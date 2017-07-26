Buyer's Remorse Part III: PCM's Minority Report

In May, we disclosed allegations that En Pointe’s founder, Bob Din, misled PCM with assurances that certain En Pointe contracts did not depend on Collab9’s minority-owned status.

In February, PCM disclosed that it was required to transfer certain contracts purchased from En Pointe to a minority-owned and controlled partner.

Introduction

In its February 2017 earnings press release, PCM, Inc. (NYSE: PCM) disclosed that, due to customer diversity policies, it was required to transfer certain contracts purchased in its acquisition of En Pointe Technologies to a minority owned and controlled partner. The result was that PCM had to deconsolidate at least $65 Million in sales to an unnamed, off-balance sheet entity in which it owns a 49% passive equity stake.

On May 2nd, 2017, we revealed previously undisclosed details of a lawsuit between PCM and Collab9, Inc., En Pointe’s predecessor. Among its numerous allegations, PCM claimed that Collab9 and its founder, Bob Din, misled PCM with assurances that certain customer relationships were not dependent on Collab9’s minority-owned status. After the deal closed, PCM allegedly discovered that several of the acquired customers were unwilling to transition to PCM because the company is not certified as a minority-owned business.

While the allegations appeared to justify the disclosure, we had questions. Why did PCM not disclose the name of its partner? Who owns the other 51%? Why would PCM “transfer” the contracts? Why were the contracts not sold and why has PCM not disclosed the terms of the transaction?

In its first quarter 2017 10-Q (perhaps in response to our criticism of its disclosure), PCM revealed the name of the entity: En Pointe IT Solutions, LLC (EPIT). Right off the bat we were skeptical. According to the rules governing EPIT’s minority certification, it must be 51% owned, managed, operated and controlled by an ethnic minority on a day-to-day basis. We wondered, how is it that this partner just happens to share the En Pointe name?

We were told by one of the organizations that certified EPIT that there is no strict definition of control; rather, control is decided based upon information provided by the company. We were also told that the organization holds the rights to revoke certification if it later deems that any of the rules were not met.

But EPIT’s minority-owned status is not all that is at stake. PCM has deconsolidated EPIT’s financials. If the SEC were to deem PCM to be the controlling party, the company may have misstated its financials by improperly creating an off-balance sheet entity.

Perhaps the most important questions is: would PCM risk potential litigation and SEC scrutiny to salvage what amounts to less than 3% of its total revenue? In Part III, we disclose facts and let the reader decide.

Who Is En Pointe IT Solutions

En Pointe IT Solutions, LLC is a Delaware LLC formed on March 23, 2016 (eleven months prior to PCM’s disclosure). It maintains its own website and has an office in El Segundo, CA that is 781 SF consisting of two offices and an open area. Despite its modest office and relatively recent beginnings, EPIT claims to be quite large. We obtained a promotional brochure that states EPIT is on a growth trajectory to being a $1 Billion business within five years.

Call us braggadocios, but if we ran PCM and owned 49% of a business that was on its way to doing $1 Billion in sales (nearly half of PCM’s 2016 sales), we would have disclosed it earlier.

EPIT was purportedly founded by Ms. Fiddy Hakim, whose full name is Firdous Hakim. Ms. Hakim is listed as the owner under EPIT’s minority certification. EPIT is certified as a minority owned business with the State of California Public Utilities Commission and the National Minority Supplier Developer Council. The picture below was taken from the Utilities Commission Supplier Clearinghouse website.

Source: Supplier Clearinghouse

Ms. Hakim is the only other member (LLC shareholder equivalent) of EPIT along with PCM Sales, Inc. We could not find an affiliation between Ms. Hakim and PCM/En Pointe, but according to the Mississippi Secretary of State, she shares an address with PCM’s corporate headquarters.

Source: Mississippi Secretary of State

According to the promotional brochure, Ms. Hakim “has a long history as an entrepreneur.” We searched for her prior entrepreneurial endeavors but were unable to find any. Ms. Hakim maintains no LinkedIn account and Google searches returned only an affiliation with the Muslim Public Affairs Council.

