What Will Apple Build In Those '3 Big, Beautiful Plants'?

Rethink Technology business briefs for July 25, 2017.

Apple refuses to comment on President's announcement

Source: Bloomberg

President Trump's statement about Apple (AAPL) building “three big, beautiful plants” in the US came in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. Apple hasn't confirmed the announcement, so it's possible that Trump may not have correctly understood what CEO Tim Cook said to him. The WSJ quoted Trump:

I spoke to [Mr. Cook], he’s promised me three big plants—big, big, big. I said you know, Tim, unless you start building your plants in this country, I won’t consider my administration an economic success. He called me, and he said they are going forward.

Probably Trump is correct and Apple would simply rather not talk about its plans. Specific product plans are the kind of things Apple prefers to keep to itself.

So the question becomes, what would Apple build in those plants? It doesn't really make economic sense for Apple to move existing production facilities from overseas to the US.

In addition to the expense of building new facilities in the US, there would be the cost of moving and/or liquidating existing overseas facilities. For existing product lines where consumer price expectations are already established, such as iPhone, Apple would have great difficulty recouping the added expense. Especially since production costs would likely be higher in the US going forward.

So the only way that adding production plants makes sense is if Apple needed to create additional production capacity for an existing product, or create new production capacity for a new product.

In looking at Apple's existing key product lines, Mac, iPhone and iPad, demand has been changing only slowly. Mac demand has been stable, if not stagnant. iPhone demand has been increasing only very slowly. In the December 2016 quarter (fiscal 2017 Q1), iPhone unit shipments increased by 4.7%. In fiscal Q2, they fell by 0.84%. iPad demand has been falling for some time.

It's safe to say that Apple can probably meet any reasonable level of future demand with its existing contract manufacturers' facilities. New or newer product categories such as Apple Watch, HomePod, and probable augmented reality glasses all seem like relatively low volume products that would not justify “three big plants.”

Could the plants be for Apple Car?

Even if we assume that the plants would be set up and operated by Apple's contract manufacturers, it's still not clear what they would be for. Foxconn's (OTC:FXCOF) widely reported near-decision to invest in a flat-panel display facility in the US doesn't really involve Apple. Rather, Foxconn's Sharp subsidiary would set up the plant, presumably to build screens for TVs.

Which brings me to Apple Car. Not that I'm trying to push the Car thesis, but really, I can't think of anything else that would justify setting up large production facilities in the US. Because automobiles are large and heavy items that are expensive to ship, automobile assembly plants are one of the few remaining types of manufacturing for which US plants can be economically justified.

And it's for this reason that virtually every global automaker has assembly plants in the US. And if they're not in the US, they're across the border in Canada or Mexico. And the manufacturing needs for such a product fit the three-plant description: a final assembly plant, an electric power train plant, and a battery plant.

The appeal of setting up such plants from scratch would be numerous. Undoubtedly, states would vie for the plants, offering generous tax incentives. The plants would certainly be located outside of the reach of the United Auto Workers union. And the plants would be “clean sheet” designs using the latest technology. Apple's own “alien dreadnought.”

Would Apple set up these plants itself? Almost certainly not. Apple would still need to partner with an automobile contract manufacturer such as Magna International (MGA). Magna has numerous parts manufacturing operations for the various subsystems that would feed into the final assembly plant, everything from seats to electronics.

Headquartered in Canada, Magna has a very substantial presence in North America with 74,000 employees and 160 facilities. In the US alone, Magna has 56 manufacturing/assembly facilities, 13 engineering centers and 24,000 employees.

Apple is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended buy.

Tesla Model S is once again Consumer Reports' top-rated ultra-luxury sedan

As we approach the Model 3 launch event this Friday, Tesla (TSLA) got some more good news from Consumer Reports. In April, CR had lowered its ratings of the Model S and X because the availability of Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) had been interrupted by Tesla's transition from the Mobileye (MBLY)-based Autopilot system to the Nvidia (NVDA)-based Enhanced Autopilot.

Even though Tesla promised that the hardware in its cars delivered after the announcement last October would be sufficient to support “full self-driving,” the features of Enhanced Autopilot, including AEB, have been slow in coming.

Finally, a fully functional AEB, good up to 90 MPH, was installed through an over the air update earlier this month. After testing and verification, Consumer Reports happily raised its rating of the S and X. The Model S is once again CR's highest rated “ultra-luxury sedan.”

Nvidia is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended buy.

