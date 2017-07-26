Wells Fargo - A Return To Ethical Banking?

A combined cash flow projection and book value delivers a value of $93.00. With WFC trading at about $55.00, it certainly isn't in a bubble.

Wells Fargo is a household name which has suffered a credit card sales scandal, seems to be gradually recovering from profit losses.

With the Feds focus on a 'normalizing' of interest rates, longer term inflation looking low, (reducing the likelihood of a Bond crisis), along with the surge of the Nasdaq bank index last year, those banks which are still out of favor for some reason, could offer a hansom return to the wary investor, as they recover from a minor correction in 2017.

Wells Fargo (WFC) seems to be one of those opportunities. Wells Fargo is an international bank with $2 trillion in assets, and 8,500 locations. The bank offers credit card services, mortgages, investment operations, small business investment, as well as regular retail banking services.

A community bank and household name, supporting 1 in 3 households in the United States (in one form or another), retail management struck a bad note not so long ago with an 'unauthorized credit cards' sold to achieve sales targets scandal. The former CEO John Stumpf retired (amid the scandal), replaced by Tim Sloane, a veteran of 29 years experience, (outside of the retail department). Senior management responsible for the department concerned have forgone their bonuses.

The company reported an approximate $3.5 million cost recently towards cancelling the unauthorized cards, which appears much less than the lost bonuses, (but could be an incomplete number). The regulatory settlement alone cost $190 million, so contributed to the need to restructure, and reduce numbers of branches.

As reported by Reuters in January, (when credit card applications perked up, and trends started to stabilize):

Sloan and his deputies indicated that the scandal had impacted revenue, either because some customers may be less inclined to do business with the bank or because reforms to business practices have hurt sales. For instance, Wells Fargo has changed pay structures so that instead of being incentivized to boost sales figures, employees are encouraged to deliver products and services customers actually need. While executives have described such reforms as necessary, they may also be hurting revenue. "We had an incentive program and high-pressure sales culture in our community bank that drove behavior that was at times inappropriate and inconsistent with our values," Sloan said, noting that management "took too long to appreciate seriousness of the problem." Wells Fargo bankers are getting fewer referrals from branches for personal loans and home-equity loans, said Franklin Codel, an executive in the consumer lending unit. That has led to a 3 percent decline in business, though trends appear to be stabilizing, he said. The credit card business has also been hurt by the scandal, said Avid Modjtabai, who heads Wells Fargo's payments, virtual solutions and innovation group. The rate of new credit card account openings has recently picked up, but Modjtabai did not say when she expects the business to fully recover. Overall, Wells Fargo expects net interest income to grow in the low-to-mid single percentage points this year, which some analysts characterized as disappointing, as were executives' assertions that Wells will not hit its cost efficiency ratio this year. The new cost-cutting guidance fell roughly in the middle of analyst expectations.

Despite a rise in credit card delinquency elsewhere, (and a seasonal fall in student debt), this issue hasn't as yet been highlighted as a specific concern for the banks profit. Despite some concerns, (for example trading and market making costs), Wells Fargo have recently reported another strong financial quarter.

Ethical Banking

For those investors who are interested in 'social responsibility' policies, (and become disenchanted over the ethics behind the credit card fiasco), current goals for 2020 include:

⦁ Reducing Climate Change Impact

⦁ Supporting a diverse and inclusive culture to drive innovation

⦁ Develop economic opportunities in under served communities.

Companies which help develop local communities are important. Wells Fargo will assist the disabled (no doubt those with an appropriate qualified business plan), into their proposed business ventures, which would not only help those disabled individuals lead a more fulfilling life, but reduce financial dependency on the community that they would otherwise rely on. From an ethical perspective, an investment in Wells Fargo isn't just another potentially dodgy 'bank'. They're obviously taking their position in local communities seriously.

Growth Potential and Cash Flow Valuation

Wells Fargo has reduced the amount of issued shares available, (but 29,846,894 warrants need to be allowed for too), and continue to offer a regular dividend. In 2017 dividend dates of record were: 2/3/17, and 5/5/17 with a dividend amount of 0.38 on both occasions.

In terms of adding to the 'bottom line', Wells Fargo have operational cost reduction targets that would add $2 billion to the bottom line by the end of 2018, and again in 2019.

The diagram below by Guru Focus shows the rise in $ revenue per share, which exceeded the 1990's level of growth even in the 2009 financial crisis, and has been rising steadily since 2014.

Financial analysis provided by Guru Focus offers a book valuation of $ 27.53 per share which when added to a DCF cash flow valuation offers a potential combined share price valuation target of $93.13

Wells Fargo is currently trading at approximately $54.64 per share. Any increases to profit margin which fulfill publicly shared operational targets, (after tax, and assuming no other bottom deductions), could well be reflected in future dividend payments, and support further share price appreciation.

Stock Charts

In view of the complicated correction in 2016 resulting in an October low, WFC seems hard to navigate. The advance off the 2016 low is similar in length to the bull legs of 2013-2014, but the market is attempting to correct as it did in 2016.

As wave 2 of a new sequence can often develop into a test of 'the lows', it's quite possible that (on weakness) WFC will test the 200ma. This would create another minor ABC correction, with each sub wave comparable to a complete correction between 2013-2015. The fast stochastic is turning down from the top in an 'over bought' position, which could be a sign of weakness; but, since April, WFC traders have been using the 50ma as support. Also, the RSI is not yet 'over bought'. The fast stochastic can follow the higher level for months before falling, and on the MACD, the black ADX line seems to be about to cross the red DMA, (which could develop into a bullish cross). Another point is that the 2017 high and subsequent correction have been to either side of the Bollinger Bands, (as was the case in the 2013-2015 bull run). If trading does fall, it could be that the Bollinger Bands extend out to the 200ma as that happens, combining their technical influence as support.

The more bullish development would be for trading to pull back to the 50ma, and then target the top side of the Bollinger again, before developing a minor correction. This would create a pattern similar to that of early-mid 2016, when trading eventually corrected to the 200ma in July.

Looking Forward

Poor sentiment often creates a buying opportunity. Based on trading since April, 'the low' for Wells Fargo was in 2016. The bank has benefited from the October rise across the banking industry since the election, but WFC may still be in the process of consolidating that gain. Trading does appear to have altered to better reflect the patterns developed in the long term bull leg of 2013-2015, and a rise to the top of the Bollinger band is feasible. However near term, (and especially if the bank continues to produce weaker than expected results in the remainder of this year), trading could also become weaker, and there's a possibility of a pull back to the 200 moving average, (or in a worse case scenario, to test the October lows of 2016 at just over $45.00). Investors should use these technical points, to introduce a mental if not actual stop loss.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.