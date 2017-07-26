FCB Financial Holdings' (FCB) CEO Kent Ellert on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 25, 2017, 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Matt Paluch - IR

Kent Ellert - President & CEO

Jen Simons - CFO

Jim Baiter - CCO

Analysts

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Steven Alexopoulos - JPMorgan

Jake Civiello - RBC Capital

Stephen Scouten - Sandler O'Neill

David Feaster - Raymond James

David Eads - UBS

Brady Gailey - KBW

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the FCB Financial Holdings Inc. 2017 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. My name is Austin and I will be your operator for today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will conduct a question-and-answer session towards the end of this conference. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Paluch, Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Matt Paluch

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for joining us today. Today, we have Kent Ellert, our President and CEO; Jen Simons, our CFO; and Jim Baiter, our Chief Credit Officer here with me to review our second quarter results.

Today's call is being recorded and the slide deck we'll refer to during the call can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website, www.floridacommunitybank.com.

This call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, predictions, forecasts, objectives, or assumptions of future events or performance, are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. We caution that forward-looking statements may be affected by Risk Factors, including those set forth in FCB Financial Holdings’ SEC filings and actual operations and results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements.

Please remember to refer to our forward-looking statements disclosure at the beginning of the presentation and the reconciliation of certain non-GAAP measures displayed in the appendices.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to our CEO, Kent Ellert.

Kent Ellert

Thank you, Matt. Welcome to FCB second quarter's earnings call. And I hope that everyone is having a great summer.

Let's jump right into our numbers, starting with $10 billion. It's an extremely exciting time for our company to come this far in such a short period. As you know, we ended the quarter at $9.9 billion and will likely cross through $10 billion in assets in the third quarter. Today we are very proud to be Florida's leading independent pure-play.

For FCB, the key to our success what truly makes us unique is how we've grown. We are on organic growth company built on knowing our markets, striving plan acquisition, and cultivating relationships. This has led to a balance sheet that is over 95% organic with nearly $5 billion in organic C&I and CRE loans and over $2 billion in originated mortgages. This direct organic growth is the key to both future relationship expansion and for long-term credit quality; it also creates enduring value for our shareholders.

Now for the most recent quarter, the additional headlines we would like to share with you are our team's production includes $536 million of organic loan funding and $126 million of demand deposit growth. The yield on the new loan portfolio increased 12 basis points to 3.82% while the cost of deposits increased seven basis points to 82. This resulted in a five basis point increase to our core loan and deposit spread and continued an improving trend as core spread has increased 21 bps over the last four quarters.

The second quarter was the most profitable quarter to-date for our company with adjusted core net income of $32.5 million or $0.71 per share on a fully diluted basis.

With that overview, let's look at the second quarter's performance aligned in the following priorities: disciplined organic loan growth, core deposit growth, and net interest margin maintenance. First, we continue to maintain organic momentum and generated quality loan growth. This quarter our bankers delivered funding of $536 million on $684 million of commitments.

The production mix was balanced with new CRE funding to $206 million, C&I of $184 million, and residential funding to $146 million. As a result, the new loan book grew by $407 million during the quarter before plans syndicated and mortgage sale activities. Considering $25 million reduction in the syndicated loan portfolio and $34 million of residential loan sales, the new loan portfolio grew $348 million for the quarter. As of quarter end, we are comfortable that the syndicated loan portfolio had approximately $300 million in outstandings as appropriate and we do not plan any additional sales at this time.

Now for some specifics around the quarters loan production. The quarterly production yields were accretive to the overall portfolio at 4.14% as compared to 3.58% in the same quarter last year. As a result top-line new loan interest income grew to $64.6 million, up 40% annualized from the prior quarter. Moving forward with the full impact of the June rate hike we anticipate loan portfolio yields to benefit by an additional 4 to 8 basis points in the third quarter.

And finally the team generated a record $3.1 million of swap and residential mortgage fee income an increase of 70% over the same quarter last year.

As we continue to grow, we remain disciplined in hearing to our lending philosophy. This discipline is evident in our credit profile as our concentration levels remain very balanced and sponsorship, cash flow coverage, and collateralization are appropriate across all asset classes. This discipline will enable us to continue to grow safely and soundly in the current market conditions.

From a credit perspective overall, the new loan portfolio continues to perform as agreed. It's important to note we are not an auto lender and we do not have any concentrations in energy, healthcare, or technology.

