Frontier Communications:  Short Interest Spikes To Record Levels At Mid-July... What Now?

Short interest now essentially equals the total number of shares to be issued upon the conversion of the Preferred Shares in June 2018.

However, short interest jumped above that trend in June, suggesting that short sales may be accelerating faster than the recent trend of moderate, steady increases had indicated.

Short interest in Frontier Communications common equity had been steadily increasing towards the twenty-five million share count to be issued through the conversion of Preferred Shares in mid 2018.

To say that Frontier Communications common equity (FTR) has had a rough year is a profound understatement. From a closing price on July 26th, 2016 of $77.25 (adjusted for reverse split) to a closing price of $14.56 at the close of trading on July 24th, 2017, the market value of FTR has declined more than 80%. This precipitous decline reflects the very negative view of the future of Frontier Communications by an overwhelming majority of market participants. Simultaneously, the negative view of the common equity has pulled down the market pricing for the "Frontier Communications 11.125% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, Series A" (the "Preferred"), which will be converted into 1.3333 Shares of common on June 29th, 2018.

A contributing cause of the decline has been the substantial increase in short interest in FTR shares over the past year. FTR short interest increased by 95%, having risen from a level of 9,524,182 shares at settlement on May 31st, 2016 to a level of 18,581,792 shares on May 31st, 2017. Certainly, one might well expect that increases in short interest would rise commensurately with an increasingly pessimistic view of FTR.

This was highlighted at the Sohn Conference when Mr. Josh Resnick of Jericho Capital Asset Management discussed why his firm was short FTR, expecting it to end up in bankruptcy and "go to zero". His presentation at the Sohn conference on May 8th, resulted in another decline in the market price by nearly 20%, from a price at the close of May 5th of $21.90/share (the last close prior to the presentation) to a closing price of $18/share on May 11th (both prices adjusted for the reverse split). Clearly, Mr. Resnick's presentation had the effect presumably desired by the speaker.

However, as I argued in my rebuttal to Mr. Resnick's presentation, there were a number of factors militating against simply shorting FTR, especially the cost of covering the dividend as well as the periodically high cost to "carry the short". In this article, I argued that the majority of the short interest might not necessarily constitute a speculative short; rather, the majority of the short interest more likely represented a hedged position whereby one share of the "Preferred" was purchased and 1.3333 Shares (adjusted for the reverse split on July 10th, 2017) had been sold, seeking to hedge out market price risk while securing the large difference in the dividends of the respective securities. This chart (using pre-reverse split share count) was offered as supporting evidence for this argument:

A least squares line was calculated using the short interest data from the prior year, resulting in an R2 of greater than 0.80 for the line. This was not conclusive data, but did represented a reasonably defined trend; in turn, this suggested that the short interest was increasing inexorably towards a number of shares nearly equal to the share count to be converted/created on June 29th, 2018 through the conversion of the Preferred ("Conversion"). This trend, plus the underlying logic of securing a relatively high level of low risk income through the hedge, combined to form an argument that the majority of the short interest representing hedging, not speculative shorts, as had been discussed in the Resnick presentation and elsewhere.

This trend appeared to continue for a short period of time through May as shown here:

Note that the last two points for the mid- and end-May reports fell on the previously established line, providing additional evidence for this trend.

Or so it seemed.

Indeed, data from the mid- and end-June reports departed strongly from the trend. This new data suggested that the trend, if it had been a trend, was breaking down. Short interest increases were starting to spike successively higher than the expected "trend" level (in this chart, using the "new", reverse split share count), as illustrated here:

One might still view the June 15th settlement data (the first point in red) as remaining consistent with the trend (being just a bit above the line). However, with the perspective of the data from end-June settlement (the second, most-right point), there is a strong suggestion of an acceleration of the short selling and the beginnings of a break from the trend.

The question was: Would the break in trend continue or would short interest return back to the earlier trend?

Early warnings of a potential sharp increases in short interest were signaled by market pricing in early July. FTR experienced a very sharp, 15% drop in market price from the June 30th close ($17.40/share) to the July 14th close ($14.77/share) on what appeared to be higher than normal volume. Was accelerated short selling responsible for these sharp declines and would short interest continue to continue to climb, even from these earlier, lofty levels (27.7% of the outstanding shares)?

