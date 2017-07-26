Total System Services' (TSS) CEO Troy Woods on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 25, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Shawn Roberts

Thank you, Amy, and welcome, everyone. We will begin this evening’s call with opening comments from TSYS Chairman and CEO, Troy Woods, followed by TSYS CFO, Paul Todd reviewing the second quarter 2017 highlights and consolidated financials. Troy and Paul will both be referencing a slide presentation during their prepared remarks. A copy of this slide presentation as well as our earnings release and supplemental schedules are available on our website at investors.tsys.com.

After their prepared remarks, we’ll open the call up for Q&A. And I’d like to remind those that are participating in the Q&A that each person will have the chance to ask two questions before the operator places you back into the queue.

I’ll now call your attention to the fact that we will be making forward-looking statements about the future operating results of TSYS. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause TSYS’ actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements are set forth in TSYS’ reports filed with the SEC, including its 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K. We will also discuss items that do not conform to GAAP. We reconcile those measures to GAAP measures in the appendix of the slide presentation, and in the supplemental schedules to the press release.

At this point, I’ll turn the call over to Troy Woods.

Troy Woods

Thank you, Shawn. Good evening and welcome to our second quarter earnings call. We were very pleased with the results for the second quarter, as we delivered another solid performance across all of our segments. Some of the consolidated highlights for the quarter that I would like to call out are: net revenue was up 6.2%, adjusted diluted EPS increased 16.4%, and consolidated operating margin expanded 210 basis points to 30.7%. These results are all organic, as we have now anniversaried the TransFirst acquisition and reflect execution of our strategic goals.

Also, during the quarter, TSYS was recognized and honored by several organizations. Forbes recognized TSYS as one of the 25 fastest growing tech companies in the United States and as one of America’s best large employers. In May, we were honored to be excluded in the Military Times EDGE 2017 Best for Vets Employers list that recognizes companies that go above and beyond the call of duty for their military and veteran employees. And in June, we were recognized as one of America’s most community minded companies by the Civic 50, an initiative that identifies companies for their commitment to improving the quality of life in the communities where they do business.

This is the 4th consecutive year that we have been honored with this award. We’re very proud of these honors, as it is recognition of the dedication, commitment and hard work of our 11,500 team members.

Now, I would like to make a few comments on several key initiatives across the enterprise and our segments. First, on Issuer Solutions. Traditional accounts on file ended the quarter at $542 million, an increase of 8.2%. This set an all-time high for traditional accounts on file.

For the fifth straight quarter, our customers added approximately 10 million new traditional accounts on file, and total transactions for the quarter were up 7.1%. Our new business pipeline continues to be solid. As I mentioned last quarter, we have several new business opportunities we are working on with our existing clients.

During the quarter, we executed several contract extensions, including Walmart Canada, Tesco Bank and Degussa Bank in Germany. We also continue to expand our processing capabilities by signing two new customers in the Philippines and one new customer in Finland. And finally, our company’s joint venture in China continues to reform as expected.

The joint venture is continuing to diversify as product offering and giving broad-based propositions to their 100 plus highest customer base. We are very pleased with performance of the new combined Issuer Solutions segment and the progress of our integration efforts.

Now, I would like to address our Merchant Solutions segment. This is the first reported quarter, where we have the transfers acquisition. It is also the first-half we have exceed $100 million and Merchant segment operating income in new milestone. Our integration efforts of synergy goals remain on track. This is reflected in a 220 basis points improvement an operating margin over the second quarter of 2016.

We’re also confident with our top output. As we continue to address strong growth across our distribution channels, particularly our fast-growing integrated business, which now makes up approximately 30% of our direct merchant revenue business. Over the past few weeks, there have been some questions around our exposure to big box retailers.

As you know, our primary focus is on the SMB segment of the business. In fact, we have less than a handful of retail merchants that do over $1 billion in annual sales volume and they contribute less than 1% of our Total Merchant segment revenue.

On the business development front, we signed a bank in the Pacific Northwest with 190 branches added to our financial institutions channel. Coupled with our financial institutions announcement last quarter, this brings over 360 new branches to our financial institution distribution channel this year alone. Also during the quarter, we were named a preferred providers of two new indirect clients, Beyond Inc. and Monetary. Both founders are individuals with deep industry task and reputations for building successful scale operations. We remain very pleased with the performance and outlook for the Merchant segment.

And finally, a few comments about our NetSpend segment. Gross dollar volume or quarter over spend first quarter was a strong $7.6 billion, a 15% over the second quarter of 2016. We had a slightly softer finish to the back season and we were expecting coming out of the first quarter and we had better than expected performance throughout the second quarter and our other card acquisition chamme;s.

As I’ve mentioned on several occasions, one of the key initiatives on this segment is product diversification. The product launches for our smaller business and demand deposit account products are both on schedule. We have increased our marketing efforts with our small business products by adding direct acquisition to or existing retail sales efforts.

