Smart & Final Stores' (SFS) CEO David Hirz on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Greetings and welcome to the Smart & Final Stores, Inc. Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

Thank you for joining us today as we discuss Smart & Final Stores' second quarter 2017 financial results, which was a 12-week quarter ended June 18, 2017.

Before we begin, we want to remind you that comments made during the course of this conference call and webcast contain forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ in a material manner from those expressed in such forward-looking statements for any reason, including those listed in the company's SEC filings. The company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Please also note that past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

During this conference call, the company will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA. The company uses these as measures of operating performance, not as measures of liquidity. These measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Please refer to the company's earnings release made available on its Investor Relations Web site for definitions and reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

With that, I will turn the call over to Dave Hirz, Smart & Final's President and Chief Executive Officer.

David Hirz

Thanks, Laura, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me today is Rick Phegley, our Chief Financial Officer. Scott Drew, our Executive Vice President of Operations will also be available for Q&A.

Today we will review our second quarter results and provide some additional thoughts regarding our expectations for the balance of 2017. This is a very dynamic time in our industry with the expectation of impending competitive disruption having a significant impact in equity valuations. I would like to spend a few minutes outlining why Smart & Final is uniquely positioned to compete against both current and emerging competitors in an evolving marketplace across both of our store banners.

As you will hear us talk about today, our second quarter results reflect several notable and positive developments, including the return to positive comparable store sales across both banners. As we anticipated, food deflation moderated and new stores sales cannibalization returned to more normalized levels which we believe sets the stage for improved financial comparisons in the second half of the year. I will speak more about our second quarter performance in a moment but first we feel it's important to highlight what makes Smart & Final such unique concept in today's retail landscape.

I am going to focus on three major areas of differentiation for Smart & Final. Our dual base of business and household customers, our strong offering of warehouse compact SKUs, and our deep private label program. These are the foundations of our brand. Foundations that differentiate our store experience for our customers. The unifying theme among these differentiators is a strong value we provide our customers through an everyday low price approach, supported by convenient, easy to shop stores.

On average across our Smart & Final banner, we are priced 8% to 12% below conventional grocery stores and we are priced competitively with Wal-Mart and Costco. First let's talk about business customers which represent almost 30% of our sales in the Smart & Final banner and almost all of our sales in the Cash & Carry banner. So together about 45% of overall sales come from business customers. This is very significant as business customers generally shop more frequently, have a higher average dollar purchase and generate an incrementally higher profit margin than a more traditional household customers.

Our business customers represent a broad cross-section of the small businesses from food service providers like restaurants, caterers and food trucks, to clubs and organizations like churches and youth sports leagues, to small businesses shopping for office break rooms and janitorial supplies. Business consumers appreciate our product assortment of more than 2000 business items not found in traditional grocery stores. Merchandise side by side with the warehouse club packs and more conventional grocery SKUs, business customers can shop for the unique mix of business items, club pack and more traditional household items that they need, all in one stop.

We have an equally strong position in warehouse club packs which represent over 30% of sales in our Smart & Final banner stores. Smart & Final stores carry over 3500 warehouse club pack SKUs which is almost twice the selection offered by a typical Costco or Sam's Club stores. We have warehouse club packs in both national brand and private label products, offering terrific values and without a warehouse club membership fee and with more customer service than a typical club store provides.

We consistently hear from consumers that they appreciate our broader offering of both club sized and more conventional grocery SKUs in a convenient one stop location. Warehouse club packs are an important part of our brand a good business for Smart & Final. Club packs drive higher average tickets for our stores and require less labor to stock than single units of the same products. An equally important part of our brand is our commitment to a broad selection of high quality, private label products offering consistently great values. Private label represents about 28% of sales in our Smart & Final banner stores and are growing faster than our overall sales.

