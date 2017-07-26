Invuity's (IVTY) CEO Philip Sawyer on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVTY)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 25, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Jamar Ismail - Westwicke Partners

Philip Sawyer - President and Chief Executive Officer

James Mackaness - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Charles Haff - Craig-Hallum Capital Group, LLC

Richard Newitter - Leerink Partners LLC

Kaila Krum - William Blair & Company LLC.

Rick Wise - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

Matt O'Brien - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Brooks O'Neil - Lake Street Capital Markets LLC

Suraj Kalia - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host Mr. Jamar Ismail. Sir, you may begin.

Jamar Ismail

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us for Invuity’s second quarter results call. On the call this afternoon are President and CEO, Philip Sawyer; and Chief Financial Officer, Jim Mackaness. Earlier today, Invuity released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017.

I’d like to remind everyone that comments made by management and responses to questions today will include forward-looking statements. Those include statements related to Invuity’s future financial and operating results and plans for developing and marketing new products.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions as of today and are subject to risk and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Including the risks and uncertainties described in Invuity’s filings with the SEC, the risk factors section in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as other risk and uncertainties detailed in subsequent SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to CEO, Philip Sawyer. Phil?

Philip Sawyer

Thank you, Jamar, and thank you all for joining us today for our second quarter call. I’ll start the call with a brief review of some of our accomplishments in the quarter, then Jim will review our financial performance and guidance and I will finish up by discussing our strategic initiatives. Finally, we’ll open it up for questions.

The second quarter was a mixed quarter for us. While revenues came in slightly below our expectations, we continue to see strong underlying trends in the business and are particularly excited about PhotonBlade’s potential. Invuity has a unique position based on the comprehensive approach we are taking to minimal access surgery. By developing our Intelligent Photonics platform and energy expertise, we brought a variety of disruptive products to market.

These include our retractor based illumination, handheld illuminated aspirators and now dynamic precision illumination coupled with our enhanced synergy in the form of PhotonBlade. This growth provides surgeons in hospitals with a system of tools that allow them to better perform minimal access surgery. Our strategy is to leverage our broad portfolio to drive long-term shareholder value.

Now let me give you a brief summary of what we accomplished in the quarter. Revenue in the second quarter of 2017 was $9.8 million, an increase of 19% over last year’s second quarter. We generated approximately 85% of revenue from single use products that generate high gross margin.

Total cumulative procedural volume increase to approximately 300,000 up from 186,000 this time last year. We had approximately 825 active accounts in Q2 compared to 770 in the first quarter and 620 in Q2 2016. Revenue per account in the second quarter was $11,400 compared to $10,900 in the first quarter and $12,400 in Q2 2016. We ended the quarter with 65 sales reps, compared to 69 last quarter.

Revenue performance in Q2 was driven by both growth in active accounts and a sequential increase in average revenue per account as we continue to balance our growth strategy. Notably disposable revenue was strong growing 38% year-over-year and 18% sequentially.

Reusable revenue was slightly lower than we anticipated coming into the corner due to strategic pricing promotion programs as we seek to get as many retractors in the field as possible. We've consistently stated that creating a high value disposable stream is our priority and we’re open to being creative and how we saw retractors or reusable, including increased use of creative bundling.

Importantly, the early underlying trends point to our strategy paying off. Retractor units were up 19% sequentially and 32% year-over-year. We saw higher disposable volume in the quarter and stronger disposable volume for the first half of 2017. We’re heartened by what we experienced so far and we expect disposable usage to continue to benefit from increased retractors in the field.

Now moving on to PhotonBlade, those of you who follow our story, now we began limited launch a PhotonBlade this year. The primary reason for a limited launch is to learn about the market, gain feedback from surgeons and evaluate the products in real world views.

During the limited launch, we received very good feedback from both breast and electrophysiology physician that included weight that we can improve the device prior to full market release. In the normal source of business, we would have continued selling PhotonBlade while incorporating these enhancements into a second generation device.

However, we also had a few reports of unintended energy discharge and so decided the appropriate action was to initiate a voluntary product recall in the first week of June. We've made significant progress toward getting PhotonBlade back on the market and it worked through the engineering and manufacturing stages of the product improvements. We're now in the process of final product approval and anticipate being back on the market by the end of third quarter.

Although we strongly believe that the product recall with the right action for patients or customers and ultimately our business, it did have a short-term impact on our financial performance. Taking into consideration, the growing daily bookings rate and the distraction to the sales team during the recall in the last month of the quarter, we estimate that the financial impact in the quarter was at the magnitude of $0.5 million in lost revenue.

