, I think -- I hope it helps.

Henning Cosman

Yes, I saw that, that was exactly my calculation as well. I just find the 5% within the scope of upto 8%. It seems like a high number because the aid was meant for the Tier 3, right, which is pretty small volume relative to your group volume. So the question was, if there is a lot coming from SO3 [ph] which helps you to get to the 5% or how we should think about that?

Jean-Dominique Senard

There is a lot coming from trucks, there is a lot coming from SO3 [ph] because of the price -- when you do a very simple calculation also of what could be price increase in the first -- in the second semester in the sub-sector, you would find above 5%; if you do the math you would find above 5% for just this one and of course truck with these two price increases, so that what will remain, we give this 5% price increase that you will see on the year-on-year basis for the second half; this is clearly the target we have. So I hope that helps.

Henning Cosman

Yes, thank you very much.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Thank you very much. Where are we now on the call? We're getting close to -- okay, we still have space for two questions.

Two participants, okay. So the next participant is Martin Viecha from Redburn. Sir, please go ahead.

Martin Viecha

Hi, this is Martin Viecha from Redburn. I just have two very quick questions. The first one would be on replacement tyres in China; passenger car replacement tyres in China. How do you see the development of premium brands versus non-premium brands in China? As in, from your perspective are the premium brands taking market share or not? And the second very quick question is that when you sit behind the table with distributors and dealerships and trying to negotiate prices to go up but all of these distributors see the -- that the chart of the raw materials going down, how do you justify raising prices in this environment? Thank you very much.

Jean-Dominique Senard

On the first question, would you like to pick up. So in China what we see is, especially in this market we have two phenomenon which are very strong four premium brands. The first one is there is a very strong loyalty to OE -- to original equipment in China. And this is due to the fact that most of the people in China are accessing to a car for the first time in their life and as such they don't -- they -- and especially in China the brands are very important because this is the reassuring factor and China is so specific in that matter that actually they value a lot premium brands. So what we see is, we make measurements; for example, the Michelin brand in China is as well-known as what it is in France, which is our historical market; and we don't see that declining. Actually the appetite for the Michelin brand is -- investments in car, especially getting stronger every day. The foreign brands in passenger car are the bulk of the market in China, so more than two-third of the brand represented in China are from outside China in passenger car. It is different in truck but in passenger car we don't see that. And also -- we see that also in cars is that the cars are getting very premium, even though there is a push for Chinese brands, helped by the government right now; however, the appetite for foreign brands in China, especially in passenger car is very strong.

Okay. And for this the -- the question on the dealership is concerned, well, yes, it's always a discussion we have and we include that sort of period in the past many times but never forget that the market entirely is led by demand globally and what you see is that at some point it isn't the interest of the leadership to pass the prices through because the demand being there, there is no reason for them not to go and pass the prices up. And generally speaking when you look at history, these periods where raw materials has been moving up, generally improves the performance of dealership globally, so of course, you see there are ups and downs but that's the way it goes, never forget it is led by demand. So as long as demand is there, I mean the incentive for moving the prices up is always there. Okay, well thank you very much for the question anyway. I guess there is still somebody on the line, I would like and pass the last participant.

The last question is from [indiscernible]. Sir, please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, good evening everybody. In your introductory remarks you talked about the agricultural prices stronger than expected. First, I was wondering which area there was higher demand that you expect than if you are going to change your slightish expectations for the current year and also considering these first sign over a cover if you expect a rebound -- finally a rebound next year?

Florent Menegaux

Yes, what we saw basically in agriculture; first of all, our assumption is that the replacement market will be very similar as last year but of course with the boost that was given in the first half, I mean the first quarter linked to again this famous price increases linked to raw mat. So further replacement; so the replacement is not expected to grow that much. What is clear is that the OE market is expected to grow and specific in the second half because each OEM is asking us for more demand; of course they have a bigger demand from all kinds of machinery in the Ag area. This has led Ag and also compact line area by the way, this is led by -- first of all, you saw that these higher price of cereal that started to pick up, it was quite interesting.

Second, probably also some piece of equipment are getting old and they are trying to change it. But I would say today is very clear, at least for 2017; we will see a nice rebound for OE. As far as 2018, I do hope that with the -- the fact that the crop seems to be on the lower side, specifically North America, inventory of cereals could go down at the end of the year, then triggering a higher pricing and usually triggering demand of OE vehicle. So for the time being, that's the hypothesis that we are into.

Jean-Dominique Senard

Okay, there we are. Thank you very much. I think now we have reached the end of this session. So I would just like -- on behalf of everybody here, thank you for your attention and your questions. I think we went through the whole lot of challenges and questions we could have for the year. So now we're all back to work to make sure that we will achieve our targets for 2017 and as you can see we feel quite confident that we will reach them.

So thank you very much for that. And I hope to look forward to seeing you soon. Anyway, goodbye.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

