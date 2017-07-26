Fibria Celulose's (FBR) CEO Marcelo Castelli on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fibria Celulose S.A. (NYSE:FBR)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 25, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Marcelo Castelli – Chief Executive Officer

Guilherme Cavalcanti – Chief Financial Officer and Investors Relations

Henri Philippe Van Keer – Executive Director-Commercial and International Logistics

Analysts

Marcos Assumpção – Itaú Corretora de Valores

Lucas Ferreira – JP Morgan

Karel Luketic – Bank of America

Carlos De Alba – Morgan Stanley

Paulo Valaci – Citibank

Thiago Lofiego – Bradesco BBI

Jon Brandt – HSBC

Rafael Cunha – Credit Suisse

Humberto Meireles – Goldman Sachs

Milton Sullyvan – XP Gestao

Gabriela Cortez – Banco do Brasil

Operator

Mr. Marcelo Castelli, CEO, will begin the conference call. At the end, the conference call will be open for Q&A session. Mr. Castelli, you may proceed.

Marcelo Castelli

Good afternoon everyone. Thank you for participating in Fibria’s earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2017. With me here today are Guilherme Cavalcanti, CFO and IRO; and other members of Fibria’s Executive Board.

Moving to Slide 4, we will now discuss the highlights for the quarter. Our revenues, EBITDA and EBITDA margin lifted up substantially compared to the previous quarter, thanks for the continuity of the favorable market fundamentals from the appreciation of the dollar in the period. We would like to highlight two important results in the period: the cash product cost reduction and the leverage drop measured by the net debt to EBITDA ratio to 3.75 times.

The Horizonte 2 Project remained on schedule. It ended June with 96% of the works complete and is now more that 96% of the works complete and is now more than97% complete, which reinforce our security in the anticipation of the start-up for September. The conclusion of expansion project will turn Fibria’s Tres Lagoas unit into the world’s largest hardwood pulp production site and will increase even more company’s structural competitiveness.

Moving now to Slide 5, we will discuss the pulp markets in a little more detail. The favorable moment of the paper market in both Europe and Asia pushed up demand for eucalyptus pulp, which combined with limited supply due to certain unscheduled downtimes and the delay of new capacity startups, led to low inventory levels. According to PPPC, inventory delay were lower than March level at 36 days and below the levels recorded in the same period of 2016 where inventories were at 39 days.

Inventory levels in May were also well below the 30 days average observed between 2013 and 2017. Looking ahead to the second half of this year, it is worth mentioning that the recent expectation of a reduction of approximately 490,000 tons among scheduled and unscheduled downtimes already announced until now.

Now I would like to turn the floor over to Guilherme Cavalcanti, who will continue the presentation.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Good afternoon everyone. On Slide 6, we will discuss our second quarter results. The higher availability of mills due to the lack of scheduled maintenance downtime as well as higher operational efficiency led to an increase in production over the first quarter of the year and the second quarter of 2016. Sales volume also rose substantially in the second quarter 2017 especially due to the strong demand, as Castelli mentioned.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA exceeded BRL1 billion, basically due to the increase in the average net price in reais and higher sales volume. Net foreign average price in dollars increased by 13% while FOEX indicate a 15% increase in Europe and 10% hike in China.

Now let’s move on to the Slide 7, where we will talk about Fibria’s production cash cost. The cash production cost remained flat compared to the second quarter of 2016 as a result of the high utilities result due to the higher energy sales and lower consumption of chemicals and energy, offset by higher non-recurrent wood cost, in turn caused by increasing logistics costs due to the wider average radius.

The quarter-on-quarter decline in cash production cost was due to the lack of scheduled maintenance downtimes, the higher energy sales results and lower consumption of energy and chemicals, thanks to increased operational stability. In 2017, there are still opportunities for reducing wood cash cost in short term and with the startup of Horizonte 2 operations and efficiency gains in forestry operations, such as the ongoing implementation of the project to increase the efficiency of wood transportation via maritime barge in the south of Bahia and Aracruz unit.

