OPEC's Pulling Through... But It Could Do Better

July 24th was a rather interesting day for oil markets, one that had elements that will make bulls happy and elements that will make bears happy. Ultimately, the news released by the OPEC and non-OPEC meeting was mixed in nature but the overall picture, which is that the oil market appears to be quickly rebalancing, is still positive for oil bulls. In what follows, I will go over some interesting details and give my thoughts on what it all should mean for long-term oil investors moving forward.

Saudi Arabia’s stepping up even more

For months now, I have maintained that Saudi Arabia has been pulling the most weight, even shouldering some of the burden that it shouldn’t have to, in order to rebalance global energy markets. Despite this, some troubles have persisted, largely because of a move by OPEC states to continue exporting a great deal of what is produced. According to OPEC itself, while OPEC production fell by 0.53 million barrels per day from October of last year to June of this year (this adjusts according for Indonesia leaving and Ecuatorial Guinea joining the cartel, while also adding in production increases from Libya and Nigeria), exports from the group only fell by around 0.12 million barrels per day (this number is from the IEA (International Energy Agency).

This has made the rebalancing process difficult but, even so, inventories have been falling nicely. To speed up the process, though, Saudi Arabia said that it intends to cut exports for the month of August by around 1 million barrels per day, bringing total exports down to about 6.6 million barrels per day. This is a nice step but with higher demand from the nation due to seasonal trends, it’s likely that a similar move (maybe not as high) would have had to happen whether the nation wanted it or not.

Truth be told, I am quite curious about the impact that Saudi Arabia’s export cut will have on the US and for how long it’s likely to last (August is a given, but I couldn’t find evidence of it being longer-term). According to my estimates, provided by the EIA (Energy Information Administration), oil imports to the US from Saudi Arabia in April (no data that’s more recent is available) totaled 1.153 million barrels per day while year-to-date imports have been nearly 1.25 million barrels per day. Just to put things in perspective, April’s levels represented 33% of OPEC’s oil that came into the US, while representing 27.6% of total imports into the US. Only Canada was a larger contributor to US imports than Saudi Arabia was.

On the one hand, Saudi Arabia would be wise to concentrate the export cuts toward the US market, simply because this is where the largest chunk of the OECD glut resides. On the other, when the US market is really not that large for Saudi Arabia, a cut of a million barrels per day or anywhere close to that would put their remaining exports to the US down to nearly zero.

Some interesting news about Nigeria... and what about Libya?

In an effort to cap production from certain OPEC nations, the group pressured Nigeria (and the country agreed) to promise to scale back on how much it’s increasing output by. You see, according to OPEC’s own estimates, the nation produced 1.733 million barrels per day in June, up significantly from just a couple of months earlier. In order to play nice with the other cartel members, the nation said that it would cap production moving forward at 1.8 million barrels per day.

One thing that should be mentioned here is that this leaves some uncertainty out there. This is because, while OPEC has its own estimates, the Nigerian government puts out its own numbers regarding output. By their measure, output in June was actually lower at 1.663 million barrels per day. Depending on which of these is accurate, we could see output from the nation rise by between 67 thousand barrels per day and 0.137 million barrels per day. Irrespective of the actual amount, the added certainty for oil investors will likely be appreciated.

The shocking piece of news, in my opinion, revolves around Libya. As the only other nation not to have to either cap or cut production (from the original agreement last year), I figured that OPEC would get the nation to cap its own output. Interestingly, this did not happen. In June, output from the nation totaled 0.852 million barrels per day, up from 0.552 million barrels per day in April. Recent rumors have circulated that output has recently hit 1.069 million barrels per day in the country and the nation’s government has been vocal about their goal of raising it to 1.25 million barrels per day by the end of the year. This appears to create some risk for oil investors, simply because any sort of growth in output is scary and I had really hoped that OPEC would have reined the country in.

How does the big picture look?

Right now, it’s hard to tell what the situation will look like moving forward, but if OPEC’s numbers are correct, then we should still be sitting alright. In the table below, you can see the implied global surplus or deficit for the third and fourth quarters of this year with output as-is and with output for Nigeria growing, using OPEC’s estimates, to its maximum-allowed level as well as for Libyan output growing to the recent rumor of 1.069 million barrels per day.

*Created by Author

Under the first scenario, things look very bullish at the moment. Based on the data provided, we should see a deficit in the third quarter of this year of 0.73 million barrels per day but this deficit should shrink to 0.17 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter as non-OPEC output continues to grow. Over the course of two quarters, this implies a global reduction in inventories of 82.8 million barrels, but the actual number is likely to be quite higher as history has shown. Under the second scenario, though, we would see a deficit of 0.45 million barrels per day in the third quarter, followed by a surplus of 0.11 million barrels per day in the fourth, for a total reduction in inventories during the two quarters of 31.28 million barrels.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I believe that OPEC still has some progress that needs made. The group referenced employing mechanisms to force other nations into compliance and I believe that this largely relates to Iraq, but capping Libya’s output in due time is also quite important. Ultimately, I believe that the group will continue its market intervention in the form of low production through most of next year, if not all of it (and the group said it is open to extending its agreement), but I think another interesting course that could come into play near the end of this year, or early next year, would be a subsequent cut.