Although, they are still quite small, early results are encouraging, as we experienced a 50% increase, as small business gross dollar volume over the first quarter. We were also very pleased that our small business program was recently recognized as I said before that’s a prepaid product of the year. Early results on our demand deposit account product are also encouraging. Initial customer feedback during our DDA pilot has been very positive, and we’re excited to now extend the pilot to a larger group of existing cardholders.

We know that the product is fulfilling one key customer need, as we are beginning to see customers paying rent with the new check features. In addition to expanding our product offerings, we continue to diversify our distribution relationships adding Walgreens as. the distributor and bringing our total distributing locations and employers to over 110,000.

Our new affinity card with United Airlines launched last week. This is the first prepaid affinity product in the United States that aren’t United MileagePlus award miles and we’re excited to work with a great partner in the United Airlines. As we mentioned at Investor Day, the affinity market is a core to our growth strategy, as we look for new ways to expand our target offerings.

Finally, as I’m seeing to do too often I would like to provide a few updates on regulatory matters. First, the CFPB has proposed several new changes to the prepaid rule, which includes yet another comment period. At this time the deadline for compliance with the new prepaid rule remains unchanged. Our teams are continuing their work to meet the April 1, 2018 deadline.

Second, on July 10, the CFPB issued its final rule concerning the use of arbitration agreements for consumer financial process. The final rule among other things, bans class action waivers and arbitration agreements in certain consumer financial services contracts.

We are closely monitoring the financial services industry, the business community, other financial services, regulators, and Congress will all respond to the issuance of the rule.

In the meantime we will continue to remain focused on delivering value to our customers, expanding our product offerings and diversify our distribution.

I want to thank all of our team members for the second quarter performance. Their commitment, focus and dedication have led to these great results. And as a result of their efforts and our outperformance, we are in a position to raise our revenue and earnings per share guidance for second time this year. And Paul will provide additional color on this new guidance in his presentation.

In addition to increasing our guidance, the Board has approved a 30% increase on our dividend. We appreciate their vote of confidence in our ability to continue to significantly grow our free cash flow and balancing our capital allocation. All-in-all, our second quarter results were outstanding, driven by solid revenue growth that converted into very strong operating earnings.

Now I will turn it over to Paul Todd to provide additional financial information and details around our revised guidance. Paul?

Paul Todd

Thank you, Troy. And I will start by reiterating how pleased we are with the results for the quarter and the first-half of the year.

Turning to Slide 6, I will cover our consolidated and segment performance for 2Q and year-to-date and then comment on our revised 2017 outlook.

For the second quarter GAAP total revenues were $1.2 billion, up 6.1% and non-GAAP net revenues was $844.1 million, up 6.2% from 2Q last year. This revenue growth is all organic as we have fully lapped our TransFirst acquisition.

On a constant currency basis, consolidated net revenues was up 7.4%. The currency negatively impacting reported revenue growth by approximately 120 basis points. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.62 for the quarter, an increase of 64.3% over 2Q of 2016 and non-GAAP quarterly adjusted diluted EPS was $0.85, an increase of 16.4% from 2Q last year.

Non-GAAP quarterly adjusted EBITDA increased 12.3% to $307.7 million with adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter at 36.5%, up approximately 200 basis points from 2Q last year. We continue to expect consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin to expand by at least 75 basis points for the year.

Free cash flow was $107.5 million for the quarter, which increased our year-to-date free cash flow to $335.2 million, up 30.3%. We continue to expect our free cash flow for 2017 to be in the $600 million to $630 million range for the year.

We also take down an additional $125 million in debt during the quarter bringing our year-to-date deleveraging to $225 million and ahead of schedule. This strong free cash flow and deleveraging progress has provided support for the dividend increase Troy mentioned earlier, as the Board has approved to increase our quarterly dividend payout from $0.10 a share to $0.13 a share an increase of 30%.

For the first six months our GAAP total revenues were up 27.3% over last year with non-GAAP net revenue up 14.3% GAAP diluted EPS up 37.2% and adjusted diluted EPS up 20.7%, clearly a strong start to the first-half of the year.

Now I will move to our issuer solution segment starting on Slide 8. First, on growth, segment net revenue grew 6.4% for the quarter on a constant currency basis. In fact the segment reached a new record level of reported quarterly net revenue of $392.8 million following the record set during the first quarter. We saw good growth in both volume and non-volume revenue for the segment.

Next on margin, for the second quarter adjusted segment operating margin was 37.5%, up 349 basis points over 2Q last year, while we are pleased with this margin performance. We will be making some investments in this business in the second-half of the year that will still allow for year-over-year margin expansion, but we expect this quarter’s margin level to be the quarterly high watermark for the year. An example of such investments is the previously announced output services center that we are opening in Columbus, Ohio.