Private label products led by our flagship First Street brand offer both business and household customers pricing that is often substantially below the national brand equivalent item, while generating product margins for Smart & Final banner stores that are almost 600 basis points higher than the branded product. While First Street represents over 75% of our private label sale, we also have developed strong specialty brands including award winning Ambiance hot beverage products and La Romanella Mediterranean items. And we are continuing to grow and innovate natural and organic products offered through our Sun Harvest label, which now comprise approximately 5% of our private label sales.

So stepping back, we are truly a differentiated concept in today's grocery landscape and our approach is successful in attracting and retaining new customers. We have a long history as a company. Over 145 years. And we have built a durable business through an unwavering commitment to our unique customer base and my meeting their changing needs. We have adopted to a desire for more fresh offerings through the rapid expansion of our Smart & Final Extra format, which now represents over 70% of our Smart & Final banner stores, and through expanding the range of perishable products in our Cash & Carry banner stores.

Today over 35% of our total company's sales are from perishable items. In both store formats we have expanded the offering of natural and organic SKUs in both packaged grocery and in fresh products. Our bulk product offerings, where you can shop for as much or as little as you want in a wide range of nuts, grains, candies and coffee, offer the same products as other national retailers at lower price points for even better value. Our fresh meat, seafood and rotisserie style chicken offerings help to reinforce the message that quality and value are both part of the Smart & Final store experience. And as the market place evolves, we are also evolving to stay relevant to our customers and attract new customers.

We have active programs that support delivery to our consumers both through third party services like Instacart for household and business customers and through our internally directed efforts in select stores for business customers. Delivery is currently a small part of our sales but we are positioned to move at the speeds that our customers adopt this channel. Year-to-date, sales and delivery has grown by over 40%, reflecting the greater number of stores offering this service and strong customer adoption. And we estimate approximately 90% of our online delivery sales are net new customers who discovers Smart & Final through our delivery partnerships.

We also have pilot programs in both of our store banners that says buys online, pickup in store. While this click and collect programs represent a relatively small component of overall industry sales today, we are investing for a future where sales in this channel maybe more significant. Today we offer delivery or online pickup options in over 150 stores across seven states in Smart & Final and Cash & Carry stores.

I will turn now to the highlights of our second quarter where we had several notable and positive developments. First, the second quarter marked a return to positive comparable store sales growth. The total company comps of 1.3% was comprised of a 1.2% increase in the Smart & Final banner and a 1.8% increase in the Cash & Carry banner. Sales growth in the total company was almost 4% over the prior year period with deflation moderating as expected. On a total company basis, we finished the quarter with inflation at an estimated positive 0.6%. About 0.4% inflation in the Smart & Final banner and 1.5% inflation in the Cash & Carry banner.

We are still seeing some variability among product categories where for the quarter over 75% of the categories we track were inflationary. And for the full year 2017, we now expect to be closer to 0% deflation for the year, including expected continued improvement over the next two quarters. In both store banners we had increase in customer transactions during the second quarter, which Rick will detail in a few minutes. In the second quarter we also saw the expected improvement in the rate of new store sales cannibalization in the Smart & Final banner. We estimate cannibalization was approximately 1% in the second quarter, a marked improvement over the 2.1% in the first quarter as we cycle the first half 2016 openings of 33 former Haggen banner stores.

Early in the third quarter, the sequential improvement is continuing and we expect to end the year closer to our normalized rate of 40 to 60 basis points. In the quarter, for the 88% of Smart & Final stores that were not impacted by cannibalization, we ran 2.6% positive comp sales with only 0.4% inflation. We have now anniversaried the opening of the 33 former Haggen stores. Though as a reminder, new stores are not counted in comparable store sales until the 61% week of operations. So it will be the third quarter this year before all of the former Haggen stores contribute to our comp store sales.

Performance among our 2015 and 2016 new stores continues to be solid, both in sales and adjusted EBITDA contribution. As anticipated, our former Haggen stores have performed well in our first year of operation, opening above our historical new store performance and maintaining the higher level of sales volume and profitability. In part, performance was supported by more aggressive new store marketing and they are driving performance in building extra brand awareness in both new and existing markets through video, audio, digital and business sales initiatives.