In addition, we estimated that it cost is approximately 350 basis points in gross margin. While we were disappointed in having to halt PhotonBlade supply during the quarter, I’m incredibly encouraged by the results we saw when the device was on the market. Entering the month of June, we were beginning to pick up the tailwinds of the PhotonBlade limited launch. We had already 65 paying customers with another 55 customers evaluating the device and the biggest barrier to revenue growth was simply the limited supply of products.

Notably, this was despite PhotonBlade being sold by prominently 50% of our sales force. The momentum was building and the significant interest and positive feedback not just from physicians but also from healthcare networks provided a line of sight to a very positive result for the quarter and the year. We believe this enthusiasm will return in full force when we reintroduce PhotonBlade to the market.

Now moving on to our targeted surgical specialties, we continue to see broad utilization across our core markets. And just as a reminder, we had a very successful ASCRS Meeting in April. In addition to nipple sparing mastectomy, physicians have also begun pulling us into excisional biopsy procedures, which are lumpectomies for benign lumps.

Excisional biopsy represents an incremental 250,000 procedures for us. This is a procedure that to-date has had minimal penetration of – that we've had minimal penetration of a notably in some situation, there is an even more pressing need in these benign cases to have a Hidden Scar procedure.

We continue to see successful results from our Hidden Scar initiative. The number of Hidden Scar centers of excellence was 74 at the end of Q2, up from 71 in the first quarter, and the number of Hidden Scar certified surgeon was at 214 at the end of Q2, up from 198 in Q1.

We also continue to expand our presence in gynecology. In May, we hosted a Surgeon Training Session at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists meeting, which was very well attended. We continue to expect to launch our specialized GYN products, the way guided that and specialized retractors. However, given the time spent making PhotonBlade enhancements during the second and third quarters, we now expect to launch these GYN products toward the end of 2017.

And in electrophysiology, the feedback on PhotonBlade has been quite positive. We attended the Heart Rhythm Society meeting in May, a meeting with a large EP presence and we are extremely encouraged by the response. We are also making progress in our early commercialization efforts to PhotonView, our advanced Fluorescence Imaging System for accessing tissue profusion.

We are exactly where we’d hope to be at this stage. We believe that we have an attractive product offering and we will continue to work with key opinion leaders to validate our go-to-market strategy. Assuming, we continue to get positive feedback, we will be at full launch of this product in 2018.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Jim.

James Mackaness

Thank you, Phil. Second quarter 2017 revenue was $9.8 million to 19% increase over last year's second quarter and up 8% over Q1 results driven by an increase in active accounts. Gross margin was 69.1% in the second quarter compared to 74.6% in the second quarter of 2016. We took a significant hit to gross margin due to the voluntary recall of PhotonBlade. Excluding the impact of the recall, gross margins would have been 72.6%.

Total operating expenses in the second quarter were $16.6 million, up from $15.8 million in Q2 2016 and down from $17.3 million reported last quarter. Second quarter OpEx included $600,000 in litigation costs. Excluding these litigation costs, operating expenses in the second quarter was $16.0 million. We continue to manage our operating expenses judiciously.

Net loss for the quarter was $10.4 million or a loss of $0.61 per share. And during the quarter, we used $8.7 million in cash. Last quarter we used $10.6 million in cash excluding the impact of our debt refinancing and we continue to anticipate our cash use to reduce going forward.

We ended the quarter with $26.3 million in cash and equipments and expect that cash on hand and additional funding under our available existing revolver credit facility will last into the fourth quarter of 2018. In addition, as part of our debt facility, we have the potential to access up to an additional $20 million of debt.

Turning to our outlook. We are adjusting our revenue guidance to 2017 to $40 million to $42 million, which represents growth of approximately 23% to 29% over 2016. This change is a result of the withdrawal of PhotonBlade and the associated delay in a launch of adapt waveguide.

We continue to expect gross margins to be in the mid 70s. We caution that our gross margins will continue to fluctuate quarter-to-quarter notably due to manufacturing variances, while there is certain cost reduction programs and volume efficiencies that will provide us tailwinds. We are also mindful of the near-term impact of the introduction of PhotonBlade as it scales to higher volumes.

We anticipate that operating expenses excluding the impact on non-standard expenses will remain relatively constant as we seek to prudently manage our capital resources, and therefore we continue to expect to reduce our cash burn compared to 2016.

And at this point, I'll turn the call back to Phil for closing comments.