We also found no evidence to suggest that Ms. Hakim has a history of operating an IT business, let alone a billion-dollar reseller. Note: Our search of Ms. Hakim was performed on the internet, which may not contain details of her background. Our comments are in no way intended to diminish or criticize any of Ms. Hakim’s personal or professional achievements.

So we ask: who controls EPIT?

EPIT’s Employees

In October of 2016, EPIT filed for foreign LLC designations in numerous states. In most of the filings, we found that EPIT has three managers: Ms. Firdous Hakim, her husband Ramsey Hakim and Ms. Kris Rogers. Like Firdous, we could find no connection between PCM and Mr. Hakim. He is currently a principal for a real estate company in Los Angeles.

Kris Rogers, on the other hand, was a long-time PCM senior vice-president. Her LinkedIn profile shows that she worked for PCM from 2000 until May 2016, at which point she joined EPIT.

The timing of her departure is noteworthy. EPIT was formed in March 2016, two months prior to Ms. Rogers' departure from PCM, and this article from June 2016 quotes her as the project manager for PCM’s Rio Rancho, Arizona expansion.

Even though Ms. Hakim founded EPIT, it was Ms. Rogers who signed all the foreign LLC formations. And while most of the corporate filings show the company’s address on Rosecrans Avenue, the California filing shows EPIT’s principal executive office as PCM’s corporate headquarters.

Source: California Secretary of State

We also obtained a business card for Ms. Rogers. We Googled her phone number and found it is the same from her days at PCM. To be sure, it is possible that this is Ms. Rogers' personal phone, but based on Google searches for numbers in the PCM corporate directory, we believe this number is an extension on PCM’s telephone system.

Ms. Rogers is not the only PCM alum to work for EPIT. Many EPIT employees either work or did work for PCM/En Pointe. According to LinkedIn, EPIT’s Sales Operating Manager also currently works at En Pointe where she has been an Inside Sales Manager since 2003. Also according to LinkedIn, the Executive Director of Diversity Global Accounts has held the same position at En Pointe since 2002.

All in all, we found only six employees on LinkedIn. We argue this is a small number considering EPIT’s purported scale. How does EPIT support the functions of its fast-growing business?

Corporate Taxes & Logistics

EPIT’s Florida corporate filing shows that correspondence with the Florida Secretary of State should be directed to “Eufemio Magsombol (Tax Department).” The filing provides the address and an email address for EPIT despite that fact that LinkedIn shows Mr. Magsombol works for PCM Logistics, LLC (a PCM subsidiary) since 2008.

The filing also lists a Mr. Aamir Rafiq, who despite having a phone number for EPIT appears to be a Deputy Manager of Tax at En Pointe Technologies in Pakistan. We disclosed in our previous report that PCM maintained an office in Pakistan through a previously undisclosed contract with Ovex Technologies, a company PCM alleges is controlled by En Pointe’s founder Bob Din.

EPIT’s Webpage, Customer Service & Returns

EPIT’s website contains numerous links to PCM/En Pointe. For starters, the WHOIS data shows the registering contact as a Mr. Muhammad Zahoor with En Pointe Technologies and lists the main phone number and former address for En Pointe.

Mr. Zahoor’s LinkedIn page shows that he has been an employee of En Pointe Technologies since 2006 and that he also works in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The Wayback Machine shows that EPIT’s website did not actually go live until sometime after November 2016. Early captures showing the site under construction use PCM’s corporate headquarters under the Contact Us link. On the current Contact Us site the address has been changed but the map link above “Visit Us” opens a Google Map of PCM’s corporate headquarters (we have screen captures in the event it is changed).

Looking at the websites source code, part of the EPIT logo is an image named “pcmall.ico” and there is code that is labeled “PCM Override” (we are unsure what exactly is being overridden).