And finally on outlook for the segment, we continue to expect net revenue to grow in the 5% to 7% constant currency growth rate range for the year and margin expansion of 100 plus basis points, both in line with our expectations at the beginning of the year. In all, a strong quarterly performance for issuing solutions segment.

Now on to Slide 9 and our merchant solutions segment. First on growth, net revenue grew 6.5% for the quarter as this is the first quarter since our TransFirst acquisition has lapped. Our direct business grew – our direct business net revenue grew approximately 8% with roughly flat growth on our indirect side resulting in the segment net revenue growth of 6.5% for the quarter. As has been the case all year, our integrated channel led this performance growing in the strong double-digit range for the quarter.

Next on margins, the strong margin picture for the segment continues with adjusted segment operating margin of 36.6% a 222 basis point expansion from 2Q of last year and complementing the 323 basis point 1Q improvement we delivered last quarter. This margin expansion is reflective of the benefits from our synergy, integration and efficiency efforts that we have – that have been underway since our TransFirst acquisition.

Finally on outlook, we continue to expect this segment to grow organic net revenue in the 7% to 9% range for the year with margin expansion expectations to be in the 75 to a 100 basis points range.

Now onto an net spend on Slide 10. First on growth, the key highlight for this segment is the better than expected organic net revenue growth of 12.6% for the quarter. This was the result of several factors including growth in gross dollar volume of 15% and growth in total debit active cards of 11.6%.

We were pleased to exit the second quarter of 2017 just shy of 5 million active cards and including the addition of Walgreens to our distribution partners, adding approximately 9,000 distributing locations and employers to our distribution network bringing the total to over 110,000. We’re delivering strong account growth, while our distribution scale continues to expand.

Next on margin, 2Q 2017 adjusted segment operating margin of 25.2% is down slightly from the 26.1% in Q2 2016, driven by strategic decisions to invest in marketing and our direct-to-consumer business. We also continue to invest in our distribution relationships and launching our new products, including the small business prepaid product and the demand deposit account process. We will continue to make some margin trade offs for growth as we have done in the past.

Finally on outlook for net spend, our expectation for 2017 is for net revenue growth to be in the 7% to 9% range, up from the 6% to 8% range we communicated on our last call and continue to expect adjusted segment operating margin to be in the 21% to 23% range for the year.

Now I want to comment on our revised guidance on Slide 13. We now expect total revenues to be in the range of $4.809 billion to $4.889 billion an increase of 15% to 17% over 2016 with net revenue to be in the range of $3.315 billion to $3.395 billion, up 9% to 12% over 2016.

And our new GAAP EPS range to be $2.30 to $2.38, an increase 33% to 37% over 2016, and our new adjusted diluted EPS range to be $3.22 to $3.30, an increase of 15% to 18% over 2016. We continue to expect our effective tax rate to remain in the 33% to 34% range.

Finally, I want to wrap up with three key points from today’s call. First, on performance. Each of our businesses had strong organic net revenue growth with expanding operating margins in issuer and merchant.

Second, our revised guidance continues to reflect the strong performance so far this year. However, we will be commencing some investments in the last-half of the year to enhance our infrastructure, longer-term product offerings and technological capabilities. While we expect each of our businesses to achieve or exceed the margin goals we have communicated. These investments will impact margins in the second-half of this year.

And finally, our capital position continues to improve allowing for $125 million of deleveraging during the quarter, $25 million higher than our projection and accelerating or deleveraging even faster than the already accelerated schedule. In all, we’re very pleased with our second quarter and first-half year performance and how it positions us for the remaining half of 2017.

And with that, we will open it up for questions.

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Darrin Peller of Barclays.

Darrin Peller

Thanks, guys. Nice job on the quarter. Just want to start off with the big picture, in the backdrop of what’s been a pretty active M&A environment. Can you just give us your updated thoughts again on where you see your strengths lying in terms of assets you already have versus assets you may want to strengthen further through M&A going forward or where – what your thoughts are really on the M&A opportunities in the near-term, given we see as a pretty strong and healthy balance sheet, especially after this year you paid out some debt? Thanks, guys.

Troy Woods

Yes, Darrin, thank you. This is Troy, I appreciate your comments, and Paul may want to add to it on the back-end. But as we said on many occasions, Darrin, we think we’ve got a wonderful diversified portfolio. The issuer processing business, the merchant business, and of course, the self-banking prepaid business.

We’ve also been pretty consistent, I think in the past about a couple of things. One, we didn’t feel like we’re playing or we want to play in those three segments. Number two, we are actively looking at opportunities in all three. We see opportunities that literally come through the year weekly. I think, we’ve indicated before that M&A is still a very high priority for the company, it continues to be at all three segments. So, Paul, I don’t know if you want to add to that to the balance sheet or…

Paul Todd

Well, yes, Darrin, I think the only thing I would add is, we are entering a period, where we’re going to have more balance sheet flexibility to be able to kind of execute on those strategic goals where M&A plays a role, so we’re excited about being in that position.

