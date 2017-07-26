Danaher In Some Doldrums

Danaher's lackluster organic growth is somewhat concerning, as it seems like the company is losing ground in areas like dental, diagnostics, and life sciences.

I closed my last piece on Danaher (DHR) by saying that I expected the shares to remain in “buy-side purgatory” for a little while, and so they have. The shares are down about 1% over the last almost-three months, and this latest quarterly update was once again not everything that investors wanted or have come to expect from this conglomerate.

I have lingering concerns that Danaher's “zig when others zag” strategy will have some near-term consequences; Danaher is much more of a life sciences/health care company than in the past, and there really isn't the underlying market recovery “oomph” here that there is in some parts of the “grease and gears” industrial world. That doesn't make Danaher a bad company, though its lagging performance in diagnostics and dental is becoming a little more concerning. Danaher is one of the very few companies in its comp group that seems undervalued (assuming I'm not overestimating future growth), and while the short-term momentum is lacking, the valuation makes it worth another look.

A Lackluster Quarter

It's still early, but the reports from the major conglomerates don't seem to be living up to investor expectations, and Danaher's 2% organic growth in the second quarter has it on the wrong side of “average” so far. Likewise, margin leverage was not all that impressive.

Danaher's largest business, Diagnostics, was up 2.5% on an organic basis. Cepheid's growth remains strong (up in the double digits), while Leica was up in the mid-single digits and Radiometer and Beckman came in with low single-digit growth. These results don't impress me, considering that Abbott (ABT) delivered more than 5% growth in its diagnostics business, with 6% growth in the core lab business. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), too, will likely surpass Danaher's growth rate and this is becoming more of a concern for me as this stretch of below-market 2%-3% growth rates runs into its second year.

Life Sciences saw revenue growth of 3.5%, with mid-single-digit growth in both Beckman and Sciex and lower growth in Pall and Leica. There's not much in the way of relevant contemporaneous comps yet, but this business has been trending a little light relative to the likes of Thermo (TMO), Waters (WAT), and Mettler (MTD), and I'm eager to see how the company's efforts to build up its presence in biopharma (a better market today relative to academic labs) will play out.

Danaher's Enviro business was up 3%, with product ID up in the mid-single digits and water a little weaker than that. Danaher's product ID business did about as well as Dover's (DOV) and I continue to believe this is an attractive business with good underlying demand fundamentals as end-markets like pharma make more use of marking/coding technologies.

Last and least was the Dental business, where sales dropped 1% on an organic basis after a flat result in the first quarter (though sequentially sales were up about 7%). Management pointed to weakness in traditional consumables and this is another case where the trend has me a little concerned.

On the margin side, adjusted gross margin fell, and adjusted operating income was up 8% with a modest increase in adjusted margin. Life sciences saw a solid improvement in segment margins, and both Enviro and Dental improved as well, but Diagnostics weakened.

A Quick Change Seems Improbable

The good news/bad news about the new and remade Danaher (post-Fortive (FTV)) is that it's now much more leveraged to life sciences and health care. These markets don't offer the sort of quick-turn recovery potential that is boosting peers like Dover (which, on the other hand, got pounded hard when the energy market fell apart), but they also don't tend to collapse either. There are valid worries about what will happen to lab research and clinical diagnostics as the new administration tries to implement its agenda, but biopharma offers some solid upside potential.

On the Dental side, it's fair to note that 3M's (MMM) results weren't stellar either. Still, I'm somewhat concerned about potential share loss and management's decision to apparently focus more on back-office/cost issues. Although Dental's margins are the lowest of the four segments (and long have been), if the issues have more to do with market positioning and product performance, cost-cutting won't do much to fix them.

The slow pace of growth in Diagnostics also concerns me. Roche and Abbott have been doing pretty well and Danaher hasn't been able to exploit a more lackluster effort from Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). Some of this could still be legacy issues tied to Beckman – institutional memories can persist a long, long time in healthcare and the due diligence I've done over the years (talking to docs, nurses, admins, etc.) could support the argument that Danaher's improvement efforts have been stronger on the inward side (more efficient operations, etc.) than the outward (rebuilding reputation/trust). I would also note that management is electing to discontinue its VERIS molecular diagnostics business and going fully with Cepheid instead – while there will be some charges/costs associated, this is virtually a no-brainer considering that Danaher hadn't gotten very far with VERIS.

I don't expect much to change on the M&A front. Management would probably like to buy a high-quality business that it could acquire for around $500 million to $1 billion, but I don't think there's a pressing urgency to do something (unless a once-in-a-generation opportunity comes up). I'm still a little puzzled that Danaher didn't pick up the Alere Triage and BNP assets that were divested to pave the way for the Abbott deal (Quidel (QDEL) is buying them for $440 million), but at some point you have to trust management's judgment on capital allocation (or find/follow a different company).

The Opportunity

I'm not really changing much in my outlook; I still look for 4% to 5% revenue growth and 6% FCF growth over the long term, supporting a fair value in the low-to-mid $80's. I know this was a relatively negative (or at least critical) piece on Danaher, but I think the positive attributes of Danaher are well-known (I've certainly written about them before) and the valuation has me looking more into the potential reasons not to buy.

The Bottom Line

I am concerned about sluggish results in Dental, Diagnostics, and Life Sciences, but I think the bigger issue just may be that the underlying markets aren't going to be conducive to the sort of growth rates that some other conglomerate peers should be able to produce in the next few quarters. Still, Danaher is Danaher (or at least I believe that to be the case), and I think those times when the giants stumble a bit is often the time to start thinking about a shopping trip.