Philip Sawyer

Thanks, Jim. My enthusiasm for our business remains high. The voluntary recall of PhotonBlade pushed out some revenue, but the underlying positive trends in our business are unchanged.

Our goal remains to take a leadership position in minimal access surgery by building on our proprietary Intelligent Photonics technology as we continue our expansion into additional high value modalities. PhotonBlade is the most important of our new product initiatives this year, but we anticipate also launching specialized GYN products later this year and launching PhotonView in 2018.

I am also pleased to report that in Japan we entered into a distribution agreement for our illumination products and received the first order from our partner MC Medical, a division of Mitsubishi Corporation during the quarter. While this revenue will take some time to develop. We are encouraged by the interest in our products outside the U.S.

In sum, I am optimistic for the future given the positive underlying trends in our business. We continue to add accounts. We remain focused on going deeper and driving revenue per account. Our disposable revenue is growing strongly and we anticipate that strength to continue. We saw very positive early interest in the limited launch of PhotonBlade and surgeon enthusiasm for the product remains very high.

And finally, we are in the early stages of building our presence outside of the U.S. Thank you for joining the call today and I look forward to updating you on our progress.

With that, I'll open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Charles Haff of Craig-Hallum. Your line is open.

Charles Haff

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. Couple things here, first, the FDA published a final list of Class II medical devices that are no longer going to require 510(k) review and I think there are quite a few lighting products on there. Will that impact you guys and maybe specifically on PhotonView?

Philip Sawyer

Good question, Charles. The most of that ruling was with a lot of legacy illumination products that have been on the market for quite some time. And it’s possible that going forward some of the products in our pipeline might benefit a bit more from this guidance, but the regulatory timeframes on our products weren’t that long anyway. And that really hasn’t been the constraining factor in the market today. It’s the more performance and technology differentiation and it’s been those two factors performance and differentiation that really has enabled us to take the leadership position where we are today. So we don’t expect this ruling to affect us very much.

Charles Haff

Okay. Thanks for that Phil. And then in terms of guidance, so you said that the delay in the PhotonBlade probably affected due by about $0.5 million this quarter. I assume you were expecting previously that PhotonBlade would be accelerating in the third quarter, now you expect late third quarter launch. So you reduced guidance by $2 million, is it fair to say that about $1.5 million of that is the delay – caused by the delay in the PhotonBlade?

Philip Sawyer

Yes. I think that’s a safe assumption and then the balance – well it’s the PhotonBlade and then the balance is the [adapt waveguide].

Charles Haff

Okay. And then any impact from radiolux this quarter, I know it was kind of launched late in the quarter, but did you see any impact from that?

Philip Sawyer

We didn’t see – we heard that there were certainly in the market. We didn’t see an effect on any of our accounts to our knowledge.

Charles Haff

Okay. Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Philip Sawyer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Richard Newitter of Leerink Partners. Your line is open.

Richard Newitter

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. My first one just a follow-up on guidance. So my understanding when you reiterated your guidance last quarter was that you didn’t or you weren’t reliant on PhotonBlade or Adapt for that matter to kind to hit your range. So I just want to make sure on kind of understanding the kind of the 500,000 – I am sorry the 50 basis – what was it 500,000 or 50 basis points impact. I think it was about 500,000 impact to 2Q. Maybe why isn’t there enough base business momentum to potentially kind of offset that to at least achieve your guidance or you just trying to be conservative with the guidance reset? Thanks.

James Mackaness

Yes, Rich, hi, it’s Jim. Maybe I'll take this crack at it. To your point, I think you're referencing a potential $500,000 in business that we saw in Q2 that we attributed to the loss of PhotonBlade coming out of the market. So I think that squares the circle on that piece. And I think to your point when we set the guidance at the beginning of the year, we were anticipating that we were going to go to this sort of launch – full launch in the middle of the year ramping towards the end.

So there was some element of sort of understanding that we were going to have some PhotonBlade and then adapt was teed up behind it. So obviously the consequence that we're working our way through is with having to rework the PhotonBlade that's kind of pushed timing out of a number of these items.

Also back to your other point, the whole valuable we're trying to drive is procedural adoption and so procedural adoption through multiple devices that we have obviously what can happen with PhotonBlade because of this excitement is if we can sort of find is a little bit of a overemphasis perhaps within where our sales reps are going because they really see the power of what it can do.

So I think it has an explosive potential to it. It does tend to mean that the weighting of the PhotonBlade revenue can sort of change dramatically as we move forward. But I think back to your last point, where we're trying to get ourselves to sort of say okay, understanding what we see at the moment.