As these stores continue to mature, we expect continued improvements in sales and adjusted EBITDA contribution. As deflation is abating, there is been considerable industry discussion regarding competitive price promotions. As an everyday low price store format, Smart & Final banner stores are very focused on maintaining price gaps to competitors across the entire store. What we referred to as shelf edge pricing. Shelf edge pricing means the lowest price that a consumer would pay for an item, including store promotional discounts, club card offers at conventional grocers, or other manufacturer incentives.

The headline here is that we have not seen a material change in our 8% to 12% lower prices as compared to conventional grocers over the past year. And we continue to see consistency in our price comparisons to discounters such as Wal-Mart and Costco. However, we have seen an increase in front page promotional intensity in conventional grocery competitor ads over the last year. So while our focus is on offering everyday low prices across the entire store, we have modestly increased our promotional activity in response, increasing the intensity of our mailers and offering more aggressive markdowns on key traffic building items.

While we expect to see margin pressure on promotional items, we believe we can maintain overall product margin through strategic sourcing, merchandising initiatives and select price adjustments. Sifting to new store growth. In the second quarter we opened four new Smart & Final Extra stores in California. We also completed one conversion of a legacy Smart & Final store into an Extra store and one relocation. In the Cash & Carry banner we opened our second new store this year in Coeur d'Alene in Idaho. We ended the second quarter with 313 stores including 252 Smart & Final stores and 61 Cash & Carry stores.

Looking ahead at the second half of 2017, our store development plans remain on track. In our Smart & Final banner we plan to open nine additional Extra stores for a total of 15 new Extra stores in 2017 our total unit growth of approximately 6.5%, on top of last year's 15% new store growth. In the Cash & Carry banner, we plan to open two new stores in the second half of 2017, including one that just opened in Missoula, Montana, for a total of four new stores in 2017. Montana marks our seventh new Cash & Carry store in the past 12 months and expands our company presence to eight western states.

We continue to believe that there are many store development opportunities for both of our store banners in our existing markets where we are well known and have strong logistical networks. As we begin to look beyond 2017, we are carefully evaluating these opportunities as well as all uses of capital and expect to provide further commentary on our third quarter call in early November. With that I will hand the call over to Rick to walk through our second quarter financial results in greater detail.

Richard Phegley

Thanks, Dave and good afternoon everyone. Today I will discuss our second quarter performance and provide some additional color regarding the second half of 2017. So let's begin with sales.

As noted in our release, consolidated net sales in the second quarter were $1.1 billion, up 3.9% versus the second quarter of 2016. Net sales growth was driven by the sales contribution of stores which opened over the last 12 months, as well as consolidated comparable store sales growth of 1.3%. On a total company basis, GAAP net income in the second quarter was $7.1 million compared to net income of $7.8 million in the prior year quarter. GAAP EPS was $.09 on a fully diluted basis based on about 76.3 million shares.

Within the Smart & Final banner, sales increased by 3%. The comp store sales rate increased by 1.2% with a 2.1% increase in comparable transaction count, partially offset by a 0.9% decrease in comparable average ticket including the effect of cannibalization on comparable stores. We estimate that the inflationary impact on comparable banner sales was roughly 0.4% on the second quarter. In the Smart & Final banner, overall gross margin was 15.5% in the quarter compared to 15.6% in the second quarter of 2016. Net product gross margins were slightly higher in the 2017 quarter with most of the offset coming from higher occupancy cost. Moving forward we expect continuing modest improvements in margin rates. We expect that this will be the net result of several factors.

On the positive side we expect to return to a more normalized rate of inflation and lower cannibalization benefiting from maturing new stores and improving trends in inventory shrink rates, with these factors offsetting the potential margin pressure from the competitive environment. Year-to-year in the second quarter, operating and administrative expenses in the Smart & Final banner decreased by 42 basis points benefiting from the maturation of the 2016 former Haggen store openings. We expect to realize additional leverage in O&A expenses in the second half.

