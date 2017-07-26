Transocean May Be Heading Towards An All-Share Acquisition... 4 Potential Candidates

The only strong potential that I see here is Songa Offshore for three important reasons.

A - Investment Thesis.

Transocean (RIG) is the uncontested leader in the deep water sector (floaters) with an impressive backlog estimated at about $10 billion (see graph below as of July 11, 2017 -- Backlog estimated by Fun Trading).

As you all know, the company is no longer involved in the Jack-up category.

I think it is the right time for Transocean to shop around and acquire new valuable assets. The company owns a leaner rig fleet and enjoys a stronger balance sheet with considerably less future CapEx, after transferring five under-construction jack-ups to Borr drilling.

This potential merger could be done at largely discounted value, allowing Transocean to accelerate a high-level rig attrition strategy to cut down on its obsolete older floater class -- which represents about 21 rigs (out of a total of 50 rigs, please see table below) -- either held for sale or cold stacked.

B - Transocean fleet situation and debt analysis.

As you all know, the company is no longer involved with the Jack-up class.

On June 1, 2017, BORR Drilling completes transaction with Transocean for the acquisition of 15 High-Specification Jack-ups (10 Jack-ups in Transocean fleet and five new-builds under construction at Keppel Fels Ltd.) for $1.35 billion in total consideration.

This divestment allows Transocean to take care of the long-term debt by reducing it to a more acceptable level.

On June 13, 2017, Transocean announced cash tender offers for $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of notes due 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021. The company announced early results of the tender cash-offer on June 26, 2017.

Transocean has about ~$3.8 billion in cash and cash equivalent now (including the May offering and the cash paid by Borr Drilling).

At the end of the first quarter 2017, the total debt was about $7.5 billion after Transocean last two offerings totaling $1.88 billion, on July 8, 2016 and December 8, 2016.

This deal has the potential to cut the total debt to $6 billion, while leaving over $2.2+ billion in cash and cash equivalent.

July fleet status table (InfieldRigs) - Total floaters: 50

Category Operational Ready stacked Cold stacked Under Inspection On standby Under Construction Drillships 11 1 11 1 1 3 Semi Submersibles 9 1 10 1 1 0 Total 20 2 21 2 2 3

A quick conclusion is that Transocean could use a few semi-submersibles and drillships to revamp its aging fleet. A fleet composed exclusively of modern semi-submersibles and drillships, between 5 to 15 rigs, seems the right answer.

C - Four potential candidates.

I have disregarded companies with a large jack-up fleet based on the Transocean actual business model. Companies such as Noble (NE), Ensco (ESV), Seadrill (SDRL) and Rowan (RDC) doesn't fit the requirements.

The only two important requisites for an eventual acquisition will be the fleet quality and its adaptability to the Transocean model (floaters exclusively).

Only four companies can eventually fit the requirements:

Diamond Offshore (DO) Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG) Pacific Drilling (PACD) Songa Offshore (SONG.OSE)

Fleet composition: Comparative table (Based on InfieldRigs data):

Offshore drilling Company Total rigs Drillship Working Drillship Ready stacked Drillship Cold Stacked Drillship others (Insp. or stand-by) Drillship Under Const. Semi Submersible Operational Semi Submersible Ready Stacked Semi Submersible Cold stacked Semi Submersible others Jack-up Working Diamond Offshore 20 4 0 0 0 0 5 3 10 1 1 Ocean Rig UDW 14 4 0 5 0 3 1 0 1 0 0 Pacific Drilling 7 1 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Songa Offshore (Not including the JV Songa Opus with 6 rigs) 7 0 0 0 0 0 4 2 1 0 0

Note: On April 24, 2014, Songa Offshore SE entered into an agreement with Opus Offshore Group for the sale of the Songa Mercur and Songa Venus and establishment of a strategic joint venture drilling management company.