Let's just understand that we're going to have to work with relaunching and also having a damped behind that and so we're trying to make sure that we have revenue guidance out there that accommodates for that, gives us a lot of confidence to begin to get – where we need to be with the base business with the opportunity to continue to exceed those numbers with the contribution of blade and adapt when they comes through.

Philip Sawyer

And when we gave the guidance, we had said that we didn't expect PhotonBlade to be a material amount of the quarter, but it was the amount of the quarter none the less. And it accounted for a few million in our forecast and when you couple that with the adapt that's what led to our adjustment to the guidance.

Richard Newitter

Got it. And just why is adapt linked to the PhotonBlade recalls that just because you're making similar types of tweaks to that product in your learning from Photon?

Philip Sawyer

Well, it’s the time focusing on PhotonBlade with our car group of ops and engineers taking time away from completing the adapt, which we originally hoped to launch closer to the mid part in terms of the second half of the year. Now that’s being pushed till really towards the latter end of the year, and so it's really the time and a lot of the same people working on both different sense of activity.

Richard Newitter

Okay. And maybe just one last one, in the quarter your disposable revenue and your revenue per account number is actually exceeded us, it came in and touch below what we were thinking. It looks like because of the discounting on that retractor side. Is it safe to assume that maybe was not in your original plan and really that explains kind of the lion’s share of just why you missed your internal plan and potentially the street it was really just the retractor kind of discounting and do we expect any more of that going forward?

Philip Sawyer

So we definitely did see to your point Rich, a little bit more use of the marketing programs we have there on the retractors. And I think you're alluding to it a little bit. The goal here is that these are the razor in the razor blade model so making sure that we continue to get retractors out units out into customers’ ends is positive because it obviously stimulates the longer-term growth on the disposable component.

But to your point within the quarter that does churn up intermitting that if you look back to where we've been navigate slightly higher dollars from the retractors we did basic take a little bit of loss in the revenue if you like from it, but we think that ultimately that's the right way to play. It's really sort of seeding the market for the growth and to your point she said we did see some very nice growth in the underlying disposables, which is that the core thing we're looking for.

Richard Newitter

Okay, but don’t expecting going forward, the similar type of discounting going forward.

Philip Sawyer

It may end up the somewhere interesting I mean we’ve always said that we think it makes sense to really sort of be creative on the retractors. So it is maybe the lower end of where we see, but I think – these marketing programs have been with us for a number of time. So I do think they're available to the sales force and we do look for them to use it. So I don't know that we’d necessarily want to sort of take the – put any break on that. We think it's a sensible investment to be investing in the retractor side for the disposal. So we might find we're a little bit aggressive if you like in Q2. But I certainly wouldn't be looking for the retractor piece to be the necessary growth driver going forward.

Richard Newitter

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Kaila Krum of William Blair. Your line is open.

Kaila Krum

Hey, Phil and Jim. Thanks for taking my questions. So first, I guess just a follow-up on Richard’s question [indiscernible] bundling strategy. Can you just give us a little bit more detail about what you're doing there perhaps what prompt and the uptick in Q2? Just want to make sure is there anything that changed competitively or is this [impart prompt like kind of the] Andy’s efforts as well. Just trying to understand what specifically prompted it in the second quarter?

James Mackaness

So I would say that if you were to look back, you'd probably see that there's been a little bit of a trend over the last couple of quarters with these progresses that had been around for some time. I think what happens is to some extent as you know you start to sort of find that there is – the sales force if you like gets a much more familiar with how to use these to leverage certain opportunities. So we may have just seen a little bit wider use of them.

I also think that one of the things that we've spoken about is our core strategy is going deeper in accounts and so the opportunity when you're in an account to proliferate by basically making sure retractors are available seems a very logical and strategically wide step for us. So again, we’ve been relatively sort of open to the idea of using this because we think it is an aggressive way to accelerate the business. Phil some comments?

Philip Sawyer

Yes. I would say it's really a continuation of what we've seen over the last series of quarters. And as Jim side, it may have been extenuated perhaps a little more than what we will see going forward, but we do expect to see some of this to continue going forward, because from a – that really lowering our financials is of course the disposable stream. And anything we can do to facilitate that, we believe is very much in our interest. Any discounting on retractors is made up so quickly by the associated disposable stream in a month or less you’ve made up any of the discounting that at times we promoted.