Darrin Peller

And what kind of capacity do you guys think you could have in terms of deal sizes to get something done?

Paul Todd

Well, as I said in the past, our longer-term kind of range from a debt-to-EBITDA standpoint is in that mid-2s. But we obviously flex that up like we did in our transfers acquisition. We also did it in our NetSpend acquisition. And so, we have a track record of flexing up when we need to and then using our free cash flow to delver, and so we’ve got capacity.

Operator

The next question is from Timothy Willi at Wells Fargo.

Timothy Willi

Thanks and good afternoon. A question on the merchant business then one on issuing. But on merchant, I know that within the integrated, you talked about, I think you said that double-digit growth. Healthcare was one of the, I think, the strengths for the bigger parts of that TransFirst business. I wonder if you could just sort of talk about what you see within healthcare organically, competitively and in sort of the dovetailing that M&A discussion, is there a way to further buildout that competitive position that they have to more M&A, or would you look to establish stronger beachheads in other verticals?

Troy Woods

Hey, Tim. This is Troy, and Paul may want to add to that later. You’re right, when we made our acquisition of TransFirst, I guess, closed on the back in April of 2016, it effectively doubled the penetration of our integrated work at TSYS by taking home that acquisition, and you are also correct. As we’ve said, healthcare was a very, very big piece of that integrated work. It continues to be the biggest piece. The biggest customers that we have in the integrated space are healthcare-related.

I think as it relates to M&A, again, without getting obviously in any kind of specifics, we are looking at many different assets in the merchant sector. As we’ve said before, integrated is extremely important to us. Tuck-in M&A is also important to us as we continue to build scale. I think I addressed all of them.

Paul Todd

Yes, I don’t have any.

Troy Woods

I think, Tim, did I miss anything, or you have a few questions?

Timothy Willi

No, I guess, I was just sort of curious on the competitive side around healthcare. Again, it’s a big vertical, lots of people like to talk about it. It’s defined differently by lots of people with healthcare and payments and, et cetera. So I’m just sort of curious how you guys feel competitively? You perceive yourself and any moves, like I said, to further sort of solidify that that you might feel you need to, or just any thoughts you have around the competitive landscape in that particular vertical?

Troy Woods

Well, it’s really very competitive out there. All of our businesses are relatively competitive, Tim, you know that. I think, though, when it comes to – when we look at the line for some of the healthcare integrated payers that we have, there are some very large players and we’re not afraid to stack up to be competitive with anybody in the healthcare space. So it’s no different than before, very competitive.

Operator

The next question is from Ashwin Shirvaikar at Citi.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Thanks. Hi, Troy. Hi, Paul.

Troy Woods

Hey, Ashwin.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Hey. So my first question is on Issuer Solutions. Is it possible to provide some sort of color with regards to North America versus International as it relates to your comments, Troy, on the pipeline as well as it relates to margins, margin improvement and the sustainability of that? What’s driving that? So kind of two sub questions on the issuer part?

Troy Woods

Yes, Ashwin, thank you. Well, as I’ve indicated in the past that our issuer pipeline, both North America and International is still very robust. We have several conversion scheduled for the back-half of the year. We have new wins. We have start-ups. We have portfolio conversions, all in the pipeline.

And as it relates to the sustainability of the margin, obviously, Paul touched on that and staying in the high watermark for the Issuer Solutions Segment in the second quarter as we made some continued investments. But we’re also continuing to improve the margin in International as well as we’ve indicated in the past, that will be a journey for a long, long time. So I think some of these integration efforts of combining the two previous segments under one are certainly beginning to show some dividends.

Paul Todd

Yes. And I think the only thing I will add to that, Ashwin, is we are in a great position in this business. We’re aggressively managing the expense base, but we are also making investments for growth for the longer-term. As I mentioned, the Southwest services facility that we are investing in helps our pipeline on our whole output services business. And so we said at the beginning of the year, we wanted to expand this margin by 100-plus basis points and we are on track to do that with making the investments in the business for the longer-term.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Got it. And with regards to merchant solutions, if you can provide some color on it? Obviously, integrated growth was great, but it also implies that sort of the traditional business is maybe a low to mid single-digit type of growth business. What gets merchant solutions growth accelerating to potentially overall a industry level grower?

Troy Woods

So, Ashwin, I’ll take that again. So if you look at our growth for the quarter, in my prepared remarks, you’ve heard me talk about our direct business growing at 8% and our indirect business roughly flat, and so that was the overall 6.5%. We had about 100 basis points of compression from a comparative from a deconversion that was in process when we look 2Q to 2Q is about 100 basis points of kind of compression challenge there that’s kind of more of a 7.5% kind of pro forma look, and I think we have two things that are going to play themselves out.

