Is It Time To PUT Ourselves 'All-In'?

Successful investing is about managing risk. Markets can be robust, lackluster or adverse and knowing how to capitalize on each scenario is important to overall results.

It would be nice if the investor could know beforehand what lies beyond the horizon. Even those that assemble valid information and have enough resources often fall victim to the "curse of the investor," making decisions influenced by their emotions. Fear, greed, remorse, affirmation bias and mental accounting are just a few of the factors that come into play far more often than investors are willing to acknowledge.

The typical investor is notorious for selling on a drop, buying at the top and failing to take prudent precautions. There is so much good information on the effect of emotions on investing it seems like trying to reference links such as Forbes and Investopedia doesn't do the subject justice.

Market loss due to emotional investing is so prevalent that many investors have seen one version or another of the Cycle of Market Psychology. Here's my favorite one of these charts:

I think it's impossible to quantify exactly how much emotional decisions translate into underperformance. But here's a chart from RealInvestmentAdvice.com that illustrates at least their view.

Personally, I think the chart is more symbolic than factual.

One doesn't have to go to a psychology lab or undertake extensive studies to see this in action - one needs to just examine reader comments to almost any SA article.

Well, then, just how damaging is this emotional response? Here's one of my favorite charts. It illustrates just how poorly the average investor does relative to market returns.

Now, I've criticized this chart in past articles because I think its methodology is flawed and is prone to exaggeration. But the conclusion that the individual investor has trouble meeting benchmark returns and emotionally charged decisions are a contributory factor cannot be reasonably disputed.

One can easily conclude that returns can be enhanced if bad habits can be mitigated. Easier said than done. Psychologists tell us, again and again, that our brains are hard-wired in such a way that risk/reward perceptions are often wrong.

More importantly, our brains are hard-wired to overvalue near-term rewards relative to deferred rewards. As a result, we are susceptible to impulsive actions and less willing to let a better result "play out" over time. It takes discipline to put down the Play-Station and do more studying.

We are told that one can overcome these counter-productive tendencies by becoming a disciplined investor. It's pretty easy to WANT to be a disciplined investor; it's a completely different story to learn HOW to be a disciplined investor.

I often wonder how much greater the typical investors' performance would have been if they were emotionally insulated from the fear of down-markets.

I have dozens of SA articles designed to provide investors with techniques they can use to 1) combat the urge to sell on drops and 2) be willing to stay invested even when fear creeps in.

Those techniques have at their core overcoming negative tendencies. Their effectiveness doesn't lie so much in any inherent technical advantage as it does in providing courage for the investor to "stay the course". Helping the investor to do what the investor knows is the right thing to do, if only they could overcome their own bad habits.

The techniques I wrote about in previous articles were somewhat complicated, required a certain degree of discipline and, quite frankly, were directed towards the more seasoned investor - one that has the knowledge and ability to mold them to their own particulars.

So, this article is addressed to the typical investor that feels like they're frozen. Is it time to bail out? Is it time to go "all-in"? Is it time for something completely different?

Once in a while, once in a very long while, a unique opportunity comes along. A unique opportunity so simple it cannot be ignored. So simple I made the mistake of assuming everyone is aware of and taking advantage of the opportunity. So simple and so obvious, I felt it was not sufficiently "erudite" for an article.

I must admit, I was wrong in concluding that everyone is aware of this unique opportunity. Now, faced with the stark reality that the average investor is NOT taking advantage of this simple opportunity, I can no longer sit idly without pointing it out. So here goes:

Let me start by saying that many investors are sitting on cash. Cash that returns next to nothing. Cash that is eroded away by taxes and/or inflation.

So, what if one could put this money to work with a small risk and be afforded the opportunity for market upside?

Well, here is such a method...

PUT OPTIONS on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) are very, very cheap. That's because the lower the vix, the cheaper option pricing.

Here's a chart of the VIX for the last 25 years:

As we can see, it is at 25-year lows.

Let me detail how this can be used for one's benefit.

As I write this article, SPY is trading at $246.88. One can buy a June 2019 PUT Option with a strike at $245 (yes, a far dated PUT two years till expiry) for just under $20.

Breaking it down, that $20 cost for the PUT represents about 8% of the trading price for SPY. But that 8% is for an "insurance policy" that lasts TWO YEARS ... so it costs only about 4% per year to "insure" SPY.

Now, here's the MAGIC. SPY pays a dividend. The current yield is around 1.80%. Over two years it would total 3.6%. That means the dividends alone will reduce the cost of the PUT from 8% to 4.4% or only about 2.25% per year.