In the Cash & Carry banner, sales increased by 6.9%. Cash & Carry comparable store sales of 1.8% were primarily driven by a 1.7% increase in average ticket and a slight increase in traffic. In the Cash & Carry banner, the overall second quarter gross margin rate decreased by 18 basis points on a year-to-year basis, a significant improvement compared to the first quarter but saw an 80 basis point erosion year-over-year mostly attributable to investments in pricing, the impact of new stores and occupancy cost.

We manage the company with a focus on adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income as we believe that these measures better reflect the operating performance of our business by excluding certain charges. In the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $48.0 million, compared to $50.7 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income was $11 million or $.14 per fully diluted share compared to adjusted net income of $15.5 million or $.20 per fully diluted share in the prior year quarter.

The income statement in both banners continues to be challenged by deleverage in fixed costs driven by deflation which has now begun to abate. Looking ahead to the balance of 2017, we continue to expect we will see improved leverage in the income statement both in the gross margin line and in the operating and administrative expense line. This is incorporated into our guidance which I will review in a moment.

The effective tax rate in this year's second quarter was approximately 35% and for planning purposes we continue to expect an effective tax rate of slightly less than 40%. Turning now to the balance sheet and cash flow statements. We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $63.2 million as compared to $54.2 million in the second quarter of 2016. Our working capital was well-controlled and in line with our expectations with investment in inventories of $266.6 million. Our balance sheet debt was $665.7 million at the end of the second quarter under our term loan and revolving credit facilities. As of the end of the second quarter, we had borrowed $50 million under our $200 million revolving credit facility.

Year to date cash from operations showed a substantial year-to-year increase over 50% higher and we remain in a strong liquidity position with an appropriate capital structure to support future growth. Before I turn the call back to Dave, I will note that in today's earnings release we tightened the range for a few elements of our previously issued guidance for the full-year 2017. As we cycle the effect of cannibalization from 2016 new stores, cannibalization in the Smart & Final banner is expected to be reduced significantly in the second half of this year. We expect the full-year cannibalization should average less than 1% and so far in the third quarter our expectations remain on track.

The cadence of slowly improving deflation over the four quarters of 2017 continues to trend largely as expected. But the rate of improvement in the second quarter was slightly better than originally projected. Overall, our outlook is for the year to be closer to 0% deflation. As we move through the cannibalization and deflation effects, we can continue to expect improvements in the third and fourth quarter comparison. Consistent with this guidance and accounting for our performance in the first half of 2017, we have maintained our previously issued guidance framework while narrowing certain elements of our outlook range.

So for the full-year 2017 we currently expect total sales growth in the range of 5.5% to 6.0%, comparable store sales growth in the range of positive 1% to 1.5%, adjusted net income in the range of $39 million to $41 million, adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $.50 to $.52 per share based on fully diluted weighted average shares of approximately 77 million, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $185 million to $190 million, and no change in our projected store growth or capital spending guidance. And with that I would like to turn the call back to Dave for some concluding remarks before we open the line for questions.

David Hirz

Thanks, Rick. In closing, I want to thank all of our associates for their hard work and dedication to excellence during this dynamic time for the industry. Every day over 11,000 of our associates are in our stores serving our customers and our communities.

The first half of 2017 has been challenging but with deflation and cannibalization pressures abating, traffic trends improving and new stores performing strongly, we are confident in our future. We truly have a proven and differentiated business model with unique merchandise offering that caters to the evolving needs of both our household and business customers and a disciplined approach to capital deployment. Thank you again for your continued support and confidence in Smart & Final and for your participation on today's call. We will now take your questions.

Karen Short

Can you just clarify one thing before I ask the questions? What is your full year guidance for deflation now?

Richard Phegley

Our full year guidance for deflation is closer to zero than the prior negative oneish that we had originally forecast.

Karen Short

Okay. That’s okay. So I guess the first question I have is, I guess I am a little confused about your comp guidance in terms of lowering the high end of the range because it seems like cannibalization is going to be a less bad than you expected for the full year and it looks like deflation will also be coming in a little bit less bad than you had previously expected. So maybe just a little color there on why the low end. And obviously your comps this quarter were a little better than, I guess, at least consensus.