One, we have an acceleration of direct growing in the back-half of the year with some product initiatives that are in flight. Our indirect business, which has been a no-growth business in the first-half, we’re actually projecting to see that have a slight single-digit growth in the back-half of the year. So all of those components coming together give us back to the prepared remark, I said a 7% to 9% organic growth for the merchant segment, which is what we said at the beginning of the year and we’re on track to deliver against that.

Operator

The next question is from Dan Dolev with Nomura Instinet.

Dan Dolev

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Can you comment on why we shouldn’t expect the growth in expense that you’ve seen in the second quarter to continue throughout the rest of the year? Thank you.

Paul Todd

Sure, Dan. This is Paul, again. What we saw and it was behind the raise that we did with the revenue raised to the 7% to 9% from the 6% to 8%, whereas we saw significant kind of outperformance in our direct-to-consumer channel in the second quarter.

We have made, as I said earlier, some targeted investments on the marketing side there. And so we’re seeing the fruits of those spend. But we don’t anticipate in the back-half of the year that kind of growth on a year-over-year basis that we saw in the second quarter. We saw some good growth in the other channels as well, but that was one specific that I’d call out that led to the better than expected performance of 12.6% in the quarter.

So we’re very pleased to be in a position of raising the revenue guidance. We started the year at the 6% to 8% range and be in a position to raise it up to 7% to 9%. We’d like what we’re seeing across the channels. And I think it speaks to why you want to diversify channel offering in your businesses when you can see one area kind of outsized in growth versus the other areas and that led to the over performance.

Dan Dolev

Excellent. Thank you very much. I appreciate it.

Operator

The next question is from George Mihalos at Cowen.

George Mihalos

Great. Congrats on a nice quarter, guys. I wanted to ask a sort of M&A capital allocation question, again, but maybe in sort of a different way. Would an acquisition and a large buyback, I think, you guys have talked about historically returning 70% of free cash flow to shareholders. Would M&A and a buyback be sort of mutually exclusive, as you think about going into 2018?

Troy Woods

No, George, not at all. It’s mutually exclusive. I think we said that in the past. And when you look back in 2014 and 2015 and vertically some of the available free cash flow that we returned to shareholders exceeded 90%. And of course, as we indicated in New York in Investor Day, we certainly pulled that back in 2016, as we focused on deleveraging.

So we said on a several occasions that there is no reason why we cannot play in both of those camps, M&A and significant share buyback. I think, obviously, it depends on the size of the M&A transaction, but we certainly can do both.

George Mihalos

Okay, great. Really I appreciate that color. And then Paul just to be clear, as we kind of think about processor or issuer or margins, excuse me, in the back-half of the year. It seems you’re sort of implying, they should be kind of flattish based on the upside that we’ve seen over the first-half, is that’s the right way to be thinking about it?

Troy Woods

I mean, if you look at the first year – first-half of the year margin then the back-half is going to be roughly in that similar range to get the 100-plus basis point. So that’s the right way to be thinking about it.

Operator

The next question is from Brett Huff of Stephens Inc.

Brett Huff

Good afternoon, guys Troy, Paul and Shawn.

Troy Woods

Thank you, Brett.

Brett Huff

I have two questions for you. Can you give us an update – it’s really about visibility again in the issuer business, because we get a lot of questions about that. Can you tell us a little bit about the renewals. I think you had four of the top 20 coming this year. I think we’ve done a couple still maybe have a couple. So a little bit about that. And then also in terms of the visibility getting to the 5% to 7%, is it still the value-added? Is it still the organic rev or the same-store sales rep from a key clients? Can you just kind of give us pieces of that, give us some comfort on the 5% to 7%?

Troy Woods

Yes, Brett, sure. We have two of our top 15 customers currently being worked on, if you will, from a renewal standpoint for the remainder of this year. So you we’ll see no real issues there. And as it relates to our growth and get to that 5% to 7%, it’s fairly similar to what we said again in the last few quarters and again at Investor Day. It’s looking at what our customers are doing. So I mentioned in my prepared remarks that we had five straight quarters, I believe, of 10 – I mean, three straight quarters of 10 million accounts added in the last three quarters.

We continue to have a lot of focus on product expansion that we talked about with an effort to improve that 18%-plus of our revenue and value-added products, and we continue to find ways to expand our addressable market. We talked about different areas of the globe like Central America, I believe last quarter. I mentioned new customer wins, taking away shares, start-ups that I mentioned in my prepared remarks tuck-in M&A. So all of those things are how we plan to grow the Issuer segment 5% to 7%. So Paul, if you want to add to that?