Kaila Krum

Got it. Okay, that’s makes sense. And then I guess just on PhotonBlade, as it related to the recall, can you talk about just exactly what you're doing kind of to help retain the relationships with surgeon that you already have established kind of prior to point the device off market. Just kind of want to understand your comfort level in terms of being able to switch those surgeons back to your products once it is fully launched? Thank you.

Philip Sawyer

Certainly, we have been getting inquiries firstly from a high percent of the customers we had before, because they are quite keen to want to order again as soon as the product is available and also from those hospitals we’ve been getting inquiries. So we’ve been quite responsive to that talking to them and getting their inputs whenever it's helpful, but it's been a very constructive interchange and we've been hardened by the support and enthusiasm we’ve getting from the community who was seemingly very supportive of how we handle this issue.

Kaila Krum

Got it. Okay. Thank you, guys.

Philip Sawyer

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Rick Wise of Stifel. Your line is open.

Rick Wise

Good afternoon, everybody. I don't want to startup with a rude question, please don't take it so. But just help us think through I mean this is the second time in four quarters that you've lowered guidance, I mean I understand I hear your discussion about the various factors involved, but maybe it would be worth to be a good time for to hear why you're confident that this new guidance range is now the right one than you think this is it and moving forward?

James Mackaness

Certainly, you never like to adjust your guidance and we unfortunately have to, but we feel quite confident in where we are right now, because as we look at the trends this quarter and next quarter. And the growth in our current business with even modest revenue layered on top of that base business from PhotonBlade and very modest piece from adapt, you certainly get through different ranges of our guidance comfortably from our perspective.

Rick Wise

Okay. And just following on with that, how do we think about sort of the base business growth. I mean is it – we've talked about various ranges over the last couple of years. Do we think about the base business growth sustainably now more and I'm just sort of making couple of that sort of a 20%, 25% range with upside to that kind of a range from devices, new technology like PhotonBlade, like adapt. So is that’s a right way to think about it? How should we frame it for ourselves?

James Mackaness

This is Jim. I think the evolution as we go along obviously is – this is really about how do we access the procedure rates in certain specialties. So if you go back and you sort of referred to where we were talking in the middle last year, we're getting very excited as you know about EP, because we think the electrophysiology is a great space for illumination. And at that stage, we were looking at the ways to sort of penetrate and become relevant to that procedure, particularly with the illuminated retraction that we had.

The blade obviously had a role to play, but not yet at that stage having enough market data. Now we rolled the tape forward and we continue to see the real need exists within the EP procedure, where we now think it's going to be perhaps more discretely addressed out of the gate with PhotonBlade because of its dynamic precession right at the point of surgery.

So I think there is an evolution that happens across different procedures. Phil mentioned that if you’re to think where we are in breast, we now are starting to get drawn into something called excisional biopsy and that's likely to be [sounded] it maybe relevant either to our retraction or blade depending on how it plays out.

So I don't know that we necessarily want to try and get too wedged into a particular product growth profile. I think the weighting changes between the type of procedures that we’re after. So I do think to your point, you're hearing a great emphasis around blade. And the key thing there, I think is just because the excitement and the speed of adoption we think that that might drive. But I still don't know that you're hearing us a little resistance to sort of being base business and it's more around the procedures if that make sense.

Rick Wise

Okay. And just going back to the retractor and that sort of extraordinary and good efforts you're making to see the market to get it out there. How do we think about two points, have you seen in any accounts acceleration of the business is your strategy in fact working? And maybe more broadly, when do we see the positive impact in terms of revenue acceleration or volume pick-up whatever you probably want to describe it, is it going to take a quarter or two quarters, six, 12 months? How do we think about the positive impact from all those marketing initiatives?

Philip Sawyer

Well, first of all anecdotally we have got numerous responses from accounts supporting your supposition that. And we heard this from accounts for a while that if we had more retractor sets, we could use more of your products and use them some more in parallel operating rooms and there is sometimes a constraint in having limited sense. So we've heard from several accounts that having more retractors in place has led to greater volume.

With respect to those agreements which that’s going to affect numbers and in what timeframe. We already are expecting base business to grow 15% to 20% in Q4 and to continue to grow after that. So I would just say that this strategy on the retractors is going to continue to fuel underlying strength that we continue to see and what could be called our base business, as well as we expect obviously to see additional growth from other sides of our business. But we see the opportunity to grease the skids on our discounting really just it’s facilitating the growth that we expect.