Here's how to "parlay" that very cheap cost.

Use your excess cash ... you know, that cash that's just sitting there, doing nothing; that cash that you're afraid to commit to the market; that cash that you've held onto for who knows how long, while you watched the market's relentless climb upward; that cash that you keep "promising yourself" you'd invest if the market corrects (but you never do) and allocate it as follows:

1) Compute the cost of buying SPY and the PUT. SPY is $246.88 and the PUT is $20, so the combined cost is $266.88

2) Divide your excess cash, say $100,000, by the combined cost of $266.88 and you get 374 "units."

3) That would equate to 374 shares of SPY and 3.74 PUT Options. Unfortunately, options don't come in fractional shares, so I'll round down to a purchase of 300 shares of SPY for a cost of $74,064 (300 x $246.88) and 3 PUT options for a cost of $6,000 ($20 x 3 x 100). Combined outlay = $ 80,064

RESULT: What this means is that one can deploy their excess cash and have a maximum down-side risk equal to the "insurance premium" of 2.25%/year. Any appreciation above that 2.25% per year is the MINIMUM gain they will make.

Here's why this is such a good opportunity. Most investors buy stocks and accept the risk element and the reward element. The real upside reward and the real downside risk are not determinable. No matter how good one's research is, there are always factors that can throw a monkey-wrench into the best-laid plans. Anyone that has invested for more than just a few years knows and has experienced this.

Furthermore, investors look for many different ways to try and limit their risk. Diversification and allocation amongst different asset classes are universal in their application. But these methods to reduce risk are not guarantees.

Contrast this to the opportunity now afforded. One can put their excess money to work with a controlled and minimal downside risk. The upside is unlimited.

Let me put it to you this way... If one doesn't think the market is going to go up at least 2.25%/year over the next two years then I have to ask... WHY don't they just sell their stocks and buy a CD? For surely, everyone in the stock market MUST believe they are going to do better than being in a CD, or why take the risk of loss?

Economics teaches us that the assumed rate of return on any risk investment must be greater than the risk-free rate of return or it should be avoided. Therefore, everyone invested in the stock market is either defiant of Economics 101, or they assume the risk-rate is greater than 2.25%.

Now I'm not devoid of reality. This isn't a guarantee of success. It's just a guarantee of limited, defined risk. I'm the first to say that I have no idea what the market will do over the next two years. It may drop and may even enter a bear market. However, two years is a long time and most "knee jerk" drops recover in short order. The average bear market doesn't last 2 years.

On the other hand, the market could be up 5%, 10%, 15% or even 20% in two years.

Consider that one doesn't even have to maintain the program for the full two years to show and take profit. If the market goes up, say, 5%. One could decide to cash out SPY for 5% gain and close out the PUT for its residual value.

On the other hand, if after two years the market is down, one could evaluate and decide to "roll" the option forward giving the market a chance to rise.

Also a possibility, if the market starts to climb one can simply cash in the interim gains and maintain the remaining position hoping for more gains. Let's say, for example, SPY reaches $250 this December (within the realm of possibility). One could harvest the gain of about $3.5/share. When added to $2.5 of dividends received through December, the entire two-year cost has been fully recovered and $2 in additional gain. Furthermore, the balance, still 100% insured against loss, is still paying dividends and is still possible for capital appreciation. In my book, a home-run.

But most important: You have no need to bail out of the program if we get a "correction" somewhere in between. Your max loss is established NOW.

Sure there is some risk. But CALCULATED RISK is very different than PURE RISK.

Position sizing: Because of the restraints on fractional options, this requires a minimum excess cash of about $26,000 to engage.

A look at the investor that doesn't have cash

Maybe they're near 100% invested. Certainly they must be undergoing some level of fear and anxiety. If they aren't, then I'd like to check their pulse.

Instead of wondering whether to be "in or out"... just buy the far-dated put. Give yourself a chance to be right and not fight your emotions.

Sure, you may lose a little, but if your answer to the anxiety is to sell some or all of your holdings, you can avoid those trading costs, any taxes and making a mistimed decision. Most important, you limit your second guessing and emotional drudgery.

But, since you are not redeploying stagnant cash, you can't claim new dividends to offset the cost. So, your "insurance costs" is greater, but then again, 100% invested is riskier and "insurance" should cost more.