Moving on to the next slide, we would like to talk a little about our debt. The quarter also marked by decline in leverage in dollars to 3.75 times. In that sense, unless there is a strong pushback in FX in total price up to next quarter. The peak of the leverage due to the H2 CapEx pressure is behind us having been in the first quarter of 2017.

It is observed that Fibria’s has reached the lowest leverage peak during an expansion cycle when compared to recent growth cycles to other companies in the industry. This fact, combined it with strong cash generation to be provided by the largest expansion project in the industry in Latin America and lower cost of debt, will allow us to enter in a rapid de-leveraging process that will turn debt into equity faster than our competitors.

Net debt in dollars totaled $3.8 billion having incurred mainly due to the CapEx related to the H2 projects. The average cost in dollars of reals denominated debt adjusted by the market swap growth at the end of the period fell to 3.7% per year due to the decline in the TJLP long-term interest rates and DI interest rate curve. While the maturity of the debt remained practicably stable.

The interest coverage ratio measured by EBITDA over net interest expense in the last 12 months was at 5 time despite we already have debt regarding to the project and we don’t have EBITDA from the project yet.

Regarding derivatives, zero-cost collar operations designed to let the exchange rate at the levels favorable to the company while also limiting negative impact in the event of a significant appreciation of the real proved more effective in the period, we had a positive cash effect of BRL 58 million associated with zero-cost collar operations.

Now let’s go to the Slide 9, where we will analyze the company’s liquidity. The company’s liquidity added to the unused lines related to the finance of H2 project totaling about $400 million is sufficient took over these projects remained in CapEx and the other motivations until the end of 2018. Another source of liquidity is represented by free cash flow, which would benefit already in the fourth quarter 2017 from the Horizonte 2 startup.

Now lets move on to the next slide where we will talk about Fibria’s second quarter 2017 net results. In the second quarter of 2017 the Company recorded a loss of BRL 259 million largely due to the non-recurring negative financial result, in turn explained by the appreciation of the dollar against the real. Those effects were mostly felt in the exchange variation on debt and the variation in the mark-to-market of hedging operations partially offset by gains from zero-cost collar operations that matured in the period.

Now we’ll discuss our free cash flow in the second quarter of 2017. Let’s move on to Slide 11. In the second quarter of 2017, we had lower working capital benefits arising from the agreement with Klabin as we began making the first payments of the deal in this period. The effect of interest was also higher due to the maturity schedule of the 2024 bonds and CRAs. We also have BRL 80 million of interest regarding to that relating to the H2 projects. The free cash flow yield came to 7.8% in dollars.

On Slide 12, we will discuss the Horizonte 2 projects. As Castelli mentioned at the beginning of the presentation, we reached 96% of the completion at the end of June and exceeded 97% in July. The startup will remains at schedule for the first weeks of September 2017. The financial execution remains below the original disbursement schedule with a total disbursement of BRL 5.1 billion by June 30, 2017 representing 69% of financial execution. We would like to mention about the projects evolution that we have successfully performed the first fuel burn in the recovery boiler, a relevant event in the project’s implementation timeline.

We also have initiated the wood inventory buildup at the Woodyard and started the learning curve for the new 100% automated nursery operation. I will now hand you over to the operator to begin our question-and-answer session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question, comes from Mr. Marcos Assumpção from Itaú Corretora de Valores.

Marcos Assumpção

Hi, congratulations on the strong results. Two quick questions. First one, you mentioned that the supply could be controlled in the second half of the year, if some producers cut capacity by 500,000 tons. Could you elaborate a little bit on that? I remember you guys mentioned you could cut 300,000 tons of higher cost capacity when you start up Horizonte 2, but where is the rest of the capacity cuts coming from?

The second one also related to prices. If you could comment on partial implementation of June price hike in Asia, what is the current status of that? And also, if you’re starting to see Fibria’s institution in Asia as software prices are kind of bottoming there as well. Thank you.