As CRE continues to be very topical, let's walk through these key metrics. Looking at our commercial real estate book it's important understand that our CRE to capital ratios are conservative when compared to peers. With total CRE in commercial construction at 240% and 53% of consolidated total capital respectively this tells you we're not begin to construction lending and we have minimal development risk. We're focused on stabilized cash flow lending and we have a bias away from for sale product. The CRE portfolio comprises over one-third of total portfolio and has a yield of 4.1%.

From a credit perspective the portfolio is well collateralized with an average LTV of 54% and nearly 90% of the book carries guarantees. Within CRE, we've avoided significant concentrations in any asset as our top three concentrations are multifamily at 22%, office at 22%, and retail at 20%. With respect to the multifamily book, multifamily's again are 22% of the overall real estate portfolio. Most importantly, the portfolio consists of stabilized cash flowing properties with debt service coverage in excess of 1.6 times and occupancy rates over 90%. The portfolio is well collateralized with an average LTV of 55% and we only have a handful of construction loans totaling roughly a $100 million. This exposure consist of infill projects guaranteed by top tier longstanding developers who we have been known to by our team for many years if not decades.

Looking at our retail exposure that comprises again 20% of the CRE portfolio. We do not have exposure of big box stores such as Best Buy, JCPenney, Target, or Sears, and from a credit perspective the portfolio is well collateralized with an average LTV of 58% and it is comprised of stabilized cash flowing properties with combined debt service coverage in excess of 1.5 times and occupancy rates averaging 92%.

Typical for our book we do have a number of public anchored centers across the state. We believe these to be one of the highest quality anchor tenants in Florida. Additionally we have a number of neighborhood based centers that are run by top operators within the local markets. We find these infill projects to be very attractive due to their leasing histories and bring with them modest underwriting risk.

In the final analysis our team continues to leverage deep market knowledge, disciplined risk selection and underwriting, as a reflection that lending money in the commercial segments is very much a local business.

Secondly, and equally important to our focus on loans is our focus on core deposit growth. For the quarter, total deposit growth was flat as we elected to reduce broker deposits and held steady our municipal and CD books allowing the low deposit ratio to move into the mid 90s. We are focused on the quality of our deposit relationships and place an emphasis on demand deposit growth. To that end we're very pleased with the progress of our retail and commercial teams highlighted by core deposit growth of $164 million in the quarter. Every one of our 46 retail centers generated demand deposit growth for the quarter.

They open nearly 2,500 accounts totally $86 million in new demand deposits. The 18 produced new business totaling $20 million including $6 million of NIB. As we continue to enhance and build on the success of retail channel, we will be adding our third new branch at the Tampa Bay area during the current quarter and plan as many six, six new locations throughout the footprint 2018.

The commercial team also had a strong quarter in deposit growth opening 300 new demand deposits with over $80 million in new balances has led to a $109 million of overall commercial deposit growth and treasury fee income growth of 8% from Q1 to $600,000.

Overall, our strategy continues to place an emphasis on acquiring new names and deepening in existing relationships. To execute in this manner, our teams and incentives are aligned to focus on deposit centric opportunities and fully cross-sell relationships. As an example of this alignment, we have companywide campaigns that emphasize monthly demand deposit growth in retail and mortgage and campaigns emphasizing monthly overall core deposit growth in commercial and CRE at the line of business level cost of funds are better.

Overall, we are confident in our continued ability to drive demand deposit growth consistent with prior quarters. In evaluating the current market dynamics in the context of new deposit acquisition and the resulting impact on our current book, we believe it's most effective for us to lean away from money market promotions and excess funds balances in a municipal space due to their high price sensitivity. As a supplement to demand deposit growth, this quarter we're focusing on intermediate term time deposits. We believe that appropriately priced time deposits represent a cost effective funding source and an opportunity to deepen the back book within the deposit base. We know funding is a key deliverable for the company and cost of funds is a key measure of the quality in this area. At 82 basis points we're sharply focused on driving lower cost for growth. This increase in cost of deposits during the second quarter was primarily due to elevated debt in certain municipal segments and of course broker deposits.

As we've discussed, we're moving away from these highly price sensitive areas and focusing on our core. To-date our commercial retail betas have remained relatively low below 20%. For the third quarter and beyond, we're updating our guidance in this area to reaffirm deposit performance returning to prior quarter growth levels in excess of $300 million. We're guiding that loan to deposit ratio will remain below 100% and the cost of deposits will come in between 83 and 91 basis points in the current rate environment.

In concert with those first two priorities, our third priority is to stay net interest margin maintenance and expansion. This quarter the overall adjusted net interest margin was 3.1% representing a 10 basis point increase year-over-year and a decrease of four basis points from the last quarter.