The current international operations of Songa Offshore, primarily related to the Rigs in S.E. Asia, will be transferred to the Songa-Opus JV. In addition to the Songa Mercur and Songa Venus, the Songa-Opus JV will operate additional assets, including Opus Offshore’s Tiger series of drillships currently under construction or on order with scheduled delivery between 2014 and 2017 (delayed since then).

Backlog as of July 25, 2017: Comparative table.

Offshore drilling company - Backlog Drillships Semi Submersibles Jack-up Diamond Offshore ~1.53 billion ~$1.2 billion ~0 Ocean Rig UDW ~1.15 billion ~0.04 billion 0 Pacific Drilling ~0.55 billion 0 0 Songa Offshore 0 ~$3.9 billion 0

Commentary:

The only strong potential that I see here is Songa Offshore for three important reasons.

The company operates in the North Sea sector only, and has a firm backlog of ~3.9 billion with Statoil exclusively. It is a solid market for harsh-environment floaters and Transocean is quite weak in this sector with few aging rigs. Four semi-submersibles are contracted until 2022 to 2024 at a day rate of $444/d to $490k/ (with the 5-year SPS scheduled in 2020-2021) and owns also three semi-submersibles (Songa Trim, Songa Dee, Songa Delta) either ready stacked (2) or cold stacked (1). The cost for the three rigs stacked was $7 million in 1Q'17. Total non-current liabilities was about $2.18 billion in 1Q'17, and no more direct under-construction rig (Beside the JV Songa/Opus). On July 21, 2017, The UK tribunal ruled in favor of Songa against DSME who asserted aggregate claims of USD 329 million, along with a request for repayment of liquidated damages in a total amount of USD 43.8 million, totalling to USD 372.8 million.

The present business structure is a little complicated, with the JV Songa-Opus who owns the Tiger series, which represent three drillships under-construction and one drillship ready stacked. But, I do not see this problem as a deal breaker, though.

However, Pacific drilling and Ocean Rig could still be a possible alternative, and are my second and third choice. I am quite undecided about a complete acquisition here, and I see rather a potential for a few specific acquisitions at distressed level.

For instance, I have indicated that Ocean Rig may have already sold the two semi-submersibles the Eirik Raude (in August 2017) and the Leiv Eiriksson (Early next year) for a total of $60 million (see table below) to Transocean (?).

UDW Semi-Submersible Rigs - ORIG

# Name Year Built Generation Day-rate $K Contract End Location 1 Eirik Raude 2002 5-DP class 3 Cold Stacked Rig assumed to be sold on August 1, 2017 for $10 million Potential acquirer is Transocean Greece 2 Leiv Eiriksson 2001 5-DP class 3 or anchor 145 Drilling 12/31/2017 Rig assumed to be sold on January 1, 2018 for $50 million Potential acquirer is Transocean Norway Lundin (OTCPK:LNDNF)

Please read my article about the ORIG fleet status. Click here.

The case for Pacific drilling is a stronger one, in my opinion, primarily because the company owns a high-quality 6G drillship fleet. The caveat is that most of the drillships are idle or on short-term contract, beside the Pacific Sharav.

Transocean can rescue Pacific Drilling by eventually taking care of the debt (net debt of about ~$2.5 billion) and find a low all-share deal using its already discounted share price. Pacific Drilling indicated on July 20, 2017, that it was not successful in its recent solicitation:

Private consent solicitation in respect of its 7.25% Senior Secured Notes due December 1, 2017 (the “Notes”) pursuant to which the Issuer is soliciting the consent of the holders of Notes to an extension of the maturity date of the Notes to June 1, 2018 in order to give the Company more time to negotiate a refinancing transaction or undertake a holistic restructuring with all of its creditors (the “Solicitation”).

Finally, I have indicated Diamond Offshore, but without any real conviction. I do not see really any potential or any important cost synergies by combining the two companies. Diamond offshore owns a below average quality fleet (beside the black series) and is in need of an acquisition to revamp its own fleet.

