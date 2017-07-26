3M: Buy The Dip For Growth And Income

A dividend history of 58 consecutive years of dividend hikes speaks for itself and investors should welcome today's drop to start or add to a position

3M has been one of the top performers in the Dow Jones in 2017 being up almost 18% YTD (including the drop)

Iconic dividend aristocrat 3M company (MMM) released second-quarter 2017 earnings and despite beating EPS expectations shares dropped by as much as 6% in early trading and only recovered slightly being still down by more than 5% as the market closed.

3M has been raising its annual dividend for 58 consecutive years and is currently boasting a yield of 2.25%. Average dividend growth over the last two years came in at a healthy 7%.

Today's sell-off should be treated as a buying opportunity and investors as myself, who have been standing at the sidelines and waiting for that stock to drop, may finally pull the trigger. I certainly did and opened my first small position in this stock. Here's why!

What's going on at 3M?

3M beat aggregate EPS estimates by $0.07 and slightly missed on revenue for the quarter. Overall revenue of $7.8 billion was up by 1.9% for the quarter with organic local currency-growth being up almost twice as high (+3.5%). Operating income ($2.2 bn) was up by 17.1% but skewed by gains on divestitures. Adjusted operating income though, with $1.9 bn, was not much lower either.

Adjusted EPS which should reflect the core earnings per share was up a healthy 8.2% and thus perfectly in line with the average recent dividend growth rate.

What's more, breaking down net sales growth by reporting segment shows that "Electronics & Energy" with a YoY growth rate +7.5% is really driving sales whereas the other segments – Industrial, Safety & Graphics, Health Care and Consumer – show YoY growth rates between -0.9% for Safety & Graphics to +2.5% for Industrial.

As 3M as a truly international operating company is exposed to currency movements the weaker dollar for most of the quarter did not help its USD-translated sales. That's why on constant currency terms all the five segments show much stronger YoY growth rates ranging between +0.7% to +8.4%. Apparently, that may be one reason for investors to sell the stock so sharply but to me personally this is unjustified.

Digging into the 2017 Q2 earnings call slide deck shows that basically in every segment there are special effects as regards divestitures and FX headwinds skewing the YoY growth rates. Take for instance "Safety & Graphics" which actually reported a YoY decline of 0.9%.

Source: 3M Company 2017 Q2 earnings call slide deck

Here we can see that a result which at first glance looks disappointing is actually heavily distorted by special effects. In that case "divested non-strategic businesses" shave off 3.4% from that growth rate and a further 0.7% reduction is caused by foreign currency translation. Organically, that segment is doing fine with sales growing by as much as 9% in the ever important Asia Pacific region for example.

This more in-depth look is not reflected in the initial reactions to earnings in my opinion and investors who would really like to understand what is going on in each segment and why the top-line net sales growth was only 1.9% should really look into that.

Apart from actual earnings the company also updated its 2017 guidance. In fact it raised the lower end of its GAAP EPS range from $8.70 to $8.80 resulting in an updated range of $8.80 - $9.05 for the full year. This translates to YoY growth between 8-11%.

On the margin side operating margins came in at 21.5% and thus almost 200 basis points lower on a YoY basis.

In the earnings call 3M Executive Nicholas C. Gangestad mentioned that

Half of the decline was due to foreign currency with the remainder from mix and select pricing actions to drive volume growth. Looking ahead, we expect operating leverage in the business to improve in the second half of the year.

This aspect was also of particular importance to analysts in the earnings call as they tried to figure out whether pricing was driven by competitive pressure or more by 3M decisions themselves. Mr Gangestad pointed out that

these are 3M decisions we're making not responses we're making in the market. These are 3M driven actions.

This is all I needed to know in order to conclude that the pricing scheme is not concerning and does certainly not warrant the sell-off.

What's in store for dividend investors?

So while the above passage details out the core messages from the Q2 earnings report, which is what analysts love to focus on all day, for me as a long-term dividend investor, it is not about one specific quarter but about the overall business and investment story.

3M is doing very well business-wise as shown by another solid quarter and doing at least as well on the dividend investment side.

MMM data by YCharts

And while a long-term stock and dividend chart is very nice to showcase the success shareholders have had in the past (as the one above this paragraph), to me as an investor just starting a position it is more important to find out what lies or may lie ahead. Or put differently, what are the company's plans to reward shareholders for the future.

With 3M's current yield of 2.24% only slightly above market average it is important to understand the company's dividend policy. On that matter Mr Gangestad stated that

On the dividend front, we've reached a point where we think our dividend payout ratio is in the zone that we want it to be, and future increases in our dividend over time, we expect to be very similar to what we anticipate for earnings per share growth. So in the coming years, we expect our dividend to grow in line with earnings over time.

Translated into actual figures I conclude that we can expect increases in the 7-9% area going forward. Adding capital appreciation on top, and the stock has been doing incredibly well here, we can very reasonably expect a low-to-mid 10%+ total return going forward (as the stock has been soaring over the last couple of years I am less optimistic for that run to continue at the same momentum going forward).

On the buy-back front the company emphasized that here the policy is more flexible which pertains to both the volume of buy-backs and also to how the money saved by buy-backs is spent subsequently.

To me this is a very reasonable approach and certainly considerably better than laying out multi-billion repurchase programs at times when the stock is very close to its all-time high and has seen very strong capital appreciation (Gilead (GILD) here is a prime example of how billions of dollars can be lost on repurchasing expensive shares).

To summarize, a reasonable and flexible buy-back policy and a stable and reliable business model paired with a sustainable dividend policy whereby the dividend increases in line with EPS is exactly what I am looking for as a long-term dividend growth investor.

Starting my initial position in this great company already entitles me to the next quarterly dividend which is expected to be declared in mid-August. The yield is not impressive, the projected growth though is enticing.

To keep track of upcoming ex-dividend dates, I use the Dividend Calendar Tool (make sure to follow instructions here). This handy dividend calendar view allows me to view the respective next ex-dividend dates. Here is a sample screenshot of how this looks like (showing expected dividend payments in July for my portfolio):

Investor take-away

Each time a stellar dividend stock such as 3M is sold off after earnings I am always very eager to dig deeper into what may drive this sell-off and doing my own due dilligence to discover a potential entry opportunity.

3M posted a very solid quarter despite delivering somewhat disappointing top-line growth at first glance. Its dividend policy is very shareholder friendly yet reasonable and sustainable.

Although the market was not very happy with the results the miss itself was very narrow and the pricing theme scrutinized heavily in the earnings call looks to be significantly too nitty-gritty to me.

The company raised its overall guidance and maintains its 3-5% organic growth target for 2017. The company is trading around 22-times 2017 earnings (using the upper end of the guidance) and while that is not exactly cheap, I did regard this as an opportunity to finally get into the stock.

Whatever the market is not liking about that particular quarter is not endangering 3M's growth story. It is a company to exist for many more decades to come and I regard this as a core holding in every long-term portfolio. If the stock drops even more it will create even better opportunities but in the past timing 3M has virtually been impossible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, GILD.