Marcelo Castelli

Hi Marcos, this is Castelli speaking. Thanks for your question. We are keeping this strategy of capacity adjustment alive. We are not – we did not decide yet if we are going to introduce or not, will depend on the first moments of Horizonte 2 that we have already ratificated that we are going to start up in the beginning of September. So we are not deciding yet, but yes, we are considering as a possibility. The rationale behind it, and you see that despite our cost went down, the third wood is still pressuring our cost, especially not on the percentage, but on the distance, we have increased the distance, the average distance from the forest going to the mill. And this has happened majority on the Aracruz.

So if you consider the worst cost, we are – that’s still generating a positive margin. I would like to emphasize it. But we can manage that accordingly on the second half of 2017. So we are keeping, to summarize, this strategy alive. We are considering what is the best moment to take the decision. And this will be debated on the most costly wood, third-party wood that is arriving Aracruz mill.

Henri Philippe Van Keer

Marcos, your question about the June pulp price increase in Asia and fiber substitution. What I can tell you is that we are still working on this price increase. I mean, the trend is good. As I was mentioning before, there is no downward trend in the prices. We are just being cautious on the – and sensible in a way to the market because we are quite optimistic about what is about to come in August and September. So we are working on the price increase. They are not affecting our volumes. And by the way, I can answer your question about fiber substitution. We don’t see any fiber substitution. And our volumes in Asia are quite in the high side of the expectations.

So summarizing, good volume in Asia. By the way, even better in Europe. We’re on the high side. Steady and healthy growth in Europe and in the U.S. And there’s no fiber substitution as far as we understand so far.

Marcos Assumpção

Okay thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mr. Lucas Ferreira from JP Morgan.

Lucas Ferreira

Hi good morning. Good afternoon everyone. First question for Henri. Henri, how do you see the paper markets doing in China? In terms of prices, if you have seen cool down in terms of volumes and prices? It seems like it’s kind of seasonally a weak quarter, but are you seeing pressure coming from the paper market that could lead to eventually a decline in pulp prices? This would be my question on the market.

And the second question regarding M&A, if Fibria has ever changed its strategy, if it’s still interested in Eldorado. And apparently, if you guys think that there is a timing for you to make an offer for the asset that you had already analyzed and made your own study, that would be great to hear from you. Thank you.

Henri Philippe Van Keer

Hi Lucas, your question about paper prices, we don’t see it so far, any pressure coming from the margins of the paper producers. There is only one grade which is certainly more than the other. It is tissue. But you have so many new capacity anyway coming on stream in the next few months that the demand from this grade continues to be very this grade continues to be very good. I mean, nobody wants to lose market share.

About packaging and woodfree papers, I mean, I can tell you that the margins of those producers continue to be quite good. So we don’t feel any pressure, neither from fiber substitution, nor from paper margins. Did I answer the question?

Lucas Ferreira

Yes of course. Thank you.

Marcelo Castelli

Hi Lucas, this is Castelli talking about, let me address your question regarding to the potential M&A. As we have been disclosing to the market, we – yes, we are constructive. We are interested to – on Eldorado due to the fact we have a lot of synergies to capture. Having said that and knowing that Arauco has an exclusive time to analyze this asset, we did all our homework. We are ready and prepared to bid if we have a chance. And of course, by definition, we will not overpay the asset if this does not make any sense to our shareholders, I mean, to our investors. We have the best or the better synergies in the market because we are neighbors, but we are not going to do crazy actions just for fun.

We are constructive. We have our calculations. The synergies seem to be stronger than what was disclosed or was calculated by you guys, analysts. But again, we are not going to move if this is not going to create – clearly add value to our company.

Lucas Ferreira

Okay. Castelli, if I may, so a second, a quick follow-up to Guilherme. Guilherme, how would Eldorado fit your balance sheet? And probably not hurt your investment-grade, how will you do this transaction? And would you consider a capital increase in this M&A?

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Okay. Remember, that will start – we already start deleveraging even before the project started. Once the project start, our deleveraging will be very fast. So there’s a great or there’s a big probability that we’ll be ending 2017 below 3.5 and 2018 below 2.5 even considering conservative assumptions for pulp price and FX. So if you look for – at the end of 2018, and of course, considering a reasonable price, we can absorb Eldorado entirely with debt and ending 2018 below 3.5. So I think – and also, remember that not only is looking at net debt over EBITDA.

