AT&T Earnings Beat: Anxious Optimism Or Optimistic Anxiety?

Tuesday, after hours, the company's surprised to the upside and a hoard of investors all piled onto the buy side of the ship.

These past many months have caused AT&T investors no end of agita and anxiety.

As I've pointed out in this recent article, traders and AT&T (NYSE:T) investors have suffered from sturm und drang the past several months. This has been on full display as its stock price skated perilously close to bear market territory from its 52 week high, falling almost 17%.

How Do I Hate Thee? Let Me Count The Ways

Investors worried about the debt load AT&T took on to take over DirecTV. Earnings were coming in soft with continued deterioration to the landline business. Interest rates have trended higher putting further strain on the company's debt position. Always in need of capital to maintain their vast communication systems and to expand it further and pay for expanded 5G spectrum, higher interest rates represent a threat to the bottom line. Adding further debt to accomplish the merger with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) increased investor anxiety further. Political drag from a president who spoke negatively of this merger months ago, and anti-trust regulators who may wish to do the president's and competitors' bidding, concerned over too much media concentration in one entity. A president who has no use for his greatest media critic, CNN, which is owned by TWX.

So, with all of these anxiety factors floating around, it was no surprise that investors continued lightening their positions because of all the uncertainties.

Surprise Earnings Beat

That is why Tuesday’s after-hours surprise earnings beat led to investors piling back into the stock. Once the earnings were released by this most-watched company, investors cheered the good news by letting their money vote their relief. A good deal of anxiety was dispelled.

This was a genuine relief rally that pushed shares up some 1.9% right after the earnings release and 2.6% around 8 P.M.

Highlights From The Earnings Release

Consolidated revenues of $39.8 billion

Operating income of $7.3 billion

Net income attributable to AT&T of $3.9 billion

Diluted EPS of $0.63 as reported and $0.79 as adjusted, compared to $0.55 and $0.72 in the year-ago quarter

Cash from operations of $8.9 billion

Free cash flow of $3.7 billion

Company Maintains Full-Year Guidance

U.S. wireless results: Best-ever postpaid phone churn of 0.79% Total postpaid churn, including tablets, of 1.01% Growing operating income margin of 30.4% with record-high EBITDA margins including best-ever wireless service margin of 50.4%

2.8 million wireless net adds 2.3 million U.S., driven by connected devices, prepaid and postpaid 476,000 Mexico net adds

Entertainment Group results: 112,000 IP broadband net adds; 8,000 total broadband net adds More than 5.5 million AT&T Fiber customer locations passed Total video losses of 199,000 with DIRECTV NOW gains helping offset traditional TV subscriber decline; Total video subscribers essentially flat year over year

International results: Revenues up 10.8% with favorable operating trends Continued revenue growth and margin improvement in Mexico Sales fell to $39.8B from $40.5B mainly on declines in legacy wirelines and consumer mobility, the company said. But operating expenses fell to $32.5B from $34B.



Randall Stephenson, AT&T chairman and CEO said,

Once again our team delivered expanded consolidated margins and, as a result, grew adjusted earnings per share by nearly 10% as we executed well against our business priorities. “And in a quarter where our competitors used promotions aggressively, we added more than 500,000 branded smartphones to our base and more than 100,000 IP broadband subscribers, achieved record EBITDA wireless margins and had the lowest postpaid phone churn in our history. We continue to expect the Time Warner deal to close by year-end and further transform the company.”

Consolidated Financial Results

Second-quarter net income attributable to AT&T totaled $3.9 billion, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared with $3.4 billion, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusting for $0.16 of costs for amortization, merger- and integration-related expenses and other items, earnings per diluted share was $0.79 compared with an adjusted $0.72 in the year-ago quarter, up 9.7%.

Cash from operating activities was $8.9 billion in the second quarter and $18.2 billion year to date. Capital expenditures were $5.2 billion in the quarter and $11.2 billion year to date. Free cash flow — cash from operating activities minus capital expenditures — was $3.7 billion for the quarter and $6.9 billion year to date.

Highlighted Slides In Conjunction With 2nd Quarter Earnings Call

Financial Summary

While revenues declined slightly, QOQ, adjusted earnings per share grew almost 10%. This was largely a result of capex spending falling from $5.5 billion to $5.2 billion. Free cash flow for the quarter presented a worrisome picture for dividend investors as it contracted from $4.8 billion to just $3.7 billion.

Operational Results, 2nd Quarter 2017

Margins grew to the best ever, at 41.8%. Revenues in the Entertainment grew were stable, year over year.

ATT and DIRECTV

All segments of the ATT/DIRECTV bundling showed very strong growth. Since the close of the acquisition, post-paid phone churn decreased from an already low 1.04% to a still lower .79%.

Additional Operational Results

In the business solutions segment, revenues were off about 3%, but margins improved by 1.5 percentage points.

Internationally, revenues were up more than 10%.

Will Continued Anxieties Lead To Better Entry Prices?

In “Stock Prices Will Fall; Good Things Come To Those Who Wait”, I opined that the continued anxieties surrounding the company might lead us to better target entry prices to add shares to our subscriber and Fill-The-Gap Portolios. Trading around $36.23, I had suggested new targets to consider of $35.50 and $35.00. Over 35,000 readers were enlivened by the discussion with almost 250 comments to date.

The latter price would award us with a sumptuous 5.6% yield. That yield would give us 12% more income than T's average historical yield of 5%. This also would represent 24.2% more than investor's received when they invested at the 52 week highs, months ago.

Unrequited Love, For Now

For the time being, our deepening relationship with T will have to be put on hold, unrequited. The stock may enjoy several days of upside as formerly reluctant investors, now anxiously optimistic, find the courage to get back on board a winner.

AT&T has proven to the naysayers that they've still got what it takes to win in a very competitive global telecommunications landscape.

With free cash flow having fallen from $8.7 billion to $6.94 billion in the comparable 6 months period, or 20.2% from last year, the dividend payout ratio has risen to a more worrisome 86.8% level from last year's more manageable 73.1%. This will give many investors pause and keep them on the sidelines, still distrustful of the company's ability to pay the dividend.

Free Cash Flow

Promises, Promises

Others will look to the promise of the DIRECTV acquisition to grow earnings and free cash flow to bolster dividend sustainability. Still others will bet on the probability of the Time Warner merger passing administrative muster.

At this point, it would seem almost mandatory that the merger goes through in order for the company to have the resources from TWX earnings to sustain the small 2% dividend increases that have become common.

Strategy Session

Perhaps this will be the one that got away. Waiting for additional price deterioration of some 3 1/2% may have cost us the opportunity to add more shares of this venerable dividend aristocrat at this time.

If so, there are always many fish in the sea, always a sale somewhere in the market that we can turn our attention to.

While we wait for our next catch to be pulled into the boat, we'll bide our time and still leave room for Ma Bell if she reverses course to optimistic anxiety once again.

Your Takeaway

Months on end of optimistic anxiety finally resolved on Tuesday into a better tone. A good earnings surprise cheered investors and attitudes turned more positive.

Was this a one-off performance or the prelude to something more sustainable? Future earning seasons will help throw more light onto this. An approval of the Time Warner merger would go a long way to ensuring a new era of growth and possibly a greater dividend growth outlook for AT&T.

