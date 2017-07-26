Nutanix: Patience And Growth

Things look good for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX). Whether it is in the short term, the medium term, or the long term, I can't tell. But what I do know is that the company is doing something right. Revenue has been growing quickly, partnerships with well-respected companies continue to flow in, and the company has been consistently recognized as a leader in the HCI space.

It's Doing Something Right

Recently, the company announced that it would be teaming up with Google (GOOG, GOOGL) in the tech giant's effort to combat cloud growth in others such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). This is good for a few reasons - Nutanix's revenue will see a sharp rise in time, and its products will see more exposure in a market that is still under-recognized. But more than anything, this partnership confirms something that we all already knew - Nutanix is doing something right.

At the time of this writing, NTNX is trading at $23.80. Down from a 52-week high of $46.78, many investors are scratching their heads as to why this stock is trading at its current levels. But when we really look into the company, we find that its valuation is very tricky. Founded in 2009, with an IPO less than a year ago, Nutanix is a relatively new company. Combine that with the fact that it's a technology company, and there you have it - a hyper-growth, cash burning machine.

It can be okay to burn through cash if it means creating a superior product

As investors know all too well, these types of companies are nothing new. We're seeing it with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), we're seeing it with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and we've seen it with others through time. These darlings of technology burn though mountains of cash trying to accomplish a variety of tasks, from battery production and efficiency to the expansion of a content library. And while these companies have very different value propositions, one consistency is that a high level of self-investment has propelled them to create a product that consumers and investors alike believe in. Say what you want about these companies' financials (trust me, I have), but the presence that they have been able to create and maintain in their respective markets has reflected very generously upon the stock prices. It has caused the market to be seemingly less concerned with the content in the financials and more concerned with what could be in the future.

To me, this is similar to what is happening with Nutanix. Since its IPO last September, the company has been burning cash and operating at a loss. As is typical with companies of this nature, an accurate valuation is more dependent on a determination of future profitability. This determination requires a rather subjective look at the company's products and direction. As far as the product goes, Nutanix is doing very well for itself. It has created a way to combine entire data centers into one small box. It has revolutionized the way that companies across the world utilize the cloud. The company has created a product that customers purchase and realize that their new, simplistic, efficient IT operations couldn't exist without Nutanix. Tech giants see this and want a piece of it for themselves. In the short time since Nutanix became public, it has partnered with IBM, Dell (NYSE:DVMT), and Google, to name just a few.

Price changes can take time, and we have to be okay with that

In my DCF evaluation, I see the company maintaining healthy double-digit growth, while improving margins consistently over the next 5-10 years. As the marketplace becomes more and more aware of this technology and the company's partners contribute more and more to sales, Nutanix will see a steady rise in growth. As operations become more efficient, SG&A will see a steady decline without a negative impact on revenue growth. After all calculations, I arrive at an intrinsic value of $34.55. This price results in a 48% upside from the latest closing price.

While a 48% increase in the price of any stock sounds fantastic, it is not the type of thing that can happen overnight. In fact, this particular stock trades unlike anything I have seen. It will jump on good news and have a wide pullback that results in a negative week - just look what happened the week the partnership with Google was announced. Regardless, Nutanix is young and in a hyper-growth phase. It is a leader in its sector, and the sky is the limit when discussing potential growth. With that, my recommendation is to buy this stock and forget you did. If you follow it too closely, the volatility will drive you crazy. Conversely, forgetting that you ever bought this stock will likely result in a pleasant surprise when you finally remember the choice you made.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.