Hess Midstream Partners: An Oil & Gas MLP On Sale

Yield on expected distribution of 5.5%, with the opportunity for significant growth in the future.

Summary

I am suggesting a long position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (Pending:HESM), a newly issued and undiscovered limited partnership formed in 2014 by Hess (NYSE:HES) as the primary midstream vehicle to support growth in what Hess expects to be the largest contributor to its total production, the Bakken. The partnership's most attractive qualities include:

Long-term growth prospects from well-positioned assets

Ownership structure with aligned incentives

Strong balance sheet currently consisting of no long-term debt

Robust long-term contracts offering stable cash flow

The ability to significantly grow revenue and distributable cash flow

Initiation of cash distribution, potentially leading to higher volume from income-oriented funds

These attributes, along with an anticipated ~5.5% yield, make HESM a very attractive long with minimal downside risk and the opportunity for 30-60% price appreciation over the next 12 months.

(Note: Throughout this article, I will refer to Hess Midstream Partners LP as “HESM” or “the partnership” and to Hess as “Hess” or “the company.”)

Business Overview

The partnership's primary customer is Hess, a global exploration and production (E&P) company with a market cap of ~$13.8 billion. Hess is one of the leading crude oil & natural gas producers in the Bakken (consisting of both the Williston Basin and the Bakken Shale), a North American basin located in parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and southern Canada.

Diagram 1

(Source: Company SEC filing)

In 2008, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) classified the Bakken Shale as "the largest continuous crude oil accumulation ever assessed by it in the continental United States." More recently, in 2013, the USGS estimated undiscovered volumes of ~7.4 billion Bbls of crude oil and ~6.7 Tcf of associated/dissolved natural gas in the basin. I regard this as a reliable source of energy far into the future and take comfort in knowing HESM has the opportunity to grow its services through the years.

Diagram 2 illustrates crude oil and natural gas production in the Bakken as of January 2017:

Diagram 2

(Source: Company SEC filing)

HESM's business consists of three main segments:

Gathering Processing and storage Terminaling and export

According to its most recent 10-Q, although the partnership is building infrastructure to service third parties in the future, virtually all revenue is currently generated through fee-based agreements with Hess. These revenues are generated by gathering, compressing, and processing natural gas, fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs), gathering, terminaling, loading and transporting crude oil and NGLs, and storing and terminaling propane. With primary assets located in the heart of the Bakken, the partnership is well positioned for future growth through increased volumes and additional contracts with Hess as well as other third parties.

What's changing in 2017 and beyond?

Hess operated 1,272 wells in the Bakken as of EOY 2016 and expects to have another 75 online by the end of 2017, in addition to more than 2,850 future drilling locations available in its acreage. Furthermore, the company is supplementing the addition of new wells by increasing its rig count from two to six. Net Bakken production averaged ~105 MBoe/d in 2016 and is expected to be between 95 MBoe/d and 105 MBoe/d in 2017, making up ~33% of Hess's total production. With all of these developments, Hess expects the Bakken to be the largest contributor to its total production growth through 2020.

Regarding the partnership, Hawkeye Gas Facility (an asset in the gathering segment) came on-line during the first quarter of 2017. Hawkeye Gas Facility and Hawkeye Oil Facility are two assets that saw a considerable amount of investment throughout the past year; both are on track to support growth in volume and revenue, as per agreements with Hess. Lastly, Johnson's Corner Header System, a terminaling and export pipeline header system, is currently under construction and is expected to enter into service this year. These assets support an increase in forecasted volume and revenue in the future, and they will be beneficial in keeping up with demand for services.

Lastly, a debottlenecking project is in the works to increase the Tioga Gas Plant's capacity by ~20 percent, from 250 MMcf/d to 300 MMcf/d. This is one of the largest natural gas processing and fractionation plants in the Bakken, and increasing efficiency by ~20% should support revenue growth in both the near and long term.

Overall, I believe the partnership's core assets in the Bakken serve as a remarkable competitive advantage and will better allow it to diversify its revenue sources to serve third parties in the future (agreements management is actively pursuing).