Short interest for settlement on July 14th, published today (July 25th) after the close, has clearly answered this question:

Short interest spiked sharply up from previous levels, leaving the purported trend line far behind. I marked the latest point with an arrow to avoid the reader not being able to find it, given that it lies essentially on the line designating the shares to be created in the conversion of the Preferred Shares, as discussed below.

Short interest was reported to be 25,354,210 shares, up 16% over the previously reported level (21,816,157 shares) and about 25% above the trend line. The new level represents 32% of the current FTR outstanding shares, representing 6.9 days to cover (according to NASDAQ.com).

It also represents a short interest that nearly equals the number of shares to be issued upon conversion of the Preferred Shares in June 2018 (25,354,210 short interest as compared to 25,666,666 shares to be issued, or 98.8% of the new float). As such, the dilution that some short bears may have expected to help continue to help drive market price downward that was expected in June 2018 appears to have already occurred in July 2017.

As such, the future dilution benefit cannot be counted on to provide more pressure to drive the market price lower as it has largely occurred already. Future increases in short interest (greater than the remaining difference of 312,456 shares) will be speculative "naked" shorts, not hedgers, as there cannot be more hedging than shares to be hedged. Clearly, if there was a trend, we have diverged strongly from it and there appears to be a fundamentally different dynamic driving short sales.

Parenthetically, even as this has not been a focus area in the discussion, short interest in FTRPR also spiked higher, increasing by a third to 67,245 (up from 50,248). Clearly and not surprisingly, there is a profound negative view on both FTR and FTRPR as reflected by the very high short interest.

This sets up FTR for very interesting market action going forward:

1. In spite of high carry costs and cost to cover the dividend, short sellers have "piled" into this name, driving short interest to record high levels representing about one-third of total outstanding shares.

2. Future dilution expected to help pull down market prices in the future has already happened and appears to be already in the price, one year ahead of conversion. As such, shorts cannot expect future help from this dilution and will need to rely on other factors to see continued lower prices.

3. A corollary to #2 above: short sellers must continue to pay a very high price for dividend cover (about 16% of current market price) and for a full year to reach the "promised land" of the conversion date, even as the benefits will have already been secured for the increase in share count for the Preferred Conversion.

4. The exceptionally low price could the allow the existing FTRPR hedgers to cover the "hedged" short positions of FTR, enabling them to capture the full income of FTRPR (having already made significant money on the short FTR position, already paying to reduce the future risk of future FTRPR price declines) and avoid the "cover and carry" going forward.

5. Most interestingly, this short interest spike comes just prior to the 2Q earnings report next week, at which time we will have the first direct YoY comparison for results of the company where both periods include the results from the CTF acquisition. Even as I expect the weak trends due to disruption from the acquisition to continue through the 2Q and 3Q reports, it strikes me that Frontier leadership has been very quiet about the upcoming earnings report. Maybe that is a sign that it will be bad and that certainly appears to be the consensus of market participants, as they are positioned consistent with this confidence about a weak report. In addition, 2Q reports tend to be a bit weaker on a seasonal basis. So there exists a near-unanimous expectation about a weak earnings report, presumably also "baked into the cake" in short interest and very low market prices.

So let's summarize: we have record high short interest going into an earnings report about which little has been signaled, with much of the previous bad news as well as the future "short sale" benefits of future dilution already included. FTR leadership will have much of the bad news behind them (i.e., the reverse split has been executed) and, seemingly forgotten, FTR leadership has been hard at work refinancing those upcoming maturities about which so much worry had generated so much negative press. The "over/under" line seems to have been dropped to a very low point in terms of financial performance and customer "churn".

But what if we are all wrong? What if the lack of signaling is suggesting something better than expected rather than worse? What if the market gets caught offside with record number of shorts at incredibly low market prices, getting a "not bad" report that is not as bad as expected? It doesn't seem to have occurred to anyone that Frontier may be coming back with at least some good news as they have been very quiet, not needing to offer upfront warnings.

With so many shorts and so many market participants on one side of the trade, what do you think will happen?

(Market price data obtained from Yahoo Finance. Short interest data obtained from NASDAQ.com)

