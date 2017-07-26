Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Buy On Weakness

Limited cash resources could mean a secondary offering is coming in the near term and resulting weakness should be capitalized on.

Further upside is expected as the stock continues to run up into data readout in the second quarter of 2018.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) have risen over 80% since calling the stock a likely 2017 runner.

GLMD data by YCharts

A key point to the investing thesis was an anticipated revaluation in shares as its global phase 2 randomized placebo-controlled study ARREST progresses. Evaluating once-daily oral drug Aramchol, the trial enrolled 240 NASH patients who are overweight and pre-diabetic or have type II diabetes. Data is anticipated in the second quarter of 2018. With earlier studies demonstrating effects on steatosis, inflammation and fibrosis, I believed that the stock would eventually get more attention from Wall Street as the year progressed. Taking into account recent deal premiums and scarcity of wholly owned NASH assets, I stated I wouldn't be surprised for the company to be the subject of M&A speculation.

Data Presentation

Data was presented at the 53rd Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) during the International Liver Congress (ILC) in April. Efficacy of Aramchol was demonstrated in MCD NASH and TAA fibrosis models, with the latter showing a direct antifibrotic effect.

Results indicated that Aramchol has a dual effect on fibrosis by improving fatty acid oxidation in addition to a direct impact on collagen producing cells, which in turn could actually reverse fibrosis.

Other Developments

A notable election to the board of directors was made when Dr. Carol Brosgart was chosen. She previously served as Vice President of Clinical Research at Gilead Sciences (GILD) and was instrumental in the launches of hepatitis B products. Also noteworthy, she was a member of the board of directors for Tobira Therapeutics for eight years until it was acquired by Allergan (AGN) in a $1.7-billion deal.

First-quarter earnings revealed a net loss of $3.2 million along with a small cash balance of $11.7 million. I estimate the company has around three to four quarters of cash and a secondary offering could be imminent. Now that recruitment of the trial has ended, management has guided a quarterly cash burn of $2-2.5 million.

On the conference call, it was mentioned that Aramchol could be a very unique NASH asset, one that has been shown to downregulate steatosis and has a direct effect on fibrosis. The asset could be used as a standalone treatment or in combination with anti-inflammatory treatments. Chief Scientific Officer Liat Hyardeny commented that we could see combination studies in the future.

In comments on outcomes for the phase 2 ARREST study, Chief Medical Officer Tali Gorfine noted that a 20% reduction in steatosis would be significant. Of patients enrolled in the trial, 40% had stage three fibrosis at baseline, 20% with stage 2 fibrosis and 3% with stage zero fibrosis. This illustrates that the patient population enrolled has rather advanced disease and 70% had a NAS score of five or higher.

Final Thoughts

Earnings are coming on July 31st, so interested readers should stay tuned for further updates from management on study progression and any indications of progress in business development.

I don't want to read too much into the appointment of Dr. Brosgart to the board of directors, but with prior experience at Tobira and Gilead I wouldn't be surprised to see her connections put to good use for a collaboration or acquisition. Tobira was acquired for a premium of over 498% - even a 200% premium for Galmed would be pocket change for the majority of interested parties to receive a NASH call option in the form of Aramchol.

For readers who bought shares after the first article, I would take partial profits in the range of 15% to 30% depending on risk tolerance. This would allow significant upside exposure, as I believe we could continue to see a significant run-up into data.

For those who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story, any potential weakness caused by a secondary offering in the near term could offer a potential buy point to establish a pilot position.

Risks to the story include setbacks with the ARREST trial as well as the possibility of disappointing data. Additionally, as stated before the company's limited cash position is a concern and near-term dilution is expected. Intense competition in the NASH space is also a concern, as other assets exist that are further along in development and backed by companies with significantly more resources to invest in them.

Additional disclosure: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.