If you look at another parameter, which is interest coverage, which is EBITDA over interest expense, we see that we are at 5x EBITDA over interest expense even before the EBITDA of the project and already with part – with a part of the debt of this project in this parameter, in the interest expenses, for example. So once the project starts, my parameter, EBITDA over interest expense, will be even better and very, very comfortable. So it’s – again, there’s a possibility that we’re going to end up 2018 below 3.5 even conceding an acquisition of this size.

So of course, we’d have to see what’s going to happen, but it’s – there’s a probability and it’s possible that this acquisition can be done only with debt and no equity issuance will be necessary for an acquisition.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mr. Karel Luketic from Bank of America.

Karel Luketic

Good afternoon everyone. Thank you for the questions. My first question is on the Horizonte 2 Project. Could you provide an update on what are the latest estimates on volumes, production and sales for this year and next year, if possible? And second on working capital, Guilherme, do you see any room for further working capital declines or are you already at an optimal level in terms of working capital here? Those are my questions.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Okay. I want to answer the working capital. Remember that this quarter, we still have some of Klabin release working capital coming from the purchase and sale of Klabin pulp, but much more of them the previous quarter. And going forward – and also because our deleverage has started, we have some initiatives to release more working capital. However, some of those initiatives, they have a price. For example, we could sell future energy, but of course, you have to work out energy prices. So since we are not needing more working capital release because we already started our deleveraging, probably we will see more and more regular working capital from now on. Of course, remembering that when – during a ramp-up of a project when you build the inventories throughout the chain, you have some pressure on working capital. If necessary, we can use some initiatives, trying to offset that, only if necessary. Otherwise, it’s not worth it to incurring those costs.

Marcelo Castelli

Hi, Karel, this is Castelli. Regarding to the Horizonte 2, we are reaffirming that we intend to start up on the beginning of September. And our ramp-up curve, it’s very similar what happened with Horizonte 1, just to give you an idea, the reference that we – a reference that we already did in Horizonte 1. Having said that, we intend to produce 377,000 tons between this 350,000 and 400,000. But specifically, 377,000 production with the sales of 300,000 because we are going to build the first initial inventory. And for 2018, 1.755 million production and sales, the same number. So this is the learning curve, exactly what we have disclosed in the previous event when we announced the anticipation of Horizonte 2 Project.

Karel Luketic

That’s great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mr. Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley.

Carlos De Alba

Thank you very much, Irvine [ph]. First question is if you could maybe, Castelli, comment a little bit more about the wood cost evolution and specifically the radius from the forest to the mill, it has continued to creep up, as you mentioned. You also said that you expect that variable to improve in the second half. Could you give us a more precise guidance or sense as to what that number might be? Also on the cost front, the costs were benefited from energy sales or as you put it in the – yes, energy sales in your bridge, how much of that benefit came from more megawatts produced and sold in the second quarter of 2017 versus either the first quarter of the year or the same period last year?

And then finally, if I may, Guilherme, what can we expect in terms of the benefits from Klabin going forward for your working capital? You obviously mentioned that they were lower in second quarter, but can we expect further benefit or we have seen everything that you should realize from that arrangement? Thank you.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Hi Carlos, Guilherme, for next quarter, we won’t have impact from Klabin working capital anymore. So this quarter was the last one we released working capital from the Klabin build.

Carlos De Alba

Okay.

Marcelo Castelli

Carlos, regarding to the third-party wood, we have completed the 34% in the second quarter 2017 of the participation of the third-party wood. Making a little bit more – breaking down of those third-party wood participation. The wood that we are bringing from Losango rose from 5% to 6% within this 32% that was in the first Q 2017 rose to 34% for – on the second Q. This is the total third-party wood. And Losango was 5% that rose to 6%. So that help us to explain that the pressure on the third-party wood, it’s on the Aracruz, as you know, and we have been disclosure. So we are under pressure, especially not only more – any increase on the percentage, on the participation – percentage participation on the third-party wood.

