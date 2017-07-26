How German Companies Deal Differently With The Diesel Allegations

The Spiegel article of 21 July 2017 accused Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) (OTCPK:VLKAF), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) of colluding on various things. Chief among others was the size of the AdBlue tank in diesel cars. AdBlue is a fluid that has to be injected into the exhaust to limit the amount of nitrous oxide.

Since the size of these tanks was fairly small, car manufacturers come up with different solutions to save customers the cumbersome need of filling the AdBlue tank regularly. The solution of Volkswagen was to switch off the use of AdBlue, in many circumstances increasing the amount of nitrous oxide in the air and leading to high fines in the US.

Dealing with the allegations

While Volkswagen is and Daimler have been talking to the German regulators about the situation, they deny to comment on the new allegations in public. The recent voluntary recall of 3 million Mercedes-Benz vehicles by Daimler does not send the right signal, either, while the reputation of Volkswagen is already suboptimal. From a legal perspective, taking such a stand might make sense but it does very little to regain some of the trust of customers. The approach of BMW is different. It has strongly denied the allegations like it has done in the past. This sends a signal to customers and the world that there is nothing wrong with their diesel engines and that they comply with all the rules and regulations. This is great news for investors, as well, since BMW would now clearly be liable for spreading misleading information if prove of misconduct is found.

Effect on the stock price

New allegations have been bad news for all European car manufacturers but accused companies have taken the strongest beating.

What is somewhat surprising, though, is that BMW was hit hardest by the news. True, some of the difference came from before the scandal and BMW might be more exposed than Daimler and Volkswagen since it is a pure car manufacturer but I would expect that the denial of the allegations and its reputation as one of the leading electric car manufacturers would give them some protection against the effect of the allegations on its stock price. The leader in electric car sales is the Renault (OTC:RNSDF) in alliance with Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY). More on this electric car leader can be found over here.

Standards

Setting standards in the car industry is actually not new and special. It is simply more efficient if companies use the same technologies. Recent examples are the standard for electric charging equipment and the acquisition of Here by Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW. The decision that a Cabriolet cannot close the roof at a speed of over 50 kilometer an hour might be collusion in some people's eyes but personally I don't think it is that serious. In addition, people should understand that setting these kinds of industry practices has long been quite accepted in Europe and is only recently viewed as collusion.

Results

Some of the second quarter results have already come in and they have been fairly good. Both Peugeot (OTCPK:PEUGF) and Daimler had record profits and all other manufacturers are also expecting new record high sales accompanied with high margins. This means that car companies are cheap if they can keep their current performance. Since the European market seems less saturated than the American one, it could be that profits will stay at this level for some time but as an investor be aware that the car industry is extremely cyclical.

Conclusion

Cheating regulators is an extremely risky offense since it can cost car manufacturers billions along with damaging their credibility. The new allegations are serious and could lead to additional fines and costly regulations. The strong denial of wrongdoing by BMW is a signal that the market isn't appreciating at the moment. Car companies, because of all the negative news and good recent performance, are cheap with low P/Es and good cash flows. Investing in the companies who have done nothing wrong but whose stock got punished anyway might be a smart investment strategy.

