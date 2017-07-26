Chipotle: A Strong Buy At Current Levels

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) just reported its second quarter results. The stock price is up 1.5% in AH trading due to the company surpassing analysts' estimates on the EPS front by 6% (EPS was $2.32 and revenues increased 17%).

Same-store-sales increased 8.1%, mostly in line with guidance. The company opened 50 new restaurants and closed 2 restaurants. For the first time in six years, the stock is now trading at 2.46x sales.

We believe that Chipotle is undervalued at current levels. Management guided for 100 store openings in the second half of 2017. And, probably, as historical standards suggest, the company would open 200 stores (taking midpoint) in 2018. The current revenue per restaurant is $1.95 million per quarter (well below the $2.5 million average in Q1 2015, preceding the e-Coli crisis).

So, if we assume that the average sales per restaurant remains consistent until the end of 2018, then quarterly revenues would increase by $585 million (1.95 x 300). That's a 50% increase in revenues over the next 18 months. Remember, that's under the assumption that comps would not increase. On an annualized rate, that's ~$7 billion.

This means Chipotle is now trading at 1.4x 2018 sales. That's pretty low for a company that's only operating in the US (the number of international restaurants is negligible), and which would have just 2,640 stores by 2018. For instance, there are 14,146 McDonald's (MCD) restaurants in the US alone. So, Chipotle is still in its early stages of growth, which should be translated to a higher valuation on the sales front.

Also, Chipotle's effective tax rate is very high. In its latest quarter, the company paid 37% of its pre-taxed earnings in taxes. This makes Chipotle a huge beneficiary of the expected tax-reform. If we assume constant restaurant margin of 9% and a 25% tax rate, Chipotle would generate $645 million (9% x $7 billion) in annual pre-tax earnings by 2018.

This means Chipotle is now trading at 20x 2018 earnings (assuming tax-reform takes place). That's pretty low for a growth stock.

Final thoughts

Few months ago, when Chipotle was trading at $420/share, we rated Chipotle as a "buy" based on improving investors' sentiment. When the stock price appreciated by 17% and reached $495/share, we issued a "sell" rating. Now, Chipotle is trading at ~$350/share. We are rating Chipotle as a "strong buy" at current levels