The question is more explained by the distance that we rose from the 286 kilometers on the – I’m sorry, 308 kilometers on the first Q 2017, we add more 20 kilometers to 328 kilometers on the second quarter. And that explained specifically by the increase from the 5% to 6% of the Losango wood. So this is going to be, according to our understanding, the maximum average distance of the company for this year, considering as well that we are going – when we started the Horizonte 2 Project by structural reasons we are going to decrease that.

But let’s keep it for a while talking about Aracruz third-party wood pressures. That – those numbers, they are still generating – even the worst or more costly wood are still generating margins. So looking through the strategy we have, being a leader in the market that we have disclosed it, and also connecting this price shipper initiative that is still possible to develop this strategy. We didn’t – we don’t take any decision yet, but we are – just keep on analyzing it.

So if you take out the most costly wood that arrives on Aracruz mill, and we understand the impact of – in our bottom line, over free cash flow, et cetera, this is going to be very, very marginal, marginal impact. Depending on the price behavior of the company, we can have better results if we take out the capacity, this very, very marginal capacity. So this is it. Nothing wrong with the pressure we have on the third-party wood in Aracruz. So this percentage changed 20 kilometers up on the distance for the whole of Fibria.

Okay, let’s talk about right now about the energy. As we have the disclosure, the operational efficiency of our mills, we have been recovering along this – the last quarter and we didn’t have shutdowns. And so with this high efficiency, we were able to manage lower chemical consumption, lower in consumption, et cetera, more effectiveness, so we generated more energy to the grid. And the price on the second fuel for several, for partial time of the – of this quarter, we had also an increase on the price – energy price in the market that after a couple of times they have decreased it already.

So I would say that if we have to give you an explanation, this BRL 23 per ton, you can assume half of it, it’s the energy generation increase and half of it is the price spike we have. So 50-50, okay?

Carlos De Alba

All right. Thank you very much, Castelli. Certainly it was very helpful.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mr. Paulo Valaci from Citibank.

Paulo Valaci

Hi. Good afternoon everyone. Thank you for the questions. Two from my side. The first, if you could give us an update on the CapEx guidance for 2018, taking into consideration the remaining CapEx that still is remaining for Horizonte 2. And then the second question for Henri. Henri, could you give us an update on the discount or rebate levels in Asia today and how you see this evolving toward the second half of this year?

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Remember, we’re just starting the strategic planning process and after the budgeting process, so we don’t have the guidance for 2018 CapEx yet. Only what you can see in this presentation that we still have for 2018 here $294 million should be paid for the Horizonte 2 Project, but the maintenance CapEx will only be presented on the Fibria Day in December after our budgeting process.

Paulo Valaci

Thank you.

Henri Philippe Van Keer

About your question about rebates in Asia, actually, we don’t have any rebates in Asia. I mean, prices are negotiated based on a net basis. In some cases, just in some cases, we do have a performance rebate, as we said, at the end of the year, but of course, already accrued in the numbers, but this is only in some specific cases. So answering your question, there is no expected increase in rebate because, again, everything is negotiated on a net basis. This is right now – this is just also developing the methodology given these – get these numbers in net prices.

Paulo Valaci

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mr. Thiago Lofiego from Bradesco BBI.

Thiago Lofiego

Thank you. Castelli, I have two questions. First one is on Eldorado, facing this Eldorado opportunity, what would be your next strategic steps? I mean, consultation, I guess, would still be a priority. But would you consider allocating capital in all the various sort of projects in the next one year to two years, just to understand what’s your rationale on that.

And the second question is, if you could give us an updated guidance on your expected for your distance for the average of the year? In your last call, if I remember right, you mentioned 300 to 310 kilometers as an average radius for the year. But now you are close to 330, I know you mentioned during the peak. But is that your previous guidance is still basically make sense or are you going to change it?

Marcelo Castelli

Thiago, thanks for your question. Let me use this opportunity to say that we are on the route to consolidate and not to increase capacity. I had a chance to talk to the press, somebody asking me about the restructuring decision on the management we did together with start-up on Veracel. But I mean, that was end of cycle of the former CEO Sergio Alipio that did a great job, and we are deciding who will be the next CEO. And meanwhile, we set what we name it, management committee represented by the two shareholders. Okay. Why we did that? We did that because we need to be more focused on to build the possibility in the long future of Veracel 2 expansion because that requires a better business environment regarding to the land, regarding to how to increase the forestry in an environment that we will not or Veracel will not be challenged by the land movement as we did to settle down on Fibria’s, okay, for us.