Aligned Incentives



HESM is managed by experienced leaders - such as John Hess and the main executive team from Hess Infrastructure Partners - alongside a handful of executives from GIP. The following chart maps out the ownership structure of the partnership:

Diagram 3

(Source: Company SEC filing)

To summarize:

Hess and GIP each own a 35.75% interest, constituting 71.5% of the partnership collectively.

The general partner (made up of Hess Midstream Partners GP LP, which is owned 100% by Hess Infrastructure Partners) has a 2% interest.

The public owns the remaining 26.5% interest.

Furthermore, referring to the bottom section of diagram 3, HESM controls a 20% interest in all gathering, terminaling and export assets, a 20% interest in the Tioga Gas Plant, and a 100% interest in the Mentor Storage Terminal. With the Mentor Storage Terminal being the exception, the remaining 80% of each asset is owned by Hess Infrastructure Partners (mentioned above).

Diagram 4

(Source: Company SEC filing)

Due to the fact that HESM's sponsors own a substantial amount of their outstanding units, the partnership is well positioned to benefit from the growth of its sponsors' operations. Additionally, HESM expects to acquire and develop further assets in the Bakken (currently owned by its sponsors).

Strong Balance Sheet

Not many MLPs are debt-free. In fact, most are moderately to highly leveraged. According to Yorkville Capital's research, sourced by Bloomberg, less than five of the 105 MLPs listed in their database are debt-free. MLPs in the list were grouped into three main categories for leverage according to their net debt/EBITDA ratio. The following is a description, along with an accompanying pie graph illustrating the concentration of each group:

Net Debt/EBITDA

Diagram 5

(Source: Yorkville Capital Management)

Unlike most other MLPs, HESM does not plan on accessing the debt or equity markets in the foreseeable future. The partnership did enter into a revolving credit facility with $300 million in available capacity. However, its obligations are negligible and it remains well positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities.

Robust Long-Term Contracts

Despite revenues being concentrated purely with Hess for the moment, the agreements offer steady and reliable long-term cash flow with minimal downside risk due to:

Minimum volume commitments

Annual inflation escalators

Fee recalculation mechanisms

Along with initial contract terms of 10 years (effective as of January, 2014, therefore ~6.5 years are currently remaining), HESM has the unilateral right to renew each agreement for an additional 10 years upon expiration (Company SEC filing, page 1). This is worth repeating: HESM, not Hess, has the unilateral right to renew each agreement for another 10 years in 2024. I find this little detail very encouraging, as it is further evidence of the partnership's ability to take full advantage of stable and reliable cash flows from increased production in the Bakken.

Minimum volume commitments: Although all parties are confident in the Bakken's ability to produce more oil through growing production, HESM is protected on the downside. Should Hess fail to meet its obligation under the contracts, HESM will receive a shortfall fee equal to the volume deficit multiplied by the respective fee. This ensures the ability to rely on stable cash flow while the sponsors are ramping up production in the coming years.

The following table illustrates additional information regarding agreements with Hess through March 31, 2018:

Diagram 6

(Source: Company SEC filing)

Annual inflation escalators: This one is pretty straightforward - HESM has the right to adjust the fees it charges Hess each year based on a change in the CPI by a maximum of up to 3%. No fee, however, will ever be reduced below the initial amounts paid by Hess, regardless of a decrease in the CPI.

Fee recalculation mechanisms: HESM has the right to adjust fees annually in response to updated estimates in throughput volumes - as well as its operating and capital expenditures - in order to target a predetermined ROC for the full term of the agreement.

These agreements provide consistent and reliable cash flow for the partnership during the expansion of production in the Bakken, while allowing for minimal vulnerability to changing commodity prices along the way.

Forecasted Distributable Cash Flow

The forecasted distributable cash flow is displayed below:

Diagram 7

(Source: Company SEC filing)

HESM forecasts distributable cash flow to outstanding units of $75.5 million ($76.8 million minus the distribution of $1.3 million to the general partner) for the twelve months ending March 31, 2018. More importantly, compared to other MLPs, the partnership benefits from a strong coverage ratio of ~1.15.

Having had its IPO very recently, HESM currently has no distribution history. However, its SEC filing states that distributions are scheduled to begin following the period ending June 30, 2017, starting at $.30/unit, or $1.20 annually. This represents a very attractive ~5.5% yield at current market prices.