On a year-over-year basis, the 10 basis point increase in adjusted net interest margin is primarily driven by the asset sensitive nature of our balance sheet. This is evidenced by organic loan portfolios increasing 34 basis over the period, while the cost of deposits increased only 13 basis points.

Importantly, we continue to see net interest margin expansion in our core loan and deposit businesses. But this quarter this was offset by three items that put pressure on the margin, the bridge for the quarter including the items that led to margin compression would be as follows: two basis points as a result of extending the duration of our FHLB borrowings with five-year term debt, two basis points that were tied to fixed to floating re-pricing in the securities portfolio, and finally, two basis points were attributable to the increased quarterly day count and the corresponding impact on our mortgage portfolio yields. These items alone put six basis points of pressure on the second quarter margin that we do not perceive referring in the near future.

On the other side of that our core business generated approximately two basis points of net margin benefit to the repricing of our loan and deposit portfolios. Specifically for the quarter the overall yield on our new loan portfolio increased by 12 basis points while the cost of deposits increased by only seven basis points. This five basis points increase in our core loan to deposit spread continued the improving trend we've experienced over the last four quarters. Overall the balance sheet remains well positioned for margin expansion in a rising rate environment.

As a result of the above, we're reaffirming our adjusted NIM guidance for 2017 to a range of 3.05% to 3.20% in the current interest rate environment. From a go forward perspective, we are comfortable with the NIM stabilizing near the midpoint of the range absent any other rate increases. We remain asset sensitive and are well positioned from a core line of business perspective to expand our loan to deposit spreads.

With that said, overall another quality quarter is behind us and we remain committed to being the leading independent bank in Florida and making FCB better for shareholders, customers, and employees every day.

With that, let's turn it over to Jen for her comments. Jen?

Jen Simons

Thank you, Kent. Let's start on Slide 2 of the presentation with our core or adjusted financial highlights over the last five quarters. First in the quarter, we incurred non-operating expenses of $244,000 consisting of $223,000 of severance expense and $21,000 of other operating expense. Additionally, non-operating income totaled $255,000 stemming from the gain on sale of investment securities.

From a tax perspective, the company expected 2017 annual GAAP and adjusted tax rate to be between 20% and 25% due to the accounting impact of option and more exercises in accordance with ASU 2016-09, which was effective January 1, 2017.

Adjusted net income of $32.5 million reflects sequential growth of $3.4 million from $29.1 million as reported in Q1, and 34% higher than the $24.2 million reported in the same quarter of last year. The primary driver of our adjusted net income increase was the growth in total revenue to $82.8 million. Revenue growth was primarily driven by new loan interest income of $64.6 million, up $5.9 million or 40% annualized from the prior quarter.

Adjusted non-interest expense was $35 million for the quarter in line with Q1 and our guidance.

Continued revenue growth and cost containment led to record adjusted net income of $32.5 million or $0.71 per share on a fully diluted basis and an adjusted ROA of 136 basis points.

Slide 3 displays new loan portfolio growth of approximately $348 million for the quarter driven by total organic fundings of $536 million and reflects a $25 million planned reduction of our syndicated loan portfolio as well as $34 million in mortgage sales.

New loans have increased by $1.4 billion or 25% over the last 12 months with new loans representing 95% of our total loan portfolio at quarter and.

Over the quarter, we produced $390 million in C&I and CRE new loan funding with weighted average production yields of 4.24%. Additionally, 55% of the overall commercial production was priced on a variable rate basis.

As of quarter end, our utilization rate on the new loan portfolio remained consistent at 85% with unfunded commitments of $1.2 billion that are well diversified in line with our balanced origination activity.

Our portfolio remains equally weighted across our core product lines with each segment representing approximately one-third of the new loan portfolio.

Moving to Slide 4, the credit quality of our new loan portfolio remained strong with a non-performing new loan ratio of two basis points as of quarter end.

The provision for loan losses of $2.1 million recorded for the second quarter of 2017 includes $2.3 million provision for new loans and net recoupment of valuation allowance of $0.2 million for the acquired loan portfolio. The provision for new loans served to increase the related allowance to $37.6 million or 0.55% of the $6.9 billion in new loans outstanding.

From an overall balance sheet perspective with the continued strong performance of the loan portfolio, overall non-performing assets continued to decline and represent 35 basis points of total assets.

