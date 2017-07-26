Seagate Crashes, What Now?

EPS missed badly, the CEO is on his way out, and free cash flow, as has become a recurring theme, did not cover the quarterly dividend payment.

Investors in Seagate Technology (STX) are likely experiencing déjà vu after the stock dropped more than 16% in Tuesday trading, which almost exactly mirrors the more than 16% decline in share price after the most recent prior earnings report for Q3 2017. The company reported Q4 2017 earnings that significantly underwhelmed expectations, missing badly on EPS, providing weak guidance, bidding adieu (again) to its CEO of 16 years, though not all at once, Steve Luczo, and failing to cover the dividend payment with organic free cash flow. While investors might not want to sell shares just yet, in my opinion the short-term picture looks bleak and the long-term picture even bleaker.

As I know it will be a hot topic of discussion in the comments section, I'll preempt the inevitable "you were wrong on STX before so you're wrong now too" responses by saying, yes, I turned out to be incorrect on the stock in the $20 range and as it rose. All I ask is that readers look at the content of the article with an open mind, and if you disagree with my points that's perfectly alright. Let's just keep the focus of the discussion where it should be: on Seagate.

I'll just quickly summarize the earnings report and then highlight the parts I think are most important to investors. Seagate reported Q4 revenue of $2.41 billion, a decline of 9% YoY and $160 million below consensus estimates, and EPS of $0.65, which missed estimates by a whopping 34 cents and fell by 4 cents YoY. Additionally, gross margin of 28.9%, while up 310 bps YoY, came in well below the 31% projected by management on the Q1 conference call.

The primary pain point for this quarter was HDD revenue, which declined close to 10% YoY. Many bulls were hoping that the guidance that caused the big drop in Q3 would be conservative and a nice sandbag to beat in Q4, but this turned out to be wishful thinking. The only thing worse than bad quarter is a bad quarter that catches investors and the company by surprise, and this was one of the latter. Seagate's guidance didn't expect this type of weakness and therefore investor expectations were set much too high, leading to the sell-off we now see.

Let's now discuss the two major points in this report, beginning with guidance for Q1 2018 and CY2017. As recently as Q3 2017, Seagate management were aiming for $4.50 in EPS for CY2017, a target that, if reached, would have been impressive and likely justified a higher valuation. However, we were treated to this statement in the Q4 CC, which all but dashes those hopes:



We are not on a trajectory to meet our previous guide of non-GAAP EPS of $4.50 for calendar year 2017.

It is still unclear whether Seagate believes Q4 will just be an aberration in the grand scheme of CY2017 or not, but management did admit that some of the weakness in the quarter was structural and not temporary. Regardless, if this quarter proves something it's that Seagate doesn't have great visibility going forward and its guidance should be taken with a grain of salt.

On the Q1 2018 side, Seagate is guiding for revenues between $2.5 billion and $2.6 billion, a 9% decline YoY at the midpoint and well below consensus estimates of $2.72 billion, gross margin to be flat, and cash flow from operations to be up sequentially though no specifics were given. The weakness in Q4 appears to be leeching into Q1, making me skeptical of Seagate's prospects into FY2018.

The second point I'd like to discuss, which is perhaps the topic I've talked about the most in regards to Seagate, is free cash flow and its relation to the dividend. For a while now, in fact all the way back to May 2016 in this article here, I've said that Seagate's dividend is unsustainable in the long-term and should be cut in favor of spurring growth through internal investment or acquisition. HDDs are dying out and unless Seagate makes a move Western Digital's (WDC) acquisition of SanDisk there seems little hope for the long-term future of the company as evidenced by the perpetual revenue declines (barring last quarter):

Tack on a 9% decline for the current quarter and 9% decline at the midpoint for Q1 2018 and the trend is clear. The real danger is when Seagate's results get so low that free cash flow can't cover the dividend as was the case in Q4. The company generated just $139 million in free cash flow, about $50 million less than it paid out in dividends for the quarter. As we've seen recently, it is quite possible this quarter will be an isolated incident and Seagate will return to organically covering the dividend, but I think this is a taste of what the future holds should Seagate not cut the dividend in order to invest in itself.

A dividend cut would hurt share price in the short-term and might anger some shareholders, but Seagate has to make a pivot or its business will continue to decline. Every passing year, HDDs become less competitive with comparable offerings like SSDs and more outdated for modern applications. Maybe the dividend can survive another few years, but that would be doing a disservice to the long-term prospects of the company in my opinion.

I think at the current rate, the long-term future for STX isn't very bright. Those investors looking for a short-term dividend stock to cash in on might find shares attractive, but this is not a stock that one should be buying and holding for a few years in my opinion. But with Q4's dismal results and bleak guidance for Q1 2018 and CY2017, the short-term prospects of the stock are up in the air as well and I'm leaning towards the pessimistic viewpoint. EPS fell off a cliff, free cash flow was insufficient to cover payouts, and guidance only projects further pain, leading me to recommend against buying shares on this dip.

Best of luck!