It also appears that EPIT’s customer service and returns are handled by PCM/En Pointe. The Terms And Conditions page provides the phone number and email address for customer service and returns that is the same as En Pointe. The terms and conditions page also has links to social media, all which link to En Pointe’s media pages.

EPIT Telecommunication System

When you call the number of EPIT’s website, it provides no corporate directory or access to an operator. Instead it instructs to dial extension “26716” for immediate assistance. The extension used to lead to an automated voicemail for “Rogers, Sam” (now it is a personalized voicemail for Sam Rogers). We called En Pointe’s corporate headquarters and tried the same extension. It forwarded to the same voice recording.

There is a Sam Rogers at EPIT. According to LinkedIn he has been a Marketing Specialist since March 2017. He is also an undergraduate film student at Arizona State University. Whether Sam Rogers is related to Kris Rogers is unknown, but it seems odd to us that the first and only contact provided when calling a soon to be billion-dollar IT company is an undergrad film student.

En Pointe IT Solutions In PCM’s Credit Line

It turns out that existence of EPIT was revealed in August of 2016 in an amendment to PCM’s credit facility. In an exhibit to its second quarter 2016 10-Q, EPIT was defined as a “Joint Venture” with PCM. The amendment modifies PCM’s existing credit agreement in two important ways:

It changes the definition of “Eligible Accounts” to include accounts (i.e. future rights to payment for goods sold or services rendered) from EPIT. It permits “performance guarantees provided by PCM Sales and PCM pursuant to the Joint Venture Documents” in the list of exceptions to PCM’s limitations on its ability to enter into loan, investment or guarantee agreements.

In short, the amendment appears to give EPIT access to PCM’s credit line and reveals that PCM signed performance guarantees in joint venture documents. The amendment also states that Eligible JV Accounts must first be assigned to PCM. We are unsure if this means PCM receives all the benefit of these accounts despite owning only 49% of EPIT?

Why Should Investors Care?

If the SEC and/or the organizations that certified EPIT as a minority-owned business were to deem PCM as the controlling party, PCM not only risks losing millions in contracts and monetary penalties but it has potentially misstated its financials by improperly creating an off-balance sheet entity.

The company may argue that doing so would be pointless as there is a top line drag from deconsolidating the contract revenues, but there is also benefit from deconsolidating expenses. In fact, PCM’s recent 10-Q states gross margins benefited from deconsolidating EPIT’s lower margin sales. Furthermore, how are investors to know exactly what expenses are being allocated to EPIT?

But we think there is a more important question. Would PCM risk potential litigation and SEC scrutiny to salvage what amounts to less than 3% of its total revenues?

Questions For Management

Given what has been, in our opinion, a history of insufficient disclosure, we think it is time PCM provided investors 100% transparency into all the issues surrounding Bob Din and En Pointe. We implore the sell-side analysts to ask management the following questions.

What are En Pointe revenues today? Are the financial figures for En Pointe that were disclosed by Collab9 accurate? What percentage of the acquired En Pointe contracts/relationships does PCM/En Pointe still have? What percent of the Ovex employees left? Is the new Pakistani office operational? What are the costs of the new Pakistani office vs. Ovex? What is the extent of the business disruption due to the allegations against Bob Din? Does PCM ever or has it ever recorded marketing allowances, volume incentives or rebates as revenue? Who is Fiddy Hakim and how did PCM end up partnering with her? What were the financial terms of the EPIT contract transfer? Has PCM won new minority-owned business contracts through EPIT? Does PCM run non-EPIT-related expenses through EPIT?

Disclosure: I am/we are short PCMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: IMPORTANT - Please read this Disclaimer in its entirety before continuing to read our research opinion. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article expresses the author's investment opinions, which are based upon interpretation of certain facts and observations, all of which are based upon publicly available information. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. You should assume that as of the publication date the author (possibly along with or through our members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) and clients have a short position in all stocks (and are long/short combinations of puts and call options of the stock) covered herein, including without limitation PCM, Inc., and therefore stand to realize significant gains in the event that the price of its stock declines.The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.