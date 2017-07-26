Has The 'Bond Bubble' Burst Or Died?

Market commentators have speculated on the likelihood of a Bond Market bubble since at least 2012. Bond bubbles (along with the idea of a return to high interest rates), are one of those items regularly considered by investors. This subject has garnered more interest this year with Societe Generale strategist Albert Edwards saying in March:

Higher interest rates will trigger a 1994-style "bloodbath" in the bond market.

As the Fed begins their withdrawal from the cycle of asset repurchasing in the treasury markets, bond cycle charts provide investors with an overview of bond investor sentiment. As a 'flight to quality' can create a weaker stock market, the opposite can help under pin it, so the Bond market and how it influences sentiment is relevant to all investors.



What Is a 'Bond bubble'?

Accepted market 'there's a Bond bubble' wisdom, is based on the theory that yields are extremely low because of the policy introduced by the Fed of ultra low interest rates, introduced to stimulate growth. Prices and yields move in opposite directions, low yields mean little opportunity for a further decline in prices.

As the economy normalizes, the assumption is that the Fed will raise rates, and yields will rise sharply, as prices fall. Fed action has altered the market place, the assumption is that the 'yield curve' analysis of potential market highs no longer works and yields are higher than they would have been without that Fed activity. However that doesn't automatically mean the 'bubble' will burst, there are other mitigating factors.

The Fed will cease their asset buying, but gradually over a number of years. This is less likely to create an immediate reaction like the dot.com bubble bursting.

The fall in Japan's 10 year below 2% occurred in late 1997, and continues to offer a yield below 1%. Low rates can continue for a very long time compared to longer term historical averages.

Inflation expectations drives yields in the Bond market, and unlike 1994, expectations for inflation are low. As described in this Harvard Economics paper:

The stock - bond correlation implies that investors currently view government bonds as a hedge against the possibility of deflation and low growth. Though they may be uncertain about the direction of inflation over the next five years, investors appear to believe that any increase in inflation will likely be accompanied by growth, making it less painful for their portfolio,

The need for high yields in an environment of low interest rates drives further demand. As described by CFA

Low and negative rates are forcing legions of investors to seek higher yield, and in doing so, they are taking on more and more risk. Maybe it’s because they know that the central banks will maintain these policies despite potentially adverse consequences in the long term.

The Barclays Aggregate U.S. Bond Index includes Treasuries, and other investment-grade U.S. bonds. 1994 is the only down year over the last 33 years, (when it lost about 4%).

Europe Has Other Problems

The European Bond market operating in negative figures for a number of years now, has created it's own problems, which could at some point raise the USD and cause a problem for Fed policy, but raise inflation? only cost push commodity inflation, seems to be a possibility. As described in Forbes:

What Bill Gross of PIMCO once called the "super nova" of bad bond bets, is facing the prospect of higher interest rates out of the ECB. It's amazing there is not more news on this. Billions of dollars are being written off as a loss.

Cyclical Trends

Charts offer investors an insight into peaks and troughs and potential cyclical strengths and weakness, the Bond market is no different:

Long Term Inflation Prediction

The Federal Bank of Cleveland predicts long term inflation with data available on line.

Source: Federal Bank of Cleveland.

Long Term Bond Cycle

The long term bond cycle has illustrated peaks and troughs with regularity. The 2007 - 2008 stock market highs appear as a low on this chart with a short term spike creates by the 'flight to quality' into 2009. The shorter term over view (far right) illustrates a bearish evening star candlestick which has been followed by a red hammer. The market doesn't appear to be sure whether it's rising or falling at this point, and there is a historical tendency to fall closer to the lower dotted blue trend line before reversing. Bearishness may be a precedent.

The 2 Year Note Cycle

In the chart below I've introduced ABC correction waves from the 2001 high, to the 2006 low. There are five measurable advancing waves (green) rising from the low of 2006. A correction from the 2013 high delivers a current C wave ending in 2018/19, based on an extension of the current (sideways) trend. The most recent candlestick illustrated is green and bullish, bouncing from the horizontal support level (created by the high of 2008), and has to break down through that support, to create a C wave low. It could trade sideways above it, eventually meeting the blue dotted rising trend line.

30 Year Bond

This shorter term chart illustrates 2017 peaks and troughs which are following an orange dotted trend channel, which I've introduced, and which is just turning up. A bullish wave to the top of the channel would find a low on the lower horizontal green dotted support line, which would increase the trend towards higher prices. The 30 year bond is relatively stable, (major corporations with assets can transfer short term into long term debt to alleviate payment issues in an economic down turn). According to risk free data compiled by Aswath Damodaran at New York University’s Stern School of Business, and as reported by 'The Balance', the 30-year bond has suffered a negative return in only 15 of 84 calendar years since 1928. In general, the losses were relatively limited.

Yield Curve Cycle

The yield curve has historically indicated market highs. Although that trend was lost over the last eight years or so, the curve is rising again, (which happens when long term rates are significantly higher than short term). The angle of ascent is weaker than that of the 2004 rise. It may not find a high until late 2018 or even later, and the last time it found a high, the curve hugged that high into the following year, before the general markets reacted to the real estate bubble, (and then found an international liquidity issue in banking).

Charts Source: Astrocycle.net

Investing in Government Bonds

Apart from the bonds themselves, there are also a variety of ETF which track the bonds, either individually or as a group. A selection is provided by etfdb.com. Service ratio costs, and liquidity will vary.

For example ishares 20+ year treasury bond TLT, is liquid, and carries a comparatively low service ratio cost at 0.15%. According to etfdb.com

This ETF is one of the most popular options for investors seeking to establish exposure to long-dated Treasuries, an asset class that is light on credit risk but may offer attractive yields thanks to an extended duration and therefore material interest rate risk. TLT might not be a core holding in a buy-and-hold portfolio, as long-term Treasuries are included in broader-based bond funds such as AGG and BND. But for those looking to extend the duration of their portfolio and potentially enhance the current return offered, this can be a useful product. TLT is efficient from a cost perspective, offers exposure to hundreds of individual securities, and delivers impressive liquidity to those looking to execute a trade quickly. Investors may also wish to consider similar products such VGLT and TLO; the yield and duration of these products may differ slightly, making one potentially more appealing depending on exact investment objectives. TLT Stock Chart TLT corrected by 50% of the rise from early 2014 to early 2015. The rise from mid 2015 to mid 2016 was corrected by over 61.8%, (to a technical level instead), which is actually a 50% Fibonacci correction of the entire rise from mid 2013 to mid 2016. This is suggesting that TLT may still be consolidating. There's a narrow five wave correction in 2016, (potentially wave A of an ABC correction). The current leg would become wave B rising, (still to find a C wave down). To break into a bullish advance, TLT has to break through the red diagonal trend line illustrated as falling from the highs of 2016. Based on the current chart, a further correction could find support at or near the S1 level as a culmination of C, but that could take months to develop.

Looking Forward

The markets recover from Bond issues reasonably quickly. According to the Fed announcement in June, only one further interest rate rise is expected in 2017, and the Federal Bank of Cleveland predicts a continuous low level of inflation. While people approaching retirement shouldn't be taking risks in the stock market, holding and waiting is probably a reasonable position for most others. ('The Balance' provides a useful comparison of historical Fed Fund rates and inflation). Risk appears to be developing in 2018, with the 2 year note ending a 'C' wave low, as the yield curve develops a high, (a reaction to Fed interest rate rises). But, as I noted earlier, even when the Yield curve cycle developed to the high of the channel in 2006, it continued to hold that high well into 2007. There wasn't a reaction in the stock market until later. The Federal Bank of Cleveland long term analysis for inflation,