So we are constructive. If we want – or we are attracted on the El Dorado, potential deed, we are following up this possibility. We did our calculations of synergies. I can tell you that it’s higher than what have been disclosed to the market. This is represent that we have the best the synergy compared to the other peers. This is natural because we are neighbors, but we are not – we did our homework. We are ready or prepared if we have a chance to beat, but we will not do it if this is not going to create a clear value to the Fibria’s investors and shareholders. Okay?

Despite you like the asset, we are not going to do crazy things. We are not going to create an overhead for the company if we understand that to the synergies that we capture especially on the low-hanging fruit on the short-term capture or competitiveness to jeopardize our debt net, et cetera, et cetera, because Guilherme here has also said that we believe that the leverages already starts because, in dollar terms, we have almost people or a little bit less than the first Q 2017 before our Horizonte 2 Project starts.

So that’s our view regarding to El Dorado. And if we are not – we do not succeed to acquire El Dorado, we will keep our philosophy to look for a more balanced, a more disciplined market. We do not intend to create in a short and mid-term any other organic growth in terms of pulp.

Thiago Lofiego

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mr. Jon Brandt from HSBC.

Jon Brandt

Hi, good afternoon, guys. Two questions for me. First, Henri, my understanding is the Chinese government continues to crack down on mixed paper imports and restricting inflows into the country. Could you talk a little bit about – have you seen an impact on growth impact or expect to see an impact on growth in Fibria in terms of substitution away from mixed paper? Or should we only expect that to impact OCC demand and pricing?

And second, just to come back to El Dorado, Castelli, I’m sure you guys have done a great job looking at El Dorado and making your calculations. Quebec and Adecco have suppose we found some hidden liabilities and overstating of EBITDA, so I’m wondering sort of how confident you are in the calculations you’ve made? And is there any concern about hidden liabilities or anything like that in El Dorado? And how would a potential transaction be done with them? Would it be buying the company or just the assets? So how is the – how the potential transaction can be structured. Thanks.

Marcelo Castelli

Excuse me, can you repeat your question about the position of the government? I mean, the line is not good and certainly I couldn’t hear what you said about it. So can you repeat?

Jon Brandt

Yes. So I’m just wondering, if the – if China is able to import less mixed paper because of the restrictions the government is putting on, are you expecting that to impact the version fiber market at all? Or is that – should that only have an impact on OCC?

Henri Philippe Van Keer

Actually, I don’t see any impact. I mean, this was not mentioned by none of our customers. I mean, that’s a good question, and we’ll look into that, but we haven’t heard such a comment. And according to, I mean, the expectation of volume that we have passed by the customers onto us, as I said, definitely, I don’t see an impact, but I’m sorry, I cannot comment more than that because this is – I haven’t done anything like that.

Marcelo Castelli

Jon, thanks for the question regarding to Eldorado, that also allow us to explain more about it. We, of course, as we are neighbor, and as we are – we have been analyzing this asset for a long time. So we are not – I can tell you that, we did our homework in a very deep way. We understand more when this is over our interpretation, okay? We understand more Eldorado than the other competitors because we have been following it. That’s the reason why if we have a chance to bid, we will bid considering all aspects regarding to a potential liability that we have already understood.

Regarding to Arauco potential liability discovered, I cannot mention, but we do not expect if we have a chance to bid and to buy Eldorado that we will not find any further, I mean, liability than we already know. And that’s the reason we have certain limits to bid considering that we have a lot of synergies. And some of these synergies we have are also based on what we understand that it’s the liability for another buyer that they don’t have this kind of proximity and understanding in a deeper way.

So I would say that this is a clear message to our investors that Fibria knows the asset, Fibria understands the rationale behind it, and we will not go in to trigger or to not considering any potential liability that we cannot handle with that. So on the contrary, part of those liabilities are – can be mitigated because we are there very close and we know how to do it. The others, I cannot tell you.

