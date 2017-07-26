Valeant Can Go To $20 - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/25/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, July 25.

Bullish Calls

Hertz (NYSE:HTZ): "Hertz's stock has come back without the company coming back. I think that's because somehow, the price of used cars has gone up. I'm looking at CarMax (NYSE:KMX). It's going up. That's my thesis."

AES Corp (NYSE:AES): There is no growth catalyst, but the 4% yield is fine.

Valeant (NYSE:VRX): CEO Joe Papa is doing the right thing by paying down debt. It can go to $20.

Bearish Calls

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT): Cramer's picks in the semiconductor group in order of his preference are Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST): It's a cheap stock, but there are better performing stocks to be in, such as Honeywell (NYSE:HON).

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT): Stocks like this and Alder Bio (NASDAQ:ALDR) are too hard for Cramer. He stopped recommending those.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS): It's a play on the humanization of pets theme.

Macy's (NYSE:M): "I think Macy's is probably done going down. I think when you drop the February month, you're going to see better numbers. But I suggest you buy PVH (NYSE:PVH) even up here. We'd rather have the arms dealer that sells everywhere than one particular company."

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR): Allergan (NYSE:AGN) is a better company in aesthetic lasers and Cramer's trust owns it as well.