Richard Phegley

All right. But Karen, when we take everything into account including the first quarter results that we had, we think it's appropriate to do two things. One is to narrow the range here at mid-year to reflect the fact that half the year has gone by and the other is to include our latest estimates of all the factors. So only one of the factors in terms of deflation has gotten materially better and just looking at all the factors together, we think the range that we have guided to, a narrower range, is appropriate.

Karen Short

Okay. And then just I wanted to talk about a little bit of the comps of the unaffected banners and I know there is a lot of noise, I maybe not be looking year-over-year comparisons appropriately but you have given us the comps for, well, I guess three quarters now. And it seems like when you kind of add back the impacts, like add back deflation, add back weather in the first quarter, adjust for Easter. And then you do the same thing for this quarter. It seems like 4Q versus 1Q versus 2Q, the comps of unaffected banners keep decelerating. And I know your long-term range fell well within that but is that an accurate statement or anything you could point to what might be causing that.

David Hirz

Sure, yes. If I look at the unaffected stores in quarter two, first of all in Cash & Carry only. 8% of the stores were cannibalized but it's in big cannibalization dollars. But for the 92% of the stores that had no cannibalization in the quarter in Cash & Carry, they ran 3.7% comps. For the Smart & Final banner, in quarter one 16% of our stores were cannibalized and quarter two is only 12%. So improving as we expected. In the 88% of the stores ran 2.6% comps. So if you look at the 2.6%, that’s with 0.4% inflation. In a normal world I will call it the five-year trend or ten-year trend of 25 inflation. Those would have been 4.2% kind of comp sales.

Karen Short

Okay. But it does still seem like it's a deceleration sequentially from the first quarter and then again [indiscernible] quarter.

David Hirz

Well, one of the things that changed in the second quarter a little bit that probably had a dampening effect for us is we were really big last year in quarter two on radio, television. We had a big marketing campaign as we launched the Haggen stores. The campaign was really geared towards the 33 new stores but it ran the entire second quarter focusing on the new stores, all in Southern California and Central Charleston. Obviously, we think there was some benefit in the total company probably from that to marketing campaign that we didn’t duplicate this year again as we cycled the 33 stores.

Operator

Our next question comes from Rupesh Parikh with Oppenheimer. Please proceed with your question.

Rupesh Parikh

I had two questions on the promotional environment. In terms of the increased promotional activity, I think you guys mentioned that the conventional players were more aggressive on their front page ads. Would you say that’s more broad-based or is that isolated to select markets?

David Hirz

No, it's broad based in our markets. Again, we are talking about our household customers and we are talking about our household conventional competitors. So 45% of our sales are business customers totally unaffected by this promotional activity. The promotional activity is broad-based. It's in Arizona, Nevada, as well as California. Really limited though to the conventional operators that have really just heated up front page promotional activity. Again, if we go as we do every week and look at shelf edge pricing, our gaps have been really consistent for the last couple of years between 8% to 12%, to lower than conventional on the shelf edge. It's really just the front page of promotional activity.

Rupesh Parikh

And has that activity continued into the current quarter?

David Hirz

Yes. It still has not -- so, again, it's not crazy but it is just more competitive than normal and we don’t -- we would rather, as we make additional margin through our strategic sourcing initiatives through the mix changes related to our merchandizing initiatives, private label penetration. As produce penetration goes up like it did this period from 9% to 9.8%, we would rather invest that in shelf edge pricing but we found ourselves being able to hold total margin but having to invest a little bit into promotional activity.

Rupesh Parikh

Okay. Great. And then on the inflation front you know clearly it sounds like in your business now inflation is starting to return to the store. Are you starting to see shelf prices edge up in some of the categories that have inflation or would you say, they are still not being passed through the higher cost.