Rick Wise

Great. And Phil just one last one for me. You obviously made a senior management change at the end of March with a new U.S. Head of Sales. Was that at all disruptive that it have any impact on sales force good or bad this quarter or anything related to the strategy, maybe just update us on the sales side? Thank you.

Philip Sawyer

Certainly. So actually as you all know Andy Sale joined the Company, actually it was in early January. He has been on board now almost seven months and has been making quite positive changes on various fronts from really focusing the reps on the right type of compass and behavioral orientation to strategically move the business forward, but also preparing us for selling multiple product platforms.

I would say that this is not really been disruptive in this quarter at all. I think it’s been quite positive. But when you bring someone new on board, no matter how good the job they're doing, things don’t get optimize overnight. So I would say we’re two quarters into it now and in the near future will be at a point where I think we’ve realized the full benefit of is having come and really revamped how we’re going about the both tactical and strategic approach.

Rick Wise

Thanks, Phil.

Operator

Thank you. Our next comes from Matt O'Brien of Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Matt O'Brien

Thanks for taken the questions. As far as PhotonBlade goes specifically just comfort levels with the containment on the issue that you went into with that product, no patients being heard et cetera and the comfort level that you have of getting that product back to market, full commercialization at the end of Q3 and as you do that how much of the product can you make, within maybe the first 12 months?

Philip Sawyer

So, we stayed that we did have supply constrains in the past. So let me just – first to let out there. We have as I mentioned in my script, enhance the product from an engineering design perspective and we earn a step in working through our supply chain steps and performing activities necessary to get the product – move the product I should say the full launch by end of the quarter. I would say at this point, we feel very comfortable with that. It’s very hard to 100% project timing, but we feel quite comfortable in that toward the end of the quarter.

On the supply front, one of the things that this delay as allowed us to do is actually the deal with our – some of our critical path items with respect to as we enter the market towards the end of this quarter. Do it with much more volume on hand and obviously all of our reps trained and ready to go.

We were constrained as I mentioned in my script, we only had 50% of the reps selling the product at our peak because we were turning on territories based on our volume. So starting end of Q3, we would expect as we move through Q4 to be able to supply what we need pretty much for different stages of the launch. And so that means from week one to week two, week three really stepping up sequentially our volumes to we believe than handle what will need on a continual basis.

Matt O'Brien

Okay. And then heading over the florescence imaging technology, the timing here is a little bit of head of what I was thinking sometime in 2018. So I would love to hear anything you’re willing to offer as far as that product may look like because I think you kind of intimated on last call Phil that you may not be the capital components to what you’re going to be offering and that’s the primary generate of revenue in that marketplace. So how do we think about the contribution from that products in 2018, number of indications that kind of thing?

Philip Sawyer

So let me just first speak somewhat broadly about the product. I think we’re quite positive and optimistic about the product because as you’ve intimated in your questions, our contention has been and we had a numerous of our senior sales and marketing folks came from intuitive surgical and sell this type of technology.

We felt that if you could provide a more straight forward solution with a much lower capital component as you pointed out. You could really open up the mainstream with the markets to this technology, because there is a lot more underlying demand for this type of technology then units that were allow to be purchase by hospitals. And so we’re quite hopeful that we have a solution that will get a positive reception for in a business model.

Having said that, we are in early commercial stage of this, we are in pretty much trial commercialization now. To your question on the dollars, we have no dollars in our plan for this year around this technology. And we certainly are counting on some next year, but at this point we are really not giving direct guidance on what that amount might be until we learn more.

Matt O'Brien

Helpful. On the sales force side, I think you started to allude to this a little bit in response to Rick’s question, but your sales force has come down a little bit. You've got about 65 folks right now. They're going to be selling the legacy products PhotonBlade, Fluorescence Imaging all together. What kind of capacity does this group have to do that and then how successful to maybe and how to keep them focused in selling all them successfully?

Philip Sawyer

So I would say that we did report a few under the 69, but that ebbs and flows is depending on the month and a month or two from now you may see no difference compared to that 69 number. But part the way we are making sure that amidst the broader businesses we serve from breast to gyne to orthopedic for instance that we also get enough requisite focus on the EP front and some of our emerging products. And I think some of how we do that is, is announcing some of our reps to also be specialist to enhance that focus. And so we would – that’s a strategy that we pushed and we think can be quite effective as we move forward.

Matt O'Brien

Okay. And last one for me just you’ve had – it feels like 2017 there has been numerous headwinds that you've been dealing with on the PhotonBlade side, the adapt pushout retractor marketing that you're doing. And then you had in 2018 with those behind you I think and EP, Japan, some other things kicking in as well. Is it fair to characterize, this is a little bit of a transition year for the organization and the sales reps that you're – the sales organization 2017 more of a transition year and that we can get some meaningful use whatever adjective you want acceleration in growth next year?

