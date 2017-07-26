Hasbro's Q2 (In Brief): Still Bullish

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) stock was under pressure when earnings released on July 24. The following chart shows what happened

HAS data by YCharts

Hey, it happens. Even though Hasbro is a company with a lot of strong brands that I believe will remain important to consumers (and their kids) far into the future, there will be selling moments like this. The stock may even go down further, depending on overall market conditions and the short-term trend. What got Wall Street nervous?

An article over at Deadline was the first one I read about the situation. It seems that sales related to Hasbro's partner-branded items were weak. The press release confirmed this. For the six-month period, partner toys sold 9% less than the comparable period. Again, this was for the six-month period; the actual second-quarter sales were up by 1%. Not great, but not a decline either. This category represents stuff that Hasbro licenses from other media companies, like merchandise related to Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Star Wars universe.

Is that such a big deal? Well, yes and no. No one wants to see a 9% drop in revenue, but what about the whole picture? Going back to that Deadline piece, we see that the $0.53 EPS number was seven pennies above consensus. Net cash from operations jumped from $306 million to $366 million for the six-month frame. Overall Q2 revenue went up 11%. Hasbro's franchise brands and gaming brands increased in the double digits (12% and 19%, respectively) over the last two quarters (the emerging brand category was slower at 3%). Also, as Deadline mentioned, a major Star Wars picture is coming later in the year, as well as a Force Friday event in September. Hasbro is getting rid of excess inventory so that it can take advantage of these future events. In addition, there will be other content which the company can exploit, such as a new short film set in the land of the Frozen trademark scheduled for release around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Perhaps of more slight concern - and this most likely didn't have much impact at this time - was the weak domestic opening of the latest Transformers film. Box Office Mojo says the movie opened with a gross of under $45 million, and as of this writing, it has only taken in roughly $128 million. Worldwide things are better, as the gross on that basis is well over $500 million. In this age of the tentpole blockbuster, however, only a billion bucks will do, especially when the costs to make and market such visual spectacles are astronomical. Hasbro, of course, generates its biggest benefit from the film by selling merchandise, so when the total box office ticket sales metric isn't very high, it can mean lower sales. The Transformers toy line continues to be in fine shape, but the future growth will depend on more movie/episodic content being released in the future; also, Hasbro will certainly increase its exposure to the entertainment industry over time via more direct investments that will bring on more risk (and potential reward).

The stock looks good to me on a dividend basis. Checking the company's dividend history, we see consistent increases. Right now, the quarterly payment is $0.57 per share. On an annual basis, that gives the stock a yield of 2.1% as of this writing. Not the biggest yield, but over time the effective yield will expand.

I referenced a chart at the beginning of this piece. Here's another one:

HAS data by YCharts

This is a longer-term chart, with the price history going back three years. It doesn't prove that the stock will rise in the future, but it gives a good amount of information and feel for what may happen when combined with the overall thesis. That thesis states that the company's brand portfolio has strong equity attached to it, and that management will be able to exploit IP like Monopoly and My Little Pony over multiple platforms (movies, episodic, video games, web-based experiences, etc.) to generate a rising share price. There will be corrections along the way, but I own the stock and have no intention of selling.

Finally, as I alluded to earlier, I am also betting that the company will increase its exposure to the Disney model of expanding its content empire with more direct risk - through acquisitions of studios, fully funding budgets and marketing costs, etc. The stock may not be in true value territory, but it has a lot of growth ahead, in my opinion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, HAS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.