David Hirz

I would say they are being passed through in the retails fairly quickly. Yes, we definitely just have turned a corner on inflation. It came back. Most of the high deflation categories are now inflationary. Mildly, but inflationary. I am talking about meat department, produce, dairy, cheese. Some of the big categories that have been causing us pain for the last two years now, became inflationary. And what we found is, it looks like as costs have increased, retails and competitors have increased because we continue to hold our gaps that we have had historically. And our margin has been very stable. But what it looks like is perishable cost increases get passed through much faster than non-perishable cost increased. It doesn’t seem like it's a matter of weeks, it seems like it's a matter of days as beef or produce, or dairy, increases that we see the impact right at the shelf edge in our competitive price checks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Shane Higgins with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Shane Higgins

Just on the gross margins. Looking at Smart & Final banner. It looks like they have continued to improve the last two quarters. I am just wondering if we should -- how we should think about modeling that out in the back half and obviously deflation and cannibalization have been major headwinds. But as the former Haggen stores enter the comp base and as those stores mature, should we expect the gross margins to actually start to go higher in the back half.

Richard Phegley

Well, you correctly note that we have had substantial recovery in gross margins in the Smart & Final banner. Hit a low point in Q1 that was both from weather effects and other effects, and traditionally our Q1 margin is a little lower as well within the year. What we are looking at on go-forward basis in the back half of this year is fairly stable margins with a little bit of opportunity for improvement, particularly around amortization of occupancy cost as we see sales volumes grow in the stores that we have opened over the last 12 months.

Shane Higgins

How about base margins really? Are those going to be pretty stable, so it will bring also the occupancy leverage.

Richard Phegley

Yes. And as Dave noted earlier, as we are able to achieve accretion in base margins or product gross margins, merchandise margins, different terminologies for the same thing, we have been using that as an opportunity to reinvest in price to strengthen our competitive position.

Shane Higgins

Got it. And just a question on your customer mix and just overall sentiment. How are your food service customers doing? Just curious if there is any change in there that you can call out.

David Hirz

Yes, there is really not. The macro environment continues to be pretty stable. I classify our customer base as cautiously optimistic. I think that’s still safe to say. Our household and our business customers continue to be very value conscious but not constrained. It does feel in many of our markets the restaurant business are doing better than they were a year ago. But I think both the household customer and business customer are fairly healthy. They continue to be value conscious in today's environment.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Andrew Wolf with Loop Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Andrew Wolf

With increased promotional activity from the supermarkets that you said was fairly widespread, is there any one chain that, or I should say ownership group, that might be sort of leading that and forcing the others to follow? Or is that more sort of market wide maybe that’s there sort of market response to all becoming or something. What is -- and give us a little flavor for that dynamics of the market.

David Hirz

Sure, yes. The promotional activity started more than six months ago. I don’t think it's related to ALDI. I don’t know that ALDI with about 40 stores in all of Southern California has had much impact on the competitive environment. I don’t think that’s driving and it's certainly not eh Amazon Whole Foods news is driving it. I think it's just starting in a deflationary environment with competitors. I think just looking for other ways in a deflationary environment to grow the top line and now we are seeing inflation coming back into the mix and we will be anxious to see if it continues. But it's broad-based. It's not just Kroger or Albertsons or Vons or any particular or even some of the local conventional operators in Arizona and Nevada, Southern California, Northern California. Ads in general have heated up, again primarily limited to the front page of the ad that we all mail every week to our household customers and a handful of items every week, but just enough to make this a little more promotionally intense.

Andrew Wolf

Based on sort of past deflationary and inflationary cycle, maybe the last one wasn’t good because it happened during a recession. But non-recessionary times, you generally say this type of activity sort of ease up as inflation comes back in, you know top line numbers and hopefully bottom line numbers firm up a bit for some of these operators.

David Hirz

It's hard to tell. Historically there have been periods of time -- again, shelf edge price as we talked about earlier is kind of everything in the store. When we price check a store, a competitor, we price check 10,000 items, everything in the store. That’s what we use for our comparison of 8% to 12%. Promotional activity is just a handful of items. And we see throughout the years and recession and good times and bad that it poses sometimes as stronger than others. Again, I will be anxious to see now that inflation is back, I assume top lines will be a little bit stronger, I am not sure close to easing or not but we will continue to monitor it every week.

