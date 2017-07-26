Listen To Your Spirit Guide: Liquor Stores Provides 60% Upside In The Short Term

With valuation below historical averages and path to ~60% EBITDA growth, there is compelling margin on safety, supporting a share price of ~$17 within the next two years.

The recent appointment of a seasoned CEO as well as a restructured and highly capable board of directors minimizes the risks to the execution of this plan.

Liquor Stores was the target of a recent successful activist campaign, resulting in the activist being firmly in control of the company's board.

Overview of the Story

Liquor Stores (OTCPK:LQSIF) is North America's largest publicly traded liquor retailer and operates 251 retail liquor stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, Kentucky, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The company was recently the target of an activist campaign led by PointNorth Capital, which ended with the activist replacing six of the eight board members. Mr. Kenneth G. Barbet, a seasoned veteran of the alcohol beverage, grocery, pharmacy, eyeglass retail and consumer packaged goods industries, is expected to become the president and chief executive officer of the company effective in early August.

With the activist-appointed nominees firmly in control of Liquor Stores' board, it is expected that PointNorth's proposed transformation plan will form the basis of the company's ongoing strategy. Critical analysis of this plan suggests significant upside to Liquor Stores' earnings power, as follows:

Critical Analysis of the Proposed Turnaround Plan

(Source: PointNorth Presentation)

1) Improve Operating Costs to Industry Norms

PointNorth estimates that it can generate about $15 million of cost savings within 1-2 quarters. In my opinion, this cost savings figure is reasonable (with perhaps risk to the upside), although the pace of realizing the full run rate of savings might take 3-4 quarters.

Liquor Stores' SG&A has grown at a CAGR of 10% over the last four years, outpacing the around 7% growth in revenues and COGS. SG&A accelerated by $12 million in 2012 alone. Normalizing the SG&A growth trend over the last four years to the 7% revenue growth trajectory alone implies around $17 million of cost reduction opportunity. Operating efficiencies from supply chain management are expected to be over and above these levels.

Liquor Stores currently operates locations in geographies without density/critical mass of operations. As such, realizing some of these operating savings is expected to be predicated on closing/selling these locations. In my opinion, this endeavour may take a few quarters to materialize.

2) Generate Significant Cash from Balance Sheet Efficiency

I am a 100% onboard with PointNorth's plan to reduce inventory levels. Maintaining elevated inventory levels supported through financing introduces unnecessary costs.

The activist estimates that around $80 million in cash could be generated from the existing redundant assets within the first 12-24 months. This benefit is expected to accrue from improving Liquor Stores' inventory turns from 3.9x currently to a level around 8.0x. The company's competitors currently operate at the inventory turn level of around 12.0x. My sense is that a goal to achieve 8.0x inventory turns is an aggressive target and 6x-7x might be a bit more reasonable, and I accordingly incorporate these different scenarios in my analysis.

3) Invest in the Core Canadian Business

PointNorth expects to spend around $40 million over the next two years to renovate all the Canadian retail locations. To any person who has visited a Liquor Stores location, this investment is a no-brainer. There is an utter lack of branding/visual cohesiveness from one store to the next, and the shopping experience is quite unappealing (the word "shady" comes to mind).

While I have a favourable opinion of this investment overall, I dislike the fact that PointNorth is proposing to renovate all locations. In my opinion, the core locations should be fully renovated, while the non-core locations should be upgraded to more tempered levels in order to minimize capital outlay.

Liquor Stores' prior management estimated that renovated stores generate about 10-20% higher sales per store. While at the surface this figure may appear aggressive, some of these gains are explained from lost sales in prior years alone, as the company' Canadian same-store sales have significantly lagged those of peers in recent years. Prior management often defended the unfavourable trends in Liquor Stores' same-store sales by suggesting that competitors were engaging in irrational price competition, while Liquor Stores was a more rational/disciplined actor. I am cynical of these claims.

(Source: PointNorth Presentation)

4) Re-evaluate the U.S. Strategy

The company's geographic expansion into the U.S. has been extremely dispersed. Specifically, it operates 15 stores in Kentucky, 2 in New Jersey, and 1 in Connecticut. The lack of density, operating synergies, etc. makes these operations quite inefficient. In the short term, the business can benefit from divesting these operations. Medium-to-long term, in my opinion, Liquor Stores should diversify its operations away from states/provinces whose economies are highly dependent on oil, where a majority of locations are currently located (Alberta and Alaska).

(Source: PointNorth Presentation)

5) Accelerate ERP Implementation

Liquor Stores has previously unsuccessfully attempted to implement an Enterprise Resource Planning system. In my opinion, implementing such a system is vital to drive efficiencies, particularly with respect to inventory management. In this regard, the new board as well as the new CEO are particularly skilled, and their prior experience is expected to mitigate the risks associated with the rollout of this strategy.

6) Dividend Policy

Liquor Stores cut its dividend by 67% in 2016. The activist has indicated that the board is committed to maintaining the current dividend level of $0.03 and intends to regularly review the dividend policy going forward. I foresee significant upside to the dividend from current levels as the cash flow from operations improves. I do, however, believe that any increases to the dividend will only materialize after 12-24 months as the company substantially executes on its turnaround plan and as capital intensity rolls off following completion of the renovation of the Canadian stores. Because all of the incremental capital required to execute on the turnaround initiatives is being generated from the company's balance sheet, the dividend remains safe at current levels.

7) Executive Compensation

The activist seeks better alignment between executive compensation and shareholder interests. Because the activist owns around 10% of the company's shares, I expect this to be of paramount importance, and it is a good outcome for all shareholders of Liquor Stores.

Valuation

The company currently trades at around a 2.5% discount to its 5-year average forward EV/EBITDA multiple of around 9.8x. The stock hasn't re-rated higher despite the successful activist campaign, reconstitution of the company's board, and the appointment of a new CEO.

(Source: Created by author based on data from Bloomberg)

The Turnaround Plan Does Not Put Incremental Demands on Cash

The overall impact to cash from the outlined strategic plan is positive at the outlined levels. Because I believe that the company will only be able to improve inventory turns to around 6x-7x, I expect the benefit to cash from this initiative to be around $60 million. At this level, the turnaround strategy is expected to be cash-neutral overall.

Note that I am not including any potential investing cash flow from sale of assets (e.g., U.S. stores), as there is limited visibility around this development at this point.

(Source: Created by author based on company filings)

Implications to EBITDA

As summarized in the table below, the strategic plan has the potential to improve the company's EBITDA by almost $28 million above the 2016 levels at the upper end of the range. Even in a more modest scenario at the midpoint of the range, EBITDA can potentially get an around 60% lift from the current around $40 million level within a couple of years. This EBITDA level implies a share price of around $17 at the 5-year average valuation levels.

(Source: Created by author based on company filings)

The opportunity discussed above is derived solely from structural improvements. A vast portion of Liquor Stores’ revenues are derived from Alberta (around 71% of stores) and Alaska (around 9% of stores), with economies of both states/provinces heavily dependent on oil. With the recent collapse in the price of oil, there has been a general slowing down of economic/sales activity. Therefore, there exists optionality from this cyclical improvement opportunity as the price of oil rebounds in the future, which can provide additional lift to the share price.

Conclusion

In the context of the potential future improvement in the earnings power of the business, the current stock price provides a very attractive entry point, in my opinion, which the market has not yet begun to appreciate. With a clear path to a $17 stock price in the short term that can be achieved with a moderate execution risk profile, I believe this turnaround story provides ample margin of safety at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LQSIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.