Buy High Quality Stocks On Earnings Weakness - Cramer's Mad Money (7/25/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Tuesday, July 25.

It is common for investors to have doubts about high quality companies during the earnings season. "Look, you need a healthy amount of skepticism to be a good investor, no denying that, but it's also important to know when to believe. I'm talking about buying the stocks of companies that have been left for dead because of a single bad quarter when the executives have proven time and time and time again that they can navigate rougher waters and right the ship," said Cramer.

Consider Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) which delivered a good quarter and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), where CEO Steve Easterbrook has been constantly doubted and yet he keeps performing. Both their CEOs are good and they deserved the benefit of the doubt when their stocks were down.

3M (NYSE:MMM) earnings were not good in the last quarter but the stock did not deserve the punishment it got. The company reported 4% organic growth and their new products had traction. "The culprit behind the sell-off? I think CEO Inge Thulin spoiled investors by giving them quarter after quarter of margin expansion, so this time, when we didn't get that and they missed the earnings by a penny, the darned thing got sent right to the slaughterhouse," said Cramer. He added that investors should buy this stock on weakness.

The same case applies to Domino's (NYSE:DPZ), which reported a great quarter and yet its stock got hammered on weaker than expected international growth. The issues in Europe are fixable and the stock did not deserve to go down by 10%. "I think long-time CEO Patrick Doyle deserves the benefit of the doubt here after everything he's done right for us over the years. You really want to bet against him?" asked Cramer.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are other names which went down on earnings reports only to rise later. Cramer thinks Alphabet is worth more than what it's trading at currently and his trust owns the stock. "You need to have some faith in companies' management teams that have delivered endlessly or you'll never ever be able to buy stocks at a discount. These four are giving you bargains," he concluded.

CEO interview - McCormick (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick had a good last quarter and its stock is off $11 from its highs. Cramer interviewed chairman, president and CEO Lawrence Kurzius to hear more about the quarter.

Kurzius spoke about the acquisition of French's and other brands. "You know, I wish I could've bought my house for a discount, but if I had tried to, somebody else would be living in it. And it's the same with this. It's a quality asset, these are leading brands, they've got strong growth characteristics, they're on-trend and they're tremendously profitable. A lot of other companies saw value in this," he said.

These brands were on the company's radar for some years and this makes the company one of the largest growth stories in food. "If you look age group by age group, as you get younger and younger with the consumer, they have a higher and higher desire for spicy, flavorful flavors. Millennials use this brand on everything," said Kurzius.

He said that these products come from simple and clean ingredients. McCormick's products brings flavor to food. "Today, consumers are challenging themselves with all kinds of spicy cuisines and the younger millennial consumer is the most adventurous of all," he added.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback's last quarter was good and the investors are buying the stock as oil moves higher. Cramer thinks he'd be a buyer too, but when oil hits $50, investors should be ready to sell as oil has been trading in a tight range for quite some time.

When it comes to the other 'FANG', Cramer sees investors fleeing Alphabet for the slowness in their core business. The company still has $94B in cash and there are lots of smart people working in Google. They'll make an acquisition if they have to grow and hence Cramer is not worried for the long term.

CEO interview - Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

The stock of Magna International is up 10% for the year and their last quarter was solid. Cramer interviewed CEO Donald Walker to find out what lies ahead for the auto industry.

Walker said that the global auto industry is doing well with growth in China and recovery in Europe. North America is slowing down but there is still good demand for the next 3-5 years. He said that though the company sells globally, the big three automakers in the US are their biggest clients. The current industry trends are to make vehicles lighter whereas electrification and autonomous are still in early stages.

He commented on NAFTA by saying he's not worried what the President will do. "I look at NAFTA as a trading partner. We need to make sure we keep it solid, we keep it competitive, because it's Asia, it's Europe that are really competing, and NAFTA has to be competitive. So I think fair trade is good, I think fair trade in the rest of the world is good, and from what I see, and they can tweak it, but it already works pretty efficiently. We've just got to make sure they don't do something to damage the effectiveness of all three countries working together," concluded Walker.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL): This group is under pressure. Wait till the end of the month to see better numbers.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA): It's a tough stock as it's a cult. People who like the car own the stock.

IBM (NYSE:IBM): Their competition is with some big names. Their yield is good but it will take time for them to get it back together.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.