Philip Sawyer

Well, I think your comments on the transitional year are probably quite appropriate, when you're moving into – when you're trying to create a new type of franchises as we are to build the dominant position in minimal access surgery with really new modalities. Our sophisticated illumination was really different in kinds and another approach.

Our PhotonBlade really was disruptive and now while it’s early of the view. You always have unexpected things that come up as you try to really put these, what we feel will be major building blocks in place. So we feel that there is a major opportunity as we roll into 2018 and hopefully really enjoy a lot of the fruits of the labor that we've been involved with this year.

Matt O'Brien

Very helpful. Thank you.

Philip Sawyer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brooks O'Neil of Lake Street Capital. Your line is open.

Brooks O'Neil

Good afternoon. I'm particularly interested in PhotonBlade. My personal view is you get this right is going to be a huge deal for the Company and if it stumbles or you stumble with it, I think it's going to be a problem. So I'm hoping you could just describe a couple things for us. One is, what specifically did you identify as long with or problematic with PhotonBlade? It’s number one.

Number two is what have you done to address that? Number three is, could you describe any feedback or reaction you've gotten from doctors that you exposed the refreshed to revise their upgraded product to? And then number four, help us to just understand sort of the sequence and timing with regard to the launches you envision it today?

James Mackaness

Thank you, Brooks. So firstly as we had reported in June, we had several complaints admits a very strong response to PhotonBlade. We had observations that in a very small, less than 0.5% of cases there were reports of unintended energy discharge when the products was used improperly. And some of surgeons had said to us that they're used to seeing this type of thing in these class of products, but we as a Company didn’t feel comfortable with that for the type of product we were creating.

We wanted to create great [indiscernible] irrespective of how the product was being used. And so we decided since we are in very limited launch and seeing this very strong reaction that the best thing for the patients and the Company was to quickly address this since anyway we were showing a continuous improvement operation strategy this year as we roll this out.

So we work to enhance the product, but we’re seeing in ways that we thought would quite comfortably address the problem with a considerable margin being added as well to that enhancement. And to your question of have we then shown it to surgeons and MD’s.

We certainly have softy input and council and gotten very strong positive inputs both from how we’ve dealt and stood up for the situation as a Company, but then also how we’ve addressed it in enhancing the product. And so we feel that the series of stress then to getting it to market are really having put the fix in place, really running through our difference supply chain which is global in nature, doesn’t happen overnight, it takes efforts on our part and has several steps to go through.

We are at the point now of moving through that and we do have some final testing to do on our end, but I think we feel quite confident that towards the end of Q3, we will be in a position to as you say got the full launch on the product, but also to do so with a good degree of confidence.

Brooks O'Neil

Good. So you feel like you got it fixed and you feel like your either manufacturing some products now or moving towards been able to manufacture product to go-to-market here in September.

Philip Sawyer

That’s correct.

Brooks O'Neil

Great. Good. And then, I’m just curious with the revised guidance, my sense is most of its related to the things, you’ve already talked about the delayed launch in – potentially delayed launch of the other product, but have you seen as a result of any of this, any impact that you can discern on what we might describe as your core retractor business?

Philip Sawyer

No, we really haven’t. I will say that the only effect you have is – there is always a little bit of distraction when you introduce a product that as engaging and learning and engenders the kind of pull that PhotonBlade does. You're always going to have reps really a named of it and when you withdraw it from the market, you are always going to create a distraction and those reps could have in that timeframe then selling your – the illumination part of our portfolio.

So I would say only because of that we’ve seen some. We saw little bit of distraction and that side of the business would have been higher still – just had the reps focusing on that. But that’s really been the only effect. We feel quite comfortable with the underlying trends in the core part of our business.

Brooks O'Neil

That’s great. I continued to be in the campuses, get PhotonBlade right and we are all going to eat like king, so I hope you will do that.

Philip Sawyer

Thank you very much Brooks.

Operator

Thank you. Our final question comes from Suraj Kalia of Northland Securities. Your line is open.

Suraj Kalia

Gentlemen, thank you for taking the questions.

Philip Sawyer

Thanks, Suraj.

Suraj Kalia

So Philip, a bunch of questions and let me – forgive me if some of these sound redundant, I just want to make sure I understand this correctly. The $0.5 million impact from the PhotonBlade recall. $0.5 million is lost PhotonBlade sales or lost the retractors sales because of distraction or is that a mixed bag?