Let me use this time to get back to the question of Thiago Lofiego did regarding to the distance from the forest to the mill. The increase from the 308 kilometers from the first Q to 328. It’s a marginally variation because I have explained that we brought more wood from Losango than all the previous quarter. So all in all, we don’t see that this distance will increase.

On the contrary, will decrease along the year because we have the startup of Horizonte 2. So if we vary 10 kilometers up and down in these circumstances than what we forecast, this is a pure operational, I mean, a variation that it’s quite normal. So we do not see a further increase from this 328. On the contrary, we believe that we are going to decrease as an average because of the Horizonte 2 startup.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mr. Rafael Cunha from Credit Suisse.

Rafael Cunha

Hi, good morning. Thanks for the question. So my question is how are you guys seeing complementary to the chain when it comes to consumers, the papermakers or traders and how do you expect these levels behaving going forward? And also, if you guys could provide a CapEx guidance with the same breakdown that you provided in the release, that would be great.

Marcelo Castelli

Sorry, can you repeat the first question? I was not sure about it. Again, the line is not good. And I don’t know if you posed the question for me or to somebody else.

Rafael Cunha

No, just regarding the input inventory at the chain and the consumer level, papermakers or traders, what are you guys seeing regarding that? And what do you expect going forward?

Marcelo Castelli

Yes. Again, according to our market intelligence, I mean, we cannot rely only on statistics when it comes to Asia. Our understanding is that the inventories of pulp and paper, therefore final product, are very low. So as I said, I mean, you can see that the demand continues to be very good in Asia and also in Europe. So if you combine a very good demand – and you don’t need to be right, I mean, the demand is higher than expected for such a period, and if you combine this good demand plus very low inventory, some over the supply chain, you can be quite positive and optimistic about the future.

This – I have no problem in the – being very assertive in this statement. Did I answer the question?

Rafael Cunha

Yes, sure. Thank you.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

And then related to the CapEx, we are only giving guidance of the H2, as you can see on Page 12 of the presentation. For this year, we have BRL2.5 billion and for 2018 almost BRL1 billion for the H2 project. The maintenance CapEx was given on the Fibria Day. And for the next year will also be giving on the Fibria Day as well.

Rafael Cunha

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mr. Humberto Meireles from Goldman Sachs.

Humberto Meireles

Hi, good evening everyone. So a follow-up question on working capital, specifically on accounts payable line. I noticed the line running at BRL2.4 billion in terms of gains of cost of goods sold, that’s roughly 3 times the historical average. So could you shed some light on how should we think about this line on a normalized Klabin, et cetera?

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Okay. On the accounts payable, when we got the H2 contract, we already had the contract on installment payment. So it’s natural that the accounts payable increases as we do the CapEx of H2 because of the nature of the contracts that is paying in installment. And so the accounts payable will probably normalize once the payments on the H2 being made in the cash disbursement.

And on the other hand, on the inventory side, we will have to build up inventory throughout the chain. So that’s how we’ll see. But again, that’s a lot of swing in working capital for many different variables, including effect on the costs and in payments in dollars. So that’s how – what I can say for now.

Humberto Meireles

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mr. Milton Sullyvan from XP Gestao.

Milton Sullyvan

Hi, guys good afternoon. I would like to go back to the wood cost subject. It’s a good question. And when we look at – is it possible for us to exclude the impact of the H2 ramp-up and looking at wood costs for this year and last year, this would be helpful. And I would like to know a little bit about the risks that we see since we have already seen once before the company expectations for third-party wood and average distance move, we’ve seen this before.

So how do you look at the climate risk and other risks that can trigger new moves in this curve? Thank you.

Marcelo Castelli

Hi, Milton, thank you for your question. We always – we do guidance in an aggregated way. You can see that thing on the Fibria Day New York. We have been updating the long-term trajectory of the third-party wood also considering the Horizonte 2. So we don’t have numbers to show that we exclude Horizonte 2. It’s always a part of the terminal ponderation that we disclose that. We never disclose the cost per unit or cash cost per unit or the situation unit by unit. So that is our philosophy. So sorry not to attend to your request.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

And we reveal this curve every year because it depends also on the climate. So the growth of the trees and the forecast of that we have to measure every year depending on the level of rain and other variables.

