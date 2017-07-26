Lonza Group AG ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Lonza Group AG ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call SlidesJul.26.17 | About: Lonza Group (LZAGY) The following slide deck was published by Lonza Group AG ADR in conjunction with their 2017 Q2 earnings call. 143 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Industrial Goods, Chemicals - Major Diversified, Earnings Slides, SwitzerlandWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click here