In the upcoming years, I anticipate consistent growth in both revenues and distributable cash flow as more facilities come on-line and volume increases.

Valuation

Yield

As cited above, HESM has a yield of 5.5% based on the expected distribution, very comparable to other oil & gas and natural gas MLPs (as shown on MLP Data's database); the average yield for both oil & gas and natural gas MLPs is ~7.5 and ~5.2%, respectively. Many of these other MLPs are moderately to highly leveraged and, as a whole, have average year-over-year distribution growth of just ~1%.

When taking into consideration HESM's potential for revenue and distributable cash flow growth, a ~5.5% yield appears to be overly generous. A yield in the mid-to-lower range of the MLP database of ~3.5-4% is much more reasonable. This valuation results in a unit price of ~$30-35.

Discounting Distributable Cash Flow

To come up with a range for theoretical growth rates, I conservatively used the throughput volume growth from EOY 2016 to March 31, 2018, as well as the contract minimums (displayed in Diagram 6) as a rough estimate. I subsequently took into account the expectation for Hess to continue growing production out of the Bakken at a moderate rate. This resulted in growth rates between 6% and 8%. Finally, due to the nature of the business and the reliability of revenue, I started with distributable cash flow to outstanding units of $75.5 million discounted out five years, added continuing value, subtracted long-term debt (zero, in this case), and divided by all outstanding units.

Additionally, to come up with a starting point for the discount rate, I used the build-up method:

Diagram 8

(Note: Premium percentages (+/-) are characterized as: 1% = Low; 2% = Moderate; 3% = High)

Each input was calculated as follows:

Risk-free Rate: According to the U.S. Department of Treasury, 10-year Treasury bonds currently yield ~2.3%.

Implied Equity Risk Premium: The TTM cash yield was established by Aswath Damodaran.

Industry Premium: A substantial number of oil & gas and natural gas MLPs rely on customers currently experiencing negative earnings, and the tax implications that MLPs carry as opposed to common stocks often render them less desirable.

Size Premium: HESM's market cap is almost identical to the average for the industry.

Individual Company Premium: Should the strategies over the coming years materialize, this may not be warranted. Currently, due to the concentrated revenue stream and to be conservative, this input is justified.

Below is a sensitivity table displaying the value per unit with varying growth and discount rates:

Diagram 9

This leads to a valuation of ~$35/ unit and offers a ~38% margin of safety, further evidence that the units may be undervalued.

Gordon Growth Model

Finally, distributable cash flow per unit is ~$1.38, but the distribution is expected to start at just $1.20. Results from inputting the distribution into the Gordon Growth Model are shown below:

Diagram 10

Discounting only the distribution per unit still results in a ~$30 valuation, offering a ~28% margin of safety.

With all of the effort going into expanding the current infrastructure, alongside Hess ramping up production in the Bakken, these estimates are not overly aggressive. Growth will support a significantly higher distribution in the future and, as a result, the unit price should rise as well. From these three valuation methods, it's conclusive that a price in the ~$30-35 range would more accurately reflect the partnership's potential.

Risks

HESM currently receives most of its revenue from Hess, but its filings report that 100% of revenue is from Hess. In actuality, it is partially receiving revenue from third parties that hold agreements with Hess. The objective in the future is to further diversify the revenue stream and rely less on a single customer.

Similar to the previous risk, the partnership currently relies on Hess's ability to continue operating as a going concern, no matter what volatility oil and gas prices may experience. The company realized revenues of ~$4.8 billion last year, and it has ~$28 billion of total assets and a debt-to-capitalization ratio of ~30%. Although it has recently been impacted by the drop in oil prices, there̴̴ are no indications that it will see severe trouble in the foreseeable future. This is the extent to which the partnership is exposed to volatility in commodities.

Conclusion

Hess Midstream Partners LP offers a very flexible balance sheet and anticipates a healthy yield with a high coverage ratio. The partnership's assets are in a prime location, benefit from secure, long-term contracts, and are supplemented by supportive sponsors that will aid growth in both revenue and distributable cash flow. Moreover, upon commencement of cash distributions, the partnership should receive a substantial increase in interest from income-oriented funds. Taking all of this into account, HESM deserves a price in the ~$30-35 range, offering a very acceptable margin of safety at prevailing market prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HESM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.