Milton Sullyvan

Yes. But without giving any guidance, do you see any opportunities of having improvements in wood cost this year without taking into consideration the H2 project or no number required there?

Marcelo Castelli

No, this year, according to our curve, as we have announced it on the Fibria Day, I can tell you that we don’t have any improve on the wood costs, especially in Aracruz this year. So the – all improvements that will come online this year will be produced by Horizonte 2. This is by definition and it’s very clear in picture what we have disclosed that. So in the coming years, we expect better costs due to the back of rain in time we had, especially in Espirito Santo, the worst drought since the last 80 years. So this has affected our forestry growth. But right now, we are back on the rain and everything is much better right now.

And we are monitoring quite frequently on inventories, on the qualitative analysis on the forest result. Everything seems to be in the right direction, especially with the new plantation that we are doing. So it’s like a wave that’s going to – we need to cross this wave of a worse environment, especially in Espirito Santo and south of Bahia that is gone according to the trend that from our specialists. So we need to take – to deal with that. So we continue to guide that there is a way that we are going to get back on track on the normality in the future.

Milton Sullyvan

That’s great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ms. Gabriela Cortez from Banco do Brasil.

Gabriela Cortez

Hi, good afternoon. Thank you for taking my question. It’s related to the increase in demand, especially in Europe and North America, as you mentioned. Do you believe this trend to continue at least for the short term or for the second half of this year? Could you give us please your views on that? Thank you.

Marcelo Castelli

I’m sorry, I have to ask you again to repeat. I mean, the line was not good. Can you repeat that?

Gabriela Cortez

Okay. Can you hear me now?

Marcelo Castelli

Let’s try again.

Gabriela Cortez

Yes. My question is related to the increase in demand, especially in Europe and North America, as you mentioned. Do you believe this trend to continue at least for the short term? Could you give us your views on that, please?

Marcelo Castelli

There is demand. Increasing demand in Europe and in Asia, I mean, actually, it’s a matter of looking at the macro economy. I mean, Europe is the big surprise this year. I mean, even for the IMF, I mean, they had been revising their GDP expectations to 0.9%. And this is quite – and remember, so Europe. And actually, if you look at the manufacturing index. I mean, Europe has been at its highest for the last six years. So it is not surprising to see such a good demand from Europe due to the general economy.

And also because you have to remember that at the beginning of this year, I mean, we have been – I mean, all the producers, we have been directing much more pulp to Asia due to the difference between the net margin that is now available to us. I mean, so there was a demand since January this year in Europe that has not been attended. And this is why we can feel that here in July and August, which are normally the three months where the demand in Europe is lower, you can see that the demand continues to be very big because, again, they are going to catch up with the demand that was not attended at the beginning of this year.

And again, we think that the general economy – I mean, you don’t see any decrease in this trend. So we are quite optimistic, especially knowing that Asia will continue to have a good demand as well. So I don’t know if I have answered your question?

Gabriela Cortez

Yes. That’s perfect. Yes, thank you very much.

Marcelo Castelli

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes the question-and-answer session. At this time, I would like to turn the floor over to Mr. Guilherme Cavalcanti for any closing remarks. Mr. Guilherme, you may proceed.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Thank you for your interest and participation. If you have any additional questions, please feel free to contact our Investor Relation team. I hope to see you also in our next Investor Tour that will be held on September 25 and 26, 2017, at the Tres Lagoas unit, where the new plant, Horizonte 2, will be already in operation. Before wrapping up, I would like to communicate that our new IR website is already live at the same address, www.fibria.com.br/ir.

Our intention was to make the website even more complete in information that we consider relevant to the investors through a modern and friendly platform. As a result, we will be discontinuing our IR app as currently technology allows quickly and easy access to any content on the website. Good afternoon.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes Fibria’s 2017 second quarter of 2017 results conference call. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

