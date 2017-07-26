DryShips: Look Out Below

Last week, shares of DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) were trading below $1.00. It was only a matter of time before a reverse split was announced, and this time it was a 1 for 7 action. The company published information Friday morning to show some key financial data just after the split, although you'll see an update to this later in this article. In the end, it's just more dilution for investors and a stock price that continues to fall. Here's what was said:

Cash and cash equivalents: approximately $58.6 million (or $11.30 per share)

Book value of vessels, including advances: approximately $652.6 million (or $125.86 per share)

Debt outstanding balance: approximately $237.5 million

Number of Shares Outstanding: 5,185,153

Shares fell when the company detailed the soon-to-occur move, with July 14th's week ending close adjusted to $6.72. Last Friday, they plunged to a new low of $1.27, before a huge rally that prompted multiple trading halts sent them to $3.84, only to close at $2.17 and fall back towards those lows this week. With all of the crazy action we saw, I was very curious to see the update we got from the company on the Kalani sale, and here it is in the latest 6-K filing that we got after the close on Tuesday, July 25:

As mutually agreed to by the Company and the Investor, the Company sold ("i") 85,258 Shares to the Investor, pursuant to a Fixed Request Notice with a Fixed Amount Requested of $1.5 million, following a one day Pricing Period on July 17, 2017, for a Fixed Request Amount of approximately $0.50 million at a price per share of approximately $5.86 mutually agreed to by the parties, resulting in estimated net proceeds of approximately $0.49 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses and (ii) 13,995,486 Shares to the Investor, pursuant to a Fixed Request Notice with a Fixed Amount Requested of $27.0 million, following a Pricing Period from July 21, 2017 to July 25, 2017, for a Fixed Request Amount of approximately $26.2 million at a price per share of approximately $1.88 mutually agreed to by the parties, resulting in estimated net proceeds of approximately $26.0 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses.



Between the date of the Purchase Agreement, April 3, 2017, and July 25, 2017, the Company has sold an aggregate 18,982,851 Shares to the Investor at an average price of approximately $9.40 per share. The aggregate gross purchase price for these Shares was approximately $178.5 million. The Company's estimated aggregate net proceeds from the sale of these Shares is approximately $176.7 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Following the settlement for all of such Shares sold as of the date hereof, the Company will have a total of 19,180,639 shares of common stock outstanding. As of the date hereof, up to $47.9 million of the Shares is remaining that the Company may sell pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.

There's always been a feeling around traders that we'd see one of these crazy moves after a reverse split, because the outstanding share count was taken down to just 5 million or so (and we traded several times that on Friday). Unfortunately for investors, that low share count was only around for a short time period, as it continues to substantially grow. The following chart adjusts the count for the past two reverse splits.

The big volume days we've seen recently have sped up the Kalani sale, but there's still almost $48 million left to go. As of Tuesday's close, however, the company's entire market cap was just $27 million, so investors will likely see the share count double at the absolute minimum, if not triple or more. In the end, DryShips shares could fall below $1.00 again, meaning we could see another reverse split before this Kalani offering comes to a close.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.