Apple Is Overvalued, Buy It Anyway?

It’s been a while since I last wrote about Apple Inc. (AAPL), more than 9 months in fact. At the time a disappointing earnings report had pushed prices down to what I thought was a good value. Since then the price has run up quite a bit. Back in October, I thought AAPL’s history of dividend growth, aggressive dividend growth, and low payout ratio would make it a good fit for a dividend growth investor. I want to look at how AAPL has done since then to determine if it is still a good fit and to determine if the current price is worth paying to get more shares.

What new information do we have now?

Back in October, Apple had just turned in results from the third quarter in a row with declining EPS and revenue. Since then, Apple has had 2 quarters where EPS and revenue grew compared to the prior-year results. When I wrote about Apple in October, I thought that the declines were temporary. The performance since then is starting to show that I was correct in that assessment. In a short time Apple will release results for Q3 and we will see if the positive trend continues.

I don’t think it’s a secret that Apple’s performance is largely driven by the iPhone success. Thus, I do find it something of a problem that 63% of iPhones sold since 2007 are still in use. It amazes me that a phone that came out in 2007 was still in use because I thought I was unusual in still using my 2012 Nokia Lumia 800. While it is impressive that a smartphone would hold up that well, it also represents a barrier to selling newer versions.

This report indicates Apple continues its efforts to deal with the potential delays screen production may cause the iPhone 8. Again this is important because iPhone success is very much the main driver of Apple's success. Having more suppliers for screens, a critical component of a smartphone, just makes sense. Coupled with this report about iPhone delays being caused in part by the new OLED, I think it is good news that Apple is taking steps to get more screen produced by more suppliers.

I don’t know if adding a 3D laser to future iPhones makes a lot of business sense, but it certainly has a high coolness factor. Apple charges a premium price for iPhones and it will need more than just rounded corners to justify that. I think the push into augmented reality might be such an offering.

I talked a lot about the Apple Qualcomm (QCOM) lawsuit in this article. For Apple, I think right now it is in a good position because it gets the QCOM modems and doesn’t have to worry about iPhone sales (and can save the royalty payments for now). I think for Apple, the longer the situation drags on the worse it is because it will have to pay royalties, it’s just how much that is in dispute. In the short term I think Apple has the most leverage because it isn’t losing any revenue, but as the dispute drags on, the potential interest payments on the unpaid royalties grow. But as of now, there aren’t any real new developments.

Finally, as a dividend growth investor, I like to see the dividend grow each year. Apple did not disappoint with its latest increase which was just over 10%. Even with that big of an increase, the yield is still pretty low, but more importantly for future increases, the payout ratio is still just 27%.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividends each year for 5 or more years), I see that the currently declared dividend is $2.52. The latest dividend increase was 10.5%, but analysts are projecting earnings to grow at 11.1%. I think the higher rate is justifiable given the low payout ratio.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the predicted dividend stream is $109.13 for a buy price of anything under $110. Apple shares are currently trading at around $153.

But are the parameters I have chosen a good representation of what one can expect from Apple in the future? First, Apple is growing dividends at a pretty good clip. But even so, its payout ratio is pretty low and earnings expectations are pretty high. Earnings last year were about $8.27 a share. I think they will likely be higher this year, and it’s not unreadable to say that by the end of the 10-year period where I calculate individual dividends that the earnings could be around $16 a share. So I think Apple could easily afford to continue raising the dividend by 11.1% for a full 10 years.

Using 11.1% as the dividend growth rate for years 6 through 10 as well as the parameters from my previous calculations, I get an NPV of $150 for the new higher prediction of dividend payments. Notice that in year 10, the dividend payment is $7.22 a share. If earnings are about $16 a share, that gives a payout ratio of just about 45%. That is still a pretty reasonable payout ratio and one I think Apple can afford. It’s still building up excess cash with the payout ratio of 27%, so even if it had to adjust the share buybacks down a little, I think this dividend is affordable. If you are within 10 years of retirement or already retired, I think you will do best using the more conservative growth model pricing of $110, but for those with a longer time horizon and no need of immediate income, I think the more aggressive growth pricing of $150 will work better.

