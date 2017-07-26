Ongoing DryShips Equity Raise Almost 80% Finished Now

Preparing to enter a long trade in the shares with timing being of utmost importance.

Projected net asset value after the close of the offering of between $4 and $7 per share.

Expect traders and speculative investors starting to position in the stock as the offering moves closer to the finish line.

Note:

I have previously covered DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

After the end of Tuesday's regular session, DryShips issued another update on the progress of its ongoing equity raise utilizing the infamous Kalani Investments scheme, which I have already discussed in detail in a series of articles on Seeking Alpha.

Remember, the company just executed its 8th reverse split within 15 months on Friday. For a detailed history of the previous reverse splits, look here.

To remain an equityholder in the company after all recent splits, it would have required you to own 11.76 million shares before the first reverse split on March 11, 2016. But even in this case, you would be down to a single share now. Every stockholder below that threshold has been wiped out entirely over the past 15 months.

Picture: Recently acquired Kamsarmax bulk carrier "Moritz Oldendorff." Source: MarineTraffic.com

Meanwhile, the company continues to cram equity into the market in order to successfully close its current $226.4 million equity purchase agreement with Kalani Investments. Once finished, DryShips will have raised more than $700 million in new equity since November 2016.

Over the past seven sessions, DryShips has sold another (split-adjusted) 14.08 million shares to Kalani, raising gross proceeds of $26.7 million. This brings the total amount raised under the current equity purchase agreement to $178.5 million, with $47.9 million still remaining. Current share count is roughly 19.2 million.

Since my last article "DryShips - Still Plenty Of Money To Be Made On The Short Side" has been published one month ago, the stock has lost another 92% in value - as expected. During this time, the company has raised roughly $60 million in equity and taken delivery of all of its recently purchased vessels, except for three remaining VLGCs, which are currently expected to be delivered in September, October and December 2017.

In conjunction with Friday's reverse split, DryShips updated investors on some key financial information:

Cash and cash equivalents of $58.6 million

Book value of vessels, including advances: $652.6 million

Debt outstanding balance: $237.5 million

Taking into account the $26.2 million raised since Friday and applying a 10% valuation discount to the fleet's stated book value, I estimate the current net asset value per share at approximately $22.60 with the company's stock currently trading at a whopping 94% discount.

While DryShips now looks fully funded to take delivery of the remaining VLGCs, there's little doubt that the company will utilize the entire $226.4 million equity purchase agreement with Kalani, so investors still have to prepare for substantially more dilution in the weeks ahead.

That said, I was finally stopped out of my short position on Friday's recovery rally and do not intend to re-enter a short bet in the company's shares at this time. With the ongoing equity offering now almost 80% done, I would expect traders and speculative institutional investors starting to position themselves ahead of the anticipated, at least temporary, halt to the company's recent slew of equity offerings.

With my expectation for meaningfully increased buying interest going forward, I am now projecting the offering to be finished by mid-August at the latest point and DryShips to potentially avoid another reverse stock split.

Under a best-case scenario, I still expect the company's share count to increase to roughly 70 million at the close of the offering for a net asset value of approximately $7 per share, with the shares currently trading at an 80% discount.

Under a more realistic scenario, the final share count might come in closer to 85 million for a net asset value of approximately $5.75 per share.

Under a worst-case scenario, I am modeling the final share count at 125 million, resulting in a net asset value of approximately $4.

Given these projections, I am currently planning to take a long position in the shares once the offering moves even closer to the finish line.

As evidenced by the preceding offering, traders and speculative investors tend to position themselves ahead of the expected closing date instead of waiting for the company's official announcement.

While definitely a very risky bet, I currently do not expect DryShips to follow through with another Kalani deal anytime soon given the diminishing investor demand experienced for this latest equity offering.

Moreover, for once in my life, I am inclined to believe in the statements recently made by the company's colorful CEO and Chairman George Economou, in conjunction with the recent credit facility announcement:

"We have come a long way since a year ago, when we were in discussions with commercial lenders about the restructuring of our debt. We are pleased that we have put all this behind us and grateful for the support of ABN AMRO and KEXIM in arranging our first bank financing since 2014. Following the closing of the ABN/KEXIM loan, DryShips will still have the majority of its fleet (32 vessels) unencumbered. In dollar terms, assuming a modest 50% leverage of the market value of these assets, this would imply the ability to raise approximately $250 million (or $19.13 per share) of additional debt capital. We will now concentrate our efforts on arranging financing for these vessels. This will allow us to focus on further accretive vessel acquisitions without the need to raise further equity."

Don't get me wrong, I have absolutely no illusions about Economou's course of action going forward. Once the share price will have recovered some of the giant gap to net asset value, he might very well choose to reactivate the Kalani vehicle and start all over again. Moreover, a major recovery rally will almost certainly attract new investors to the stock, vastly increasing the chances for successfully raising another large amount of equity within a short time.

So, my current game plan is to stay a small step ahead of the crowd and positioning in the shares with still $25 million or so left to be raised under the current offering. Of course, I do not plan on holding these shares for longer, I am just hoping for a decent bounce once the end of the ongoing share oversupply will come into sight.

Bottom line:

As the current offering is moving closer to the finish line, I do expect traders and speculative investors starting to pour into the stock rather sooner than later as even under a worst-case scenario, the projected net asset value per share is going to exceed today's share price by almost 200%.

Personally, I am hoping for DryShips/Kalani to aggressively continue selling shares into the market, potentially culminating in another reverse split. Once executed I would expect the stock to mirror last Friday's trading pattern so I would be looking to buy into expected initial weakness.

Investors should closely monitor the stock's performance and trading volume over the next couple of sessions as timing will be of utmost importance when entering this trade.

I will update investors on my plans regarding the intended DryShips long trade as the current equity offering moves closer to completion.