Philip Sawyer

It’s $0.5 million in blade sales and only a tiny piece of that distraction, it’s almost all what we expected to get in blade sales and didn’t get because of the withdrawal.

Suraj Kalia

Fair enough. Okay. So Phil, if I take the $0.5 million from this quarter and you guidance you are lowering it down by $2 million and you’ll going to be launching it at the end of September, that means you get a full Q4. So let’s say $0.5 million this quarter, $1.5 million next quarter in Q3, and if I use let’s say a ballpark number of $2 million in PhotonBlade sales in Q4, first is my math approximately right.

And the second part of that is, if I look at those numbers and stripe off PhotonBlade and then I look at the base business. Can you help me reconcile the numbers for the base business to your comment or year about base business to grow 15% in Q4?

Philip Sawyer

I’m going to turn it over to Jim, but let me point out one thing. You were accounting in Q3 for the adapt effect as well. So our $2 million was PhotonBlade plus adapt. But Jim why don’t I let you taking through the numbers?

James Mackaness

Yes, maybe the help for to look at this way. If we look at where we ended up in Q2 and we recognize that because we’re becoming which we like a very dominate in our single use procedure business, when has to anticipate going to the third quarter, you are going to have the classic sort of little bit softening on the procedure side.

So one would anticipate that will may see flat to – modestly up in the Q3 and then you see a step up in the fourth quarter and I think that refers back to the type of growth rate that Phil was alluding to. If you do that within the existing product portfolio you will see that sort of trends you are into basically the lower end of the guidance. And then the expectation is…

Philip Sawyer

With modest – only very modest Blade contribution…

James Mackaness

Exactly and then if we anticipate the Blade – go through the number of hurdles that Phil alluded to comes out and then adapt comes through and shortly after that because that how was skewed up and they flow out as I said basically coming out in the later half of Q3 into Q4. You can see that opportunity with the extra incremental revenue driven by those allows you to see how you claim up into the higher end of the guidance range.

Suraj Kalia

Fair enough. And Jim, one last question at least from my side. So gross margins was 69% unchanged, 350 bps impact from PhotonBlade if I add that backup around 72 unchanged, your Q1 guidance was closer to 76%. Should I interpret the delta between Q1 and Q2 even if I exclude the impact of PhotonBlade to be as a result of accretive bundling? And in essence what I'm asking is – was, should I interpret that as the ESP incentives and other things you all might have offered in that retractors. And do you see that continuing in Q3 and Q4, especially for you gross margin guidance of mid 70s? Thank you for taking my questions.

James Mackaness

Sure, Suraj. Well, what I’d say is that if you go back to the first quarter as you are alluding to, we did have a very good result. We had some 76 and some change. And at that time if you remember, I sort of preface to people say, hey, let's not allow that to sway the guidance upwards because one of the things we always have to be sensitive to is the impact of manufacturing variances and obviously anticipating PhotonBlade going forward.

So I said, hey that’s a little bit above perhaps where we'd like to see. I would suggest similarly with Q2 we are little bit below perhaps where we see in normative range. So that's why we're saying we don't want to get overly carried away on the downside in this situation. Certainly there is a little bit of margin compression due to the bundling that's logically what would happen as we mentioned.

We're not sure we're necessary going to see quite as aggressive use of it going forward. We'll have to see. Ultimately as I said, we want to allow ourselves the fact that putting retractors out into customers’ hands is a long-term benefit. So we want to make sure that we keep that as a full front. But anyway netting all of that is why we sort of said, okay at the moment, let's continue to sort of have that range sit in the mid 70s. And then as we start to go forward, we'll see how it plays out.

We've got a couple of things. Obviously, they're backed up with other opportunities we're working on, on just cost reduction on the existing sort of product portfolio. So there's opportunities there to pick up points. We know that the introduction of PhotonBlade and depending on how fast it ramps in. We’ll likely have a little bit of a downward pressure initially and then as we said the variances will flow through quarter-to-quarter. So right now, we're just sort of saying, hey, let's keep the pace right in the mid 70s and we'll continue to update as we go forward.

Suraj Kalia

Thank you.

End of Q&A

Operator

Thank you. I’d now turn the call back over to Philip Sawyer for any closing remarks.

Philip Sawyer

Thank you all for your interest in participating on the call and we look forward to reporting to you next quarter. Take care.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today’s conference. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day. You may all disconnect.

