ADMA Biologics Follows Up On RI-002

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is a company with a market cap ranging from $100 million to $200 million in the past year, focused on developing innovative products for patients prone to infection. The company develops plasma-based biologics candidates for treatment of Primary Immune Deficiency Disease (PIDD) and the treatment of infectious diseases. In a new interesting development, ADMA recently acquired the assets of Biotest Pharmaceuticals in June 2017, consolidating into a commercial plasma products company with FDA licensed products, source plasma collection, contract manufacturing opportunities, and even some temporary funding. ADMA's late-stage lead candidate, RI-002, has been held up due to an FDA manufacturing warning letter, and the company plans to resubmit its Biologics License Application (BLA) upon its resolution. The general details for ADMA were covered in a previous article by Strong Bio in April 2017.

PIDD has an estimated prevalence of 1 in 1,200 in the United States, or approximately 250,000 people. These patients have over 250 different manifestations, and some require special care and treatment with antibody infusion to live infection-free. Without this exogenous antibody immune support, these patients would be susceptible to a wide variety of infectious diseases. Lead candidate, RI-002, is derived and fractionated from human plasma donors that test high (via assay) in antibodies that neutralize respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The product is a blend of polyclonal antibodies against pathogens such as streptococcus pneumonia, H. influenza type B, cytomegalovirus (CMV), measles, and tetanus. Patients afflicted with PIDD generally receive a monthly outpatient infusions of exogenous immunoglobin therapy known as IVIG to prevent infection. PIDD global annual market was valued at 4.36 billion dollars in 2014 and is estimated to reach 7.56 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2015 to 2023.

ADMA has completed phase 3 clinical trials for candidate RI-002 for the treatment of PIDD. RI-002 met its top-line primary end point of no serious bacterial infections reported. Results of research for RI-002 are covered in peer reviewed publications such as this one from Journal of Clinical Immunology. RI-002 was administered for a total of 793 infusions with zero serious adverse events to 59 patients in 9 treatment centers throughout the United States. Positive results from a phase 2 study of RI-001, a predecessor of RI-002, in RSV control will supplement phase 3 results for RI-002 in the BLA application. RI-002 has been shown to be high in titer to other respiratory viruses as well. These results, included in the Biologics License Application (BLA) accepted by FDA in the fall of 2015, meet the primary outcome requirement specified by FDA guidance of <1 SBI per patient-year. The company will resubmit the BLA when the CRL letter from FDA is resolved, and the company's plan for this resolution is now in motion.

The acquisition of Biotest Pharmaceuticals brings several new factors into play for the company: two FDA approved products to ADMA, Nabi-HB (Hepatitis B Immune Globulin, Human) and BIVIGAM (Immune Globulin Intravenous, Human), research/manufacturing space consisting of two facilities totaling approximately 126,000 square feet in Boca Raton, Florida, and a cash facility of $27.5 million, with $15 million as a subordinated loan and an additional $12.5 million available for future equity financing. More importantly perhaps, by acquiring Biotest, ADMA management now has the authority to work through regulatory obstacles directly with FDA, which includes resolving a warning letter that is holding back progress on its lead product, RI-002. The acquisition makes ADMA one of the only American owned highly-specialized plasma fractionation plants authorized to market products in the U.S. Lackluster sales of BioTest products indicates the need for new leadership was probably overdue as well, given their potential.

Nabi-HB, a human anti-Hepatitis B antibody, was one of the newly acquired products from Biotest. It is obtained from human plasma. The space of Hep B has a lot of competition, but GlobalData estimates China is the largest market, rising to over $1.4 billion by 2024 with worldwide market to grow slowly to $3.5 billion by 2021. From time to time, Hep B vaccines end up on shortage lists as well. Its second newly acquired product, BIVIGAM, is a polyspecific intravenous immune globulin designed to strengthen the immune system in immune compromised individuals. It is also listed as containing platelets, important in helping to maintain blood health in patients with idiopathic thrombocytopenia purpura. Its peak sales estimates were in the range of $100 million in 2012. Both of these drugs have been on the market for some time with less than impressive sales, but perhaps rebranding and/or relaunching can give them some life.

Q1 2017 net loss was reported at $6.7 million. The company reported $2.6 million in revenue in 1Q 2017 versus $2.1 million 1Q 2016. Increase in sales was primarily attributed to supply agreement with SK Plasma Co., Ltd. The company reported only $8.8 million in cash at end 1Q 2017 but was able to raise $15 million in a loan from the BioTest deal, with an additional $12.5 million. This may buy the company a runway of early 2018 to raise money, and subsequent to an offering and share price pullback Strong Bio reiterates to be looking for a potential initial position. With a clear path going forward for ADMA, any market weakness could be one to exploit.

A three-analyst consensus stands at $12 per share. With additional prospects for pipeline growth being addressed ahead of its product launch, ADMA is certainly worth a look as a value and growth biologics stock. Moreover, Strong Bio prefers management styles that take matters into their own hands and look ahead to future growth. M&A activity in the plasma products space, for both large and small vertically integrated facilities, yields attractive valuations over time. Based on rising global demand for plasma and plasma derived biologics, ADMA expects this trend to continue. Moreover, the company does not need to generate a lot of sales to support a cash neutral quarterly flow.

Risks include completing the company's near-term goals of remediating the FDA warning letter for manufacturing, relaunching BIVIGAM in the U.S. after being unable to meet manufacturing specifications, refiling the BLA for RI-002, FDA approval of RI-002 in PIDD, and extending cash runway. Accomplishing these goals in 2017 would be no small feat. Thus dilution is a primary concern when investing here, especially if revenues continue to be delayed. Still, support for the stock price has been relatively stable compared to biotechnology companies in general, and a cash raise could well be a good thing provided investors enter at the right time. The company will need to hire a sales force to launch its products as well. Still, with a backlog of functional products ready for FDA approval, the reward to risk ratio with a small $100 million to $200 million market cap to sustain seems potentially favorable. If the company is able to market its PIDD products successfully, the potential reward for investors is quite worthy of watchlist placement, with large market potential and growing need for preventative infection products, part of a whopping global market expected to reach $230 billion by 2023.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.