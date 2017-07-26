MannKind: Assessing The Insurance Landscape For Afrezza

Sometimes getting information that you can take action on is a tedious task. With MannKind (MNKD) I have seen many investors put out generalities when it comes to this investment. The problem with generalities is that they are not very quantifiable. In this article I am attempting to take a generality used by both bulls and bears and put it into a measurable formula than can be easily compared as the company progresses forward.

Every year insurance companies review their formularies and make determinations about how any given drug will be covered. If you are new to this space, you should look up Fingertip Formulary. It is essentially the gold standard in data collection about insurance coverage. I wish I could say that the decision was based purely on medical data, but unfortunately I can not. Insurance companies look at medical data, efficacy, cost, the willingness of a manufacturer or distributor to discount, other treatments, etc.

When investing in a company that sells drugs, good formulary placement can be a major key to success. If a drug lands on a good tier of coverage, it means out-of-pocket expense for patients is lower and that consumers may be more likely to try, or even stay on, a drug. If a drug lands on a bad tier of coverage, or gets saddled with restrictions, it can make sales growth very challenging. With MannKind the challenges are hefty. The company is short on cash, so subsidizing or discounting become difficult to do. In theory, if enough demand can be created, the company would get better pricing power. Creating that demand on a shoestring budget is never easy.

Most insurance companies use a 3 tier system. There are some 4 tier plans, but they are not as common. The best tier to be on is Tier 1 and the best note to have on that tier is "preferred". A tier 1 preferred drug is the gold standard when considering insurance coverage. The easiest way to think of this is that being tier 1 is best, being tier 2 is second best, being tier 3 is third best, and being tier 4 is the fourth best. Not being on any tier is not good.

What I have done for readers is assess the top 50 insurance plans in terms of covered lives. In simple terms I have collected data on the plans that cover the most people. There are hundreds of plans in the marketplace, but collecting data on every one is time-consuming and does not really shift the story substantially. In general, plans outside of the top 50 are smaller and more restrictive.

My assessment looks at these top 50 plans and develops a tier score, an adjustment for positive attributes or negative attributes, and ultimately a total score. Tier 1 coverage earns 4 points, tier 2 coverage earns 3 points, tier 3 coverage earns 2 points, and tier 4 coverage earns 1 point. Adjustments are typically restrictions and negative, but a positive adjustment for being a preferred drug is possible. I score each adjustment as 0.5 points in the positive or negative direction depending on the comment. As an example, the Anthem plan in California gets 2 points for being on tier three, but loses 1.5 points because it is not preferred, requires prior authorization, and has quantity limits. Thus, that plan has an ultimate score of 0.5.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

There are some interesting statistics in this data:

34% (17 out of 50) of the insurance plans in the survey do not cover Afrezza

4% (2 out of 50) of the insurance plans in the survey cover Afrezza on tier 4

60% (30 out of 50) of the insurance plans in the survey cover Afrezza on tier 3

2% (1 out of 50) of the insurance plans in the survey cover Afrezza on tier 2

None of the insurance plans in the survey cover Afrezza on tier 1

18% of the plans in the survey that offer some form of coverage have 3 restrictive comments.

When all of the scoring was complete, I arrived at a score of 31.5 as the current coverage prior to the 2018 formularies being announced. There is no magic to my scoring system. It is very straight forward, easy to read, easy to assess, and most of all, easy to compare to see if there is any traction on the insurance front for Afrezza.

The 2018 formularies will begin getting announced over the next month. At the end of August we can assess the top 50 plans again and see what the data tells us. As an investor this can be a valuable insight. If there is marked improvement in coverage it can mean that there will be less consumer push-back because of a lack of coverage. If there is minimal improvement, then the same insurance hurdles will exist in 2018 that exist today. Yes, an insurance company can adjust its formulary at any time. It does happen. Unfortunately, it is not very common, and one or two plans making an adjustment does not always change the overall picture.

Given the current data, I would say that the insurance picture for Afrezza has not been very good. This would seem to indicate that there is at least some truth to a statement that insurance is an issue with this drug gaining traction. Investors can certainly debate the level of influence the insurance coverage has on sales. The bottom line is that this chart, and the follow-up I will do in about a month should give a good indication on the insurance picture for 2018. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.