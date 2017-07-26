By Bluford Putnam
Financial Trends To Watch In The Second Half Of 2017
Includes: BIL, CARZ, CLTL, CRF, DDM, DFVL, DFVS, DIA, DLBL, DLBS, DOG, DRR, DTUL, DTUS, DTYL, DTYS, DUSA, DXD, EDV, EEH, EGF, EPS, EQL, ERO, ESGL, EUFX, EUO, FEX, FIBR, FTT, FWDD, FXE, GBIL, GOVT, GSY, HUSV, HYDD, IEF, IEI, ITE, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, LLSC, LLSP, OTPIX, PLW, PSQ, PST, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RISE, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCAP, SCHO, SCHR, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SFLA, SH, SHV, SHY, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SST, SYE, TAPR, TBF, TBT, TBX, TBZ, TLH, TLO, TLT, TMF, TMV, TNA, TQQQ, TTT, TUZ, TWM, TWOK, TYBS, TYD, TYNS, TYO, TZA, UBT, UDN, UDOW, UDPIX, ULE, UPRO, URR, URTY, USA, USDU, USSD, UST, USWD, UUP, UWM, VFINX, VGIT, VGLT, VGSH, VOO, VTWO, VUSTX, VV, ZF, ZROZ
by: CME Group
Summary
The U.S. dollar is losing its safe haven status, and the euro is gaining in value despite Fed rate hikes.
Tax cuts could be delayed to 2018, likely to disappoint equities.
Subdued inflation.could influence when.the Fed stops raising rates.
About this article:Expand
Tagged: Macro View, Economy
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here