One could also do a "partial" insurance. Anyone 100% invested is aggressive and the investor should understand the added risk. They could buy a protective PUT for, say 25% or 40% of their portfolio. In essence, minimizing the risk on the portion of their portfolio invested outside of norms.

So instead of worrying about the market sitting at all-time highs, stretched P/Es, etc., perhaps buying insurance when insurance is as cheap is just prudent.

Two is Better than One

Consider the investor that is part in cash and part in stocks ... say the typical 60%/40% stocks and cash/bond portfolio. Do both: 1) Put the cash in SPY+Put, and 2) Buy PUTs to protect the existing stock portion.

This protecting of one's existing portfolio combined with "all-in" is actually my preferred choice for several reasons:

1) If the market goes down, losses are limited and "worry free." You've established a maximum drawdown. This is very important when the drop is "knee-jerk" rather than fundamental. It's not so important a consideration if the investor had robotic-level discipline to stay and wait for the rebound. But knowing one has limited downside, they can sleep at night and wait.

2) Of course if the market goes up, there is a loss on the PUT. But the beauty of the combined approach is that the "all-in" portion shows profit. In almost all situations these gains will result in the combined put program being as close to free insurance as one can get.

3) The "enemy" is the flat market. The market which stagnates year after year. In this case, the "insurance" cost is a negative.

There are some solutions to the flat market and I've covered them in previous articles. They are beyond the scope of this article as my objective was to keep it simple. If demand warrants I can address them in another article or the comments.

Notwithstanding, the two-for-one can be simply stated - 100% invested 24/7 and 100% hedged. A simple yet oft-effective solution.

Never forget that if one can provide a discipline that will keep investors invested, and that's what this does, then fighting the emotional issues - emotional issues which represent the real draw down on performance - one is likely to benefit in ways they can't imagine.

After all, two years of pain-free investing is worth something, isn't it?

Just SPY?

Last, let me state that one isn't tied to SPY. I use SPY because it has low trading costs and is very liquid. One could create their own long position with whatever stocks they choose if SPY is too dull for them. However, they probably should still use the SPY PUT as the protection element for its low bid/ask spreads. Other investments or ETFs may not match up as well. Sometimes a divergence in match is accretive and sometimes detrimental. If one tries to build their own mini-portfolio and offset with SPY PUTs they are simply betting that they can beat SPY.

Let's say one has a more aggressive portfolio they want to protect two-for-one. Or, they are 100% invested, but not in SPY-equivalent stocks. Let's say their portfolio is more tech-oriented. One could use QQQ Options instead of SPY to try a better match-up. However, unless you understand the nuance, stick with SPY.

Another example would be to buy Stock and Puts in solid companies such as Exxon (XOM) or Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). The math is a little different because the PUT options only go out till January 2019 (1 1/2 years). The concept is similar, except that instead of a 4.4% cost spread over two years, it is spread over a shorter period - so it averages more in the range of 3%/year than 2.25%/ year. But with XOM beaten down lately, there's possibly more upside. Not suggesting, just saying that SPY isn't the only choice ... though it may be the best choice.

I can save readers a lot of time in saying this strategy falls apart with higher beta stocks. This occurs for two main reasons: 1) the PUT options cost too much and, 2) there is usually little or no dividends to offset the cost. As a result, one is forced to depend solely on future price appreciation. Not that one couldn't, it just is not as opportunistic.

Summary: Most investors underperform because they let their emotions guide (or influence) their investing decisions. There is no "BOTOX for emotions." When we can, we must look logically at risk/reward. We all want the reward but fear the risk.

What the volatility index is telling us is that risk is at its lowest in 25 years. Whether I believe that or not, doesn't matter. What does matter is that this provides a very cost effective method to reduce risk.

What I've presented here is a very simple tactic that can help the investor stay invested awaiting a positive outcome with very limited risk. Not just "limited risk" but "defined risk."

Sure, there's a potential cost. But studies have shown that the real risk/cost is in investors letting emotions guide their decisions. So part of the cost must be considered an emotional Band-Aid.

There will be very few opportunities any of us will face, where we can be "all-in" the market and not have it cost more than a few percent a year to do so.

This is PLAIN VANILLA. This is do it and forget about it. Make money, sleep tight. If it were a sneaker instead of an investment it would say ....

Addendum: Once the far-dated PUT option is purchased there are numerous ways that one can "play" the option to reduce the minimal costs even further or maximize gains even more than would seem possible. I've discussed these types of techniques in other articles and won't go into them here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have long and short option positions on SPY