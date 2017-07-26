A Private Pay Health Care REIT That Yields 10%

I am maintaining a speculative BUY, and if SNR can close the valuation gap there could be some juicy returns.

The Senate's debate on Health Care Reform is officially underway after the GOP-sponsored bill survived its first procedural vote. Yesterday, the Senate voted 50-50 to approve a motion to proceed with the Better Care Reconciliation Act (Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote).



There’s certain to be continued to debate as many as 14 GOP senators expressed concerns. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the debate on health care in the chamber will be "an open amendment process."

"This is just the beginning. We're not out here to spike the football. This is the long way," McConnell said after the vote. "But we'll finish at the end of the week, hopefully with a measure that can either go to the House and be taken up or go to conference" — in which differences between the chambers' bills are resolved. "And we're pleased to have been able to take the first step, and that's the direction for today."

There’s little doubt that healthcare reform is inching closer to President Trump’s objective for lowering costs and increasing options for Americans. President Trump applauded senators for "taking a giant step to end the Obamacare nightmare."

The details are less certain and until there is more clarity, I suspect many of the REITs that rely on government pay sources for rent will be challenged. It’s very difficult for an analyst or investor to forecast future earnings when operators are under pressure.

For that reason, I am maintaining a bit of caution.

However, I am more bullish with private pay senior housing, where the demographics are compelling.

The rate at which American Seniors are retiring is truly staggering. The number of Americans 65 and older will increase from 47.8 million (in 2015) to 79.2 million by 2035, due to the emergence of Baby Boomers into the age of retirement. Such a vast increase only creates a greater demand for Senior Living Facilities.



Private pay refers to paying for care out-of-pocket and is any type of funds that are available to the senior or the senior’s family, privately such as savings or assets. Every long-term care provider, such as an assisted living community, independent living community, nursing homes, home care and hospice, will accept private pay. It is the most common form of payment for these long-term care providers, and in some cases is the only payment option.

New Senior (SNR) is the only “pure play” private-pay Senior Housing REIT and although there will be continued deliberation regarding Trump Care, there is no debate that the NY-based REIT has an attractive dividend yield…but is it safe?

The Pure Play

New Senior is the only pure-play senior housing REIT with 100% private pay assets. Approximately 74% of its portfolio is comprised of stable independent living assets.

Accordingly, SNR is the largest owner of senior housing, with a portfolio value of around $3.1 billion that has grown to 150 properties since inception in 2012 (~18,800 beds across 37 states). 50% of NOI is from managed operators and 50% is triple net leased.

The majority of SNR's portfolio is private pay. There is less new independent living supply coming into the market as compared to assisted living/memory care, so that means less new competition.

The results clearly demonstrate the benefits of owning private pay independent living assets. While the rest of the industry has experienced occupancy declines, SNR responded favorably with significant growth.

Although SNR is less vulnerable to government pay risks, the company does have outsized risks related to its concentration with Holiday. As you can see below, the REIT derives around 77% of its revenue from Holiday and around 10% of revenue from Blue Harbor (Disclosure: My direct relative is employed at Blue Harbor.)

Holiday was formed in 1971 by William Colson and sold to Fortress in 2007. SNR owns both net leased and managed buildings leased to Holiday, and the outsized concentration risks have been a well-known overhang for SNR investors. (Holiday operates around 308 properties, and SNR is landlord to 118 Holiday properties.)

In June 2017 Senior Housing News reported that “a shareholder of New Senior Investment Group is alleging that some of the company’s executives and board members unfairly used a $640 million acquisition of Holiday Retirement properties to line their own pockets at the expense of the company’s investors.”

Also in April 2017 Senior Housing News reported that Holiday is moving its corporate headquarters from Lake Oswego, Oregon, to Winter Park, Florida, this summer—eliminating or relocating approximately 200 jobs in the process.

The relocation is anticipated to be completed, for the most part, by the end of the summer; Holiday’s Lake Oswego, Oregon, office will likely be closed by the end of the year. Holiday says it hopes the move to Florida will boost its competitiveness.

I’ll provide more details on Holiday below.

The Managed Portfolio

SNR's managed portfolio consists of 92 properties (11,228 beds across 33 states), which include 53 Independent Living buildings and 39 Assisted Living and Memory Care buildings. In Q1-17 Same Store managed occupancy was down 220bps YoY, Same Store NOI fell 5.0% YoY and cash NOI was down 6.1% YoY.

In the latest quarter, SNR continued to see weakness across assisted living and memory care properties, while the independent living properties were generally more stable. In response, the company has been very proactive with transitioning AL/memory care assets to new operators and pursuing selective asset sales with the goal of improving the overall quality of the portfolio.

Here’s a snapshot of the managed portfolio:

SNR’s managed portfolio accounts for roughly half of the total portfolio NOI. Same-store managed cash NOI for the first quarter decreased 6.1% year-over-year to $27.5 million.

Similar to past quarters, SNR’s IL portfolio, which is roughly two thirds of the same-store pool, continued to outperform the AL portfolio. Occupancy for the same-store portfolio decreased 220 basis points year-over-year, driven by large occupancy decreases in the IL portfolio.