Paul Todd

Yes, I’ll just add a couple of points on that. If you look at from a volume base revenue standpoint on a reported basis, we’re at a little over 6%, but on a constant currency basis, we’re a little over 8% in our value-added products specifically, which I commented on our last call reported basis around 5% constant currency at 9%. For this quarter, we reported around 5.7% and constant currency about 9.9%.

So just two items there. The pressure continues if there’s any, it’s on the output and Managed Services side, which is roughly flat. So just give you some added color there this stands behind that 5% to 7% constant currency growth.

Brett Huff

That’s really helpful. And then just one quick follow-up on the DDA product and it’s developing. I know a big portion of why you all think you can offset kind of a third to half of that hit that you take whenever you end up having to take it depending on when the revs come in. You mentioned that early looks and early feedback are good. Can you give us a little bit more color on that? Is there anything quantitative at all that we can kind of sink our teeth into to feel more comfortable with that – with sort of the rev growth or the rev replacement from that business?

Paul Todd

Well, it’s little too early to comment on that. As Troy said in his prepared remarks, we are pleased with what we’ve seen so far, but we’re in the early stages. And so it’s too early to kind of give too much more color, obviously, as we progress throughout the year, we will be providing more color on that. But right now, we are very pleased, but it’s early.

Operator

The next question is from John Davis with Stifel.

John Davis

Hey, good afternoon, guys. First one, on the margin. So I think, year-to-date the margins are up roughly 150 basis points year-over-year. So full-year guidance of plus 75 would roughly imply flat margins in the back-half of the year Paul, I know you talked about some investments there, still seeing conservative. But maybe just talk about the investments in more detail, and what exactly you’re going to be investing in the back-half of the year?

Paul Todd

Sure. And when I talk about the margin expanding to 75, at least, 75 basis points, that’s on the adjusted EBITDA margin there, which I think for the first-half of the year, we were about a little over a 100 basis points for the first-half of the year. But then we got a couple of things that play on the back-half of the year. One, I called out was on the Output Services facility in the Issuer business; two, we have the rollout expenses on NetSpend with the DDA, the small business and Affinity.

We also have the margin pressure we had talked about in our prior call around DDA one of our large providers and the structure that we have with that it’s playing in the second-half margin.

And then we obviously have the renewal, the significant renewal on our issuer business that’s also playing in the second half margin. And finally we just have investments across all three segments that we are making as I said in product and some of our capabilities, so when you kind of go through all those and put them together that’s what is behind my commentary there.

I mean, the key point is this, we are very pleased with where we sit from a margin standpoint and to be at this position to make the kind of investments that we are able to make in these businesses for longer-term growth is exactly the position we wanted to be in at this point right now. So, we are going to meet all those – we’re on track to meet all of our margin goals that we said at the beginning of the year and we are pleased to be able to make them in a way where we are investing in the business while achieving the margin results.

John Davis

Okay, and then one just the quick follow-up. On the FX impact on the issuer business, I think it’s a little bit more than we expected, you know you still have I think now we’ve lapped the drop in the pound, you know will be more kind of a minimal impact of FX in the back half of the year.

Paul Todd

Yes, that’s right John. You know I commented in the last call that I expected the second quarter to be roughly in line with the first quarter and it was slightly better. And as I commented before, we don’t expect anything significant in the back half of the year and that’s still our expectation.

Operator

The next question is from Jim Schneider with Goldman Sachs.

Jim Schneider

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. Troy I was wondering if you maybe give us a little bit of color on the issuer business and specifically the pipeline of new customers that you see that might potentially get signed in the next six to nine months or so? And maybe you could also comment Paul on the relative growth rates of North America versus international?

Troy Woods

Well, Jim, really there is not a whole lot I can add to what I have already said on the call and in my prepared remarks about our issuer pipeline. It is robust; it includes all pieces of the segment if you will that includes new wins, start ups, portfolio conversions. I did mentioned that we have several conversions scheduled for the back half of 2017 as well, so there is really whole lot more I can really add to that at this time.

Paul Todd

And I would just say Jim, on the second part of your question, we are – as I said on the last call, we’re managing this segment now as one, our customer relationships we’re managing as one, so we don’t provide any breakout between the domestic side or the international side.

Jim Schneider

Okay and then maybe a follow-up, going back to the regulatory comments, Troy, you mentioned at the beginning of the script, anything you see now that the house has passed the Choice Act, you know if you look at that particular piece of legislation, if that were to the pass the Senate unchanged, which is big if, you know what would be the impact on your – the various aspects of your business?

Troy Woods

Well, I think you made a very good point there Jim. From our standpoint and all the feedback we get, we do not really see the Financial Choice Act passing the Senate as is. Senator Gregg was holding a lot of hearings and feedback on it. Our feedback is, it’s just really down on the list of priorities. I think the Senate has a few other priorities that they are focusing on at the current time, so we don’t really see that anytime soon becoming law.

