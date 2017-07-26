Financial Trends To Watch In The Second Half Of 2017

|
Includes: BIL, CARZ, CLTL, CRF, DDM, DFVL, DFVS, DIA, DLBL, DLBS, DOG, DRR, DTUL, DTUS, DTYL, DTYS, DUSA, DXD, EDV, EEH, EGF, EPS, EQL, ERO, ESGL, EUFX, EUO, FEX, FIBR, FTT, FWDD, FXE, GBIL, GOVT, GSY, HUSV, HYDD, IEF, IEI, ITE, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, LLSC, LLSP, OTPIX, PLW, PSQ, PST, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RISE, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCAP, SCHO, SCHR, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SFLA, SH, SHV, SHY, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SST, SYE, TAPR, TBF, TBT, TBX, TBZ, TLH, TLO, TLT, TMF, TMV, TNA, TQQQ, TTT, TUZ, TWM, TWOK, TYBS, TYD, TYNS, TYO, TZA, UBT, UDN, UDOW, UDPIX, ULE, UPRO, URR, URTY, USA, USDU, USSD, UST, USWD, UUP, UWM, VFINX, VGIT, VGLT, VGSH, VOO, VTWO, VUSTX, VV, ZF, ZROZ
by: CME Group

Summary

The U.S. dollar is losing its safe haven status, and the euro is gaining in value despite Fed rate hikes.

Tax cuts could be delayed to 2018, likely to disappoint equities.

Subdued inflation.could influence when.the Fed stops raising rates.

By Bluford Putnam

About this article:

Expand
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here