What AT&T's Q2 Results Tell Us About The Dividend Safety

AT&T's (T) performance during the second quarter was better than many expected. With the pending acquisition of Time Warner (TWX) about to close, the company has a big catalyst in the near future. Shares are inexpensive and provide a strong income stream.

AT&T's second quarter results were better than the analyst community had expected:

Whilst revenues came in at the expected level, AT&T's profits were about six percent higher than expected, and also about ten percent better than the $0.72 the company earned per share in last year's second quarter. Let's take a closer look:

The first thing that might be surprising is that AT&T managed to increase its profitability, despite revenues coming in at a slightly lower level. Generally it is hard for a company to do that, especially in a capital intensive business (such as telecommunication), where high fixed costs mean that lower revenues generally hurt the company's margins.

AT&T was able to beat the earnings forecast due to substantially lower expenses compared to the prior year's quarter: Operating costs dropped by a whopping $1.5 billion to $32.5 billion, which helped increase the company's operating margin by 220 base points, which was enough to offset the small revenue decline and generate some earnings growth on top of that.

When we look at AT&T's results, we also see that its GAAP numbers and adjusted (i.e. non-GAAP) results vary substantially: GAAP earnings totaled just $0.63 per share, about 20% lower than the adjusted results.

When we take a closer look at the adjustments AT&T makes, we see that the two biggest items, amortization of intangible assets and merger costs, are indeed items that should be excluded to give a better view of the company's underlying profitability. Amortization of intangible assets is a non-cash item, and merger integration expenses are a one time cost that do not occur repeatedly. The $0.79 adjusted EPS number is thus a closer fit for the company's underlying earnings power than the GAAP results, although I do not think the Venezuela devaluation impact should be excluded -- after all it looks like devaluation in Venezuela will remain a problem in the future, thus this isn't really a one time item.

The outlook for the future is not bad at all, due to cost cutting at AT&T, as well as due to growth in some key areas: Wireless net adds totaled 2.8 million, the majority of those in the US, but 500,000 net adds in Mexico were a positive as well (those help explain lower losses in the country). 110,000 IP broadband net adds were a positive as well, and last but not least AT&T's revenues grew by eleven percent internationally. That international growth makes AT&T less dependent on the US market over the years, this diversification thus makes the company less vulnerable to competitive pressures in its home market as well.

For income investors it is always important to look at the safety of their dividend payments, which looks good so far in 2017:

Despite huge investments (with capex coming in at more than $5 billion), AT&T produced free cash flows totaling $3.7 billion -- the cash dividend payout ratio thus is barely above 80% right now. For a non-cyclical company with relatively foreseeable cash flows that payout ratio is not too high, and it has actually improved from the previous quarter: In Q1 AT&T has produced $3.2 billion of free cash flow and had thus paid out a little bit more than 90% of its free cash flows to its owners. The fact that AT&T's cash flows have improved during the most recent quarter should ease investors' concerns about the dividend safety -- right now it seems pretty unlikely that AT&T will cut its dividend any time soon.

Looking at AT&T's debt, which is a point of concern for many shareholders as well, we see that the debt is not a major problem:

AT&T's net debt to EBITDA ratio stands at just 2.2, which is still pretty conservative. EBITDA multiples of up to five are usually rewarded with investment grade ratings by the rating agencies, thus even if AT&T increased its debt by another $50 billion its debt would not be threatening at all (the net debt to EBITDA ratio would grow to 3.2 in that scenario).

Since most of AT&T's debt is of the fixed rate type, and since most debt does mature after 2021, the company is not threatened by rising rates either: Those will have a minimal negative impact on AT&T's interest expenses in a worst case scenario.

With the acquisition of Time Warner likely closing in the coming weeks, investors can expect to see the added benefit of Time Warner's cash flows and additional EBITDA, which should be able to improve AT&T's leverage ratios from the current level, especially when we factor in cost savings due to synergies after the acquisition has closed.

With a dividend yield of 5.3%, and trading at just 12.8 times forward earnings, AT&T looks attractive right now, especially when we factor in that the forward earnings estimate could be too conservative: AT&T has hit or beaten earnings estimates in each of the last ten quarters, with no earnings misses over those two and a half years -- with some more earnings beats the true forward earnings ratio would be even lower than the already low 12.8 multiple.

Takeaway

A high amount of net adds, huge cost savings, international growth and improved cash flows are just some of the positives from AT&T's second quarter. The dividend looks very attractive and safe for the foreseeable future, and AT&T's valuation seems pretty low.

With the Time Warner acquisition likely closing in the near future, and with other possible catalysts (such as a corporate tax rate cut) on the horizon, AT&T has merit for income seekers as well as those looking for total returns right here, I believe.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in T over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.