You can see on Slide 5, overall deposits grew by $21 million during the quarter highlighted by a $164 million of retail and commercial growth and run-off of $143 million of high-priced broker deposits. Over the last 12 months, demand deposits have grown by $738 million or 49% and demand deposits have increased from 23% to 29% of total deposits. As of quarter end, our loan to deposit ratio is 94%.

As Slide 6 exhibits, we continue to enhance operating leverage through new loan revenue growth and expense management. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 42% down from 42.9% in Q1 and 43.8% in the same quarter of last year. This quarterly improvement was primarily driven by new loan interest income growth and slot expenses. Adjusted non-interest expenses were in line with the first quarter at $35 million.

Moving to Slide 7 and 8, our adjusted net interest margin for the quarter was 3.1%. This reflects a 10 basis point increase year-over-year and a decrease of four basis points from last quarter. The decrease in adjusted net interest margin this quarter was primarily driven by extending the duration FHLB borrowings and fixed to floating pricing movement in the securities portfolio.

As it relates to the loan portfolio, the overall new loan yield increased 12 basis points to 3.82% with average balances for new loans up $353 million during the quarter. From an acquired loan perspective, the excess accretable yield over contractual interest rates totaled $2.6 million during the quarter. We continued to maintain an asset sensitive balance sheet with over $3.2 billion in loans and investments tied to LIBOR. As a result, a 100 basis point yield curve increase is projected to result in a 4.9% increase in net interest income.

Page 9 reflects our strong capital position that is well in excess of regulatory requirements with TCE and total risk based ratio of 10.5% and 12.9% respectively. Tangible book value per common share increased $1.03 to $23.88 as of June 30, 2017.

During the quarter, the company did not repurchase any shares of common stock. For the quarter, our fully diluted share count is $46 million including the effective 3.4 million dilutive shares.

And now I'd like to turn the presentation back over to Kent for concluding remarks.

Kent Ellert

Thank you, Jen. Approaching $10 billion, we're very proud to be Florida's leading independent bank, having built a sustainable organic growth engine driven by experienced Florida bankers who are committed to the communities we serve. We're pleased with the rhythm of the business and look forward to continuing this organic momentum. Thank you again for joining us and now let's open the floor for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

And our first question comes from Ebrahim Poonawala with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Good afternoon guys.

Kent Ellert

Hey how are you doing?

Ebrahim Poonawala

Good. I'm sorry if I missed this Kent, just was wondering I didn't hear any loan growth or expense guidance for the back half of the year. So I was wondering if you can just give an update on your outlook for the rate of net loan growth for the next couple of quarters and if that previous expense guidance still holds?

Kent Ellert

Yes, I think to the extent we haven't made a reference to it, I think you would assume it's unchanged and the new loan growth would be $375 million to $475 million, if I recall and we're reaffirming the expense guidance although you see us sort of living at the upper end of the range.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Understood. And just sort of taking a step back and looking at sort of last quarter, I think you expected to grow deposits by $300 million or so, just want to understand as we sort of think about balance sheet growth from here, is it that the deposit growth and what the dynamics are in the market will dictate what loan growth is likely to be or was this sort of a one quarter adjustment where you let some of this high cost deposits run-off and we should get back to sort of that $300 million range for both loan and deposit growth?

Kent Ellert

Yes, good question and certainly from our perspective, this is a move to more quality growth. And I would view it as a transitional quarter for us. The reality is we're trying to work through everything we do for quality, quantity, and sustainability and I think without question the team can generate that deposit growth. But over time, if we want to have the highest quality deposit portfolio to go along with this quality loan book, we have to work on a few things. And if you look historically you know we've been growing deposits sort of forever at about $350 million a quarter and we're getting half of that in demand deposit growth and we're getting half of that in sort of the money market categories that are much more promotional in nature.

And so from our perspective, we said a couple of things and we've been working very hard on the quality of our deposit performance now for a year-and-a-half. But we've gotten to a point where we've really been able to say to ourselves we wanted in the lines of business really drive demand deposits and really one NIB and some of that can be interest varying demand and no account, but we want to drive that. Next behind that we think that it was time that we right sized our broker deposit base and we come to terms with the quality nature of the municipal portfolio and move away from the heavily promotional markets that we see in Florida around money market accounts.