Operator

We’ll move on to Paulo Ribeiro at BMO Capital Markets.

Paulo Ribeiro

Good afternoon. I have a couple of questions here, the first is, piggybacking on what Jim asked about the conversion rate, and you guys talked that you, in the pipeline, that you have a few lined up for the end of the year. How should we think about it in terms of, I don’t know maybe cadence of profitability of new clients, when you bring a new client onboard, how should we expect, so if you convert some in the end of the year, if you already baked the new guidance for the full year because there is not enough time to extract enough profitability margin for them, so I think that’s first question, how should we think when each of the conversions, how they place out in terms of being additive to your profitability yet start seeing results?

Paul Todd

Okay Paulo, well, as we said on the few occasions in the past, it really depends, it depends on if it’s a retail conversion, a credit conversion or start-up etcetera. So the profitability as we’ve said, the margins of those can really fluctuate. As we said before, when we converted a big customer a couple of years ago with a very, very large number of accounts, he wouldn’t expect to get the same margins on that business as we do for the entire file. So it really depends.

And you also made a correct statement, Paulo, that all of the numbers, based on all of these type conversions that are coming our way and startups are baked into our guidance for the year of 5% to 7% constant currency growth.

Paulo Ribeiro

Perfect. Changing gears a little bit, in terms of the international market and there you guys talked about margin expansion already. What does it take to increase margin in some of the international markets, it’s time for them to mature, is it getting scale, and in getting scale with M&A international part of your outlook, how do we bring up the international margins in this short run?

Paul Todd

Paulo, as it relates to the margin internationally in our issuer business as I said earlier, we don’t break that out separately, we’re not managing that business in that kind of separate fashion in general, but I would say when we did have it that way scale, obviously it’s incredibly important. And so if you looked at our two businesses before between domestic and international, you looked at the two different margin profile, scale was one of the biggest drivers between the two difference. We have a few other things at play with the cost of operating in some of the countries around data requirements and some other things, but the biggest item that I would point to is scale.

With that being said, we are managing this business as one and so today we look at the margin on kind of a combined basis and certainly the progress that’s being made, both organically but also we are putting the businesses together is incredibly impressive with being able to expand the consolidated margin of those two former businesses by 100 plus basis points this year.

Operator

The next question is from Jeff Cantwell with Guggenheim Securities.

Jeff Cantwell

Thanks for taking my question. My question is on issuer solutions, I guess at your inventor you spoke about shifting to open API and how that shifting will help drive the growth. I was just hoping you could help us to better understand if open API is driving a structural, more permanent change in your margin profile? The reason why I’m asking is, because operating margin initially were significant better than I think most of us were expecting this quarter, I was trying to unpack that a little but more, thanks.

Troy Woods

Yes, Jeff, we certainly did talk about that a lot at our investor day about moving to API not only in the issuing segment of course, but for all of our segments and really opening up the APIs on our product side of issuing is extremely key. With that said, we are still in the very, very early innings, so I didn’t not really put any of our margin expansion for the second quarter on the backs of API, so there is still to some.

Jeff Cantwell

Great, thanks very much.

Troy Woods

Yes sir.

Operator

The next question is from Bryan Keane with Deutsche Bank

Bryan Keane

Hi, guys, congrats on the solid quarter. Just had a couple of quick ones, yes, just a couple of quick ones, most of my questions have been answered, but the investments in the second half, I guess, kind of a two part question to it, are those investments, are those considered one time in nature, like those won’t be reoccurring in 2019 or 2020? And then secondly, are you guys taking advantage of kind of the higher operating performance, maybe than expectations and just investing further or did you always plan to make these investments?

Paul Todd

So, Bryan, multipart kind of answer, as it relates to the investments, some are more permanent in nature. The facility, I mentioned, is an example of those that are more permanent in nature. But some are more one-time like the cost on that NetSpend side with some of the launches that are more kind of one-time in nature. So it’s a mix. I would say this. These investments have all been planned. There is some scaling and sizing related to performance that plays into this mix. And so there is no new categories here, but there is kind of a tempo in size element at play.

Bryan Keane

Okay, that’s helpful. And then on – my follow up, I just want to ask on the CUP and the JV equity and income in the JVs. That ticked down, I think sequentially in the quarter, but that was kind of the plan. I just want to understand maybe what was impacting the spike in the first quarter? And then maybe a more normalized number probably going forward in the second and beyond? Thanks.

Paul Todd

Yes, that’s right, Bryan. And so, we did, due to some timing have a spike in the first quarter. And we expect the third and fourth quarter to be relatively consistent to what we saw in the second quarter.

Operator

The next question is from Steven Kwok at KBW.

Steven Kwok

Hi, guys. Just to wanted to follow-up around the M&A question. And just around geographies, are there any particular geographies that you think can be enhanced through an M&A?

