Income Investors Should Consider Kohl's

I was recently watching Jim Cramer's show on CNBC, where he discussed differences between investing and trading. Since investing is a long-term project, when investing, he said, you want the price of the stock to initially go down so you can buy more. Trading is a short-term project. When trading, you want the stock price to go up so you can sell and move on.

When I write about a stock in this blog, it is strictly from an investor's viewpoint. Moreover, I invest for income, as do my readers. If you take Cramer's advice, Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is a stock to consider.

Income investors do not sell shares to pay their bills, they use stock dividends to provide cash flow.

Dividend growth investors expect their stocks to increase their income over time.

Dividend investors are willing to add to positions when stock prices sink below their basis.

Income investors also use covered calls to boost their cash flow.

Kohl's was my first Dividend Machine in 2017, and boy, have I gotten a lot of bad mail about that one. I am used to that, and I have no choice but to hold KSS because I do not trade, buy or sell any holdings in the portfolios I publish. As an income investment, KSS has been a good one. And for investors, KSS also provides the very opportunity Cramer presented. The stock price has gone down.

Dividend Income From KSS

I have posted several blogs about Kohl's. I like it for income. One source of income has been the dividend. KSS pays a dividend of $2.20 annually for a yield of 5.4%. My income from dividends since establishing a long position in KSS on January 17, 2017, at $41.88 has been $1.10. It is significant to note that Kohl's most recent dividend increase was 10%.

My dividend income from KSS on the first 100 shares held since January 17, 2017, was $110.00.

Call Income From KSS

At the same time I wrote about adding KSS in January, I sold (also known as write) a call. I picked an April $47.50 strike price and received $1.25 per share in call premium, or $125 for the 100 shares. I liked the expiration date because it was after the first dividend opportunity in March, providing another $55 of income.

This April $47.50 call expired. On the expiration date, KSS closed at $40.07. Upon expiration, I held. In May, I received an alert that calls were selling well. On May 10, 2017, I sold another call. This time, I selected a July $45 strike and received $1.00. Again, I selected a strike date after the next dividend, which was in March, so that I could book both the call premium and hopefully get the dividend. KSS was trading at $40.34 at the time.

This $45.00 call also expired, and I continued to hold. On Monday, July 24, 2017, I sold another call. I selected an October $45 strike and received $.90. By now you see how these rolling calls work. I should get the September dividend, since the call expiration date is after the next expected ex-dividend date.

On Monday, KSS was trading at $39.36. Here is where I employed Cramer's advice and added to my position at $39.36.

The table below illustrates the call income received. Note that the first two calls were one contract each. One contract is equal to 100 shares. The final call was on two contracts, or 200 shares.

Rolling calls every 90 days is an excellent tool for income investors. Not all stocks provide this opportunity. KSS and a few others do.

Summary

If you calculate this income experiment using only the original 100 shares bought in January, total income on those shares is as follows:

Any investment that you hold for just over 6 months that earns you 10% in income is a good one for income investors.

KSS is in a difficult industry - brick-and-mortar retail. It is not a growth stock. KSS has decent fundamentals. With a D/E ratio (debt-to-equity ratio) around .53, its balance sheet is solid. Revenues have slowed but remain solid.

When I sold the July call in May, I used another of Cramer's words of wisdom for guidance. Basically, he opined that you need not give up on retail. He specifically discussed KSS. You can listen to that broadcast here.

In a recent interview, KSS's president suggested they are optimistic. His plan is to steal share from struggling competitors. See this video on CNBC.

For income investors, KSS is a good investment right now. The retail space is challenging without a doubt. Yet, Kohl's seems to have the fundamentals needed to support the dividend and the strategy to provide speculation on potential which leads to covered call income.

Disclosure: Long KSS with calls.