We also can just go back and do back testing the betas are higher in all those three categories I talked about. So, what we've said is we're going to drive demand in the field and it's going very, very well. I think retail had their best quarter in their history this past quarter so, we've got very good focus. Behind that what we want to do with the back book existing customers is use the lighter promotions around intermediate CDs and deepen customer relationships. We've got somewhere between 15,000 and 18,000 households that are demand checking only. Well if we're getting there transacting let's go get their savings and let's have a very healthy book. Then what we're going to do is we're going to -- we're going to -- we shy away from money market promos, we're going to work on the municipal book in the following way, we like that business but we don't like the excess funds part of the business. We like the operating account and Jim Mitchell who runs that platform for us has seen very nice success and we're just not going to compete with the new entrants to that market that are really driving up funding cost in the excess funds market.

And then finally we brought down the broker deposits this quarter to a level that brings us under our peers a little bit I prefer as not to have any but, but I've been educated that it's an appropriate funding source to a degree, but this is where we are as a percent of deposits at about 7% and that's where we're going to stay. So, we did a little bit of housecleaning it would have been nice if we had seen a little more growth around that but the pipelines look very healthy this quarter and I think we're going to see a very nice performance come out of all the organic businesses and then we'll start working with our customer base on getting more CD product out to them.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Understood. And just one last question if I may, you mentioned the loan to deposit ratio moved to 94% it sounds like it could continue to creep higher but remain below 100% are you okay it goes to 98%, 99% or that's too much.

Kent Ellert

No, I think in the range of 94% to high 90s I'm okay with we're not going to go above a 100%. I suspect, I don't think we're guiding to that specifically but I think it's in a -- it's pretty close to where it's going to remain for a while now.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Understood. Thanks for taking my questions. I'll hop up.

Operator

Our next question is from Steven Alexopoulos with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Steven Alexopoulos

Hey everybody.

Kent Ellert

Hey Steve how are you mate?

Steven Alexopoulos

Good, good, thanks Ken. I wanted to start in the margin guidance Ken you maintain the 3.05% to 3.20% for the full year and if we look where you are in the first half, were you at 3.10% this quarter on adjusted do you think you could actually see margin pressure again in the third quarter.

Kent Ellert

We're not anticipating margin pressure in the third quarter.

Steven Alexopoulos

Okay. So the guidance seems a bit on the light side at least the low end of the range.

Kent Ellert

Yes, I mean I think it's just a range and Jen, if you want to comment on why you left the bottom end where was it.

Jen Simons

No, I mean again it's just a range it's -- that we had out there's so we listed as it is.

Kent Ellert

There is nothing that we see in the current pipelines which are now forecasting our margin out as well as the full benefit of the last rate hike that should give us a handful couple of basis points to the margin going in that should cause us to see a reversal on that.

Steven Alexopoulos

Okay. And the Home Loan bank restructuring that impacted the margin this quarter could you walk us through what you did and is there more to do on that front.

Jen Simons

So as we mentioned it was entering into five-year debt actually at the very beginning of the quarter $200 million. So you saw the full impact of that for the quarter. We don't anticipate any other long-term funding essentially what we did we took advantage of the curve in a rising rate environment and walk that in.

Steven Alexopoulos

Got it. Okay. And just an accretion question why is a step down so much in the first half and do you expect around $3 million a quarter is a reasonable run rate going forward?

Kent Ellert

The $3 million a quarter from the accretion perspective is a reasonable run rate. The step down in terms of Q4 to Q1 and these are little bit much less dramatic this quarter was just result of payoffs that were expected last year and that materialize versus the payoff activity that we've seen this year related to that book.

Steve Alexopoulos

Okay. And then if I can squeeze in one final the core fee income, you guys see that sustainable at around $8 million per quarter you were this quarter again. Thanks.

Kent Ellert

Yes. I think if you look at the composition of that number it's now 98% organic whereas if you look in prior years it was loaded up with acquired loan activity. So we're -- we're seeing nice progress in commercial fee income and we're seeing very nice progress in the mortgage fee income side of the business and both of those should continue to grow.

Steven Alexopoulos

Okay, terrific. Thanks for all the color.

Kent Ellert

Yes, good talking to you.

Operator

Our next question is from Jake Civiello with RBC Capital. Please go ahead.

Jake Civiello

Hi, everyone. Good evening.

Kent Ellert

Nice to have you with us. Welcome aboard.

Jake Civiello

Good to be here. Kent you mentioned opening a new branch in the Tampa market what are your expectations for branch openings heading into 2018 and are there any other markets where you need additional penetration or new markets you consider.