Andrew Wolf

And if I could just ask about guidance. So little trim on the sales, yet it looked like a little more of a proportional trim on the high end of the EBITDA. So how do we think about that? Is that kind of alluded to maybe a little more of a true up on the first half or is that more like also looking at the risk in the second half with this promotional activity given that it's hard to say how long it lasts or where it goes? How do we think about that? Why you took down the earnings a little more than the sales on a proportional basis?

Richard Phegley

I think it's all of the above, Andy. Looking at where we are in the first half, particularly in the, taking into account the first quarter results and looking into the environment on a go forward basis. There is a little bit more uncertainty around some factors in the second half and less around others then when we originally gave guidance. And so taking all of that in totality, we have made the appropriate adjustments.

Operator

Our next question comes from Vincent Sinisi with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Vincent Sinisi

Don’t want to harp on it but just want to get more question in on the promotional environment but particular for ALDI. Because I am sure as we all are on the phone, we get asked from our clients all the time. Do you think that some of the conventional promotion front page ads, how do you kind of weigh that versus ALDI getting a bit more in your markets? A few quarters ago I think you guys had given a little bit more kind of quantitative comp context around the comps in stores that were closer to actual ALDI locations than others. Just wondering if you could give any sort of essence to that today.

David Hirz

You know from a promotional activity standpoint, I can't speak for our competitors but my feeling is that the intensity of the promotional environment today has nothing to do with ALDI. Again, ALDI today has just opened a couple. They have 40 stores now in California. It really is not enough to impact the market. You look at somebody like an Albertsons, Safeway with 670 stores or so in the State of California. I mean it's a big state. So 40 stores I don’t think has caused anybody to chain-wide get more competitive in their ads. In fact I would tell you ALDI is running hotter competitive ads than they do when I have competed with them in the past in the Chicago market and things. I think they are also trying to get sales up.

So I think it's totally unrelated. Our position hasn’t changed. Our 27 or so stores have an ALDI within a couple of miles of them. Still are seeing minimal impact, less than 1%, 2%, kind of individual store. Impact from an ALDI opening, we don’t see much of an impact there and with 40 stores, I don’t believe that’s what's driving the competitive activity in the market place. The marketplace is competitive in Northern California where there are no ALDIs, in Arizona, in Nevada where there are no ALDIs. I think it's just a West Coast promotional intensity increase unrelated to any one competitor.

Vincent Sinisi

Okay. All right. That’s helpful. Thanks, Dave. And just a quick follow up to the comments earlier on more of the online kind of omnichannel. It seems like I know you guys have tested different things in the past, things like Instacart is kind of the one that is having the greatest traction. I guess in light of some of the recent events in the space, just kind of how to you foresee that continuing to evolve, I know you said, I think over 150 stores at the moment. But with the different formats of online and maybe kind of focused and funds being put towards it, just kind of how do you see that going forward? Thanks a lot.

Scott Drew

Sure. This is Scott. I will take that question. We currently offer a formal delivery or pickup in over 50% of our stores. And we are excited about the opportunities that whether it be click and collect or delivery online has for us. Overall we believe that delivery is driving incremental sales from new customers. Our statistics tell us that 90% of those are new customers. So we think there is a real opportunity there. And in the Smart & Final banner, we continue to test click an collect and expand and roll that out. Cash & Carry has a click and carry that now has grown into ten stores. So we continue to grow that opportunity, particularly partnership with Instacart. The shoppers that do go online are seeing Smart & Final private label offered through Instacart and when they start comparing prices and do their shopping, we firmly believe we are winning these customers over in that arena.