Regarded Solutions recently published an article where he called Apple the next great dividend growth stock. I think he is right. The iPhone is the industry leader in smartphones. All the others react to it. Sure some are outselling it, but they still build their phones to compete with the iPhone. Apple is still able to command a significant pricing premium and I don’t think that will be ending soon, although it might narrow a little. It’s a stock I want very much to own.

Sunday I published an article pointing out that 4 key characteristics were important to picking a dividend growth company. Apple is growing its revenues, increasing the price of its iPhones is just one of the ways it does this. Apple is growing its earnings, handling its debt well and growing dividends. So I want to own AAPL. The price is the big issue. While one can do well not paying a lot of attention to valuation, one should not ignore it completely. For those close or in retirement, with a buy price of AAPL of $110, I think the premium is too high to justify a buy of even this great a company.

For those in my boat, with more than 10 years to go to retirement, the question is whether a 4% premium is too much? To help answer that question I will look at the P/E ratio (admitted I mostly don’t look at it, but AAPL is still at least in part a growth stock, so this metric is appropriate for that). I see that the P/E is 17.79. In the current market environment and with a company with projected growth like Apple, I think any number under 20 says that there is some value present.

Can options help?

One feature of most option contracts is that they cover 100 shares of stock. For a stock like AAPL, priced over $100 a share, which can be a significant amount of cash for a put or a large holding when writing a covered call.

I do not have $15K or 100 shares of AAPL, so I will not be writing any option contracts on AAPL in the near future, but if I did, I currently like the August expiration date.

For writing a cash secured put, I like either the $150 or $152.50 strike prices. I think if the earnings report in early August disappoints, it is entirely possible the share price will drop below $150. Be sure to include likely actions on the earnings report when you decide which trade-offs you like better when choosing between contracts with those strike prices.

When writing a covered call for this expiration date, I like both the $155 and $157.50 contract. Ordinarily with a Delta of 0.36, I’d like the $157.50 strike price contract better (both because the odds are better my shares won’t be called away and if they are I get paid more for them) but with the expected disappointing earnings release coming out shortly before expiration date, it might be worth it to take a chance on the $155 to collect a larger premium.

I should also say that the contracts I like all depend on using the more aggressive figure for dividend growth. If your buy target is $110, there just aren’t any options contracts that will help you get them cheaper than that.

I will also say, because you can’t mention risk management enough, that you should not write any of the option contracts I talk about unless you are fully prepared to let the exchange of shares happen at the strike price. That means don’t write the calls I talk about unless you are willing to sell the shares you own at $155 or $157.50. And don’t write the puts if you aren’t okay buying the shares at $150 or $152.50. If you aren’t willing to make those exchanges, either don’t write the contract or use one of the other strategies available to manage the option risks.

What to watch for going forward?

In early August, Apple will report earnings for Q3. Lots of folks are predicting the results will be disappointing. I see nothing that tells me the quarter will be a good one. It’s possible that it won’t be as bad as some fear, but I suspect there is only an outside chance of that. If one decides that the current price for AAPL stock is good enough for a buy, I wouldn’t go all in now. I’d save about half of your cash to buy shares once the results are public. That way you will get half your shares at the better price. Sure, that isn’t as good as getting them all at the better price, but it’s better than getting them all at the higher price.

That aside, I am looking for how the newest iPhones are selling and what the company says about delays with iPhone 8. I want to hear what steps the company is taking to remedy the issues around that delay and how it plans to have enough phones to meet the Christmas season demand.

Conclusion

Apple is a great company and I think has significant potential as a dividend growth company. Right now it’s overpriced, depending on how aggressive one is in predicting future dividend growth it is overvalued a little or a lot. For those with a long time horizon and little or no need for immediate income, I think AAPL is a good buy with reasonable risk.