Kent Ellert

I think in the coming quarter we will probably be in a position to announce a couple more offices in the Tampa Bay marketplace. And then, as we head towards the end of the year we will probably augment elsewhere in the platform probably in Dade County and also in Central Florida which will be the Orlando market more specifically. What I don't want to do is I don't want to signal guidance to increasing OpEx, here you know we talked a lot about deposits already today and the retail teams' numbers look very, very healthy but one of the things we need to do is with companies, we need to enhance the distribution channel. So, we think we can in a targeted way go into markets where we want to have a deeper presence or markets where we will -- we still have a repositioning opportunity and we can open a number of offices and probably close a number of offices.

And so on a net basis we're going to be very careful about this retooling of certain markets for the branch network and in doing so, I'd like to see us this time next year with a half a dozen offices opening and running in Tampa which is a market where we're starting to see a lot of traction.

Jake Civiello

Okay. And then earlier this year I think you provided a range for securities as a percentage of average earning assets to be somewhere between 17% and 21% by year-end and would that ratio is still above that level at 22% has your view on the portfolio changed in this in environment.

Jen Simons

No, I think you know we are in the upper end of the range that I think we resize that security portfolio as assets grows so I'm not expecting dramatic growth in that percentage.

Jake Civiello

Are there any maturities in the back half of the year that you maybe wouldn't intend to replace?

Jen Simons

I don't think we have any maturities coming up in the next month.

Jake Civiello

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question is from Stephen Scouten with Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Stephen Scouten

Hi, guys. How are you doing?

Kent Ellert

Doing good.

Stephen Scouten

So just wanted to dig in a little deeper on the deposit side and the funding side there I know you've given a lot of color but it sounds like if you said broker deposits are around 7% today they might have moved down from I don't know $700 million last quarter to like $450 million is that around the size of the decline and do you think that will stay relatively flat from here is that the kind of guidance for you.

Kent Ellert

I think you're a little heavy on the decline. I think it's closer to $150 million but here it's -- that's -- it's a managed number and I don't want to bet, we don't want the bank to have an outsized broker deposit portfolio. We don't want to signal that we're reliant on that anyway this brings us down below a set of peers that we looked at. And so we think it's a conservative level of broker and we don't envision moving any more out albeit, the betas are high obviously. So to the extent we get better at these new deposits strategies we're employing we might take it down but we're comfortable otherwise.

Stephen Scouten

And what's the rate that you guys are paying on the broker deposits versus maybe this 96% in total interest bearing deposit cost.

Jen Simons

Rate is debt funds effective plus anywhere from 10 to 20 basis points a mix.

Stephen Scouten

Got it. Okay, helpful. Thank you. And then on the -- on the loan yield side what kind of drove the decline in new loan yields quarter-over-quarter was that just mix or looked like maybe a little more variable rate or maybe mortgage rate decline is that -- is that accurate or was there anything else kind of that play there.

Kent Ellert

You got it. It was more floating rate and mortgage rates actually help that.

Stephen Scouten

Okay, okay. And then thinking about the change in the tax rate guidance was there anything in particularly that drove the guidance from that 30% to 32% down to the 25% quarter-over-quarter or is it just reassessing the impact of that accounting change.

Jen Simons

It's really just reassessing the impact of that accounting change. That will, we have from effect this quarter and then if we project out we think 20% to 25% is the right range for the annualized effective tax rate.

Stephen Scouten

Okay, great. And maybe lastly for me, are you guys thinking any more actively about M&A at this point obviously I know $10 billion doesn't hit you like it does some others with no real large urban impact but it's still obviously would defest and the like will cost you more do you think more about building scale apart from the organic growth or is the organic growth think sufficient to absorb most of this cost in a reasonable amount of time.

Kent Ellert

So from a cost perspective again it's 250k a quarter from a urban fee income perspective and 250k quarter on the expense side. That being said based on our current organic run rate it's less than half a quarter impact in terms of repaying the driven costs. So from an acquisition perspective we're still heavily focused on our core organic growth.

Stephen Scouten

Okay, great. Thanks guys. I appreciate the color.

Operator

Our next question is from David Feaster with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

David Feaster

Just following up on the branch question could you also talk about your hiring initiatives what are your plans for hiring and are you considering any list outs and maybe what types of hires that you more interested whether it be CRE or C&I or what are you looking at.

Kent Ellert

Yes, that's a short answer. The long answer is I think, the human capital component is really the most important piece to the puzzle. All the tactics we're talking about don't get done or don't get done well without the right people in place and as we expand the company more in the eye for having good human capital is really important.

We've already secured last quarter very strong retail leader in that market and so we're sort out in front there and we'll be able to stage in hiring of course we have two offices there so we'll be able to build branch and retail as we bring new branches online and so I think that, I think that's very doable. And then I think around now what you really got to focus on is expanding the commercial platform and that that looks like C&I bankers, commercial real estate bankers and underwriters you need all three and as the bank grows I mean here we are seven years in $10 billion in footings.