David Hirz

You know, Vini, on delivery on general. One thing the Amazon acquisition validates for me is that it really does take bricks and mortar. I think that’s critical to making fresh delivery work. And with over 300 stores in eight states, all of them with a strong fresh presence, it's really allowed us over the last two years or so that we -- 2.5 years that we have been doing delivery, to increase it to over 50% of our stores. Again, we are moving on delivery and click and collect about as fast as our customers are looking for us to move. We have been around for 145 years, we will continue to evolve and listen to our customers. So we are moving as they move. But we think it works really well for us. So we talked about, as Scott mentioned, 90%, our market intelligence tells us that 90% of our online customers have never been in a Smart & Final, don’t shop in the Smart & Final.

These are people that most likely went on to instacart.com and compared whole foods and sprouts in Kroger and Smart & Final and different options they have for shopping. Compared prices and saw that there is a real value in shopping fresh at Smart & Final. And we think that’s helping us to drive, in our case, incremental sales in the banner.

Operator

Our next question comes from Bob Summers with Macquarie. Please proceed with your question.

Robert Summers

I wanted to drill down and take cannibalization a little bit. Given the unit growth rates over the last two years and some of the uniqueness around the Haggen assets and sort of deceleration that you are seeing in '17, back half weighted along with the timing of it. Why wouldn’t cannibalization actually go below the historical run rate before it gravitates back up to that sort of 40 to 60 basis points.

David Hirz

Well, we still have stores that we opened last year. We opened 37 stores last year. 33 of them in the first half. We have a couple of stores that we opened later in the year. One in August, another one in November, that caused quite a bit of cannibalization. One down north of LA and one up in San Diego. So as we cycle those, we get relief from cannibalization. But then in addition, we hope in six new stores already this year we have nine more coming. Some of those involve cannibalization. I will tell you today cannibalization continues to decrease. As we stand today, it's not quite done to the 40 to 60 points but within a month it will in that kind of 50 point range and we anticipate it will stay there the rest of the year, mostly driven by the 15 new stores in 2017 that were much less concentrated obviously than the experience we had in 2016 with the Haggen acquisition.

Operator

Our next question comes from Alvin Concepcion with Citi. Please proceed with your question.

Alvin Concepcion

Just another one on the promotional environment. You talked about the challenge, very similar to what you kind of last quarter. So I realize year-over-year things are probably more intense. But is that rate on a year-over-year basis that much different from what you saw six months ago? Has there been an uptick since then and into the third quarter.

David Hirz

Yes. There has been an uptick in the last six months. It was competitive towards the end of the last year and early this year. It's gotten more competitive since. Again, we didn’t see a need to increase promotional intensity in our ads or to spend money on promotional ads until just the last few months. And it has gotten more intense. The marketplace from a store base perspective has not gotten more competitive. I mean the number of stores and new entries etcetera, etcetera really is limited to four or five items in the front page of ads of most of the major competitors that have gotten hotter than it were six or eight months ago.

Alvin Concepcion

Got it. And just a follow up on inflation and pass through. Are you seeing that the magnitude of pass through and the speed at which it's coming? Is it at a typical rate from what you have seen in past inflationary cycles? Or do you think this one is a little bit more delayed?

David Hirz

No. I think it's very similar. Again, we haven't had a deflationary cycle like this one in recent history but I think it's very similar to historic. Little different here in the last couple of months is I think is pass through faster than normal, and that’s mostly related to the fact that it was mostly perishables that were impacting us. And as costs change on dairy and, again beef, produce and cheese, competitors act really quickly because there is not a lot of inventory in the stores. It's all being shipped to everyday. So inflation passes through quicker in perishables and non-perishables. So in this cycle its passed through fairly quickly.

Alvin Concepcion

Okay. And then just one more quick one, if I could squeeze in. Are you able to comment on what you saw in produce on inflation?

David Hirz

Sure. Yes. Produce turned inflationary in the quarter. I think it was about 4% inflationary. 4% inflationary at Smart & Final in the quarter and 6% Cash & Carry. So on average 5% inflationary versus deflationary for the last several months.

Operator

Thank you. We have no further questions in queue at this time. This concludes today's teleconference.