Troy Woods

Steven, we – again, as I said on several occasions, when you look at our Issuer Solutions business, as you all know, it is an International business. We talked about developing and continue to expand geographically there, number one. Number two, in the other two segments, as we’ve said before, we do not play internationally. So the primary focus has been USA, but we’ve also said on several occasions that we do have aspirations at the right time, right opportunity to take our self-banking prepaid business perhaps outside the U.S., as well as our Merchant Solutions business outside the U.S. That’s probably the best way to leave it at that one.

Steven Kwok

Are there any specific, like would it be Europe or Asia-Pacific, or any particular regions that you are focused on more versus another?

Troy Woods

Well, I think the best way to answer that, Steven, will be again looking at our Issuer Solutions business as we said on many occasions, where we play in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Brazil, that’s pretty much our playground for the Issuer Solutions business.

Operator

The next question is from Ramsey El-Assal at Jefferies.

Ramsey El-Assal

Thanks for taking my question. Do you think – this is on the CFPB rule, do you think that the incremental new comment period knowing how long these things can take might imply that the final implementation date gets pushed back?

Troy Woods

Ramsey, I’d be the last guy to speculate on that. I think, we’ll just have to wait and see. I don’t even think that has made the final federal register to start the clock running. If it has, it’s been in the last day or two. So I really would not speculate, Ramsey, I really would not.

Ramsey El-Assal

Fair enough, fair enough. If I could just add then a quick follow-up. Any update on – we’ve seen in the news that the networks are now submitting applications to participate in China. Is there any increased visibility or chatter or uptick in conversations with your Chinese partners about how that might impact your business there?

Troy Woods

Not really. Paul, you might want to add to that? Gaylon is here as well and he attended our last board meeting. He is indicating no, so nothing to report there at all.

Operator

Next question is from Leonard DeProspo, I’m sorry, DeProspo at Mizuho. Please go ahead with your question, sir. Okay, we’ll move on to Paul Condra at Credit Suisse.

Paul Condra

Hi, all, thanks. Good afternoon, and solid results here. I just wanted to ask, Paul, Maybe just to clarify on the margins in the Merchant segment. I know you said issuer is kind of the high watermark in the second quarter and you listed a lot of spending in the second-half. But is that the same in – on the merchant side where you have margins at a high watermark?

Paul Todd

Yes, Paul, it is. I mean, that’s our expectation is that it’s kind of a high watermark for the quarter on the merchant side as well.

Paul Condra

Okay, excuse me, great. And then just I guess, more broadly just because the margins look so good in issuer, can that 37.5 be a run rate for that business? I mean, I don’t know just kind of looking out?

Paul Todd

Well, Paul, we had a good track record in the issuer business of expanding the margin on a year-over-year basis. If you kind of go back and look at this business over the last two years and you see the margin expansion that we’ve had. This track record cover several years. And we, as I said, plan another 100-plus basis points. So we did a business where scale lends itself to margin expansion.

With that being said, I think a made a comment at our Investor Day about this. We’re going to be making investments in this business for growth. And so it’s not just all about kind of maximizing the short-term margin, but rather that right mix of revenue growth and investment while getting margin expansion. So we’re, as I said earlier, pleased to be in a position to make investments, but also pleased to be in a position to grow the margin by a 100-plus basis points.

Operator

The next question is from David Togut at Evercore ISI.

David Togut

Thank you. Good afternoon. Curious for your thoughts around the implementation of PSD2 in Europe consumer ACH payments for e-commerce transactions. Given your strong presence in Europe in issuer solutions, is there an opportunity for you to generate some new business by helping your bank issuers open up their APIs?

Pamela Joseph

Hey, this is Pam, and I have Kelly Knutson here from our UK office. PSD2 is kicking off. It’s extremely complex and it will create many challenges for our clients, and that will create opportunities for us. And we have basically put together a high level roadmap that we’ve taken on the road to go actually start working and talking to our clients. Kelly, do you want to touch on anything in particular?

Kelly Knutson

Yes, probably three components here. First one, a lot of focus on compliance and our clients are looking at that initially. And then second phase will be very targeted opportunities in their existing client base, and we’re starting to see some new entrants coming to the market as well. So this will play out. I think it is a very complicated and sometimes contradictory situation, but we do see some interesting opportunities over and above that compliance component.

David Togut

Will this be an opportunity for you to expand by either becoming or acquiring a payment initiation services provider?

Kelly Knutson

We’ll be looking at a number of options and the role we play in PSD2 and we are conferring with our clients to determine how far we can and can’t go or should or shouldn’t go, but we will definitely be looking at those types of options.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. And I would like to the the conference back over to Mr. Roberts for closing remarks.

Shawn Roberts

Thank you, Amy. I just like to tell everybody, we appreciate your participation on the earnings call. And as always, give me a call when you are ready to talk, and we appreciate it. Thank you very much.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