Your portfolio gets bigger you got a little bit more servicing to do and one of the things you've got to be careful of is that you don't lose your speed to market. We’re extremely responsive and the marketplace very much appreciates and values that and if you give bigger you can you can sort of hold on to your FTEs but you'll see those response time start to drag out. So for instance in the most recent quarter we added a senior commercial banker in the I4 that's going to be a very important component of the leadership growth in the market a senior real state banker and a senior real estate underwriter. Those two individuals will have influence on our recruiting activities that are ongoing and we spend a lot of time making sure whoever comes on board in the wholesale segment has a lot of experience in most cases is very well known to us so they can fit into the culture and then we hire one at a time. We haven't seen much success or anybody else have that kind of success in Florida or lift out. And so we're going to pursue that path. I think that you'll see us do a fair amount of hiring in the wholesale side on the I4 which is from Tampa all the way through to the East Coast going through Orlando over the next couple of quarters.

David Feaster

Terrific that's great color. Just on the credit front could you give us a pulse of the market you’ve highlighted a lot of stuff that you avoided energy and healthcare and we've talked in the past about some of the parts in Miami that you shed away from but retail is a hot topic these days and you've already going to talked about that but I'm just curious, what you're seeing from the credit side in your markets is there are any aspects where banks are getting more aggressive in that you're start to shy away from.

Kent Ellert

I'll let ask Jim Baiter to jump in and give his commentary.

Jim Baiter

I think, when you talk about in terms of what we’ve shied away from in the past that hasn't changed. We were continuing to be very consistent. I would tell you that one of the areas that we have seen a lot of other banks going into that we've avoided is the ALS and more of the healthcare and we've stayed away from that. We do see construction where we're being very selective when it comes to on the construction front no matter where it is especially if it's of Downtown Miami and we're continuing to use what we've used historically and that's, look at the sponsor who we're doing business with and then you look at the project and then you look at the comments and or the structure. And so we really haven't changed our approach in the last seven years.

David Feaster

Are you seeing risk in the market?

Jim Baiter

I think risk is starting to increase a little bit but it’s -- it's not changing its coming out where we expected it to come out.

Kent Ellert

The other thing I think I would tell you is I think we can say we're pleased with the sort of that the credit environment we're operating in because it feels as though the higher risk markets are digesting the excess inventory in a way that's healthy so, that's a good thing. Two SCBs never changed its approach to the market and I think we're being rewarded by that and the last thing is when you think about us having been around just, just for seven years and yet have the scale that we now have it at coming on $10 billion.

We are getting a lot of inbound traffic and it's a nice posture to be in where you get calls on what's going on in the Street but one thing have to do is be careful not let it clog up your pipeline in ways that would change your portfolio mix. The mix we went through at the beginning of the call where you're in the low 20s on all your exposures and we don't even talk about land because that's such a small amount and we don't have any indeed really to speak of that's really what preserves your credit quality, is a very, very proven cash flow driven portfolio. And so long as you know we don't find ourselves getting so distracted by inbound how we change that mix makes I think it's, I think its 2017 looking like a good environment for us to have a strong finish to this year.

David Feaster

Terrific. Thank you one last one for me if, I may how much of the June hike is already in, in your 2Q NIM given the LIBOR moves ahead of the hike. It seems like the March hike isn't -- I'm sorry.

Kent Ellert

From a June rate perspective the $3.2 billion the float about half of those repriced between June 15 and June 30 remaining half will reprice on July 1 or June 30. So from a impact perspective yields have moved to this point time but you didn't see him for an average balance sheet perspective in Q2.

David Feaster

Okay, thanks guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Eads with UBS. Please go ahead.

David Eads

Hey good afternoon. May be getting back on deposit can you just I just wanted to clarify on are you guys think we've done with the repositioning of the excess fund to muni space and if you quantified how much and kind of what changed whether so like you did with the broker CDs I mean was sort of the dynamics that it came down it towards the end of the quarter so it was a reduction in the end of period balances but still would show that the increase in rate was kind of reflected in the cost of deposit on the average respective.

Jen Simons

So, I think so -- so you're asking is the broker deposits from the muni are fully repriced.

David Eads

No, has the rundown fully happened.

Jen Simons

Oh.

