Valeant Can Go To $20 - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/25/17)

Includes: AES, AGN, ALDR, AMAT, CUTR, FAST, HON, HTZ, KLAC, KMX, LRCX, M, PETS, PTCT, PVH, UCTT, VRX
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Cramer prefers Honeywell over Fastenal.

PVH is a better buy than Macy's.

"Allergan is the king of aesthetic lasers."

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, July 25.

Bullish Calls

Hertz (NYSE:HTZ): "Hertz's stock has come back without the company coming back. I think that's because somehow, the price of used cars has gone up. I'm looking at CarMax (NYSE:KMX). It's going up. That's my thesis."

AES Corp (NYSE:AES): There is no growth catalyst, but the 4% yield is fine.

Valeant (NYSE:VRX): CEO Joe Papa is doing the right thing by paying down debt. It can go to $20.

Bearish Calls

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT): Cramer's picks in the semiconductor group in order of his preference are Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST): It's a cheap stock, but there are better performing stocks to be in, such as Honeywell (NYSE:HON).

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT): Stocks like this and Alder Bio (NASDAQ:ALDR) are too hard for Cramer. He stopped recommending those.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS): It's a play on the humanization of pets theme.

Macy's (NYSE:M): "I think Macy's is probably done going down. I think when you drop the February month, you're going to see better numbers. But I suggest you buy PVH (NYSE:PVH) even up here. We'd rather have the arms dealer that sells everywhere than one particular company."

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR): Allergan (NYSE:AGN) is a better company in aesthetic lasers and Cramer's trust owns it as well.