SNR explained on the Q1-17 earnings calls that “Holiday has been transitioning its operating model by replacing live-in property managers with professional executive directors. The transition began in the third quarter of 2016.”

SNR said that Holiday’s transition “has caused some temporary disruption at the properties. However, the good news is that Holiday has now completed the transition for the IL portfolio and is focused on leasing the newly available units.”

The Net Leased Portfolio

New Senior's Net Lease portfolio includes 58 properties (7,542 beds) across 24 states. The vast majority of triple net assets are independent living (52), and nearly 79% of NOI comes from these stable, high-quality assets. The Net Lease portfolio has ~4+% blended annual escalators through 2017.

SNR’s lease maturity schedule remains strong, with no maturities until 2029 and an average remaining life of 14 years.

The Balance Sheet

In addition to external management and high tenant composition, New Senior is also struggling with a higher debt profile.

In January the company completed the sale of two assisted living and memory care assets for $15.5 million, resulting in a gain of about $4 million. SNR used the proceeds from the sale to pay down $14.7 million in debt.

As the end of Q1-17 gross assets remained unchanged at $3.3 billion and includes $50 million of cash on hand. SNR had $2.1 billion of total debt outstanding at the end of the quarter, with a weighted average maturity of approximately five years and an effective interest rate of 4.3%.

In April SNR extended the maturity of $98 million of floating rate debt to October 2018. As a result, there is no debt maturities coming in 2017.

Is The Dividend Safe?

A fair amount of new supply has been delivered in the past few years, and demand hasn't been strong enough. As the end of Q4-16 senior housing occupancy dipped to the lowest (87.6%) since early 2010.On the Q1-17 earnings call SNR’s CEO explained,

levels of new supply in our markets decreased slightly in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, consistent with the broader industry trends, as reported by NIC. New supply affected managed assets representing 16.5% of our total NOI and we saw a meaningful divergence in performance in markets with new supply versus those without. We also continue to expect an elevated number of properties coming online for the balance of 2017, though the majority of these properties are assisted living as compared to our majority independent living portfolio.

In Q1-17 SNR generated Normalized FFO of $24.3 million or $0.29 per diluted share (compared to $0.32 per diluted share in the prior year). AFFO was $22.3 million or $0.27 per diluted share (compared to $0.29 per diluted share in the prior year).

After adjusting AFFO for approximately $1.7 million of routine CAPEX during the quarter, normalized FAD came in at $20.6 million or $0.25 per diluted share (compared to $0.26 per diluted share last year).

One driver of the decrease in the key metrics is lower NOI, as management fees and G&A remained stable at $7.8 million or 7% of total revenues.

SNR’s dividend is $.26 per share that now represents 96% of AFFO generated during the first quarter. The payout ratio is a bit alarming and here’s what the CEO said on the recent earnings call,

I mean the dividend is something we're always looking at and always discussing with our Board. I think we are very, very focused on asset sales at the moment, and I think it could be -- we talked about we have some other asset sales that are under contract and we've got another portfolio that we're working towards kind of getting under contract. So I think we're constantly evaluating sort of all the things that go into the dividend. But at the moment, we're very focused on sales and kind of moving that forward.

SNR’s consensus AFFO/share growth in 2018 is 10% and here’s a snapshot of all REITs based on FFO/share growth:

Although SNR’s payout ratio is higher risk, I believe that the company will be able to turn the corner over the next few quarters, hopefully Q2-17 delivers sound results.

But remember, there are other risks to consider such as higher leverage and external management. The sum of all of these parts equals the reason that SNR is trading at a cheap valuation level:

In a perfect world, I would like to own shares in a private pay-focused health care REIT that is internally-managed. I would also like to see the company utilizing low leverage….but that’s why I own LTC Property (LTC)….

So the other end of the risk spectrum (from LTC) is New Senior…..and here’s how the investor is compensated for the risk:

As you know, I have been pounding the table for New Senior for quite some time and I’m glad to see that shares have responded favorably year-to-date:

Should You Buy Now?

First off, I have a “speculative BUY” on New Senior. I recently decided to define my BUY targets with better signals and by putting “speculative” in front of BUY I am telling you that this REIT is not going into my Mother’s REIT Portfolio. There is simply too much risk given the external management, high leverage, high exposure with Holiday, and high payout ratio.

In my opinon, New Senior screams “M&A” and I consider the perfect candidates National Healthcare (NHI) or Ventas, Inc. (VTR). The problem though is that SNR has considerable leverage and the sharky hedge funds are expecting to get a big bite of equity when they cash out.

Simply put, I think there are better opportunities today than chasing a 10% yield, and for the prudent more risk-averse investor I would take a closer look at LTC or VTR. As much as I like the 100% private pay model, the thrill of victory is not worth the agony of defeat (remember, the #1 rule is to protect principal at ALL costs).

Personally, I’m trimming shares down in my portfolio, while I do see the upside in owning SNR, I am concerned with the volatility. My returns have drastically out-performed the market timers and I don’t want to get duped into the appeal of a 10% dividend yield.

However, as I said, I am maintaining a speculative BUY, and if SNR can close the valuation gap there could be some juicy returns (assuming that SNR moves the multiple in-line with SNH): My Forecast is 35% Total Returns by 12-18.