Kent Ellert

Yes, in both cases so if you look at the muni book and the transaction side there's a I don’t know call $400, $500 million of money market balances that are really excess funds. The other half of that is good old fashion operating business so, it was -- we're doing in that book is we're working on moving that deposit base away from the money market balances into DDA. And that’s very healthy, very stable a very sticky business and so takes time and the basic message to the guy who runs that team is don't go chase the hot money and the excess funds we will let the new other banks that are in that space to it and we've seen that market bid up very aggressively.

The broker deposits are just really function of why do we have on our balance sheet 8% of our deposits in high cost of funds funding. As we were rapidly growing as an adolescent bank, we had great loan growth than we said we need to get the deposit equation figured out and we got the deposit engine going and now we've sort of gone back and said let's refine it, let’s be smart about it and let’s make sure the next billion dollars of growth in the core deposit book is what we wanted to be right, we wanted to be organic relationships, we want to be more transaction, I think DDA is 29% of the book well half of that DDA has an interest rate on it and half of its NIB. Well let’s tell ourselves we can get the NIB up to 30% of the book and I think if you don't sort of define what you want to be, we want to have a high quality deposit base if you will really define it, set the targets and go after you're not going to get there and so we just sort of we're at that point now in our history where we a) have an obligation to be smart about it and b) we have enough organic momentum that we should not chase of the type of business that isn’t long-term healthy to the balance sheet, that’s really nothing more to that.

David Eads

All right. And just to clarify on the excess money fund about $400 million in sorry in the muni funds, you had $400 million of excess in money funds right now; you’re not planning to run-off any more of that but you over time you'd like to convert that at all?

Kent Ellert

You got it, that’s right. That is the plan.

David Eads

Right. And then just quickly on the tax rate, can you give any color as to where you think that might shake out for 2018, just kind of a wide range of mid 20 this year and does it go back to mid-30 next year or somewhere in between?

Jen Simons

Yes I would say that’s right. So if you look at how we’re kind of projecting through the quarter, I would say that Q3, Q4 of this year is going to be around 30%, so I would project 2018 to be in the 30% to 32% range.

Operator

Your next question comes from Brady Gailey with KBW. Please go ahead.

Brady Gailey

Hey thanks guys. One more on the deposit base and you talked about your time deposits and you are going to have a little more focus there away from money markets, will the new or the increased focus on time deposits be more just a calling effort focus or will you actually be offering like new higher rate promotionals to get those times deposits in the door?

Kent Ellert

So when you -- when you drive acquisition on the deposit front, typically if you're doing it like above the normal economic growth of the marketplace, there is some promotion tied to there's some bundling tied to it and what we will no doubt do is go back and have targeted campaigns against our existing customers to try to deepen our wallet share and try to make sure that if we have a transactor, we're also handling their savings and that's as you know the healthy way to grow the business. What we've sort of done differently to move forward is we've created our incentive models for the retail bank all around NIB and demand.

And our retail teams can get paid monthly on real deposit growth in NIB and demand but what we don't -- what we've done a little bit is in the past is we sort of given a more broad based incentives that cover all the products. We really said look to the extent that we're going to go in and do targeted activity around CDs that's really going to be sort of rate driven by management and then you'll execute against the leads that we provide you and so you guys work really hard on the highest quality demand piece and we're going to help you with the CD piece.

And that's been very well received. Now the fact of the matter is really we've also gone out and gotten what we believe to be some very high quality talent to help us with this, it's a consultative relationship they work with some very large platforms, they have very sophisticated data tools, and what they're able to do is they're able to go into our portfolio and look at our portfolio relative to how we're doing in every sub-market we serve and help us understand what's the best next step to do with the book we have in each and every given market that we're in.

And so we're taking this opportunity to be very surgical in how we go about growing the retail deposit base and there's some pretty lofty expectations around growth and cost of funds management and we'll see if we deliver against their ideas and their data and if we do it'll be a nice outcome for the bank.

Brady Gailey

All right. And then in your asset sensitivity disclosure, the plus 100 basis points I think is around 4.9% increase in spread, what level of deposit betas are you assuming in that math?

Jen Simons

So as mentioned on the call, deposit betas on retail and commercial have been relatively low but the deposit betas on our municipal has been a little bit higher, so overall should expect something in the range of 0.25.

Kent Ellert

From a modeling perspective, Brady it’s different by product size and asset class, so it’s up to 100% on money market broker type deposits and then from a general money market perspective in the 40% to 50% range.

Jen Simons

Right.

Brady Gailey

All right, great. Thanks guys.

Kent Ellert

Thank you.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session as well as today's conference. We thank you for attending today's presentation and you may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.