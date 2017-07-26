I Was Wrong About Caterpillar

Photo credit

I’ve been pounding the table for a while now about how the recovery that Caterpillar (CAT) is experiencing isn’t yet good enough to justify its stock price. The sector has seen an enormous rebound in sentiment in the past couple of quarters and that has led to CAT’s share price exploding higher. But after the Q2 report, one thing has become abundantly clear; I was wrong. I thought CAT’s valuation had gotten out of hand but given the enormity of its recovery in revenue and earnings, I vastly underestimated its ability to boost EPS this early in the cycle. And as such, I’m licking my wounds and admitting defeat.

We’ll begin with the chart because this is a truly extraordinary thing we’re seeing from CAT; the stock hasn’t so much as sneezed for almost a year. This uptrend has been tremendously strong and has pretty well followed the 50DMA all the way up. The 200DMA hasn’t even been sniffed during this time and, most importantly, the stock has just broken out to a new high once again. The 14-day RSI is showing CAT is getting a bit overbought currently but it certainly can go a little higher before it needs a consolidation. At this point, I certainly wouldn’t dare say CAT is going to pull back because that doesn’t even appear to be a possibility given the way this chart looks, but it could use a couple of weeks of sideways action to reload for the bulls to take another stab at a rally. In short, this is about as bullish as a chart gets and given the outstanding results we’ve seen from CAT so far this year, it is understandable.

In terms of actual results, CAT came through in a big way in Q2. Revenue was 10% higher YoY as equipment sales led the way. I was critical of CAT’s revenue being more heavily tilted towards parts in the recent past as it was struggling with new equipment sales, but those days are gone. The recovery cycle is well and truly underway and with equipment sales leading, the revenue recovery has legs. That bodes extremely well for the top line going forward and indeed, I suspect this was the principal reason why management felt confident boosting its top line guidance for the year by about 10%. Revenue is recovering much more quickly than I thought it would and again, I was wrong.

Higher sales and a favorable mix of revenue helped lead to higher margins as well. Operating profit was up from $785M to $1,251M in Q2 as higher revenue helped leverage down some manufacturing costs in addition to better price realization. Period costs were higher due to incentive compensation but that may not be a bad thing. Higher incentive compensation usually means a business is exceeding targets set and that, in turn, bodes very well for the next couple of quarters. We’ll have to wait and see but I get excited anytime I see a company with higher short term incentive costs because it means it is doing something right. The short term hit to margins is well worth it in the longer run and with strength coming from other places, CAT’s margins can certainly absorb the hit.

CAT’s full-time staff is down by 5K globally since last year’s Q2 but, importantly, its flexible staff is growing. That, just like incentive compensation, suggests that targets are being met and exceeded and that additional labor is needed to meet demand. It certainly would seem that CAT is firing on all cylinders and evidence is everywhere that this recovery is for real.

CAT guided for $5 in adjusted EPS for this year, putting it at about 23 times that number with the current stock price. That’s not a cheap valuation but at the same time, this recovery is going very well. Revenue was guided way up and margins are rising as well so we could very well see 20%+ EPS growth for the next couple of years. If that turns out to be the case, 23 times earnings isn’t bad at all and I suspect that’s what investors are buying.

The stock has broken out higher (again) and that shows the bulls still have conviction. That’s important for the rally to continue and while I think some consolidation would be healthy, a pullback doesn’t look to be in the cards. If it does see a minor pull back, there’s support from the rising 50DMA as well as the $107 level from which it broke out after the earnings report. I would like to see the stock head back to that level, take a breather, and gain strength for the next run higher. Whether that happens or not is still up for grabs but one thing is for sure; you have to buy Caterpillar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CAT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.